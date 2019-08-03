Merlin Entertainments PLC (MIINF) CEO Nick Varney on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Merlin Entertainments PLC (OTCPK:MIINF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nick Varney - Chief Executive Officer

Anne-Francoise Nesmes - Chief Financial Officer

Nick Varney

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. I think given the unusual circumstances, our thoughts and also for own time stake, I thought I would step in on today’s presentation. However, outside of this, its business is usual. So in keeping with our narrow custom practice, I am handing over to Anne-Francoise, she will take you through the interim presentation.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Thank you, Nick. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining the call. As you know, the first half of the year is a seasonally quiet period for us and therefore, as always, this presentation, we are very much focused on the financials and the performance today. And as Nick has said, throughout the offer period, this remained very much business as usual for us and that’s what you will see throughout the slides.

In terms of overall performance today, we delivered broadly in line with board expectations and we are very pleased with the Midway and RTP revenue performance, being in line with what we had expected and returning to normal trading, but the trading in LEGOLAND Parks has been slightly disappointing. We also want to bring to your attention that we will be reflecting the continued investment we have made in the business. And as a result, we linked with higher D&A and tax. We are showing an EPS decline. Aside from that, we have made good strategic progress. We have opened 370 new rooms, 372 new rooms to be precise. We have opened 8 new Midways and we are continuing to make progress on our productivity agenda and I will come back to those points shortly.

Now of course you are all aware that there are various accounting standard changing. IFRS 15 in terms of the revenue happened last year. So we have been reporting on that basis since 2018. However, this is the first time that we report under IFRS 16, the lease standard. And as you may recall from the full year, we have adopted the full retrospective method and therefore we have restated 2018 numbers. And as a reminder, this has the effect of increasing the EBITDA, but decreasing the EPS.

Finally, to make matters a little bit more complicated, we have got the ski field disposal, which we reported under discontinued operations. And we have also got £2 million of exceptional items. So for the presentation, I will very much talk about these underlying numbers, excluding exceptional, adjusted for IFRS 15 and 16 and of course adjusted for the ski field disposal. If you want to see the walk-through from the numbers from ‘18 to 2019, you can find all the reconciliation in the appendix.

So, moving finally to the numbers, in terms of our group performance, we delivered revenue of £763 million, which represents an organic revenue growth of 6.5% and with a slight exchange rate benefit, reporting growth is at 8.1%. EBITDA growth has been more limited, however, given the ongoing cost pressures, also the fact that we are investing behind our new brands and new attractions in new markets, which have yet to contribute meaningfully to our profit. And given our EBITDA contribution is usually weighted more to the second half of the year, our increased costs, together with the higher depreciation charge that you can see here and the higher tax charge, have a disproportionate impact on earnings, as I referred to on the first slide in the first half of the year. And as a result, you can see the decline in profit after tax and in the adjusted EPS. Now two more points on this slide, of course, following the announcement on the June 28, the Board is not proposing a dividend payment. I know importantly as well at the half year, we remain very cash generative with a slight increase in the operating cash flow of £210 million.

Now, looking at the components of our revenue growth, on Slide 5, last year’s revenue was restated for ski field is £706 million. And you can see here the walk across to the £763 million that we reported. Our like-for-like growth contributed £16 million. And then accommodation and Midway rollout contributed £15 million and £14 million, respectively adding up to the total growth of 6.5% I mentioned. Additionally, there is a small exchange rate benefit of £11 million as you can see on this slide.

So, if I now move to the operating group performance you can see, Midway delivered revenue of £324 million, which is equivalent to 8.1% organic revenue growth. But pleasingly, for this operating group, the like-for-like at 4.5% is a return to the level we’ve expected on the back of the steady recovery in London and solid growth elsewhere. Of course, as always, there’s always a few moving pieces in the portfolio, and you also recall that last year, the LDC Shanghai was closed for a period of time, so that’s now reopened. And the other element we wanted to bring to your attention is the Chang Feng Ocean World, where you may know that we have now closed the Beluga whale show. And as a result, and in line with our expectation, visitation has declined. As aside, I will make a comment on an update, Little White and Little Gray now in their new home in Island under the ownership and supervision of SEA LIFE Trust, and we’re very pleased with what we’ve achieved and what we can do from a marine conservation perspective.

Now back to business as well, we’ve opened 8 new Midway attractions to-date, so tracking very much to plan again. But the sum of all of that, as you will see, that still lead to a reduced margin in Midway and the margin having moved from 36% down to 33%. And whilst the London margin is improving our flowing through, as we’ve said, days offset then by our continued – our investment in new brands and new markets and the continued cost pressures that we’ve seen. LEGOLAND reported revenue growth of 4.6%, with revenue close to £300 million, and the total organic revenue growth was really driven by the success of our accommodation strategy and the full year benefit of the rooms we opened last year, 644 rooms and the rooms we’ve opened this year in LEGOLAND Billund. However, from a – on a like-for-like perspective, we had very strong Easter and spring break. We started the year very well.

The May and June have been particularly disappointing and difficult for the market as a whole on the back of poor weather [indiscernible] markets, notably in California and a few market challenges that we’ve seen. Additionally, we have to say, we haven’t seen the bounce back and the momentum we expected from The LEGO Movie 2. So of course, the trading performance then flows to the EBITDA and the margin, which has had cost pressures, which is something you’ll see an overall price increase. Resort Theme Parks, again, has shown a nice revenue growth of 4.1%. As you know, we did – you may recall that we did not open accommodation last year in the Resort Theme Parks, but we opened 230 new rooms this year in Garda and in Alton Towers. From a like-for-like perspective, 3% is very pleasing, particularly given the profit that has from last year. And not only we had favorable weather in the UK, but we have launched some really nice products in RTP, including the re-launch of Colossos, Heide Park and Room on the Broom at Chessington. So we’re pretty pleased with the performance of RTP so far.

Now you probably have heard me already mentioned cost a few times. So there is no doubt, as we had expected, as we’d said, we are facing cost pressures, like many other companies in our industry. And as you can see here, underlying like-for-like cost growth is around 4.5% currently, so trading slightly ahead of the 4%, we’d guided to for the full year. And quite clearly, there are costs coming from higher rates, higher utilities, but the main driver, you can see on this slide, is really the pressure on staff costs, which are driven mostly by legislative pressure, legislation changes but also low levels of unemployment. But to counter that, we’ve been very active. We’ve continued making progress on our Productivity Agenda. And of note, we are opening shortly our Shared Service Center in Basingstoke, some mobilization has started, and we’re making very good progress. We have talked about at the full year, the approach we’ve taken in terms of simplifying the way we work in our smaller Midway, and we’ve also continued looking at how we operate in our Park as well as looking at how we simplify some of our central functions. So very pleased with the progress, and therefore, our guidance is very much unchanged of £10 million savings in 2019 and £35 million by 2022.

Moving to capital expenditure, we spent £162 million in the first half, which is slightly lower than last year. And you can see here, we’ve continued to focus on the capital efficiencies in our existing estate, where we spent £81 million, really following the strategy we had announced in October ‘17. There are other items, of note, of course, is the quantum of CapEx we’re spending on accommodation, which is simply related to the planned 2020 openings. And therefore – and then when you look at overall CapEx compared to the guidance we’ve given, the other change is really a question of phasing, particularly around the spend in LEGOLAND New York with the hotel being scheduled now to open in 2021. So all of this leads me quite nicely to the cash flow, and here it is the expected movements that you will see in the first half of the year. And as I mentioned before, the operating free cash flow being £110 million, once you take the EBITDA less the existing CapEx. All of the movements, working capital, tax, etcetera, are very much aligned with what you would expect. The one difference, of course, on this page is the ski field disposal with proceeds of £92 million. And as a result of that, we are showing a net cash inflow, for the period, of £33 million.

I’d like to point out as well on this slide the net debt, which is the first time that you really show – we’re showing under IFRS 16. And including the IFRS 16 adjustment, the net debt is as close to £2.2 billion. So just to recap very quickly there are the few points that I’ve been making, our performance to date has been broadly in line with our expectation. We’re quite positive. We’re making good strategic progress. And now for us, the focus is very much on delivering the peak season and memorable guest experience and continuing to do so throughout the offer period.

So to give you a brief update on where we are in terms of recommended offer, the scheme documents have been published today or will be published today, and we have the shareholders vote and the court meeting scheduled for the 3rd of September. In parallel, antitrust filings are underway, and therefore, we are still targeting completion in Q4 if the recommended offer is approved by the shareholders.

So with that, I’m happy to take any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question on the line from [indiscernible] from Neuberger Berman.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning I appreciate this might be a little early, but post the take private, how do you – what is the intention with both the bonds outstanding? How do you – can I confirm there has been indeed a change-of-control event and no exception?

Anne-FrancoiseNesmes

We cannot comment on the intention of the consortium. So there’s a – the consortium has posted documents that you can refer to what is publicly available on the website, but that is not for us to comment on the intention.

Operator

So at this time, there are currently no further questions registered.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes

Okay. Well, I can understand the background and the reason why. So thank you very much, everyone, for joining the call. And we’ll then, we will call it a stop at this point. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s call, everyone. Thank you for dialing in, and you may now disconnect your lines.