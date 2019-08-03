Arista Networks: A New Phase

With the expected slowdown of the cloud segment and the entry into the campus area, the company is starting a new phase.

After a challenging Q1, Arista Networks (ANET) reported Q2 earnings above expectations. Yet, during the after-hours, the stock price dropped 1.92%. Guidance isn't the usual culprit though.

The company is now at an inflection point. Management expects growth from the cloud titans to moderate. In the meantime, the company is making its first steps into the campus segment.

In this article, I discuss this new phase and its impact on the valuation.

Source: Arista (400G data center switch)

Strong Q2

During the previous quarter, Arista experienced the slowdown of capital spending from some of its more important customers in the cloud titan segment. These issues seem behind. The company recorded revenue growth of 17% and normal activities with these customers resumed.

Down to the bottom line, the numbers correspond to a typical strong quarter for Arista. GAAP gross margin at 64.1% stayed in the traditional range of 63% to 65%. Management even indicated the potential extra 10% tariff on Chinese imports wouldn't have any meaningful impact on gross margin.

With moving parts, operating expenses represented a smaller percentage of revenue. Due to the product cycle innovation, R&D decreased. In the meantime, sales and marketing increased with the development of businesses outside of the web-scale providers.

The midpoint of the Q3 revenue guidance corresponds to a growth of 15.7% year-over-year. And management guided on stable non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 63% to 65% and non-GAAP operating margin of 36%.

Beyond the short-term forecasts, I'm more and more interested in the new phase the company is starting.

At an inflection point

Over the last several years, Arista succeeded in taking advantage of the shift to cloud-based networking. The company developed a brand new portfolio to address this new high-growth market.

Dealing with a few huge customers - the web-scale providers - entails low sales and marketing expenses (below 10% of revenue). In the meantime, the scale effect of selling more hardware and software to the existing customers materialized. In contrast, many high-growth software companies spend more than half of their revenue to reach thousands of customers and gain market share.

Thus, Arista was already highly profitable several years ago with a much smaller revenue base. And with scale, non-GAAP operating margin now exceeds 35%.

Data by YCharts

But a couple of quarters ago, earlier signs of a slowdown in the data center area materialized with reports from other companies like Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), Mellanox (MLNX), and Juniper (JNPR). Arista was impacted a bit later with a challenging Q1. And management indicated during the Q2 earnings call the days of high growth from the cloud titans were over:

"They have all gone from double-digit growth to single-digit and some of them are negative. So you can expect that the new norm is no more double-digit growth and it's going to hover in the low single digits."

In the meantime, the entry into the campus segment Arista announced last year is happening. Following its acquisition of Mojo last year, the company announced a unified wired and wireless solution to address the campus segment. CEO Jayshree Ullal said:

"So speaking of new products, we also introduced Arista's first entry into the cognitive campus edge with our 720XP Power over Ethernet switches and our new WiFi6 offerings, all of which are supporting CloudVision for the campus, flow based telemetry and security segmentation services. With this Arista establishes an exciting and formal complete cognitive portfolio addressing the transitional changes in the campus security and IoT era. We are in early field trials now and we expect more results in the second half 2019." - Source: Q2 earnings call

Valuation assumes strong execution

The table below lists some valuation ratios based on the Q2 results and my assumptions.

Source: Author, based on company reports

With a PE ratio ex-cash of approximately 27x and an EV/Revenue ratio above 7.5x, the market expects strong, double-digit revenue growth to continue over the next several years.

But management indicated cloud titans would now represent a growth in the low single digits. Thus, the current valuation assumes Arista will be successful in growing at a strong double-digit rate outside of its cloud titan business. The market also expects the company to still generate strong non-GAAP operating margin above 35%.

Yet, addressing the campus market will require a ramp-up of the sales and marketing effort to reach smaller logos. Management indicated sales and marketing expenses would increase to about 10% of sales over the medium term.

Expanding its offering outside of the cloud area, Arista will propose a portfolio that is getting closer to its competitors Cisco (CSCO) and Juniper. Despite their bigger scale, Cisco and Juniper operate at a lower operating margin than Arista. Thus, keeping GAAP operating margin above 32% will require strong execution from Arista.

Data by YCharts

Also, with this new phase, Arista is entering into a crowded campus market with established vendors that propose a much broader portfolio with security solutions that Arista doesn't offer (yet?).

Arista has the potential to succeed in this new phase, though:

Management demonstrated its ability to execute and generate impressive results over the long term.

The company is a cash cow machine and its cash position provides great flexibility for acquisitions. I wouldn't be surprised if Arista would make its first steps into the IT security segment to expand its portfolio.

Diversification away from web-scale providers will improve its gross margin and will partly offset the potential compression of its operating margin.

But with a PE ratio ex-cash above 27x, the market already assumes strong execution and the valuation doesn't provide any margin of safety.

As a side note, the company spent $100 million to acquire shares at an average price of $246/share. As I don't estimate Arista is undervalued at this price, this capital allocation decision is another reason for me to not get involved.

Conclusion

The investment proposition is changing. The growth from the cloud titans is expected to slow down and the company is making its first steps into the campus segment.

But competing in the campus market represents new challenges. Arista must demonstrate its campus portfolio is relevant. Also, the company will compete against established vendors that propose a broader portfolio. Gaining market share while keeping its non-GAAP operating margin above 35% will require flawless execution.

With a PE ratio ex-cash above 27x, the market assumes management will succeed in this new phase and the valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety.

