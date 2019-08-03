U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Sushi And SaaS Succeed In A 4-IPO Week

Cloud software provider Dynatrace was the week's largest IPO by far, pricing well above the range to raise $570 million at a $4.8 billion market cap.

Kura Sushi USA, which operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US, priced its IPO at the $14 low end to raise $41 million.

Four companies and two SPACs went public this week, led by the first US-based restaurant IPO in four years.

Four companies and two SPACs went public this week, led by the first US-based restaurant IPO in four years.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS), which operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US, priced its IPO at the $14 low end to raise $41 million. This small revolving sushi bar concept has a large market opportunity, demonstrating both comp store sales growth and unit expansion. After popping 40% on its first day, it finished the week up 74%.

Cloud software provider Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the week's largest IPO by far, pricing well above the range to raise $570 million at a $4.8 billion market cap. Backed by Thoma Bravo, the company finished the week with a 63% return, bolstered by high subscription growth and retention, and a market that has been receptive to high-growth SaaS IPOs.

UAE-based drilling contractor Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) raised $47 million with its US IPO, pricing slightly below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Oslo Bors at $9.30. The year's five energy IPOs average a return of less than 1%; Borr Drilling finished the week down 4%.

Canadian cannabis producer Sundial Growers' (SNDL) upsized IPO went up in smoke on its first day of trading, dropping 35%. Such sharp drops are rare. In the last 10 years, only six IPOs have fallen 30% or more on day one, four of which occurred in 2019. Despite high projected sales growth and a large market opportunity, the company is currently unprofitable, levered, and has a messy governance picture. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sundial's CEO postulated that a regulatory breach at CannTrust (OTC:CTST) is what spooked investors. The company traded up on Friday, finishing the week down 20%.

Immunology biotech RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) postponed its $75 million IPO, while Chinese augmented reality platform WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) delayed the pricing of its $34 million IPO until next week.

6 IPOs During the Week of July 29th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 08/02 Kura Sushi USA $41M $115M -7% +40% +74% Operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US featuring revolving sushi bars. Dynatrace $570M $4,799M 33% +50% +63% Provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. Netfin Acquisition (NFINU) $220M $281M 0% +0% +1% Blank check company targeting a fintech business in an emerging market. Orisun Acquisition (NASDAQ:ORSNU) $40M $52M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company led by an experienced Chinese investor targeting a high-tech business in the US. Borr Drilling $47M $1,024M 0% +5% -4% Offshore shallow-water drilling company with a global fleet of 27 rigs. Sundial Growers $143M $1,686M 0% -35% -20% Early-stage Canadian cannabis producer.

Only one company submitted an initial filing this week as we head into the August break: E&P Indonesia Energy (INDO) filed to raise $23 million in a US IPO.

1 Filing During the Week of July 29th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Indonesia Energy $23M Energy Maxim Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.

In other noteworthy news, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), the plant-based meat substitute producer and best performing IPO of 2019 thus far, completed a follow-on offering on Wednesday, halfway through its lock-up period. The company offered 3.25 million shares, 3 million of which were from existing shareholders. Beyond Meat's stock price tumbled 25% during the week to close at $177 (+608% from IPO).

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/1/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 38.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 19.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Elanco (NYSE:ELAN). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 12.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.