California Resources' Q2: The Show Me Quarter

You could see this quarter a frack mile away. It wasn’t difficult, take some basic assumptions, the company’s guidance, oil prices and churn out a calculation for how the company was going to perform. From a fundamental standpoint, Q2 and Q4 are always weaker cash flow quarters as interest and property tax payments come due. Those are the numbers.

Yet, this quarter wasn't about that. This quarter was all about the narrative. Going into the conference call, the market renamed California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Missouri Resources, and said “Show Me”. Show me... show me an ORRI, or royalty deal, or debt pay down, show me something... anything.

Under the Rule of Thumb

There’s really no need to go through the numbers, they’re fairly simply. This company produces give or take ~80K bpd in oil, or ~30M barrels a year. Today, it’s self-funding about $370M of capex, and production is somewhat flat, which is only possible because it’s also tapping close to $150M in funding from JV sources. So effectively 1/3rd of capex has to be externally funded otherwise production declines. To break even (i.e., self-fund capex and hold production flat), you need oil about $5/barrel higher ($5/barrel * 30M = $150M). Sure, there’s NGLs, NG, opex, etc., but rule of thumb, that's a big one and pretty close. So with oil prices (with hedge) averaging $67.90/barrels, we’re a bit light, and dependent on high cost of capital JVs and subject to the vagaries of the market, which prices CRC at a discount. Although it's opportunistically buying a bit of debt here or there, that’s a bit like trying to eat a debt elephant one bite at a time.

So coming into this quarter, we knew what to expect. Largely because we knew what oil prices averaged over Q2, so we too were looking for the “show me”. We wrote about a potential ORRI deal (article here), but didn’t expect them to announce it in the Q call. Why? No particular reason, just simply because the 2016 loan’s make-whole provision doesn’t ease until mid-August. We didn’t think it makes sense to announce an ORRI, but not yet call the loan. It’s better to do everything at the same time, issue a press release and let the market judge. It’s a simpler, cleaner narrative.

Having said that, we wanted... okay, what we needed a la Smeagol... was that the team articulate a path forward because, guess what? It wasn’t fundamentals that was going to get the market excited.

The Conference Call

And we think they delivered. Apparently, we’re the only ones, judging by today’s price action. At some point, we're left asking, how much does a person have to say without actually saying something? It’s no coincidence that Kalei Akamine of Bank of America was the first analyst picked to pose their question, and what was their question?

The response from Mark Smith the CFO?

Way to dance guys, way to dance. Read further into the conference call transcript and we get to this gem.

Now we know. We’ve hypothesized that payments from a royalty deal could/would be used to repay the 2016 Term Loan, so perhaps we are reading into this a bit much. Yet, that’s the crux isn’t it? We’re reading. Without announcing any major balance sheet transaction in its quarterly update, this was the next best thing that could happen.

We continue to believe a transaction is in the offing, and anticipate it in short order. For now the market continues to disbelieve. It continues to doubt, and sure why not. The quantum of debt is still the size of an elephant and the market is in “show me” mode. Missouri is miserable. Still. Conclude a royalty deal at an attractive multiple, pay down/refinance some of its debt, reduce the debt levels or free-up cash flow, and Missouri Resources could suddenly emerge as the California Resources we’ve always thought it can become. We know patience is short, but if you wait for that next announcement, you may find we're no longer in Kansas... City... anymore.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.