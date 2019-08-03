Juniper: Challenges Ahead

Taking into account the growth profile and the threats, the valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety, based on my EPS estimate.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) reported Q2 earnings with no surprise. Revenue and margins kept on declining. But management confirmed its confidence of getting back to year-over-year revenue growth by Q4.

Also, during the earnings call, management showed optimism about the medium-term potential. But considering the increasing competition, I'm more prudent.

In this article, I'll analyze the Q2 results from a competitive perspective. Then, I'll get into the details of the increasing competition before concluding with the valuation.

Q2 earnings

Since the beginning of 2018, Juniper has been reporting negative revenue growth. This development contrasts with the revenue growth of Cisco (CSCO) and Arista (ANET) over the same period of time. Even with a more modest 17% revenue growth during Q2 compared to the previous quarters, Arista is still gaining market share at a fast pace against Juniper.

The stabilization of the cloud segment during Q2 seems to be good news, though.

Source: Q2 2019 8-K

But the lack of growth must be considered in the context of a weak base comparison. During Q2 2018, cloud revenue had dropped 26.3% year-over-year.

Speaking about the cloud segment, Ken Miller, the CFO, mentioned:

"In fact, I would expect Q3 to be down slightly off of this very positive Q2 result. I do think the second-half will be largely in line or largely stable to the first-half, but I do think sequential decline in Q3 is expected." - Source: earnings call Q2 2019

Also, the flat revenue must be compared with Arista's 17% revenue growth during Q2. And, taking into account the midpoint of the guidance, Arista's management expects Q3 revenue to grow by about 7.2% quarter-over-quarter.

Revenue from the "Service Provider" and "Enterprise" segments dropped 14.8% and 6.2%, respectively. With these segments, the comparison with Cisco is more relevant. The giant network vendor didn't release its earnings yet. But Cisco has been reported mid-single-digit revenue growth over the last several quarters.

Because of the operating leverage, GAAP operating margin was 7.5% compared to 13.3% the year before. The gap with Cisco's and Arista's operating margins above 25% and 32%, respectively, is widening.

And due to the increase of Chinese tariff from 10% to 25% and a higher non-GAAP tax rate, management now expects the full-year non-GAAP EPS to match the low end of the previously communicated range of $1.70 to $1.80.

Challenges ahead

Despite these results, management confirmed its confidence in getting back to year-over-year growth during Q4. Several factors explain this optimism. But I expect difficulties against these expectations.

Management insisted on the opportunity the 400G technology will create. The reasoning is cloud providers will use 400G devices to interconnect data centers. Due to the lack of optics, 400G devices are being tested and used as high-density 100G switches. But management expects optics to become available at scale during the second half of next year. The issue is that Arista discussed pretty much the same use cases and timings for their 400G solutions during their Q2 earnings call. Also, both companies propose merchant-based devices. Thus, I don't see 400G technology as a competitive advantage for Juniper against Arista in the cloud data centers.

Also, the campus segment is becoming even more competitive, besides the usual competition from Cisco. Both Arista and Extreme Networks (EXTR) improved their campus portfolio with recent acquisitions. And Arista's management confirmed its intention to gain market share in the campus area. Considering the success of Arista in the cloud business, the threat is real.

Besides, Juniper's management highlighted the negative impact of the Chinese tariffs on the gross margin. A few days after the earnings call, the threat of a further 10% tariff increase materialized. This development would put even more pressure on Juniper's gross margin.

No margin of safety

Based on the full-year non-GAAP EPS forecast of $1.70, the market values the company at a PE ratio of 15.3x.

I explained in my previous article I preferred to include the SBC (stock-based compensation) and the amortization of intangible assets in my calculation of EPS. I estimated these items represented $0.65/share. Thus, my non-GAAP 2019 EPS forecast is now $1.70 - $0.65 = $1.05.

The table below lists the different PE ratios based on these assumptions.

Source: Author, based on management's guidance

Taking into account the SBC and the amortization of intangible assets, the market values Juniper at a PE ratio ex-cash of 17x.

Considering the revenue decline and the lower net margin, the valuation is generous. The market seems to agree with management's optimism to grow year-over-year revenue again by the end of this year. But considering the increasingly competitive landscape and the threats I discussed, I would be more prudent.

Thus, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Conclusion

Juniper reported Q2 results in line with expectations. Management indicated the full-year non-GAAP EPS would match the low end of the guidance. But management also expressed its confidence in getting back to year-over-year growth by the end of Q4.

But due to the intensifying competition in the campus area and the lack of competitive advantage with the 400G technology, I'm more prudent.

With my EPS estimate that takes into account the SBC and the amortization of intangible assets, the market values the company at a PE ratio ex-cash of about 17x.

Considering the lack of growth and the threats, the valuation doesn't offer any margin of safety and I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

