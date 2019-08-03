LivePerson Is The Future Of Customer Care

It is trading at a relative discount to peers. We think that this is because it is underfollowed. Pick up in growth will result in a re-rating of shares.

Efficacy of its software is evident in its accelerating growth, prestigious list of customers, and engagement metrics.

LivePerson sits at the epicenter of the trend of digital transformation of business to customer relationship. It is the leader in an untapped massive market.

Investment Thesis

LivePerson (LPSN) is the leader in a very attractive industry. It sits at the epicenter of the trend of digital transformation of business to customer communications. The management's proven track record of execution increases our conviction in the company's future growth. The shares are trading at a relative discount to those of its peers with similar characteristics. We believe that this is due to the low market cap and small revenues. We think that a significant re-rating is due as growth picks up.

LivePerson is the Technical Leader in a Growing Industry

Conversational commerce is the future of customer care. The messaging method trumps others in multiple ways. It is first and foremost cheaper for companies as they don't need to operate burdensome call centers. Next, with messaging, companies can increase customer engagement. Through use of AI, websites can predict when customers are about to leave, abandon full shopping carts, or interfere when customers have issues. They can also automize long and complicated things like FAQs and troubleshooting. Messaging is preferred by customers as well, with many preferring to use messaging to call, e-mail or social media. Satisfying the needs of all market participants, conversational commerce industry is sure to grow.

LivePerson is the leader in the conversational commerce space. It assists enterprises in connecting with customers via text messaging. It develops conversational commerce software using AI. The company motto is to "make life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands." LivePerson is a way of playing the digital transformation of the business - consumer relationship.

Efficacy of LivePerson's software is apparent in its prestigious list of customers. Some examples of the users of the company's software are: Citigroup (C), Adobe Systems (ADBE), IBM (IBM), Home Depot (HD), and many more.

The stickiness and viral growth of the software is evident in LivePerson's engagement indicators. The company has achieved a revenue retention rate of 105% to 115%, and above 10% YoY same customer usage growth in 10 consecutive quarters. LivePerson consistently reports greater than 20% ARPU growth.

Massive Market Opportunity Reflected in Expectations

The company claims a massive $60 billion market opportunity. This represents a massive runway of growth with its $250 million FY18 revenues.

When divided by customer size, the market is split into three. The opportunity is comprised of $37 billion from enterprise, $18 billion from mid-market, and $5 billion from small business segments. LivePerson is focusing on the enterprise segment.

LivePerson also breaks down its $60 billion market by strategy. $24 billion for new logos on care, $24 billion for new use cases, $10 billion for new products, and $2 billion for existing customers on care.

Cut whichever way, LivePerson has an undisputed massive growth potential. Analysts are aware of this with their ever-increasing revenue growth estimates.

Solid Quarter

LivePerson just reported a solid quarter, beating estimates and raising guidance accompanied by an upbeat earnings call. Revenues came in at $71 million, beating consensus by $1 million. This represented a 15% YoY growth, the fastest in recent memory. The small business segment was the highlight of the quarter with a growth of 24% YoY.

The company signed 50% more deals than it did a year ago. This should come as faster growth in continued quarters as LivePerson expands within the new customer base.

The company painted a further accelerating revenue picture with its guidance. Management guided towards 15%-17% revenue growth in the third quarter and a faster 17%-21% in the fourth quarter and between $289 million and $292 million full-year revenues.

Solid Track Record

The most recent quarter is nothing unique. The company has a perfect track record of outperforming the consensus with it achieving or beating revenue estimates every quarter all the way back to 2015.

The Street is Just Beginning to Realize the Opportunity

LivePerson isn't trading cheap by any means at 7x P/S. But this sales multiple is at a huge discount to some of the company's nascent software peers that are also addressing large markets. For comparison, TTM P/S of some similar companies: 19x for Twilio (TWLO), 22x for Trade Desk (TTD), 29x for Shopify (SHOP), and 25x for MongoDB (MDB).

We think that this multiple will meaningfully expand as LivePerson's growth accelerates. The multiple expansion has already begun with the chart of the P/S multiple showing an uptrend, boosting the stock price upwards.

Buy at the Ground Floor

We recommend buying LivePerson's shares. We think that we're at the beginning of a long growth story. We believe the relative valuation discount is due to funds avoiding the low market cap. We think that the market will re-rate shares once growth picks up further and revenues reach a more significant size.

