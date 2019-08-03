Kura Sushi: Not Craving For This Restaurant Chain Yet

Kura Sushi (KRUS) is a small restaurant chain focused on sushi which should not be a surprise given the name of the franchise. Operating just over 20 restaurants currently throughout some selected parts of the US, the company sees a huge growth runway ahead; in fact, it expects to be able to increase the restaurant base by about 15 times to 300 restaurants in the long haul. The question is if valuations have not gotten a bit ahead of themselves amidst very low margins while the business operates in a very competitive industry. Hence, I am happy to skip the "opportunity" in Kura currently.

Sushi!

Kura Sushi USA was founded during the 2008 recession as a subsidiary of Kura Japan, a huge chain with over 400 restaurants in its home country. The company started in California offering a combination of the authentic Japanese cuisine combined with the sushi service model.

The company currently operates 22 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois and Nevada as the company sees long-term potential for 290 stores, aiming to grow the store base by some 20% per annum. If the company sticks to this pace of store openings, it could be realised in about 15 years time, at around 2035.

A wide range of items appear on the menu which comprehends about 140 individual items, although a sushi menu card is typically quite exhaustive. Average check prices come in around $18 per dinner, creating a competitive offering, with prices positioned between fast food concepts and fine dining experiences.

The company aims to differentiate itself through its Japanese heritage, experience coming from Japan, efficient operations (including conveyor belts) and its patented Mr. Fresh ventilated sushi lid and plate tracking technology. These innovations, combined with a focus on experience, should allow for the differentiation versus peers in a very competitive marketplace.

Valuation & IPO Discussion

Kura Sushi initially aimed to sell 2.9 million shares in a price range between $14 and $16 per share. Demand for the offering was not very strong as the IPO price was set at the lower end of the range, making that gross proceeds for the IPO come in at just above $40 million.

With 7.9 million shares outstanding, the company is awarded a $111 million equity valuation at the offer price. With shares having seen a huge opening day jump to $19 per share, the equity valuation has risen to $150 million. Before the IPO, Kura operated with a flattish net cash position, therefore, the operating asset valuation comes in around $115 million, assuming $35 million in net proceeds from the IPO.

The company generated $37.3 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating profit of $1.0 million. Revenues grew to $51.7 million in 2018, mostly on the back of restaurant openings of course, with operating earnings improving to $1.9 million, for still very slim margins, of course.

For the nine months ending in May, the company generated $45.5 million in sales, marking a solid increase compared to the same period a year before. So far so good as operating income for the period fell from $0.8 million to $0.7 million. This is very disappointing as comparable sales growth totaled 2.9% for all of 2018 and 4.9% for the last three quarters. The deleveraging in operating earnings despite solid comparable growth is driven mostly by some corporate costs aimed towards future growth and some one-offs, although the exact numbers have not been quantified.

In either case, operating profits of $2-3 million are not that compelling, even if no interest expenses are due and tax rates are low. Assuming net profits of $2 million, that works down to earnings power of just around $0.25 per share, for very high earnings multiples, of course, certainly as shares are trading on the verge of the $20 mark.

Avoiding

Based on the valuation discussions above, I find it easy to avoid the shares. The main principle if you have a great franchise is that the smaller restaurant base should be fairly profitable as you have the opportunity to open restaurants at the best spots, although preparation of further growth results in some expenses incurred as well, of course. While this argument should improve economics in the long run, you might run into costly renovations and cannibalisation discussions as well.

Let's assume the company can organically grow to 300 units by 2035. Current revenues run at around $3 million a year, suggesting $900 million in sales, or $1.2 billion assuming 2% inflation through 2035. Assuming operating margins of 5% in a competitive marketplace yields $60 million in operating earnings. Without interest expenses due and working with a 20% tax rate, earnings might come in at $50 million, or about $6-7 per share. If achievable, the valuation should be able to come in around $125 by 2035, implying that sales could increase a factor of 6.5 times in the coming 15 years, working down to a nice 13% compounded annual growth rate.

The big question is not just if this can be achieved, or whether it can be done without dilution, the key assumption is what margins look like at such a point in time. Based on the current performance, valuations are sky high based on slim margins, as the company remains very reliant on California and Texas (for now). Other risks include that of food safety given that we are dealing with fresh fish, competitive markets in terms of other restaurants, and tight labour markets. With regards to the latter, aggressive minimum wage policies pose a real risk as well.

Hence, shares are an easy avoid for me now as plenty needs to be proven on the margin front before I turn upbeat on the company and its shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.