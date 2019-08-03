Snap: A Gen Z Play

It is not as risky as it looks.

Snap (SNAP) is expected to perform quite well next year, and the market estimates it will be performing marvelously well in the following years.

Investing in the company presents an ideal risk-reward proposition with quaint downside and substantial upside potential, and as for its price, it is slightly undervalued.

Snap is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $22 billion with firm financials. It has what it takes to take on Facebook (FB) or at least grab a share of the market, thanks to Generation Z.

The Gen Z

A while ago, I proposed that Facebook was close to a monopoly, and the only competitor was Snapchat. While Snap might not be a threat to Facebook now, it could become one and the Q2 results proved it.

The chart above shows the percentage of Snapchat users worldwide by age and gender, and while the bars look quite even, the age brackets are not evenly distributed.

Using the UN population tool, we can get the average population distribution by age and compare it with the percentage of users that Snapchat has in each bracket. Considering a target population of 1.5 billion users that have smartphones, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

The chart shows that current market penetration for Snapchat is peaking at 21, where it has an estimated market penetration of 65%. If we consider that Snapchat can grow only 1% per quarter in total market penetration and keep its current users, Q2 of 2024 will look like this.

With this market penetration, Snapchat would have more than half a billion users. The estimate already takes into account mortality rate and population growth for the 13-35 age gap. The increase is consistent with the market estimations in revenue and could be surpassed as the smartphone market grows, and Snapchat can run cheaper devices.

Source: Author's Charts

Snap's strategy for keeping the young engaged consists of using its small size to target more precisely that demographic, its biggest rival is Instagram.

Snap is pushing four tools to target the young: Discover, Augmented Reality, Games, and non-permanent content. Discover and Instagram TV are very similar. The only way Snap can compete with Instagram is having more content that interests younger people. Snap is making some exciting advances in Augmented Reality, but Facebook has much more cash and firepower.

Games and non-permanent content is the only way Snap can outdo the current king of social media. Facebook offers games on its central platform but not on Instagram. WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram offer "stories" which are non-permanent, but Snapchat consists only of non-permanent content, and there is its edge.

Teenagers have a disadvantage when it comes to Facebook and Instagram. The only memories they have are from their childhood, from which they want to distance themselves. Facebook has managed to capture older generations using nostalgia, but the young are prouder of their present than of their past. Snap allows them only to project their present and forget about the past.

Valuation

Considering revenue growth could range between 26.3% and 34.1%, projecting that gross margin is in the range of 63% and 73.8%, considering R&D as a percentage of revenue is in the range of 33.2% to 32.5%, projecting that G&A as a percentage of revenue has a minimum and maximum of 27.5% and 22.5%, we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Snap in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected growth for the next year. Considering iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have uneven growth rates in time taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 28% and at best undervalued by 67%. So the stock is likely undervalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta PERT risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is a 32.03% probability that Snap will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 10.1%

Constructing an adjusted Beta PERT risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 14.03% probability that Snap will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is 17.3%

Conclusions

Given the massive growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the strong financials and the favorable level of debt that the company has, it just might be the time to get the stock.

The company has a lot of things going its way, the level of risk is secure, the expected performance for the foreseeable future is compelling, the potential upside is robust, and the price is slightly undervalued. The company is not without problems, and taking Instagram on could prove to be difficult, but the progress it has done this year shows the company could have a good shot at taking a significant size of the market.

Snap is using the same strategy that brought success to Apple (AAPL) and that Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) is using for their Chromebooks. Aim at the young, unattended sector of the market and wait. Sooner rather than later, they will grow up attached to the product and service you provide.

