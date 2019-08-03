Altice Europe N.V. (ALVVF) Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altice Europe N.V. (OTCPK:ALVVF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Vincent Maulay - IR

Patrick Drahi - President

Malo Corbin - CFO

Dennis Okhuijsen - Former VP, Advisor & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Beale - Arete Research

Sam McHugh - Exane

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Jakob Bluestone - Credit Suisse

Vincent Maulay

Yes. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Altice Europe Q2 2019 Earnings Call. This is Vincent Maulay, Head of IR. With us today, our Founder, Patrick Drahi; our CEO, Alain Weill; our CFO, Malo Corbin; and Dennis Okhuijsen, who will take you through the presentation. Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Please read the legal disclaimer on Page 2 of this presentation. The slides are available on the company's website and a replay of this call will be available for the next month.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand it over to Patrick.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you. Hello, everybody. Thank you for your hard work on the analyst side and thank you to be with us for all our partners. I'm very happy today as we have very strong results in Europe, and we can demonstrate that our turnaround, which we started in 2018 with subscriber growth is coming into revenue, EBITDA and cash generation this year, this quarter and even more in the following quarters.

So in the second quarter of 2019, all our companies grew France, Portugal, International and Altice Europe and this growth is accelerating quarter-after-quarter and year-after-year. In France, we reported revenue growth for the second quarter of 4%. This is a growth in all our segments, including B2C residential, which is the first time at SFR that we grow since 2010, and there is no price increase, no VAT, no nothing. International also is growing 3.6% and a growth year-over-year of 3.8% for the whole group combination of the 4% in France and 3.6% in International.

EBITDA is growing even more, and this is a result of healthy revenue growth and a further reduction in OpEx due to better quality of service through all our platforms. So resulting EBITDA growth of 10%, an 18% free cash flow for the group without compromising on CapEx as we invest in more and more in all our platforms and our [customer premise] equipments.

If you look backward, this is the highest EBITDA ever posted by SFR, at least since we bought it and I believe since its creation in the early '90s. This is a result, as I said, last year, on focusing on quality of service, reducing churn, giving better satisfaction to our customers and therefore, being able to sell less and still having very, very good net adds. I'm also very happy and as a matter of fact, this afternoon, I was in the middle of rural areas in France where we are deploying fiber extremely rapidly and we are ramping up our FTTH deployment in France, which is going to be very, very beneficial to our customers and very, very beneficial to our top line, our EBITDA line and our free cash flow line. And we will soon, as I told you last call, it will take us 6 months to reach cruising speed. We will soon within 3 to 4 months reach maximum speed as we target to do 1 million a year at least of new homes passed FTTH in France and we see very, very strong benefits of doing that.

So as a result of these good numbers in Q2, and what I see for beginning of Q3 as well, we have decided to increase our guidance for this year. I know when we gave it earlier this year, nobody believed it. You were right because we're going to do better. So we are going to increase our guidance for revenue, EBITDA and cash flow and Dennis will explain you that in a few minutes. But we also reduced net debt during this first half of the year by 1.3 billion, 4% of our total debt, and we hope this help us to get cheaper refinancing in the coming weeks or days.

And finally, as we have very strong assets, and this demonstrates through the attraction of key investors with us and with better performance also in the subsidiaries in which we welcome new partners recently. So I'm super happy and I'm happy for you, and I would like for those of our group who are online to thank the CEO of the subsidiaries and all the crew behind them. And with that, please Malo, get us through the numbers.

Malo Corbin

Thank you, Patrick, and good afternoon, everyone. On Slide 4, we show the residential fixed and residential mobile subscriber trend for SFR with Q2 2019, marking another strong quarter of net addition. In fixed, as shown on the left-hand side of the slide, SFR gain 31,000 net addition in the second quarter. The net addition throughout the period as shown on this slide and in our press release are shown without any OTT contribution, which is seasonal in nature with the end of Champions League in the course of the second quarter and restarting in the third quarter.

Altice France has now 43% of fixed customer base on fiber and we continue to meaningfully expand our addressable market for high-speed Internet services in France, which will help us to retain and migrate a large portion of our DSL base as well as increased ARPU increased OpEx significantly, such as unbundling fees or retention costs. We expect an expansion of around 30% of the SFR fiber footprint in 2019.

In mobile, as shown on the right-hand side of the slide, you can see the residential mobile postpaid base grew by 105,000 net additions in the second quarter. We retained a positive traction with positive net adds on both our SFR brands and on the RED brand. As we have explained before, our RED brand has variable costs associated and this product is, therefore, generating healthy EBITDA margins of almost 50% since 2017.

In the second quarter of 2019, overall churn across fixed and mobile postpaid decreased by 20% year-over-year and for our digital brand RED, mobile churn has been divided by 2 compared to last year in the second quarter, supported by the quality of our offering to the consumers.

Call volumes also decreased by 15% year-over-year. And as we saw in the first quarter, less calls and less churn result in less marketing and sales and less customer services costs as our model is variable, which is not the case with most of our peers. And you are seeing the direct benefits of this in our improved EBITDA and operating cash flow trends.

Moving to Slide 5. We showed here the new set-top box, which is both designed and produced by Altice Labs. France will be the first country in which Altice markets the new SFR Box 8, 2 years after the launch of the last box. The SFR Box 8 will be launched in August 2019. We will detail in due course the business case, but the new box will be available for the whole range of fixed offers as an option. This box will benefit to ARPU, while contributing to churn reduction and decrease in installation CapEx. In its key territories, Altice had implemented its action plan on the road to 5G, with the 5G-ready network from access with single-RAN to fiber backhaul and core network to fit 5G. We anticipate major further upside for SFR mobile business with 5G.

Slide 6 shows the residential subscriber trends for MEO. As you can see on the left-hand side of this slide, MEO grew its total fixed base for the seventh consecutive quarter and achieved 35,500 additions in the second quarter. At the end of the second quarter, 55% of this fixed base is on fiber, fiber churn was below 8% in the second quarter. The level of churn that is best-in-class in Europe with a 20% decrease year-over-year of call volumes. This is a direct result of our intense operational focus on our customers and sustained network investment. We now see our convergent ARPU progressing in Portugal, thanks to a bigger proportion of 4P product take up notably supporting gross add ARPU.

On the right-hand side of the slide, you can see that our mobile trends remained strong in the second quarter with plus 31,000 postpaid mobile net additions. The success of our base continues to grow significantly in Portugal at nearly 5% year-over-year in the second quarter, and we continue to benefit from the positive mix effect of customers migrating from the prepaid to the postpaid. Successive quarters of consistent strong commercial performance in Portugal shows that our strategy is working and is driving an improved financial performance as you will see in more details later in the presentation.

Slide 7 shows the revenue trends by segment for Altice France. Altice France's revenue growth accelerated in the second quarter to plus 4% year-over-year as explained by Patrick. This trend is not impacted by VAT as both the revenues in the second quarter of 2018 and the second quarter of 2019 do not include any reduced VAT for press nor other reduced VAT for products like e-books. All segments are growing in France and we are particularly pleased with the residential segment, which grew year-over-year in the second quarter, which I will explain in more detail in the next slide.

The business services segment overall grew by 12% year-over-year in the second quarter. This segment continues to benefit from good momentum in both B2B annual sales and B2B segments benefited from major contract gains such as SNCF Railway Company or Paris City Council and mobile net add are growing in the B2B.

Business services segment was also supported by the new stream of construction revenues from SFR FTTH. Altice France continues to show growth also in EBITDA and operating cash flow harvesting the benefit of the operational turnaround. We, therefore, today increase our full year 2019 revenue and EBITDA guidance for Altice France.

Slide eight focuses on Altice France revenue trends, which inflected to growth in the second quarter, as you can see on the slide, with Altice France as a whole growing 4%, and its residential segments growth being positive as well. The first time since 2010, with no price increase nor VAT impact. As I explained on the previous slide, residential revenue trends in the second quarter are not impacted by any reduced VAT, nor are they impacted by construction revenues.

Residential revenues benefited from subscriber growth year-over-year in the residential fixed and to a greater extent, in residential mobile as both segments enjoyed strong net additions on a consistent basis in prior quarters. ARPU trends in the second quarter continue to improve with mobile ARPU trend slightly growing quarter-over-quarter slightly ahead of fixed quarter trends, which is reflected in the financial performance of residential mobile.

Now moving to Altice International on Slide nine. You can see the drivers of Altice International revenue trends. Altice International revenues grew by 3.6% year-over-year in the second quarter. In Portugal, the largest asset within Altice International reported revenue grew by 1.1% in the second quarter, building on the revenue growth of plus 0.4% in the first quarter. These results are in line with our expectations, and we expect to maintain positive revenue growth for Portugal in 2019.

Israel revenues declined by 2.6% year-over-year, driven by challenging market conditions. However, as explained in the first quarter, we are no longer losing fixed customer in Israel, and churn is decreasing year-over-year, and ARPU declines are moderating. In the DR, revenues grew by 1.9% in the second quarter.

Finally, Teads reported very strong revenue growth of 40% in the second quarter year-over-year and acceleration in growth compared to the recent quarters.

Moving to the next slide, you see here the pro forma consolidated financials for Altice Europe Europe NV based on the new perimeter postsplit for Altice Group and under the IFRS 16 new accounting standard. As we presented previously, the financials shown exclude the international wholesale voice business following the closing of the disposal. The financials also exclude press magazine Point de Vue and L’Express, which have been sold by the group. And in addition, financials are shown in pro forma for the closed Portuguese and DR tower our transactions.

In the second quarter of 2019, Altice Europe reported an EBITDA of €1,434 million, an increase of almost 10% versus the second quarter of 2018. And recall that IFRS 16 does not impact our adjusted EBITDA figures. CapEx was slightly down year-over-year, resulting in Altice Europe reporting €678 million of operating cash flow, an increase of 27% year-over-year or 18%, excluding Altice TV. And I will now hand over to Dennis to take you through the remaining slides of this presentation.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Thank you, Malo. And we're on Slide 11, where we lay out the components of our net change in cash in the second quarter, giving you more detail ahead of the release of our full financial statement. So this is the new slide, which we continue to share with you. Starting on the left-hand side of the slide, we reported €678 million of operating cash flow, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Cash interest amounted to €394 million, but please note, this was impacted by the timing in the second quarter, including nearly €100 million of interest paid in May that we usually pay in August on the bonds that got refinanced in May. Cash taxes were €156 million, including €40 million of capital gain taxes related to the Portuguese tower deal we closed in 2018.

As for operating cash flows, which include €35 million of restructuring expense, you can see free cash flow in the second quarter was €51 million. Other investing activities as shown on this slide totaled €77 million, which included a €15 million negative purchase price adjustment on Hivory and the cash released from the SFR FTTH escrow accounts so far, including €56 million received in July.

Finally, as Patrick already pointed out, you can see a meaningful gross debt repayments, net of swap proceeds of approximately €1.3 billion and financing activities which include the total premiums related to the recent refinancing, finance leasings and other items bringing you to the total change in net cash.

Moving to Slide 12. As Patrick highlighted, we announced today an increase of all our full year 2019 guidance. I think we had a very good quarter and the third quarter has also started very well.

Altice France is now expected to deliver revenue growth year-over-year of between 5% and 6% compared to the prior year guidance of 3% to 5%. And also importantly, adjusted EBITDA is now guided between €4.1 billion and €4.2 billion compared to prior guidance of €4 billion to €4.1 billion. Nevertheless, we expect significant back-end loaded Q4 EBITDA materially above Q3 EBITDA for the outlook in the second half. The fact that the second half is so much better is also underpinning, I think, the growth that we will see in the next year.

For the full year 2019, Altice Europe, excluding Altice TV, is now expected to deliver an operating free cash flow growth in the 15% area compared to prior guidance for the growth in the 10% area notably driven by better financial performance in France.

Finally, on leverage. We continue to reiterate the guidance of Altice Luxembourg consolidated leverage to 4.25 times as we announced in March '19.

Slide 13 illustrates the 3 drivers embedded within the Altice Luxembourg deleveraging targets to 4.25 times. The first and most important driver of deleveraging is the significant EBITDA growth with a proven track record in 2019 in the first half and clearly an increase expected in the second half benefiting from the turnaround plan.

The second driver will be free cash flow generation benefiting from EBITDA increases, CapEx under control and cash savings both refinancing as well as all the one-off elements and cash outflows are behind us. This organic deleveraging will be complemented with some asset disposal proceeds, which I will emphasize in the next slide.

Turning to Slide 14, you see the number of strategic assets on the telecom side that Altice Europe continues to own. The high value and liquid stakes take various forms, including strategic fixed and mobile infrastructure assets in France, Portugal, Israel and the Dominican Republic.

They also include all the high value stakes within Altice Europe such as the fast-growing digital advertising business, Teads, and our liquid stake in Altice USA. The total value of our nonconsolidated assets shown above alone is already 2 billion in addition to the significant value within the consolidated total assets. These various stakes provide us significant optionality and flexibility to support and underpin our strategy to have leverage at 4.25x.

Slide 15 sets out the maturity profile for Altice Europe's pro forma capital structure. Following the successful refinancing in Q2 2019, there are no major maturities before 2023 in our complex. Our available liquidity is 3.3 billion. Our weighted average life of the debt is six year and average cost of 5.7% and 85% of our debt is fixed. We remain focused to reach our target of 4.25x leverage. We expect to significantly reduce interest expense in the next two years as we are deleveraging rapidly. And we have also managed to get further tax reduction and now most of our debt, including the 4 billion at the Luxembourg level has a tax reduction at the operating level. And as always, we are refinancing and reviewing our refinancing options.

And with that, Patrick, Alain, Malo and myself, are happy to welcome any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions]. The first question comes from Robert Grindle of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Robert Grindle

Couple of questions from me, please. The press release says you've been awarded a 500,000 concession homes in France for FTTH in the first half of the year. Does that mean your build project is now 0.5 million more or was some of that anticipated already? Second question is, I think, Dennis, you mentioned, you received money from the escrow for FTTH in the quarter, didn't sound like you received all of it. Is that the rest of it coming at some point? And then I'll just throw in also the extra growth acceleration at Teads, is some of that sort of brought forward revenues or is this likely this new growth trend to be seen for the full year?

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Robert, for your three questions. I will take the number one and three and Dennis is going to take number two. So on the 500,000 homes, it effectively means that we grew franchise portfolio from around €4.8 million to almost €5.3 million, €5.4 million. By winning new concessions in medium low dense areas in France and to be built in the next three to five years and this 500,000 on top of the €4.8 million before we had are going to bring us two things, or three things. Number one is going to bring better quality to our customers, which is the most important. Number two, we're going to stop paying unbundling fees for DSL in this area because remember, we pay around €10 in high-dense areas and €15 to €17 in low-dense areas. So this is going to increase our gross margin by as much. And third, it's going to bring a lot of wholesale revenues because our competitors will have to add the fiber to us and pay us around €15 per month per customer. So they have two choices: One is to pay and two, is to lose our DSL customers. So I think they will pay. So this will be very beneficial to us and by the way, we are still bidding for other franchises, which we expect a good success rate as a reputation of SFR is going better and better every day.

I'm taking the third question and then Dennis will handle the second question. Teads was a bit soft in the first quarter and the second quarter was extremely strong. So that middle of the year, we are beating our budgets and we see very strong booking for the third quarter. And to answer your accounting question, this is real revenues as most anyway of our sales now are programmatic, so they are done on the net automatically. So this is a real margin, and this is EBITDA growing very fast, and we're very happy with this investment. And Dennis or Malo, what was the question on the escrow?

Malo Corbin

Hi Robert. On your question on the escrow, so as you've seen on the slide, using different cash flow we are plus €77 million, including the minus €15 million for Hivory. So effectively, the release of the escrow was €92 million in the second quarter. So the outstanding amount was €175 million end of March and now in the pro forma for what we receive in July, the outstanding is around €80 million, and we expect to get all this money back before the end of the third quarter.

Operator

Next question comes from Andrew Lee of Goldman Sachs.

Andrew Lee

I had two questions, if that's okay. The first one is on your free cash flow generation. You said on the last call that you thought there might be a chance inorganically getting your Lux debt down to 4.25 or below in 2020, given the beating rates that we're seeing today are really just sticking to the 4.5 target, but is your confidence gone up in your opportunity to get there organically?

Secondly, you said on the last call that buybacks will be a key option for cash usage once you get to four times Lux debt. Is this still the base case or could you find other ways to distribute returns to shareholders? And then thirdly, just given the press speculation over the last few weeks, I wonder if you could give us any comments on the Portuguese sale process and if that is still alive?

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Andrew, for your questions, and also thank you for your organization to support us in the banking business. So as we talk about the refinancing, this is Johan Cruyff. Dennis, back to you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think we are -- we were certainly -- what we said on the last call is that we are extremely confident, we're going to get to the 4.25x as we provided the guidance at the Luxembourg level. The vast majority of that is coming from an organic perspective. I think we highlighted that we needed to supplement a bit with disposals within the time frame in order to secure it. It's clear that we are now performing better than anticipated, and you've seen that the B2C business in France has turned around quicker and you see that broken down in higher EBITDA for the year. And the fact that there is higher EBITDA coming in the back end of the year, it means that you carry that over. Next year, you already know it's a high-growth EBITDA year based on the guidance, which we're giving today. So we feel extremely confident that we're going to get to the 4.25x as we laid out. And from our perspective, the sooner we get there the better, but we will get there in any event.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Dennis. So for the buyback, I will answer to both as a President of the company and the controlling shareholder. By definition, with this kind of target price I have seen recently, for sure, as soon as Dennis gets this ratio at 4.25, we will certainly start buying back our shares that will be the main priority. And for those of you who are going to be on the U.S. call tonight, you see this is our strategy everywhere in the world where if we don't see a more lucrative acquisition then we buy back ourselves. And remember, when I started my company, I had 1%, so now I have between 50% and 70%. So I like to own more of what I do best.

On the Portuguese fiber discussions, I can confirm that we are in the middle or close to the second part of the middle of discussions with several group, both sides of the Atlantic, for an optimization of our capital structure. And but, of course, it's not the same to dispose an asset in Altice Europe at the beginning of 2018, where we're not growing and it's very painful or now when we are growing, especially in our Portuguese business, and therefore, we have some flexibility, but not so much. So the game is good on our side, but we would very much welcome investors to come to our conditions.

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew Beale of Arete Research. Your line is open.

Andrew Beale

I think you passed 538,000 homes with fiber in France in the quarter. Can you split those by SFR fiber and the cable -- fiber-to-the-building conversions, which I believe, were in the operating company itself. And then if there's any other help you can give us on the construction contribution to business services revenue and EBITDA in France that would be great? And then the second question, can you give us a safe update on Teads as well, it sounds as like from the press that you may have had some indicative interest in that business, and have you got to the point where you've decided whether that those are good enough to make you want to sell?

Patrick Drahi

All right. First question, I didn't hear the number you said, Andrew, do you say 538,000?

Andrew Beale

That's what's in the press release.

Patrick Drahi

Okay. Yes. All right. Well, this is the number of homes passed with FTTH. This is not the number homes passed that we built because remember we are building our own homes passed and we want to reach the pass over approximately 1 million homes passed per year that we build ourselves and own and we are also accessing through the fiber homes of our colleagues in France, namely Orange as well as the other infrastructure investors mostly financial guys. So this year, our target as Malo said earlier, was to increase our fiber reach by 30%, which is approximately 4 million homes passed, but of this 4 million homes passed, only a quarter is built by us. So the 538,000 to be precise, they corresponds to a little bit more than 200,000 built by ourselves and the rest being around 300,000 being access to the other guys.

Now on our part, they contribute to revenue both on wholesale and on construction. And as you can see, if we did 200,000 in the quarter, and we want to reach 1 million a year, we haven't reached our speed, our cruising speed, especially because in the first quarter, we did it less. I think we did 150,000 by ourselves. So we intend to reach a speed of 300 to 400 in the quarter, okay? And remember, especially there are quarters in the week -- in the year, sorry, which are little bit weaker, because of either weather conditions. So for example, in the winter, you would build less because it's snowing too much, or the summer conditions not because of temperature, because in France, nobody -- not nobody, but less people work. I don't want to be criticized, to say nobody because we are working today, but not a lot of people are working in our business, let's say. Now on the second question, you want to take, you want to take it?

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. On the revenue and EBITDA contribution for the construction, I don't think we are going to give a different answer than last time, which you've said is that we are selling the homes between 750 to 800 to home. So that is then recognized as revenue at SFR. And then we're making a construction margin on that. It's clearly that today the increased guidance that we have put out, I think, is also underpinned, I think by the stronger performance in B2C that you have seen. So it's not a construction-driven only. Now we feel comfortable that we can get to the run rate of 1 million homes constructed on an annual basis. So we're not clearly behind the construction curve either, but I think the increased confidence and outlook that we have is supported by all units.

Patrick Drahi

Yes. And you have the third question?

Andrew Beale

On Teads?

Patrick Drahi

Yes. And just to confirm what Dennis said, we actually turned B2C revenue -- French revenue positive approximately half a year ahead of our own expectation. And this is as a result of more customers and the better management of ARPU and also much, much lower churn.

And remember what Malo said, we're launching the new box during quarter three, and we haven't announced the price of it.

But as we said, it will be a little bit more money because it's a much better box, but not as much more money, which means we expect massive deployment of this box with rapid impact, positive impact from B2C ARPUs.

On Teads, again, the same thing we have discussions with financial institutions at this moment. And again, this is an asset we like a lot and that we would like to continue to own, that is growing above our own budget and for which I see a great future. But if some people are ready to pay in the future where we have no religion on keeping the asset, there is very strong relationship between this management, which I like a lot, which is both based in Europe and in the U.S. and myself. And these guys have overperformed every year on that budget and their five-year plan. And we have great projects. So if somebody is willing to pay the price, we'll be very pragmatic.

Andrew Beale

Can I just clarify, because on the fiber homes, the 200,000 are all the homes constructed in SFR fiber, there's no fiber-to-the-building conversions within the bottom up there?

Patrick Drahi

There is both, Andrew. There is both. And the 200,000 is the one we built in the FTTH project. And on top of that, there are some conversion of FTTB box or cable box, if you -- not box, home -- sorry, of cable homes into FTTH, notably in the big cities of France as we see there the way to monetize the network as well as a way to increase ARPU and reduce churn. Okay, and that they don't expand our footprint, they just replace -- we replace FTTB by FTTH and don't expand. So they are more -- this is a less lucrative investment than the FTTH expansion, because the FTTH expansion is reducing our building costs to 0, and increasing our wholesale revenue to top, our FTTH deployment outside our cable franchise is a 100% penetration project, it's not the 25%, 30%, which is our market share.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sam McHugh of Exane. Your line is open.

Sam McHugh

Just two very quick questions actually. First one on the EBITDA guidance upgrade. And you mentioned something earlier about the SFR FTTH versus the core telco business over 100 million kind of midpoint upgrade. How much should we be thinking about is related to SFR FTTH versus the telco part and what has changed in the last quarter to make you change your view on that EBITDA? And then secondly, on the recovery in the telco part on the top line, which is looking really quite strong. How much of that has been driven by kind of some of the pricing action you took on some of the very low end offers at the beginning of this year? And do you still see more scope for maybe taking a bit more price? And how you're thinking about the current promotional environment? That would be super.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Sam. I was reading the target price of your colleague, maybe he puts a comma at the wrong place in the target price, I don't know. But he was -- he had a problem with his calculator, I don't know. Okay, listen, the 100 million extra guidance on the EBITDA is mostly coming from further saving because our churn is much below budget, think about that. 1% of churn less in the result represents approximately between marketing and sales and customer service a €100 million, okay? And Malo explained you before that we are between fixed and mobile around 20% below last year. So this is approximately €200 million saving. So this is mostly coming from the better performance of our B2C business. And as I explained, we turned revenue positive goals without impact of VAT or nothing, probably half the year before our original expectations, okay? And remember that FTTH construction is also depending on real delivery in the market. So we wouldn't take risk to increase our EBITDA guidance based on expectation to do better on the construction it's more the fundamental improvement both on revenues and cost management of the B2C business.

Operator

Your next question comes from Frederic Boulan, Bank of America.

Frederic Boulan

Couple of questions. First for you, a follow-up on the asset disposal question. So how should we think about your mindset on necessity to sell assets to reach your target leverage, there is, obviously, much less pressure on the group now. So you seem to take your time and be much more structural value for Portugal Teads. But do you think you have to sell the assets to reach your 4.25 leverage? And if you don't see enough value, what spend is at Hivory? So can you walk just through how what you're thinking around that? And then secondly, follow-up on the FTTH question. How should we think about leverage impact, once you reconsolidate the business? So you're building, say, 1 million homes a year at €800 million as you mentioned. Dennis said that it's €800 million of CapEx per year that's accruing on the business.

So say, €3 billion after four years. So how, what should we expect as an impact on your leverage upon reconsolidation? And then lastly, if you have any thoughts on the 5G auction in France's spectrum allocation, any thoughts on the coverage obligations that ARCEP has laid out, any sensitivity as well on the Huawei question, what could be the impact if there is a strong stance taken on Huawei?

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Frederic, for your question. I'm taking number two and three and Dennis will answer to the leverage and the necessity to sell or not. On the second question was?

Malo Corbin

Leverage impact. Huawei consolidated question.

Patrick Drahi

Yes. Okay. Yes, sure. But first of all, the decision to reconsolidate is ours because we have a call, right? So our partners are not going to force us to adjust the call, we have it. So we shall decide that whenever we think it is optimized. And the idea at the moment is to do that once construction is finished. So CapEx goes down to minimum. And at that time, when construction is finished and remember, we have now more than 5 million homes to be built, of which approximately 1 million have been already built. So another 400 million have to be built. And once construction is finished, so let's say, three years from now, 3.5 years from now, normally, the take up of fiber is optimal. I was in the small village this afternoon, with 400 homes and it's super rapid, we do that in 1.5 weeks with 10 guys using poles and conduits. Once this is finished, we have to open that to our competitors, we are not allowed to market before them. So we all market together, but all the inhabitants of this village they've seen our teams deploying the network. And our teams they're part of our group, they have the fiber and the SFR brand everywhere. So everybody in the village says, I want fiber, I want fiber. I said, sorry, I cannot today. You have to wait for a couple of months so that we open it to everybody's competition.

But then the four guys are coming in this village to sell fibers, they're going to take it in 2 weeks' time. The 100% of the village is going to take it because the 10 guys that will not buy, they will look like they have bought black and white TVs. So once we finish construction, I expect the revenue of the nonconsolidated subsidiary to be more than the construction revenue that we are today consolidating by the non-consolidation of the subsidiary, if you see what I mean. And most of this revenue is going to be margins. So the day we decide to press on the call option and consolidate the subsidiary, will impact favorably EBITDA and therefore, leverage to answer precisely your question.

And the 5G, we don't know yet. We have Arthur in the room. I would like to introduce him to you one day, he is the Head of our Communication and Institutional Relationship in France. Superb career because he was having a team of 1 in Geneva 2 years ago, now he has a team of 170 people. It's amazing what he's doing. And he's also the President of The Telecommunications Federation in France, which involves all the operators with one. And we think we're going to get a mixture between auction prices and commitment to deploy. But remember, because SFR was late in 4G, and now we have taken over and we are back with 99% coverage, we invested in 4G plus, plus, plus. That's not the joke because you have 4G, 4G plus 4G plus, plus and 4G plus, plus, plus. So this afternoon in the village I was in the middle of France, I had 150 megabit on my SFR mobile handset. So our network is already 5G compatible. So the commitments will impact in terms of coverage in France is going to be very easily met by SFR. I don't know for my colleagues, but for us, it's not going to be a big problem. But we don't know, which commitments at this moment although we have an idea, but this is still under discussion into tender. And now, please, Dennis if you can answer about the leverage and the service?

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think the -- in order to get to 4.25x as we guided, we have to do some asset disposition in order to make sure that by the time we guided, I guess, we are at 4.25x. I think we are extremely comfortable where we sit today and the options that we have in terms of asset disposal that we will comfortably find the right transaction at the right value for Altice and its stakeholders in order to get there. So we are in a completely different phase right now that we don't need to make rush decisions, although we understand the valuation arbitrage. We also understand that we can be pragmatic on these issues, and we are extremely pleased with the accelerated operating performance, which clearly further cements the 4.25x, and you can rest assured that we continue to be focused on asset disposals, and you can also be rest assured that the transactions that we are focused on are good for all the Altice stakeholders, and there's no need for us to do transactions that would be suboptimal in order to get to this 4.25x target.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jakob Bluestone of Credit Suisse.

Jakob Bluestone

I've got a couple of questions and a clarification as well. Firstly, on the fixed line side, could you maybe just comment a little bit about the sort of tailwinds and headwinds for revenues? I think you cut prices on the SFR brand for quite a few of your tariffs by about €3, but at the same time, you're also launching a new box, which from your comments should be accretive to ARPU. So if you can just sort of maybe comment a little bit about the outlook for your fixed line revenues and essentially whether you think it improves further from here or maybe slows a little bit because of the lower prices on new customers for some of your fixed line products?

And secondly, I'm struggling slightly with the sort of the magnitude of improvement in your mobile revenue growth in France. To think it went from minus 4.4% in Q1 to minus -- sorry, plus a couple of percent this quarter, a pretty massive swing. And then I was hoping if you can maybe break that down a little bit, just given the size of that acceleration. Is it all ARPU? Is it -- is there a comps effect there? Is there maybe a bit of equipment sales, given you don't report sort of service revenue separately? Just to sort of help us understand what is quite a big acceleration in your growth. And then just finally just a clarification, Dennis, I think, you mentioned €2 billion of worth of unconsolidated assets, is that just a reference to the FTTH company in France, plus the U.S. stake or was there something else that you had in mind there?

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Jakob. You said you have two questions, but there was three, but okay, we'll handle it. But it's a bit like the promotions in France, what you have to look at is not the price after promotion, but the price at promotion. Now the price at promotion in France, I don't think we had in the last three months anything below €15 in fixed. Remember, a year ago, promotion in fixed was €1.99. So the ARPU of the promotion price have almost multiplied by seven. And the €3 reduction is after 12 months on packages which are both €38 and €38 is -- was €41, is 38, but remember our ARPU is below €35. So even if someone after one year goes to €38 instead of €41, we still have €7 more than ARPU. And then as you said that we will announce it in one month from today, 1.5 months, we're going to launch our new box that is going to generate an increase of ARPU for all our peers in fixed.

To answer your question in mobile. First quarter, minus four, second quarter, plus two or more or less plus 6% variance between quarter one and quarter two, but this is to be compared with last year. It doesn't mean that the quarter two was 6% in both]quarter one. This is the variance with last year.

Two impacts, one, subscriber base almost grew by 8% year-over-year. And two, again, ARPU, still I think, if my memory is good, November of last year is stable and even growing a little bit. So in the last part of last year, we had big customer base growth, but ARPU is still declining. Now ARPU is stabilizing and you have effectively a 6%, 7%, 8% difference coming from the base growth.

So now our base, as you can see in the second quarter is growing by 100,000, last year, it was 200,000, but this is much more healthy today. And I think with plus 100,000, I don't know, all my colleagues' results, although with portability , I can say a little bit. I think we are not too bad in the race. So we are now in a better position to grow and continue to grow our mobile revenue. And remember now, we are growing both, the digital brand, RED and the SFR growth or the SFR brand. And I expect, personally, better business for all of us in France with the arrival of 5G because some of our competitors that had no network, no customers, today have a lot of customers and the network to build. So I expect people will be more reasonable in 5G than in 4G. So I am extremely optimistic about the future of B2C in France.

Dennis Okhuijsen

And maybe at last your clarification, I think the 2 billion we were referring to as unconsolidated assets are indeed the 50% nonconsolidated stake we have in the fiber joint venture as well as the Altice USA shares, which as they have gone up in values is probably in excess of EUR 2 billion today, which it doesn't show off in the consolidated performance. So I think it's worth highlighting that, that value is there.

Patrick Drahi

So thank you, Dennis. Thank you, guys, for your questions. I have to go, unfortunately. I would stay you with you all day long, if I could, but I have to go. And, of course, Dennis and Malo can go and visit you in the coming days or weeks, if needed for more questions, and Vincent and Sam can also get to your questions.

Malo Corbin

Have a good summer break.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you. Thank you for all your questions. Have a nice day.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Thank you.

