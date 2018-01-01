Pretium Resources (PVG) experienced several pretty turbulent quarters. After the Brucejack mine startup in the autumn of 2017, everything looked rosy. But as soon as in January 2018, operational issues emerged and the share price tanked. The following quarters were typical for quite volatile operational as well as financial results. However, the Q2 2019 financial results show that the situation has stabilized.

Pretium produced 90,761 toz gold in Q2 2019. It is 18.5% less than in Q2 2018, but 14.6% more than in Q1 2019. The gold production increased due to higher mill throughput rates and also due to slightly higher gold recoveries and mill feed grades. The throughput rate increased to 3,562 tpd, approaching the expanded capacity of 3,800 tpd that is expected to be reached later this year. Compared to Q1, the throughput rate increased by 8.6%. Compared to the same period of last year, it increased almost by 37%. What is positive, the gold recoveries remain stable, around 97%, ever since the beginning of commercial production. On the other hand, the mill feed grade remains low. It equaled only 8.9 g/t in Q2, which is slightly better than in Q1, but still well below the updated Valley of the Kings reserve grade of 13.8 g/t.

Source: own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

However, the situation should improve in H2 2019. According to Pretium, ore processed during H1 2019 originated from the lower-grade part of the Valley of the Kings deposit. The company was mining all available stopes with grades above 5 g/t gold. But as the underground developments progress, more sections of the ore body should become available and the feed grades should average 10.4 g/t gold in 2019. As 619,293 tonnes ore grading 8.8 g/t gold were processed in H1, 666,000 tonnes ore (3,700 * 1800) grading 11.89 g/t gold should be processed in H2, in order to reach the overall 2019 gold grade of 10.4 g/t. If these expectations come true, Pretium should produce approximately 247,000 toz gold in H2 2019, or 123,500 toz gold per quarter on average.

Source: own processing, using data of Pretium Resources

The production costs increased quarter-over-quarter. While the total cash cost increased by 2.3%, from $686/toz to $702/toz, the AISC increased by 8.3%, from $868/toz to $940/toz, and the total cost of sales increased by 6.8%, from $908/toz to $970/toz. The costs increased due to the intensification of underground workings, as well as due to the capital expenditures related to the mill expansion. However, as the gold production is expected to grow in H2 2019, the unit costs are expected to decline. The 2019 AISC guidance of $775-875/toz gold was reiterated.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Pretium Resources

Pretium's revenues increased to $113.2 million in Q2, or by 9.8% quarter-over-quarter. Pretium's operating cash flow increased to $41.2 million, which is the highest value since Q2 2018. Compared to Q1 2019, it grew by 41%. The net income reached in Q2 equals $10.4 million, which is a notable improvement to the Q1 net income of $4.2 million. The EPS climbed to $0.06.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Pretium Resources

Due to the high cash flows, Pretium was able to reduce its indebtedness. The total debt decreased to $572 million and net debt decreased to $537.9 million, or by $41.6 million quarter-over-quarter. The debt reductions should continue also in the near future, as Pretium intends to reduce its debt by $140 million in 2019. During H1, the debt reductions amounted $65 million which means that further $75 million should follow in H2.

Due to the debt repayments, Pretium's cash position worsened slightly. The company held $34.3 million as of the end of Q2, which is almost 33% less than at the end of Q1.

According to the company, the production expansion continues as projected and should be completed on time. Moreover, higher-grade ore should start to be processed in H2 2019, which should lead to better operational as well as financial results.

But during Q2, some events that will have a positive impact in the longer-term perspective also took place. First of all, the exploration activities in the Brucejack mine area keep on delivering great results. The recent drilling confirmed the continuation of the Brucejack-style mineralization below and to the east of the Brucejack mine. Especially, hole VU-1787 was very promising. It intersected 5.56 g/t gold over 107.45 meters, including 185.5 g/t gold over 1.5 meters and 72.8 g/t gold over 1.5 meters. What is even more exciting, in H2, Pretium plans to drill a 2,000 meters long hole that will test a target located 1,400 meters below the Brucejack mine. The company believes that a porphyry deposit could be located there.

Another important event was the release of an updated resource and reserves estimate and a new mine plan. According to the new mine plan, Brucejack should be able to produce 441,000 toz gold at an AISC of $502/toz over the 14-year mine life. However, over the first 10 years, it should be 525,000 toz gold per year at an AISC of $535/toz.

Pretium's share price development recorded over the last 2-3 months is very similar to many other gold producers. As the gold price finally broke the $1,400/toz level, the gold miners rallied strongly. Pretium's share price grew from $7.5 as of the end of April to its current levels in the $11-11.5 area. It is possible to expect that also the near-term price direction will be heavily impacted by the gold price development. As can be seen, the RSI is slightly above 60, which indicates that there is some space for further growth. On the other hand, the chart shows that a double peak formation might be completed soon. If the gold price doesn't grow further, it is possible to expect that Pretium will retreat from its current highs. If a correction occurs, the nearest support level is around $10. And the next one, a much stronger one, is in the $7-7.5 area. However, re-testing this support would probably take a major drop in gold prices.

What I like about Pretium's Q2

The gold production increased to 90,761 toz.

The throughput rate increased to 3,562 tpd and the production expansion is progressing well.

Pretium was able to reduce its net debt by more than $40 million and the reductions should continue also in the coming quarters.

Gold production should increase and production costs should decrease notably in H2 2019.

The exploration results are very promising and the deep porphyry target is about to be tested.

What I don't like about Pretium's Q2