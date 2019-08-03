Demystifying The Dividend Kings

If the year is filled with absolute chaos, as it was during 2008, or absolute anxiety and exhaustion, as in 2009, they don’t panic. They don’t make excuses.

If the year is filled with economic prosperity for one and all, they share the love.

Dividend Kings don’t just offer dividends decade after decade after decade, they raise them on, at least, an annual basis.

A Dividend King is a publicly traded stock that’s increased its dividend payout every single year for five decades or more. That is a pretty high bar to reach.

When you own shares in one of these businesses, that additional income or re-investable revenue is as good as guaranteed. And that’s a good enough reason for many to buy them right up.

But let’s go back to that bar we glossed over three sentences ago. Because when you really think about it, dividend kings might be even more impressive than you realized.

For starters, the designation means that a company survived 50 years straight, quite the feat in and of itself. According to an Inc.com article from a few years ago, 96% of businesses fail in the first 10 years.

Ninety-six percent. That’s a lot.

There are plenty of reasons a company can come undone, some of it poor luck, some of it absolute incompetence. Though, if I had to wager a guess, I’d say it’s usually a mixture of the two. Or at least insufficient knowledge combined with bad luck.

After all, there are companies that can survive for quite a while based on nothing more than good luck – as evidenced by the dot.com era.

Eventually though, when it comes to such opportunistic entities, something comes along to take them down.

A business venture very rarely makes it to 50 years or more if it doesn’t know it’s stuff… and how to handle it.

The Meaning of a Dividend

Then there’s the dividend angle to dividend kings, which should stop anyone who scoffs at those last few sentences. “What about Sears?” I can hear them say.

I’ll grant them that Sears is an older company now falling apart. I’ll even grant them that it’s been falling apart for decades.

However, Sears used to be a solid entity offering quality products and services. And even if it wasn’t, and somehow managed to last well over 100 years, as unlikely as that possibility is…

It never paid a dividend.

When a company pays a dividend, that means something. Nothing against those that don’t – there are some very solid, very worthwhile “normal” stocks out there, after all – but such payouts are designed to show:

The current and future health of a company. A company’s commitment to its shareholders.

That second point should be fairly obvious considering how nobody forces a business to offer extras. In the case of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, yes, they legally have to pay dividends. But real estate entities can exist just fine in other forms.

So a dividend is ultimately an unnecessary (though appreciated and appreciating) way for executives to say, “Let’s make this as symbiotic a relationship as we possibly can.”

As for the first point, it takes some serious financial planning, not to mention commitment, to properly manage both a growing business and a monthly or quarterly payout. Management must run a tight ship where waste isn’t nearly as much of an option as it otherwise would be.

Typically, there are numerous opportunities to hire unnecessary personnel, create useless or bloated assignments, and/or spring for lavish corporate perks. It’s just how it goes.

But when a company has to pay a dividend on top of the rest of its expenses? Other non-essential plots and plans just don’t fit in as easily.

Don’t Discount Dividend Kings

To maintain that kind of commitment to quality for 10 years straight is notable enough.

To maintain it for 50 or more though is nothing short of inspiringly impressive.

Yet, as we know, dividend kings don’t stop there. Because they don’t just offer dividends decade after decade after decade (after decade after decade). They raise them on at least an annual basis.

If the year is filled with absolute chaos, as it was during 2008, or absolute anxiety and exhaustion as in 2009… they don’t panic. They don’t make excuses. They just handle their businesses as usual.

Which means they raise the dividend.

Do you know how many dividend-paying companies were able to do that during the financial crisis? Not very many, that’s for sure. Most of them had to slash their payouts, admitting that they weren’t properly prepared. Even scores of the healthier ones could only cling to their shareholder commitments by managing to maintain their previous prices.

Less than 30 were strong enough with enough financial reserves to keep right on raising. And out of that elite group, I’m going to reveal three darling dividend kings that are especially worth owning…

3 Dividend Kings to Buy, Beginning With 3M

Source: FAST Graphs

In May 2019, my fellow analyst at The Dividend Kings, Chuck Carnevale, said this about 3M Company (MMM):

“3M is an extraordinarily high-quality, blue-chip dividend growth stock. In addition to paying an uninterrupted dividend for more than 100 years, 3M has increased its dividend for more than 60 consecutive years. Furthermore, based on operating cash flow and free cash flow coverage of the dividend, it seems rational to assume that the dividend is both sustainable and safe.”

Now, to be clear, Carnevale did not label this dividend king as a screaming buy. He put it this way instead:

“I have added it to my buy watchlist… I am still not quite ready to lay my money down, but I am close. Therefore, I will be watching it carefully, looking for an entry point that I believe would make it both a good company and a good investment.”

Since early May, shares in MMM have returned -7%. So it appears that this blue chip is beginning to get cheaper. In a recent article, Global Dividends explained:

“The investing community is now faced with a stock that yields 3.3%, trades at a 19x earnings multiple, and has lagged the 2019 rally for large caps to a significant degree. That's… tough to face considering that investors aren't jumping out of their seats to pay 19x for a stock that has only posted poor organic performance to start the year.”

Based on forward-looking earnings estimates, MMM looks attractive, analysts are targeting earnings growth in 2020 of 10% and 5% into 2021. Remember that this conglomerate ($100 b market cap) has an AA- rating (from S&P) and stands out for its exceedingly disciplined balance sheet strength. There aren’t many Dividend Kings worth buying today, but MMM is certainly on the list.

Genuine Parts Company: A Great Stock to Own

Source: FAST Graphs

Back in the day, I was a developer building stores for Advance Auto Parts (AAP). And it was because of that job that I became attracted to the auto parts business.

Naturally, there are strong companies in that group, and then there are less admirable examples. But as my fellow Seeking Alpha writer Thomas Hughes points out, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is one of the good ones, supplying “replacement and aftermarket parts for cars and trucks as well as virtually every other type of vehicle in existence.”

More specifically, it “distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The leading brand is Napa, but others in the fold include United Auto Parts and Traction.”

Now, keep in mind that Genuine does compete with Advance Auto, AutoZone (AZO), and O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY). But one of its key differentiators is how “about 34% of the company's revenue is from industrial/bearing components,” to quote Hughes one last time.

It’s also a fully valued dividend king currently offering a 3.14% dividend yield. Considering that it’s increased its dividend at 5.5% per year on average, that current valuation represents a decent entry point for investors looking for an above-average and growing dividend yield.

Regarding valuation specifically, Genuine Parts has traditionally commanded a premium position from Mr. Market. Long-term, its normal price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has averaged about 17%.

More recently, it’s been much closer to 19%.

Consequently, while Genuine Parts isn’t available at a bargain right about now, it does offer prudent dividend growth that could amount to double-digit returns with an above-average dividend yield.

Federal Realty: Dividend Kings Done REIT

Source: FAST Graphs

Finally, I’m going to provide you with a REIT king known as Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

It’s one of the highest-quality REITs and one of the few REITs that’s been awarded an A- credit rating by Standard & Poor’s. Plus, it can claim its rightful spot as a dividend king.

It only makes sense then that this company has a history of commanding a premium valuation.

Federal Realty has a compelling demographic platform consisting of 105 top-quality shopping centers located in thriving coastal markets like L.A., San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. Yet it’s been actively diversifying over the years – shifting from owning and operating pure shopping centers to mixed-used projects that include residential space, offices, and lodging.

At last count, it boasted a total of 24 million square feet leased to 3,000 thriving tenants.

Around 85% of its properties are located in America’s 20 largest most affluent and economically thriving cities. Its average center is situated in areas with three times the population density and about a 50% greater median household income.

Analysts expect the company to grow at 3%-5% through 2021 with about a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years. As for the long term, management, which has a great track record of delivering on guidance, expects to generate at least 6% long-term cash flow and dividend growth.

Its latest (Q2-19) earnings results were solid. FFO was $1.60, $0.01 ahead of consensus. And the company boosted its dividend to $1.05, a 3% jump quarter over quarter. This provides further evidence that it can manage capital and maintain discipline.

Meanwhile, Federal Realty’s low cost of capital and scale advantages provide clarity about its growth prospects. I’m particularly attracted to its robust development pipeline of over $1.4 billion at 6%-8% average yields that enhances diversification and drives earnings growth.

We’re maintaining a BUY with Federal Realty with a Fair Value Target of $134. Based on its current price of $132, we believe shares could return an average of 15% per year with the dividend yield of 3.1%.

Part of Your Portfolio

In closing, dividend kings are the best of the best.

The cream of the crop.

As top-notch as a dividend stock you can buy.

You get safety, you get additional income or re-investable revenue, and you get all-but-guaranteed growth wrapped up in one strong and solid package. When you own companies like these that can last so long with this kind of reputation intact, let me tell you…

You’re in a good place.

So when you find one at the right price, you should give significant consideration to making a dividend king part of your portfolio.

As Warren Buffett said, "Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it's marked down."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.