Eisai Co Ltd.'s (ESALF) CEO Haruo Naito on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019

Company Participants

Haruo Naito - CEO

Ryohei Yanagi - SVP, CFO & Chief IR Officer

Ivan Cheung - SVP, President, Neurology Business Group & President of Americas Region

Terushige Iike - SVP & President, Oncology Business Group

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Now I would like to report on the financial section. First, Q1 FY 2019 consolidated statement of income. Revenue was ¥154 billion. Last year there were impacts of business development projects such as transfer of Lipacreon and Prialt last year, and from this year onwards the generic business has been off the consolidation. There were such impacts, but these impacts were overcome by the gross, by ¥15.8 billion in revenue of four global brands, particularly LENVIMA increased its revenue by ¥20.9 billion.

Because of the increasing revenue by gross drivers have brought about the ¥0.7 billion increase in revenue reaching a ¥154 billion the same as flat from last year and production mix has been improved significantly and cost of sales ratio has improved to less than 30% and the gross profit is increased by 6% year-on-year. Within this increase of our gross profit, within 101% of total expenses were controlled with this financial discipline, therefore operating profits significantly increased. Please look at the breakdown of the expenses.

First, R&D expenses were ¥29.4 billion, which seemed to have declined from a year earlier, but this is different, most of the difference was because of destruction reform expenses incurred last year for Andover. And furthermore, there were ¥18 billion reimbursements from partners added and then a ¥47.4 billion was invested. Therefore, this means that the R&D expenses were proactively spent with 5% increase and now it accounts for over 30% of revenue.

Now we are one of the top-tier global Pharma companies which are most proactively spending in R&D. SG&A expenses grew 19% year-on-year to ¥60 billion with double-digit the growth rate and most of the increase was due to the payment of the profit-sharing paid to Merck. Therefore, it is a very proactive expenditure. And other income and expenses included the ¥4.4 billion as gained on transfer of shares of Elmed Eisai and operating profit was ¥25.8 billion OP margin exceeding milestone 15% and OP increased by 25% from a year-on-year. Bottom line profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was ¥21.7 billion. In the U.S., there was the U.S. tax breaks on R&D expenditures. Therefore, consolidate tax rate declined, therefore, bottom line saw a further increase, almost an 80% increase from year-on-year.

As a result, this is summarily referenced [indiscernible] for the past three months, but ROE was 14%, very close to the median of the global top-tier players and equity spread was secured at 6% from the, which is our income model and value creation was secured. Cash due to the extraordinary factor during the first quarter, that is to say, the proactive positive increasing the accounts receivable in Japan and China leading to the positive increase in working capital [indiscernible] acquired and dividend and tax payments after financial closing. Therefore, net cash seems to have declined slightly. However, net cash was almost ¥150 billion which is almost debt-free management and net by minus 0.24 and equity ratio was 59.2%. They are almost exceeding for the optimal capital structure with a strong balance sheet and financial soundness has been secured.

On this waterfall chart you see the breakdown of revenue migration. Last year, ¥153.3 billion was recorded as revenue. Global brand, Japan, China, Asia business grew significant security and absorbing the impacts of the share transfer Elmed Eisai and the broad business development projects last year, we saw a ¥0.7 billion increase in revenue reaching ¥154 billion revenue.

For your information, last year and this year milestone payments were not included in the quarter from Merck. Here, on this page you see breakdown of OP, migration last year ¥20.6 billion was recorded and part of this growth in revenue global brands, Japan, China, Asia grew in business to secure an increasing operating profit and R&D expenditures as there was expenses incurred at Andover last year, therefore the R&D expenditures contributed to the profit increase. And although positive expenditure was made, but this was the increase of the share, the profit, paid by Eisai to Merck and then the ¥11.9 billion, and absorbing the impacts of BD [ph] projects and increase over ¥5.2 billion OP to reach ¥25.8 billion.

On the right hand side you see the breakdown of R&D expenses. Because of the one time, the expenditures for structural reform at the end of last year it seems to have decreased BAN2401 next generation AD treatment and LENVIMA maximization which are the core projects for Eisai. These major projects are progressing steadily, therefore the share of the R&D costs from partners have increased from ¥11 billion to¥18 billion significantly, therefore actual has been increased by 5% year-on-year. On a full-year basis they prioritized the projects as expected to proceed smoothly therefore R&D expenditures will increase by double-digit growth rates. And we are going to continue to make proactive investments in R&D.

On this chart, we are going to explain the Eisai's capital policies. As the proactive financial strategy, from this fiscal year onward Eisai's financial and capital policy is entering into the new phase. First the proactive investment in R&D as well as the capital expenditures will be made in order to aim for the growth in the future. It used to be ¥20 billion or ¥30 billion within depreciation and amortization cost and then intangible and tangible assets were acquired.

However, going forward we are going to increase expenditure in order to invest ¥58 billion this year, mainly in the acquisition of Lemborexant rights and corporate venture capital, venture investment will be made and at the Tsukuba and the Kawashima plant we are going to make capital expenditure and proactive investment in RT [ph]. And in addition to R&D and the venture investment and so forth, we are going to make capital expenditures for the future growth and by absorbing such impacts we are going to make shareholder return. In terms of return, for the first time after 10 years we are going to increase dividend, so this shows the milestones changing into the new phase of our policy.

Since FY 2009 we have maintained a 150 full year dividend up until last year, but this year we are going to increase the interim dividend from ¥70 to ¥80 in order to pay ¥160 as a full year dividend. Regarding this decision, we have revisited the policy given the strong results recorded in the first quarter, particularly LENVIMA doubled to exceed significantly the budget. There has been such a significant expansion.

And the second factor was due to the credit after the review by rating agencies we have given a positive assessment review. Therefore, we are confident that we will secure the sound financial structure and this increase by ¥10 dividend at ¥2.9 billion will be managed by finance like share cross holding will be dissolved and then with corporate governance and from the perspective of the capital efficiency, we are going to increase the dividend and we have been able to secure such funding. We are confident in paying the increased dividend.

And lastly, Ivan Cheung and Iike will explain neurology and oncology with new emerging scientific knowledge. We are more - even more confident in the maximization of LENVIMA and AD new generation drug therapy development and the dividend signaling the effect is anticipated. With these four factors we have decided to increase dividend for the first time in 10 years. With this proactive investment and doubling CapEx and together with the increase of the dividend, which are all supported by financial soundness with strong balance sheet. The equity ratio is 59% or over therefore reaching the ceiling of the optimal capital structural net cash is almost ¥150 billion and minus 0.24 as the net DER and we will be able to have the accumulated cash.

And as a real option to be utilized of value creation we are going to have this new optimal, the financial strategy and for your information the dividend payout ratio after increase of dividend DOE, 7.1% and payout ratio will be 64%. Compared to the median of global top-tier players DOE is 8.8% according to my calculation and total payout ratio is 105%. Therefore we have, still have leeway and we have maintained ¥150 dividend full year at the available DOE was 8.5% and payout ratio was 87%.

We still have leeway. So for the future investments and also the trend in the cash flow continuously and incessantly or in a more flexible manner we will consider the investments and the shareholder returns. We still maintained a very strong financial leeway or financial integrity. As has been mentioned, based on the strong balance sheet and we have maintained both proactive investment and the shareholder return in order to maximize the corporate values.

Next, this is the last slide for the financial section. Here is the full-year forecast for this fiscal year. Revenue is expected to reach ¥680 billion given the very strong Q1 results and even larger milestone payments to be received from Merck which are expected to be concentrated in the latter half, therefore 6% increase is expected and we are confident to achieve this ¥680 billion.

And R&D expenses is expected to grow 7%, but in the actual spending is expected to grow by double-digit gross and operating profit was ¥103 billion and 20% increase and exceeding ¥100 billion OP target for 2020 as a midpoint in year EWAY 2025 and OP margin will exceed 15% and a 20% increase is expected in OP to reach ¥103 billion.

ROE will be 11.2% based on the [indiscernible] income model, equity spread that will be 3.2% to lead to a shareholder value creation. As I said, full year dividend with ¥160, DOE will be 7.1%, DOE based on the optimal dividend policy based on the optimal capital structure as a KPI we are putting focus on this and a 7% to 8% percentage range will be our target.

As a backdrop, global consensus shareholder capital cost is 7% or 8%, therefore opportunity cost for shareholders will be covered and returned in terms of cash. That is the theory we are based upon through the expansion of the LENVIMA and the contribution from partnership model we aim to achieve increase in both revenue and the profits and we would like to maximize and enhance the shareholders value, including the shareholder return.

This concludes my section.

Ivan Cheung

Today I want to share with all of you about our enthusiasm, about the important progress we are making in our Alzheimer's disease and dementia pipeline. First and foremost, let me talk about our increasing conviction in Elenbecestat and BAN2401. The general understanding of the decades old amyloid hypothesis now appears to be over simplified, if I may say. We’re now on the cusp of finally figuring out how to modify Alzheimer's disease by more precisely target the Aβ production mechanism and also more precisely target the Aβ clearance mechanism and let me tell you how.

Over here an Aβ production mechanism with regard to Elenbecestat, emerging science has taught us now that BACE and science selectivity is not the only thing. Actually it’s more important that we understand the selectivity to the more than 50 substrates involved in BACE. Especially, those substrates implicated in synaptic function and formation, such as Sez6, NGR1 and others. Recently, we recorded in vivo data that suggested that Elenbecestat potentially has a more optimal substrate selectivity profile, which I will touch upon later in my presentation.

In addition, in the Phase 3 program for Elenbecestat the dose selected, 50 mg inhibits CSF Aβ about 50% which is now widely recognized as potentially the sweet spot dose on how to use a BACE inhibitor in these patients. Last but not least, the recent DSMB for the Phase 3 program reviewed more than 900 subjects with regard to cognitive assessment and concluded that our Phase 3 program shall continue without modification.

Now, let me talk about the Aβ clearance mechanism with regard to BAN2401. A number of reports recently, both preclinical and clinical data are telling us that protofibrils here are the central toxic species in Alzheimer's disease pathogenesis, disrupting synaptic function and directly causing neuron-toxicity. In out large Phase 2 program with 856 subjects, we saw consistent results of BAN2401 in three different clinical outcome measures and biomarkers across the ATN hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease.

This consistency gives us confidence in the robustness of the proof of concept result of this Phase 2 study. Now in Phase 3, because of the relatively more modest level of ARIA-E incidents again, likely because of the unique mechanism of BAN2401 targeting the protofibrils not the plaque that allows us to choose the highest dose, 10 mg per kg, biweekly, from the Phase 2 study without any titration in this Phase 3 program.

So now we have a BACE inhibitor in Elenbecestat with potentially a more optimal substrate selectivity profile and we have an anti-Aβ antibody that preferentially binds to protofibrils which are central toxic species in Alzheimer's pathogenesis. We believe these two assets hold tremendous promise in bringing to millions of Alzheimer's disease patients the world's first disease modifying therapies, thus our increasing conviction.

Next slide please. So let me update all of you about the Phase 3 program, progress of Elenbecestat and BAN2401. With regard to Elenbecestat, the Phase 3 program mission AD, progress is going fairly well. As we've reported previously, we have combined mission AD1 and mission AD2 into one single database for primary analysis. We believe this is a very important step to increase the probability of success in detecting a meaningful benefit in this population and to help accelerate the timeline to towards NDA submission. Our primary endpoint readout we’re expecting in fiscal year 2021 in the first quarter.

With regard to BAN2401, given the consistent results we saw in the Phase 2 program which we believe now will serve as a supportive study, we are now pursuing a single Phase 3 strategy with Clarity AD. In this Phase 3 study, we are planning to enroll 1566 subjects, one to one randomization meaning almost 800 subjects, almost 800 subjects will be enrolled into the highest dose from the Phase 2 program, 10 mg per kilogram biweekly, and in this almost 800 subjects sample size is almost five times the sample size of that same dose in the Phase 2 program which as I mentioned earlier demonstrated consistently robust results across different measurements.

As such, we believe this sample size is more than enough with more than enough power to achieve success. Patient randomization has already begun in Japan and in the U.S. and very soon Europe, Asia, China will come online specifically for Clarity AD. We are only use high quality sites, very strict criteria, meaning we are only using sites that have conducted such kind of studies in the past and they have a large pool of such patients to draw from. Primary endpoint readout we’re expecting in fiscal year 2022 first quarter.

Next slide please. I mentioned earlier, we recently reported in vivo data relating to Elenbecestat, and this slide shows the data that we presented at this month's AAIC. Here, on the concept, the objective of this in vivo study is to show the impact of Elenbecestat and other BACE inhibitors on synapse formation and function. And to measure, to evaluate such synapse formation and function, we are looking at two indicators, one is spine density and the other one is mitochondrial function.

So firstly, with regard to Elenbecestat in this in vivo study, this 3 mg per kg dose group inhibits CSF Aβ in this in vivo model by about more than 50% which is equivalent to the dose we have in the mission AD Phase 3 program, the 50 mg, so I want you to keep that in mind about this dose. Now, if you look at this data for Elenbecestat, for the 3 mg per kg group and even at higher dose at 10 mg per kg group, we just do that just to show the margin, you can see that both spine density and mitochondrial function you see no statistically significant change in both measures. So, no impact on these two measures, hence unlikely to have any adverse impact on synapse function and formation.

On the other hand, we run the same experiments for two other base inhibitors from other companies and again at the doses that were used in their clinical trials equivalent to the doses in their clinical trials. And here you see both compounds in terms of spine density you see statistically significant reductions in spine density and one of the two compounds at high-dose also showed statistically significant reduction in mitochondrial function.

In summary, with these data we believe Elenbecestat at the clinical trial equivalent dose unlikely to cause negative impact on synaptic function and formation. That is really important for base inhibitor. Number two, given these data it’s likely that Elenbecestat potentially has a more optimal substrate selectivity profile with regard to synaptic function and formation.

In addition, as I mentioned earlier, the DSMB off our Phase 3 reprogram mission AD recently met in March. They review more than 900 subjects of these over 900 subjects had exposure to drugs of at least six months and DSMB concluded to continue the trial without any modification. Now, I talked about this 900 subjects and six months of exposure, it’s important because this sample size is very similar to the time point to the sample sizes at time points when other BACE base inhibitors are declared failure because of cognitive worsening. So, at the same time point, the same sample size, we're not seeing that based on DSMB recommendation and that's really important.

So with both the in vivo mechanistic data and also the clinical information from the DSMB we have confidence that Elenbecestat indeed is a uniquely differentiated base inhibitor compared to the others.

Next please. Here in Eisai we have a strategy to pursue dementia wider scope, so that we can benefit many more patients. With that in mind, we are now in active collaboration with ACTC, a world renowned consortium in Alzheimer's disease clinical trials to conduct two Alzheimer's disease prevention studies called A3 and A45.

The A3 study will study subjects who are so called amyloid accumulators. These are individuals who are still just under the threshold to be called amyloid positive, but they are accumulated and soon will likely become amyloid positive, that’s the A3 population. And this study will use Elenbecestat to evaluate how Elenbecestat can prevent the accumulation of amyloid.

The next study is A45 study, the study population are already amyloid positive patients who are still cognitively normal before, even before the MCI stage and here in this study we will use a sequential regimen, fairly unique, first time in this field to see a sequential regimen from the same company starting with BAN2401 to clear the brain, followed by Elenbecestat to maintain the brain involvement and this sequential regimen we aim to evaluate how the sequential regimen can prevent the migration of these cognitively normal subjects to cognitive impairment.

Right now, our protocol design is under discussion with ACTC and specifically one big item we’re watching on is the biomarker endpoints to potentially allow for earlier approvals and registration of these agents in these populations and when I talk about, when I say biomarker endpoints I don’t mean just amyloid PET but also we’re looking at Tau PET and other neuro degeneration associated biomarkers by neurofilament light chain and neuro [indiscernible] and that work is very important for Eisai and ACTC. We expect both studies to start in fiscal year 2020 in the first quarter, very exciting.

Next please. So along with the theme of dementia wider scope, let me talk about another pillar, which is our novel anti-tau antibody. Tau pathology spreads in the brain from cell to cell through tau seed propagation, tau seed propagation is the most important element to understand tau pathology, specifically in Alzheimer's brain. In Alzheimer's brain, in most cases tau, this tau protein is cleaved right here, in the cell, cleaved right here, and then this fragment flows out of the cell in this extracellular space and becomes the tau seeds. In other words, in Alzheimer's brains most of these tau seeds are this part on the slide, which is the microtubule binding region, MTBR.

So, let me try again, in Alzheimer's brains most of the tau seeds are MTBR tau and this is very important to understand, because E2814 is specifically designed to bind to only MTBR. And as you can see on this slide, if you looked at the other anti-tau antibodies in clinical trials right now, some of them bind to the N-terminal, you have another one that does bind to MTBR, but also binds to the N-terminal and you have another one that binds just right outside MTBR. E2814 is the first and the only at this moment in soon clinical stage, that binds to MTBR which is specifically implicated what we believe in Alzheimer's disease brain in terms of tau propagation.

At this month's AAIC we presented data that shows that in Alzheimer's disease patients, MTBR tau is significantly increased. We also showed data that in CSF in Alzheimer's disease patients majority of the MTBR tau can be bound by the E2814 in a dose dependent manner. This data gives us evidence that E2814 is a uniquely differentiated asset in tau pathology in Alzheimer's disease. We expect to start the Phase 1 study in this fiscal year.

Next please. We are not stopping at just Aβ and tau. This month July 9th we held the opening ceremony of our new G2D2 facility in Cambridge, Massachusetts G2D2 stands for Genetics Guided Dementia Discovery. This is the opening ceremony picture. Here you see Dr. Naito, we have a patient, early onset dementia patient, you have Senator Fattman from Massachusetts and other distinguished guests. At the new G2D2 facility, we focus on drug discovery research going beyond Aβ and tau, specifically in the area of immuno dementia by combining the unique strengths of Eisai discovery research, meaning human genetics, data science and precision chemistry.

In addition, as you know, Cambridge is probably the world's most premier tau technology cluster. So we are with taking advantage of this location to accelerate our open innovation in that area and we are doing something first time very unique in Eisai. Within the G2D2 facility we have the Eisai incubator for neuro discovery, space that provides, not just the space but also services to Cambridge-based startup companies involved in cutting edge neuroscience research and these startup companies will have rare access to animal facility in-house in G2D2 and also Eisai scientists who have had numerous success in creating and developing new medicines.

Going forward, we expect the G2D2 facility to create new dementia medicines targeting the brain immune system and most importantly, kick off new era of precision medicine targeting dementia in Eisai.

Next please. Well, our efforts in the dementia wider scope strategy does not stop at medications. We have an active collaboration with Sysmex to develop a simple blood based AD diagnostic test. This data was presented at this month's AAIC in which we utilize Sysmex's HISCL system to measure plasma and CSF Aβ levels in cognitively healthy elderly subjects, MCI subjects and AD subjects.

In terms of a blood based diagnostic test, the indicator, the key diagnostic indicator is Aβ 42 to Aβ 40 ratio. This plasma Aβ 42 to Aβ 40 ratio is the key test we have to validate for future use in the real world setting. And here at the AAIC we showed data correlating the blood, the plasma Aβ 42 to Aβ 40 ratio to the CSF Aβ 42 to Aβ 40 and here you see strong correlation with p-value under 0.001. With this data, correlating the blood indicator to the CSF indicator, it gives us confidence that this HISCL based system measuring the blood ratio can translate into measuring the Aβ pathology in the human brain.

Right now we are working very closely with Sysmex to try to bring this diagnostic test to market by the time our next generation Alzheimer's disease, disease modifiers hit the market and we believe it’s a very important project because as you know very well, the HISCL system has advantages over other technologies being developed right now, specifically the high throughput as well as a wide commercial installed base of HISCL system and this of course was a very hot topic at the AAIC this month.

Next please. This is my last slide and here you can see arguably the industry leading Alzheimer's disease and dementia pipeline. I will just touch upon a couple items I didn’t explained earlier in my presentation with regard to Lemborexant is under regulatory review in both Japan and in the U.S. for the insomnia indication which contains a large portion of beta in elderly subjects and also the world’s first head-to-head superiority data versus a Z [ph] drug.

Lemborexant also recently at the AAIC we presented encouraging Phase 2 proof of concept data in ISWRD indication associated - in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease patients. Also our PDE9 inhibitor E2027 Phase 2, Phase 3 program targeting the DLB patients, patient enrollment will be completed by the end of this fiscal year. Last but not least in the preclinical stage we have two assets targeting the synapse microenvironment involved in neurodegeneration.

So in summary, we are now more confident than ever in achieving the true goals we have always had in mind. One, again, is to bring to millions of Alzheimer's disease patients the world's first disease modifying therapies and number two, is to realized our dementia wider scope strategy so that one day we can prevent and cure Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

So switching back to Japanese, first regarding LENVIMA, as Mr. Yanagi said at the outset, sales in the first quarter was ¥24.8 billion, more than double the previous year's level. In the U.S., HCC grew rapidly and there was also effect from collaboration with Merck. This not only increased our share of voice [ph] from Merck’s call center, through physicians and nurses, phone calls are placed. Such new approach has begun. And in Japan with two indications we are able to maintain dominant share. In HCC LENVIMA treatment is started sooner and so conversion therapy is attempted more widely.

In Europe, in the biggest market in Europe in Germany, HCC reimbursement begun, so it has grown more than at doubled pace. In China, for the first time on a quarterly basis, sales outnumbered Japan. Every month more than 1000 new patients are prescribed with LENVIMA as for annual forecast of revenue over ¥116 billing to achieve that forecast we were able to have a very good start in the first quarter.

As for combination therapy between LENVIMA and Keytruda, once again I would like to summarize. For endometrial cancer for patients beyond the second line Phase 1B study interim data is shown. This is the so-called waterfall graph [ph], the vertical axis is at the size of the counter and bar [ph] it represents each individual patient. As you can see here, most of the patients had tumor shrinkage. There were a few who had complete response and tumor shrinkage was observed irrespective of patient background.

The right side chart shows time over horizontal axis in weeks. This is a very busy chart, I apologize, and each individual patient's duration of treatment is shown in this swimmers plot. This is week 100, so this is beyond two years and treatment is still continuing. Yellow bars shows extension part or expansion part was inserted later, so naturally bars are shorter. However, they continue – we hope that they will continue to become longer. And it's very difficult to see, but these black dots is the time when PR was observed for the first time in the first one or two months responses observed and then the response is prolonged in many patients, that is what is suggested here.

The first-line therapy is platinum-based therapy and the patients who are resistant to platinum therapy there is no standard care. And paclitaxel and doxorubicin are used, but response rate is about 15%, PFS is four months according to a report. So from that we can see that how upsetting this data is, so we would like to establish this as the first and second line standard of care therapy. This is first-line used in HCC.

This month from FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation was given and this is the third breakthrough designation in combination therapy. This waterfall is showing the results. It is not unusual in solid concern but especially in HCC perhaps this is not usually seen by you and there are tumor shrinkage observed and there were some complete responses. And similarly to early chart horizontal axis is time and vertical axis is the size of the tumor. This is called spider's plot.

As you can see in this chart, in the first one or two months tumor size has substantially decreased and then for sustained period responses continued in many patients. The re-growth of tumor is not seen in almost all of the patients. In RCC and in other tumor types we are observing strong response and the treatment period is sustained over a long time. That possibility is suggested from these sets of data.

With the combination therapy, no new side effect was observed, and in combination therapy there was no amplification of side effect that was observed. So we believe that we are able to accumulate very promising results from studies and for submission these are 12 studies. Out of 12, 10 are already ongoing and the remaining two, head and neck cancer studies will begin before the end of this fiscal year. We are trying to accelerate the submission or increase of additional - to obtain additional indication for these tumor types.

On July 12 the approval was given for breast cancer in Halaven in China. So at last we were able to obtain approval in China. In the past we did not have data from Chinese patients, so in China we conducted local Phase 3 study, results were positive, and that led to the approval. We expect to start sales before the end of the year and preparations are underway. On the right side Phase 1 development pipeline is shown and both were published at ASCO. First in human Phase 1 this is titration part and interim data is represented in both of the charts. ADC MORAb-202 including complete response. This starts from low dose, but we have observed good response in side effects. This is Halaven ADC and bone marrow toxicity that was observed in Halaven was not observed. The toxicity was quite manageable.

And the bottom is 6545 hormone positive breast cancer, for that indication this new small molecule drug is developed. Estrogen receptor mutation causes resistance to hormone therapy, but this compound inhibits including mutant estrogen receptor, and we have seen response in multiple patients and PD biomarker is also observed in parallel looking at the proliferation of cancer cells. So clinically, proof of concept was achieved. That is what we judged and these two will move to the next phase or expansion part.

This is FGF receptor related themes. There are two themes, both are in Phase 1 stage. 6527, this is FGFR4 inhibitor. HCC about 30% of HCC patients have overexpression of ligand FGF19 and cancer progresses in these patients. And targeting these patients this drug is being developed. Phase 1 confirmed several partial response and target engagement, PD biomarker has shown we have maintained FGFR4 receptor inhibition is clearly observed, and proof of concept was achieved and that is our determination. And in patients with overexpressed FGF19, expansion part will be conducted and 7090 from Tsukuba Research Lab, this is FGFR1, 2, 3, inhibitor.

This past April from MHLW we have received SAKIGAKE designation and this is to be indicated for resectable biliary tract cancer with FGFR2 gene fusion. We have seen partial response and even pharmacodynamics biomarkers at above a certain dose efficacy was observed in the data and 140 mg was decided as the dose to be used going forward. This is not close to dose limiting toxicity. There is ample margin, but biologically this is an effective dose that was selected. And we have had multiple consultations with the authority about development pathway going forward and obtained agreement and accordingly we will continue with our development.

This is the list of the pipeline. Some of the ones that I did not mention is sting [ph] agonist immune stimulator, IND was submitted and soon clinical trial will begin. And 7386, this is faint signal inhibitor, a monotherapy. There is Phase 1 in addition in combination with LENVIMA for HCC patients, Phase 1 was started. And this is how then liposomal formulation. The other day we have reached agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical and so in combination with our Opdivo or nivolumab, Phase 1 will begin. We would like to establish standard of care sooner and there is development of new compounds in the pipeline and we will continue to make efforts in this area.

Thank you very much.

Then lastly I would like to make a comment. For the first time in 10 years we announced increase in dividends. We expect the signaling effect and the signaling effect includes the message of confidence from the Management, that is the confidence about next-generation drug and maximization of profit from LENVIMA, Elenbecestat, and BAN2401 by obtaining new scientific insights we were able to growing confidence regarding Elenbecestat, spine density differences were served clearly and that was included in today's presentation.

Regarding BAN2401 protofibril toxicity, regarding that new suggestion from data is obtained and so protofibril is focused because of its central role in toxicity and from Cambridge University and from other universities, papers are published and new findings are accumulated and that is also going to be supportive of BAN2401. And then LENVIMA-Keytruda combination therapy to maximize the value out of the combination therapy, possibilities are expanding significantly as our presentation mentioned for a long time for strong and in more pronounced fashion effectiveness is observed. And that means that it can be used in more indications and LENVIMA's enormous possibility is suggested.

With that, we would like to conclude the presentation part, and thank you very much for your kind patience.

Question-and-Answer Session

