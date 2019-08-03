U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Sushi And SaaS Succeed In A 4-IPO Week

Four companies and two SPACs went public this week, led by the first US-based restaurant IPO in four years.
Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), which operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US, priced its IPO at the $14 low end to raise $41 million. This small revolving sushi bar concept has a large market opportunity, demonstrating both comp store sales growth and unit expansion. After popping 40% on its first day, it finished the week up 74%.
Cloud software provider Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the week's largest IPO by far, pricing well above the range to raise $570 million at a $4.8 billion market cap. Backed by Thoma Bravo, the company finished the week with a 63% return, bolstered by high subscription growth and retention, and a market that has been receptive to high-growth SaaS IPOs.
UAE-based drilling contractor Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) raised $47 million with its US IPO, pricing slightly below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Oslo Bors at $9.30. The year's five energy IPOs average a return of less than 1%; Borr Drilling finished the week down 4%.
Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers' (SNDL) upsized IPO went up in smoke on its first day of trading, dropping 35%. Such sharp drops are rare. In the last 10 years, only six IPOs have fallen 30% or more on day one, four of which occurred in 2019. Despite high projected sales growth and a large market opportunity, the company is currently unprofitable, levered, and has a messy governance picture. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sundial's CEO postulated that a regulatory breach at CannTrust (OTC:CTST) is what spooked investors. The company traded up on Friday, finishing the week down 20%.
Immunology biotech RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) postponed its $75 million IPO, while Chinese augmented reality platform WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) delayed the pricing of its $34 million IPO until next week.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Kura Sushi USA
|
$41M
|
$115M
|
-7%
|
+40%
|
+74%
Operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US featuring revolving sushi bars.
|
Dynatrace
|
$570M
|
$4,799M
|
33%
|
+50%
|
+63%
Provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud.
|
Netfin Acquisition (NFINU)
|
$220M
|
$281M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+1%
Blank check company targeting a fintech business in an emerging market.
|
Orisun Acquisition (NASDAQ:ORSNU)
|
$40M
|
$52M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Blank check company led by an experienced Chinese investor targeting a high-tech business in the US.
|
Borr Drilling
|
$47M
|
$1,024M
|
0%
|
+5%
|
-4%
Offshore shallow-water drilling company with a global fleet of 27 rigs.
|
Sundial Growers
|
$143M
|
$1,686M
|
0%
|
-35%
|
-20%
Early-stage Canadian cannabis producer.
Only one company submitted an initial filing this week as we head into the August break: E&P Indonesia Energy (INDO) filed to raise $23 million in a US IPO.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Indonesia Energy
|
$23M
|
Energy
|
Maxim
Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.
In other noteworthy news, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), the plant-based meat substitute producer and best performing IPO of 2019 thus far, completed a follow-on offering on Wednesday, halfway through its lock-up period. The company offered 3.25 million shares, 3 million of which were from existing shareholders. Beyond Meat's stock price tumbled 25% during the week to close at $177 (+608% from IPO).
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/1/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 38.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 19.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Elanco (NYSE:ELAN). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 12.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.