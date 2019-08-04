Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA (RCDTF) CEO Andrea Recordati on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA (OTCPK:RCDTF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Marianne Tatschke

Good afternoon, or good morning to everyone, and thank you for attending the Recordati Conference Call today. Andrea Recordati, our CEO; and Fritz Squindo, our CFO, will be presenting and commenting upon our first half 2019 results. For a better understanding of his presentation, please access the second slide available on our website, www.recordati.com under the Investors section and Presentations tab. At the end of the presentation, we will answer any questions you may have.

Andrea, please go ahead.

Andrea Recordati

Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for connecting to our first half results highlights presentation. So let me start off. So we are obviously pleased with our first half results, which show continued growth in 2019. Our consolidated revenue is €743.3 million, and is up 6.8%. This includes sales generated by Natural Point, the Italian company acquired and consolidated as of the 1st of July 2018, which equates to €9.7 million. It also includes the sales generated by Tonipharm, which was acquired in France at the end of 2018 and consolidated as from the 1st of January 2019, with sales of €13.6 million. And finally, also, the sales of Juxtapid that we acquired under license in Japan in February 19 -- 2019, with sales of $4.4 million in addition to an estimated negative currency exchange rate effect of approximately €8.9 million. Excluding these items, growth would have been 4.1%. EBITDA at 30 -- 37.6% of sales is €279.3 million, and is up 7.4% from last year. Operating income at 32.6% of sales is €242.6 million, with an increase over last year of 4.6%.

Finally, net income of 23.4% of sales is €134.3 million and shows an increase of 6.1% over the same period of the preceding year. Net debt is at €610.9 million compared to a net debt of €588.4 million at the 31st of December 2018. During this period, the dividends were distributed for amount of €96.1 million. An amount of €30 million was paid for the license agreement with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Asia to cover exclusive rights to Juxtapid in Japan and a €20 million milestone was paid to Helsinn for the license agreement for Ledaga. Furthermore, the application of the IFRS 16 generated medium long-term debt of $26.4 million.

Regarding our corporate development initiatives during the period, license agreement was signed with Aegerion for exclusive commercialization of Juxtapid in Japan. The drug is indicated for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia and is a very important development for a recently established subsidiary in Japan, given its potential for significant growth. Companies are under -- operating under the name of Orphan Europe has been remained Recordati Rare Diseases, which has now become the global brand of our rare disease business.

Most recently, on the 12th of July and agreeing to a final Novartis for the acquisition of worldwide rights for Signifor and Signifor LAR for the treatment of Cushing's disease and acromegaly. The agreement to open LIFO the acquisition of worldwide rights to [indiscernible] and investigational drug for the treatment of Cushing's syndrome in part of the U.S. and in EU. This transaction represents a very significant and strategic contribution to our rare disease business.

Moving on to Slide 3 of the presentation. We will give you a bit more color on the latest transaction with Novartis. So the transaction clearly is an achievement in the acceleration of the development of our rare disease business unit. And it implies like I include, as I mentioned before, the acquisition of one marketed product and one late phase pipeline product in the endocrinology segment. The key highlights of this transaction are complementary portfolio and to the high-growth market of endocrinology, orphan designated drugs with IP protection and limited additional R&D spend and global and perpetual intellectual property life. More specifically of Signifor and Signifor LAR, it is an injectable somatostatin analogue for the treatment of Cushing's disease and acromegaly. It has IP protection until 2026, estimated sales of USD 75 million in 2019 and an average EBITDA margin to potential peak sales of more than USD 100 million. This drugs are covered by orphan drug designation in the U.S. and Europe.

Moving on to osilodrostat. This is important highly specific overall inhibitor, of course, is all and aldosterone synthesis for the treatment of Cushing's disease and syndrome. It has IP protection until 2031. Marketing authorization applications have been filed in the European Union and the U.S.A. and potential approval is expected in 2020 in Europe and 2022 in the U.S. The drug is also called -- has orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and Europe. Last but not least, we expect potential big sales for this drug of -- in excess of $100 million.

Moving on to Page 4 of our presentation, a few details on the transaction. As communicated in our press release, there was an upgrade up from cash consideration of $319 million. And there will also be a regulatory milestones in addition to royalties and net sales contingent upon approval and market access of osilodrostat. Funding was by existing liquidity and need that facility and leverage -- regarding leverage, this is an acceptable pro forma net debt-to-EBITDA level, giving room for additional future M&A, which is clearly very strategic for us. Timing is expected for closing -- the closing is expected in the end of Q3 2019.

Moving on to Page 5 of the presentation. A bit on the strategic rationale behind this deal. Those who are saying that it reinforces the Recordati as a major rare disease player globally. It is a driver of long-term value growth and has a well-established and high potential products to material revenue and EBITDA contribution. It expands a rare disease franchise into an attractive endocrinology space and leverages an expanded existing capabilities and organization.

Moving on to Page 6 of the presentation. I think that it's last but not least, I think it's important to underline that we are delivering our strategy. This deal is fully in line with the group's strategic objective announced our Capital Markets Day on the 9th of May, when we presented the 3-year plan of company. And if we look more specifically in the area in question, which is rare diseases, it delivers on 3 objectives that we had stated as primary objectives for this part of the business, being continued developing the existing portfolio of global brands, consolidation of our Latin America and Asia Pacific presence and invest in targeted BD and M&A to reinforce the global portfolio.

At this point, I will leave the word to Fritz, who will take you through the first half results of the company.

Fritz Squindo

Okay. Thank you, Andrea. Good afternoon or good morning to everyone. Then on Slide 7, we are presenting the performance of our company product, which is in line with our expectations. Then this can be seen on slide [indiscernible] as we continue to grow [indiscernible] while for the sake of [indiscernible] and the combination of lercanidipine and [indiscernible] from competition of generic version, as expected. But in this environment, generic competition over the media market, we are, let me say, only decreasing our sales by 11.4%. We are very pleased by this result.

The other corporate product, the overall sales [indiscernible] generated sales with a growth of 6.5%, and this is due to the good performance of the product in all the main markets. Also forward in gross sales grow by 11.4% in [indiscernible] with the good performance of the product in all the main market. Then we had the other corporate products, which are up by 12.2%, and increased initially on [indiscernible] within the treatment [indiscernible] AstroZeneca when the sales are pretty in line with a slight increase of 3.4% compared to the sales of last year. Sales in the first half were €48.7 million. And then our [indiscernible] for the treatment of rare generated sales of €155.6 million during the period. Here, we had an increase of 5% despite that the competition we've had from the generic version of Cosmegen in the United States. That's good performance for practical all our conference call.

Then move on Slide 8, which presents our diversified product portfolio. And this graph, as usual, shows the breakdown of our revenues by type of product and our corporate product included also the rare disease [indiscernible] account in the period for 67.1% of our revenue.

Now on Slide 9, you can find composition of revenues by geography. Then with the [indiscernible] of pharmaceutical in Italy are up by 7.1%. Lower Italian business is worth mentioning with the good performance of Urorec and Cardicor as well as the sales of Natural Point, the finance company that we have acquired in June last year and consolidated [indiscernible] pharmaceutical space in France are up by 18.5% and this is also French [indiscernible] of the product portfolio of Ginkor, the other brands, which are the two main products belonging to Tonipharm, the French company that we acquired in December '18. In Germany, sales are down by 0.9%, and this is mainly due to the competition from a generic version of Zanipress, which is our brand of the combination of lercanidipine and enalapril in the German market.

Revenue generated in Russia, Ukraine, and the other CIS countries is €51.6 million and are up about 6.1% compared to the same period of the preceding year and includes an estimated currency exchange losses of €0.6 million. Sales in Russia and local currency are up about 7.9%. And then we have seen a good performance now in Russian business, in particular, in the second quarter of the year. And in terms of the performance worth mentioning is the significant growth of the corporate growth [indiscernible].

Then in the U.S. The group pharmaceutical business in U.S.A. is only dedicated to product for the treatment of rare disease. Sales in the first half of 2019 are €51.6 million and are up about 3.9%. This is the Euro-denominated sales and local currency sales are slightly down, and we reduced, as I said, the competition from a generic version of [indiscernible]. On the other hand, worth mentioning, the growth of highly important [indiscernible] and Recordati in particular.

In Spain, sales are €46.6 million, up about 6.3%, with a good performance of [indiscernible] our major product. Let's mention also the sales for the treatment of rare disease in Spain are posted are significant. Sales in Turkey are up by 1.7%, and including important negative tariff exchange effect which could be estimated to be $11.7 million. And local currency sales of our Turkish subsidiary, is very, very impressive, with a growth of 31.3%, and this is thanks to the good performance of all the corporate product as well as some important local products.

Then we have also a significant increase in sales in the other European countries, which is mainly due to the growth of sales in Poland, in Czech Republic, as well as the direct commercialization by the Recordati by our organization in Nordic countries and Benelux, where sales was [indiscernible]. And the reason -- the only reason why is the international sales are down by 3.8%, which is due to the integration investors with the lower portfolio of formation to license. The overall good performance practical in all our geographies.

Slide 10, [indiscernible] showing geographical breakdown of our pharmaceutical price with no major changes compared to what was recognized before.

Now we can move on Slide 11, for presenting our first half results. We already analyzed and commented our revenue for the period. Let's move on the gross profit, gross profit in the period is €520 million with a margin of 70% of sales, which is lower compared to same period, which is due mainly to price and currency effects. A bank our Niobrara franchise in U.S. dollar from [indiscernible] negative effect in the cost of sales.

Regarding SG&A expenses increased -- our selling into [indiscernible] increased less than sales, and are therefore down as a percentage of the revenue underlined, despite marketing expenses for the launch of the agenda and also the new commercial transition we have put in place in the Nordic countries in Benelux and also in Baltics. We're definitely having the expenses at €59.8 million and that's half of that [indiscernible]. And this is due to the appointment of a new development program that is also linked to the amortization of the intangible assets we have acquired in 2018 and the beginning of the year. G&A expenses are up by 4.4%, but having used as a percentage of sales, that we comment on. In India, which is 37.6% of sales. And with an increase of 7.4%, based on our growth on our revenue [indiscernible] €34.6 million and depreciation charges are €12.2 million and in particular, depreciation charges include the application of the new accounting increase for [indiscernible] €5.2 million.

We have a positive effect in the year increased on the business on the depreciation. Net financial charges are €7.9 million. There was an increase of €2.5 million, which is mainly due to recommission in this quarter in the P&L of the third value of the cross-currency is due to the following early development during the period of an underlying loans. This was a private placement we issued in the United States in 2015, and we have invested in the first half of the year.

Then the effective tax rate during the period is 24.8%, which is lower than the same year that -- the same period of [indiscernible]. Let me finish again with our net income. Net income is 23 -- at 23.4% is €174.8 million, and we have an increase of our net income by 6.1%. Very solid performance in the first half of the year.

Slide 12, we have our CEO, the presentation of the split of revenues, EBIT and EBITDA between our business segments. And regarding EBITDA, margins are 50.2% for the rare disease segment and 35.3% for the speciality & primary care segment, and these are in line with the previous quarter or in line with the previous quarter. The EBIT margin itself for the 6-month period 47 -- 46.5% for the rare disease segment and 30.1% for the specialty primary care segment.

Just on Slide 13, again, our net financial position, which shows that of €610.9 million as compared to a net debt at the beginning of the year of €588.4 million. As Andrea mentioned at the beginning of the presentation, during the period, [indiscernible] were distributed for a total amount of €96.1 million, then we pay out for $30 million for the license agreement with Aegerion for [indiscernible] the right to compete in Japan, and we paid another €20 million in this case for the milestone since then. We -- furthermore, we have a negative impact due to the depreciation of IFRS 16 then. We continue to have the solid cash generation in the company also in the first half of the year.

Now we are at the end of the presentation and Andrea will present you the revised target for the quarter.

Andrea Recordati

So the revised targets are following the good performance policy in the first half of this year. And obviously, the integration, starting from Q4 contribution of the Signifor and Signifor LAR now will also start the business in Novartis. We expect Signifor and Signifor LAR to be accretive to group EBITDA already in 2019. So the new revised targets are €1.460 billion growing the range of €1.460 billion to €1.480 billion versus €1.430 billion, €1.450 billion of the previous target. Our EBITDA target go up to 500 -- to a range of €540 million to €550 million -- sorry, €535 million, €545 million and compared to €530 million, €540 million previously. And the operating income and net income stay on the same target already previously communicated because this acquisition on Novartis, we perceive, and, obviously, is an investment for growth and, therefore, implies costs in R&D, which, obviously, have to be taken into account in the EBIT and net income line.

So said that, I think we can move on to the Q&A.

Marianne Tatschke

Operator, can you please open the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Jo Walton of Credit Suisse.

Jo Walton

I'm very sorry for it, but it was extremely difficult to hear what you were saying. I think you were a little too far away from the microphone. So at least for us, so I do apologize if I ask questions.

Fritz Squindo

[Indiscernible].

Jo Walton

No, no, if I just ask questions where you've already given the answers. I apologize. I have three main questions. Firstly, from the guidance, how much of the uplift of the guidance has come from the new acquisitions? And how much has come from perhaps better-than-expected performance for the underlying business? I wonder whether you can give us -- and I think you mentioned this, but again, I didn't hear it, the level of amortization that you have taken in the first half. I believe most of that's taken within the R&D line, and if you can help us on what the level of amortization will be going forward, let's say, for next year when you have all of your current crop of acquisitions fully embedded in the business. I'm particularly interested in the amortization for the Signifor business, because it would be indicative of whether you expect that to have greater longevities of the 2026 patent life, whether you feel that you'll be able to sustain that beyond the patent life. And another question that I would just ask, and I think you may well have given it, could you give us any idea of the Reaglia sales and how that is developing this year? Because that's your first specialist product. And I'd also ask for a little bit more detail on Juxtapid because it looks like the sales there were really very strong. Was it that it hasn't been promoted for a while? Or is the level of sales of Juxtapid we're seeing indicative of what we're seeing going forward? And I do apologize if you covered this in your presentation.

Fritz Squindo

Okay. Sorry for not -- the inconvenience during my presentation, but no priority. These are not questions I have already answered during my presentation. Do you hear me now?

Jo Walton

Yes, I can.

Fritz Squindo

Okay, perfect. Then the first question, which is linked to the guidance, then we have increased our guidance as Andrea said, thanks to both the good performance of the basis is also the contribution for the last quarter of the 2 assets we have acquired mainly for Signifor and then in term of sales, roughly, we can say that half is linked to the good performance and half is linked to the contribution of Signifor sales, while in terms of EBITDA, the contribution of Signifor is less than half also because a view on in the year, in 2019, also some extraordinary items and costs, which are related to the transaction then. In this quarter, the contribution in terms of EBITDA of Signifor is a bit less than half that we have included in our guidance. This is the first question. The second one was linked to the amortization then. In our first 6-month results, amortization charges are €24.6 million. And what can I say on yearly basis increasing those to the amortization of the USD 390 million we have paid for the acquisition of the assets and we expect to amortize this cost over 20 years in the U.S. to include multiplied by -- to what we had in the first half. Then we have also to add the amortization of some milestones that is linked to the Recordati [ph] acquisition, and then you have to add the amortization over 20 years of this amount we have paid for Signifor and osilodrostat. Then -- and I agree with you, the majority of this amount has been to rectify as we see the R&D expenses.

The third, regarding the amortization period for Signifor, then we -- usually, we have the amortization period for the active, for which we have the full rights and for both osilodrostat and Signifor we bought the rights for the 2 assets. Then we expect to amortize over a long period of time, even if during this period could some generic competition arrive because this is a worldwide business, and we expect to maintain a value in the long-term material. And then it's not leading to a termination because there is no termination because we have the right forever. And with that value, we believe that the business could have a long-term value even if I could be the case, there will be some generic competitor could arrive.

Regarding Reagila, Reagila sales in the first half were around €3 million then we -- the uptake the co-market taxes was very positive, and we have always said. Now in the quarter, we have had the price reduction, which we expected for our product in Germany, the uptake is a little lower than expected. And overall, probably, we expect to have sales of Reagila for the full year, which has been included in our target, which is a bit less than €10 million. Other question?

Jo Walton

In Juxtapid strong is this indicative of growing sales?

Fritz Squindo

Okay. Juxtapid strong. We believe that this is a good asset in Japan. And we believe that and it's definitely performing ahead of our expectations in the market -- Japan markets. So it looks like a promotion put in place following the, as you mentioned, Jo, quite a few years of, let's say, not a lot of focus on the asset by Algeria is actually starting to have an effect, and we are definitely performing better than we expected in our -- in our initial business plan for the product.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Ryan of Bank of America.

Christopher Ryan

So you mentioned that there is still room for acquisitions. In that, do you mean that, that's in reference to the 1.5x net leverage, kind of soft limit? And then also, how do you mean on that in terms of timing, since the acquisition is going to be done in Q3 '19, would -- would that effectively end the acquisitions for 2019? Or would you still be open to acquisitions in the rest of the year?

Andrea Recordati

Look, I will answer this question. I mean, as I mentioned in my -- well, as I mentioned, we think we still have -- we have an expectation to end the year around considering the current acquisition to remain around 1.5, 1.6x EBITDA kind of level of leverage, considering also the Novartis acquisition that we just completed. Regarding opportunities, honestly, it's really linked to the opportunities. Obviously, we're looking for high-quality assets. And if high-quality assets don't come around regularly, so clearly, if something does come along our way also in the last -- later part of the year, we will look at it, and we will assess it and see what -- if we want to pursue it. So it's -- we think we are stayed organizationally and financially to pursue other acquisitions. Clearly, the company now is focused on the execution of integration and the business plan of the Novartis acquisition. And as I said, we cannot exclude that since we have a financial capability and the organization on [indiscernible] that we might look at other potential targets that they do come across and they're high quality.

Christopher Ryan

Okay. And just one follow-up. How important is consumer health or OTC in terms of the strategy, such as it relates to acquisitions going forward?

Andrea Recordati

We believe we are -- I think we clearly stated that in our Capital Markets Day, when we presented the three year plan. OTC for us is a major area of ranges for our specialty primary care business. We have an established presence in all the markets -- main markets we operate in, and we're attracted by the business proposition and the diversification the range rate because, obviously, it's an out-of-pocket business and it diversifies our portfolio from the reimbursed and the state reimbursed business. So yes, it is strategic for us to look for assets in this space.

Operator

The next question is from Martino Ambroggi of Equita.

Martino Ambroggi

I have a follow-up on the guidance because I understood the split between new products and the existing portfolio. But what's the underlying assumption for Forex, which was negative in Q1? And just a confirmation. IFRS 16 is not involving the revision of the EBITDA for the current year. The second question was related to the full year guidance.

Fritz Squindo

Martino, sorry if I interrupt you, but I think you need -- it's a bad line. Your line is pretty bad. So we're actually having difficulties understanding what you're saying, I apologize. Can you just ...

Martino Ambroggi

Absolutely. No problem. I apologize. Sorry. I try once more. So for the guidance, what is the underlying assumption of Forex, which was negative in the first half? And just the confirmation that IFRS 16 is not part of the revision, it was also included, although the impact is limited, but EBITDA level shouldn't have any impact. And the second question, always on the guidance. If we summarize the full year guidance, the like-for-like growth I don't know. I give you my estimate is roughly 3%, maybe slightly more in terms of sales and a little bit higher in terms of EBITDA. Just to have an idea of what is the contribution of the acquisition and the like-for-like growth.

Fritz Squindo

Okay. First question was linked essentially to the guidance and the FX effect, we had a negative currency effect, but it is a negative current effect in terms of revenue approximately €8 million in the first half, but compared to last year. If we compare our target, we -- which is comparable -- our expectation in terms of FX at the beginning of the year, then part of this improvement in our guidance is also into the better charter in term of FX that we have hired until now, and we expect by the business end of the year, in particular, for the Turkish lira during both and U.S. dollar. Then in this year, we have been compared to our expectation, we have been benefiting from a better charter in term of FX. And this is part of the improvement of our guidance for the existing business. The second question was...

Marianne Tatschke

On the corporate like-for-like [indiscernible].

Fritz Squindo

No, then we -- the like-for-like, we will disclose in our actual then we -- today, we had 4.1% in the first half revenues. Revenue was then we expect this to be substantially in line with what will be the like-for-like by the end of the year. But this is all because in the first quarter was 3.2%, now is 4.1%, and we don't see major changes going forward. Then part of the increase of sales, as I said, is linked to currency effects and other it leads to good performance of some products and as I said, approximately half of this is into the expected consolidation of the new acquired assets as from end of September than for one quarter.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay. And still on the acquisition side, should we expect focus will remain on rare diseases? Or you are satisfied with the acquisition already finalized?

Fritz Squindo

Like I mentioned, and I answered the question before. No, it will obviously, like we stated in our three year plan presentation, rare diseases is the main area of focus. But like we also reiterated in the 3-year plan presentation, also the growth and sustainability of our specialty primary care business still remains an objective. And as I said, as I mentioned, and answered the question before. In this page, the OTC area is an area of particular interest for the reasons I mentioned before.

Martino Ambroggi

Okay. Very last on the gross margin in Q2. Last year was exceptionally high, the gross margin, but could you remind us what are the reasons for the 130 bps of lower profitability in Q2.

Fritz Squindo

Last year?

Martino Ambroggi

Yes, as compared to last year, there are 130 bps of lower gross margin.

Fritz Squindo

This is mainly due to the exceptional performance last year rather than the performance was in 2018. Having in mind that for the full year last year, the -- 2018, the EBIT margin was 32.7%. And then we had based on mix, in particular with a very lower cost of sales in the first half which is not, let's say, normalized on a yearly basis. Then if we compare the profitability in terms of EBIT in the first half '18 and in the first half '19, the decrease is mainly due to the cost of goods, which was essentially due to a particular favorable yield in the first half last year. And let me also underline that this margin decrease is absolutely less important in term of EBITDA. We have this decrease from 33.3% to 23.6% if we are looking at the operating margin. But if we compare the 2 periods in term of EBITDA, then the margin is similar in the two period, just 0.2% in the overall if we compare the 2 periods. Then we also view where the different cost of sales, but we are also increasing our amortization, as I said at the beginning of my presentation.

Operator

The next question is a follow-up from Jo Walton of Crédit Suisse.

Jo Walton

I wonder if I could ask both of you about your -- the likely marketing cost as a percentage of sales going forwards, with the mix shift to some of the slightly more primary care type products that you're getting? Or maybe not so much primary care, but less rare disease products that you're getting in your portfolio. Do you think that your current SG&A as a percentage of sales is going to be appropriate going forward? So as you have a global reach for some of these new products? I'm really trying to get to, if there's any countries where you're going to use these as a means to invest, and therefore, there will be a short-term period where -- because you are aren't involved in these specialty areas in this country, you're going to invest heavily beforehand. And therefore, we might see an increase in SG&A for a short period of time.

Andrea Recordati

No, we don't expect this -- we don't expect this, Jo, very directly.

Fritz Squindo

And we are either to increase the organization in the rare disease space, but we are talking about a few notable -- a limited number of people because, as you know, the activity in the rare disease space requires very limited organization.

Andrea Recordati

This applies also to the U.S. So I mean, our assumptions, which is always the result of market research, targeted segmentation of a market and the target that we need to say that for new endocrinology business is bringing us to increasing organization in the U.S., however, it remains a very small organization in the context in the bigger picture. So yes, we are obviously investing for the integration and the execution of the business plan of a newly acquired target, but the numbers do not change the picture in any substantial way, and we are confident that what investments we're putting behind this acquisition are going to suffice to reach our objectives, which are obviously indicating the big sales potential that we gave you. But no, we are not expecting any kind of growth in the selling and in the SG&A kind of line, and it is compared to what we have today in our current P&L.

Jo Walton

Do you believe that Novartis was actively promoting Signifor?

Andrea Recordati

No, Signifor was not promoted in the United States for at least 2 years, so we believe there's quite a lot of upside actually based around this, and this is why we are putting a peak sales for the Signifor franchise which are actually higher than the front of sales of 2018 and the expected space sales for 2019 going forward, and also promotion in Europe, which was still taking place, and let's say, we believe that it has less focus of promotion that we are going to put on the products and on the franchise, especially once the osilodrostat product the right to market. Clearly, that is going to be a launch product, and will require investments.

Operator

