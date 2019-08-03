BlackLine May Have Issues But We're Still Long

The Street is aware of the problem as seen in recent downgrades. But we think that this situation makes the risk-reward more attractive for the BlackLine bull.

This issue may cause price volatility in the near term, but we're confident in our bull thesis in the long term.

BlackLine showed strong execution in its most recent quarter. This was nothing new given the company's perfect track record.

Introduction

We are writing this piece to follow up on our previous article about BlackLine (BL) where we initiated our coverage. We recommend reading the piece to get a better grasp of our investment case for BlackLine. In this article, we will go through the recent earnings release and our take on where the company is heading, as well as highlight a few potential issues going forward. We're including our investment thesis from and the concluding paragraph of that article below as a refresher

Investment Thesis BlackLine a true disruptor on its way to be the pioneering trailblazer of accounting software. Despite looking expensive at first sight, it actually isn't for those with a long-term horizon. Conclusion We urge investors to buy BlackLine based on our belief that it will be the future of accounting and that it's at a reasonable valuation at worst. We view the dynamics of its model as inherently attractive to investors due to recurring revenues and high margins. We believe BlackLine's revenues are defendable in any macroeconomic environment and that it should be a staple of any growth-oriented portfolio.

The Financials

BlackLine just released its earnings report and held an upbeat earnings call for its most recent quarter.

The company reported revenues of $69.7 million which represented a 26% YoY growth and beat consensus by almost 3%. BlackLine managed to carry this outperformance down the income statement, reporting non-GAAP EPS of $0.10, beating consensus by $0.09. The company reported an impressive billings growth of 30% YoY as well. Dollar based net retention came in at a healthy 108%.

BlackLine also raised its guidance estimates slightly for both Q3 and full year.

Reading Between the Lines

Let's dissect the top line first. The beat was the largest in a year (more on this below). The 30% billings growth is very positive given that it accelerated from 18% last quarter, and mid- to high-teens performance in the last 3 quarters. The top line performance was driven by some high profile signings. The print states "record number of large deals" as well as expansion deals.

The guidance raise is interesting when looking at where it came from. The company raised guidance by $4 million, much more than the $2 million beat. Looking into it, we see that they are now calling for services revenue to make up 5%-6% of total in the back half of the year. This is much higher than the 4.8% reported for the first 6 months and amounts to about the guidance increase. Working through the numbers, we calculate a subscription revenue growth expectation of 21% which is below what was reported of 25%. The guidance increase is coming from professional services revenues not subscriptions.

The 108% net retention rate has been mostly stable for 9 months now. Although still healthy, we would like to see it tick up higher. The flattish net retention rate combined with the subscription revenue growth could pressure the top line if the trends persist.

The management gave positive commentary regarding the SAP (NYSE:SAP) partnership as well. We view this partnership as key for BlackLine's future growth. Management cited a triple combination of benefits from the partnership. It pointed towards new customer wins, particularly in the US and Europe, as well as an accelerated sales cycle. The management also said that these sales were at higher price points.

Strongest Beat in a History of Perfect Execution

The beat was nothing new as BlackLine has beat estimates on top and bottom lines in its every single quarter as a public company. What was new and moving was the size of the beat. It was the strongest surprise since the same quarter last year. Despite still loving the company's track record of flawless performance, we're excited to see the magnitude of the beat increase.

Conclusion

Overall, the slight revenue and billings acceleration and continuation of the perfect track record was nice to see in the quarter. But a few issues are on our mind.

We think that the net revenue retention is seemingly stuck where it is and the pressured subscription revenue growth might raise questions on the Street. Although we don't view these issues as existential ones and have high conviction in our bull thesis, based on BlackLine's superior technology capitalizing on key industry trends, as ever, we think that these issues may cause price volatility in the near term. We're already starting to see downgrades on the Street with the likes of Raymond James, Goldman, and JPMorgan.

However, we think that this situation presents an asymmetric risk-reward for the BlackLine bull. In the case of revenue acceleration, which we think that we'll get sooner rather than later, the upside will be magnified with these analysts turning bull. We think that the after-market price performance of +10% is a case in point.

