Michael Gayed: The Fed's 'Mistake' Doesn't Change The Outlook For Emerging Markets

Michael Gayed thinks the dollar is too strong and that there will be intervention to try to bring it down.

Following the Fed’s rate cut, the dollar went up and the S&P 500 fell – the opposite of what usually happens.

On Real Vision’s Trade Ideas, Pension Partners portfolio manager and Lead-Lag Report author Michael Gayed criticized the Fed for its “wishy-washy” rate cut.

He said the Fed’s lack of confidence damages the “illusion of certainty” in the future that the market needs, and that this meant the rate cut had the effect that a rate hike usually has – a higher dollar and falling S&P 500.

Still, Gayed believes that the dollar is too strong. “I suspect the powers that be will probably try and bring It down,” he said. “And if that’s the case, if you want to bet on the stuff that would be most correlated to that weaker dollar, [you want] emerging markets, financial markets, commodities.”

The Trade

Specifically in emerging markets, Gared likes the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). He has liked this trade for a month or so, and thinks it could outperform the S&P 500 by 20% over the next few months.

“Just from a contrarian standpoint… you want to bet on all the areas which have failed to participate because the dollar has been so strong,” he added. “If you like to buy low, sell high, I don’t know why you’d want to buy the S&P.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion… The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as “RV RELEASES”) is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, “Affiliated Parties”) make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.