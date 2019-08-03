New Senior Investment Group: This Is Where You Bid Adieu

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) reported Q2-2019 numbers, and while it missed a bit on the funds from operations (FFO) numbers, it also raised the low end of its adjusted FFO (AFFO) guidance for the year. We broke down the numbers to see if SNR was getting back on the right trajectory.

A brief recap

SNR got itself into trouble by trying to capitalize on the senior housing boom while failing to realize that overwhelming levels of new construction can more than compensate for moderate increases in demand. To make matters more interesting for its shareholders, SNR had also made a gigantic bet that interest rates would not ever go up in our lifetimes. Being incorrect in both those departments led to a rapidly collapsing FFO and the stock has done rather poorly over longer time frames.

Data by YCharts

More recently, though, it right-sized its dividend, internalized its management and changed Holiday, its lead tenant, to an operator. These changes are still flowing down to the bottom and we were convinced to try a bullish bet last October when the price was at $5.51.

Q2-2019 results

SNR did deliver a good quarter with same-store cash Net Operating Income (NOI) moving up 3.2% from the previous quarter. Year-over-year results were far less impressive, though.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

SNR has struggled to keep margins strong as occupancy has kept falling. This quarter we did see a small uptick in occupancy from what we hope are bottomed out levels.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

Within its portfolio, the independent segment did a lot better.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

Assisted living/memory care, on the other hand, continued to slide down in terms of margins and NOI.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

Distribution Coverage

If you recall, we were rather adamant that SNR would chop their distribution back in 2017. SNR waited a bit longer than we thought and also cut their dividend a little less than what we predicted. The delay alongside the smaller cut immediately put SNR's new payout ratio in a high zone. Examining this quarter's results, we can see that SNR is once again approaching the 100% payout ratio in some metrics.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

While the alphabet soup of non-GAAP metrics are all equally useful to look at, from a dividend coverage perspective, Funds Available for Distribution, or FAD, is definitely the one you should examine first. At 13 cents run-rate, it covers the current distribution of 13 cents just about perfectly.

A year back this number was at 17 cents, handily exceeding the distribution run rate.

Source: Q2-2018 presentation

Our problem with the current number is two fold, though. First, FAD starts off at AFFO and AFFO excludes a lot of charges that one cannot ignore for a company like SNR. Deferred financing cost amortization for one is added back, and we believe when a company chronically is financing and refinancing their liabilities, then it becomes a routine expense and it should not be added back when deriving AFFO.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

But more importantly, we are still struggling to figure out SNR's definition of "routine capital expenditures". SNR has this number at $2.367 million above. That is well and good. However, SNR spent a whopping $7.391 million on capex last quarter. We have to assume the difference between the two is what we can call "non-routine capital expenditures".

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

The problem with that line of thinking is that SNR's actual capex has exceeded what it identifies as "routine capital expenditures" in every single quarter. For example, in Q2-2018, it spent $4.6240 million on actual capex but only deducted $1.154 million for this category.

Source: Q2-2018 presentation

In Q1-2019, it spent $6.647 million on actual capex but only deducted $1.867 million for this category.

Source: Q1-2019 presentation

While we are trusting to a fault, none of this is passing our sniff test and we believe the company is vastly overstating its distribution coverage ratios by understating what should be included under routine capital expenditures.

Conclusion

There appears to be a lot wrong with SNR, but if it can stabilize occupancy levels, it might get some better traction on its FFO and FAD numbers. Even after the recent increase in fixed rate debt, SNR is still very exposed to floating interest rates.

Source: Q2-2019 presentation

The 57% floating rate exposure might really help SNR if the Federal Reserve does slash interest rates more aggressively than we envision. The best course for investors, though, would be if SNR is able to find a buyer and exit the public eye before they have to go down the path of a second distribution cut.

