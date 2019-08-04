MediaTek, Inc. (MDTKF) on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MediaTek, Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Welcome, everyone, to MediaTek's 2019 Second Quarter Investors Conference Call. Your speakers today are David Ku, MediaTek's CFO; and Tienyu Tseng, MediaTek Senior Manager of Finance Division. Mr. Tseng will prepare -- will report second quarter results. And Mr. Ku will provide prepared remarks.

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to MediaTek Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call.

Now let's start with the 2019 second quarter financial results. The currency here is in NT dollars. Revenue for the quarter was $61.6 billion, up 16.8% sequentially and up 1.8% year-over-year. Gross margin of the quarter was 41.9%, up 1.2 percentage points sequentially and up 3.7 percentage points year-over-year. Operating expenses for the quarter were $19.6 billion, compared with $18.3 billion in the previous quarter and $19 billion in the same period last year. Operating income for the quarter was $6.1billion, up 93.9% sequentially and up 15.1% year-over-year. Operating margin for the quarter was 10%, compared with 6% in the previous quarter and 6.8% in the same period last year. The income for the quarter was $6.5 billion, compared with $3.4 billion in the previous quarter and $7.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net profit margin for the quarter was 10.6% compared with 6.5% in the previous quarter and 12.3% in the year-ago quarter. EPS for the quarter was $4.11, compared with $2.17 in the previous quarter and $4.72 in the same quarter last year.

We also provide non-TIFRS financial measures, which is gross shared-based compensation of acquisition-related assets and tax effect. Please refer to earnings press release and presentation for details. For the third quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $65.3 billion to $70.2 billion, up 6% to 14% sequentially, and a forecast exchange rate of TWD 31.2 to USD 1. We are forecasting the gross margin at 41.5%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points, and quarterly operating expenses ratio to be at 31%, plus or minus 2 percentage points. And now I would like to turn the call to CFO, Mr. David Ku, for prepared remarks.

David Ku

Thank you, Tseng, and good afternoon, good morning to where you are. A quick update for second quarter's performance before I dive into by 3 major sectors. And overall, for the second quarter, even though we see a pretty uncertain macroeconomic situation is out there. I think overall, we're still keeping very stable and good results for our Q2 second quarter's performance, especially if you're judging from a gross margin perspective, that will be the fourth consecutive quarter. So we're continuing to improve our gross margin. And now our gross margin reached to 41.9% in Q2, mainly due to a strong product road map and also a much more balanced business portfolio. With that, I will just go to quickly go through the 3 major business lines, which including mobile computing processor which include IoT, premium in asset and also at product.

For mobile computing. In Q2, the overall revenue contribution from mobile computing, was around 30% to 35%. We see a strong quarter growth are mainly driven by our P90s and new products in Q2. And we believe that our growth momentum will continue into Q3. Overall, I guess, for this year, starting from P60, P65 also P90. And also, just recently, we just announced a new series called G90. That's a new product portfolio designed especially for gaming-related platform with upper CPU and GPU also our APU, which stands for AI process units, and we have a pretty good customer bioreactor unit for the G90 product. Overall, we see strong growth in Q2. And also, we believe the growth will continue in Q3 on mobile computing sector. In addition to 4G product portfolio, I mean, currently, while the major focus is really 5G, we kind of announced our 5G product, the first product on the high-end product side. And I think recently, especially for the last quarter, they are some other market movements. For example, China is usually the 5G conversion license.

This keeps in we recorder the pre-commercial one directly go to the commercial one. We believe that it is actually a strong signal to show even a strong 5G demand in China for next year. And also recently, you trend mobile passed all major 5G chipset vendors or product performance, which including the product, the high consistency, mode, basically all the different technology attributes and also for dual mode assay and also, all from basically the MediaTek performance is actually leading bench in the China mobile testing path. And we are targeting to send us our 5G SoC sample out in third quarters. Based on the current situation, we believe we'll be catching the first wave of a 5G product next year. And if everything went well, it's very likely our product will start to ship in the first quarter next year. So we will be able to see with MediaTech inside ship 5G smartphone in the marketing for the quarters next year. I think that's a quick update for the mobile computing sector.

Move on to the next sector, which the growth sector. Again, growth sector which is including IoT, payment and also asset. I think for Q2, we also see strong double-digit growth for IoT, especially those based on a quarter-over-quarter perspective or year-over-year perspective. I think for the IoT, it's mainly driven by a strong smart speaker demand and also TWS stand for true wireless sectors. And on the CapEx side, I think this year, as we see the platform synergies start to kick in, what do you mean by the smartphone, the platform synergies mainly on the smartphone side, because right now, a lot of our smartphone product at MediaTek owned so we see double-digit growth year-over-year and also Q-o-Q on the side. So the last one on the list if which is the asset sector.

For the asset sector, I think we have a consumer asset and also with enterprise asset. Enterprise assets, as we've previously disclosed, we start the first revenue in Q2 first Q3, currently, the revenue level is still very small. But we do believe it actually is an Enterprise ASIC opened a new sizable addressable market for Mediatek. And we're actually getting more deciding this year. And we believe that would be translated into more revenue into the next 2 to 3 years. The next one is really our smartphone-related products, which including TV, set-top box so products. I think we see a steady growth compared to mobile computing and also growth sectors, weaker, but we still see a steady growth in Q2 specially for TV. But looking forward for second half, there are some macro -- macroeconomic uncertainty take growth TV growth may be slowing down.

So Q2 or Q-o-Q basis, I think probably will be weak on the smartphone sector. But if we put the short-term macroeconomic situation aside, I think we still feel fairly comfortable for our overall TV SoC position both from a technology perspective and also from a technology perspective, currently, we're trying to incorporate more and more AI technologies into our TV SoC product. For example, currently, we just launched our flagship TV SoC, the SOCs. The supported decoding, high-speed AI computing for picture quality, and also, we have Facebook machine since the actions, voice recognition and then voice assistant functions on the TV platform. We will update more for the TV product in the next few quarters. I mean that conclude my quick update.

Thank you, David. We are now ready for Q&A session.

First, we're having Randy Abrams, Credit Suisse.

Thank you, David, for the details. I wanted to ask a first question just on your view for the 5G market for next year. I'm curious more for the ramp-up, if you expect much coverage to support volume ramp in the first half? Or if you expect it to be mostly second-half weighted. And with your sampling of the first chipset now and then targeting first quarter, I'm just curious if it does pull in the first half, if you think your market share could be up to the level you're at on 4G or it might take a few more quarters to kind of reach the speed you're at in 4G?

David Ku

Really, I think, for 5G market, especially for China, our view is the overall market demand could be around 100 million plus. And so without the million plus, most likely our views for 5G sectors from segmentation perspective, they'll be on the high end and also need to go down to managing as well. So if we express that or interpret that from slightly different perspective, say you watch the end product sell-in price. I think maybe for the first half next year, the 5G product is still going to be 3,000 above, most likely maybe be 3,500 [indiscernible] and above but once we get in the second half, I mean, the 5G sector probably will go down to below 3,000 [indiscernible] sectors. So with that understanding, I think, to answer your question, I think, most likely from the overall volume to our own shipment perspective, most likely will be the second half heavy. I mean, first half, what we do stress on the shipment for 5G, both for high-end or also for managing. But in terms of overall volume, I believe actually the 5G should not will be in the second half heavy pattern.

Okay. And if I could follow-up, maybe initial view, if you can get to the competitive landscape, the start-up 4G, it seems like an aggressive pricing between yourselves and Qualcomm for market share and even ended up impacting their margin. If you could take a view how you're seeing like the early stage ramp-up if it could play out differently? And also, how you're viewing Samsung. They may not be the first choice because they also compete. But if you see them having any impact both on share or pricing?

David Ku

I think more for 5G SoC is quite a competitive dynamics out there. So like you say renewals Qualcomm and also Samsung and MediaTek right now. But overall, we do believe both from the product portfolio perspective and also from a timing perspective. And on top of I think the performance, I think we have quite confident that we should be able to A, lot of cash interest wave; B, I think we should be able to get a reasonable market issue for that. In terms of a competitive landscape, I think this -- as you know, I mean for 4G, it's been quite competitive out there. For 5G, our view is probably will be similar competitiveness. We don't think that will be either even intensified.

I guess the follow-up and I guess on the profitability, because you spent a lot of time through the 4G cycle redesigning to get the optimal cost structure. I guess, factoring in a similar or even tougher competitive landscape, is there a range you're kind of expecting if you hit this first-wave inflection margin? If it's kind of the similar 40, 43 of the base case or plus or minus?

David Ku

It's hard for me to provide sort of the gross margin guidance right now because, like I said, it's still a moving target out there, especially given the competitive dynamic sellers. But overall, I think with your comfortable -- fairly comfortable with that the ASP is going to be a bit progressive compared to the current 4G product portfolio. So regardless, the gross margins on ratio. I think the gross margin dollar, which will be translated to the operating margin dollar ratio should be very. But in terms of the exact gross margin ratio, we probably still need to wait for next few quarters. Because as you know, it's quite a dynamic okay.

And then I think on the operating side, you've had some ability to get some leverage or not need to grow much in OpEx. Do you see that, I guess, now factoring in you've got the 5G millimeter wave? And then some of the networking auto? Or do you think given the base you already have, you could kind of continue that just a modest increase on the OpEx side?

David Ku

Well, asking to the OpEx side. First of all, for this year and compared to last year, I mean the OpEx, operating expense only increased moderately. And given the fact, I think the first product is steady now. We're just going to the first 5G product steady now and always going to give you our third quarters. And a few more products on the way as well. I mean the heavy lift in part for 5G is pretty much done. We don't really expect in order to expand or extrapolate our 5G product portfolio. We have increased substantially our operating expense. I mean definitely will increase a bit. But you're going to be start creating noise. That's one point to think about that. Another point, actually is I think the last few years, what we did is we do a redistribution of our overall resource, do a precise just we move a lot of response from 4G and also 3G into 5G right now. So I guess our goal is trying to increase the 5G investments, but on an overall scale, we can still contaminate or control with operating expense to a mile of a low single-digit growth. I think that's our target.

Okay, great. And then just the last question I want to ask is an initial view fourth quarter, there's usually a seasonal pullback and this year, we're kind of late-stage 4G. But wondering if there's any swing factors that either product launch or share that could swing that or if at this stage, you're expecting kind of that normal seasonal or any risk of worse than seasonal?

David Ku

I probably don't have detailed visibilities for fourth quarter right now. But in general, I think fourth quarter is based on the normal seasonality should be coming down overall. But it might be a bit too early and premature to talk about by sector. I guess one of your concerns or things trying to sort out, even on a small, I probably would not give a comment right now for the.

Next in line is open to Gokul Hariharan, JP Morgan

David, congratulations on good consistent delivery on margins. First of all, you mentioned more mainstream 5G will be also coming next year. Could you outline what is the timing? If I heard you right, you'll probably have it already in Q2 next year results. Could you also talk about -- even for mainstream 5G SoCs? Are you still going to maintain that kind of price premium to comparable 4G products. And so the premium, obviously, you're expecting a meaningful price premium to the 4G comparable products. But when you get into mainstream 5G it also, is the price premium still going to kind of sustain? And lastly, what are you seeing from your competition? There's a lot of noise about Qualcomm trying to do out of bundling this year as well as going into next year from their 5G products, especially in China. What are you seeing and hearing from the clients on this? And how are you kind of trying to circumvent this?

David Ku

Okay. I think for the timing for our product portfolio, I guess, probably this event, we describe our 5G product strategy. First of all, I think we have more than 1 product. It's going to be a product portfolio which covers different segments. We're starting from the high end but we will gradually -- not gradually operation which in the year, I think it would expand to different sectors. By except the timing, I probably would not be able to disclose that yet. But during the call and I'm talking about, at least, okay at least 1 more product will come in first half next year. And -- but in terms of the other product timings, I probably notice right now, but we would sell facilities, maybe some that earlier next year. That would be -- on your first question, on the timing side.

The second question will be on the ASP side, I guess, your question is, even for -- your question is for the managing product -- for the managing 5G product on the for comparison, we'll now we'll still see ASP impressive compared to 4G product. I think the answer is short yes because overall, we see on a like-for-like comparison, what do we mean actually on a similar sectors, we all see a pretty good ASP impressions on a 4G versus 5G because similar to that, in 5G, we did just put in a lot of a new function of theirs. You purely based that from the cost of material perspective and perspective is going to be -- need to be increased. So I think physically, unless in near term, there's no way we're going to sell on a similar ASP. ASP need to be higher on a like-for-like comparison. So for the ASP, we pay based on a like-for-like basis across all different sectors that we all feel still be comfortable this should be I think that's your second question. I mean, the third question is on question. I think overall, currently, we did really involve the Australian business. But on the other hand, we work very closely with all different suppliers, which include one of the two people like and all other like. And based on the current from product portfolio and also from the price competitor perspective as the total solution by working with our partner. I mean overall we feel fairly comfortable with competing with other companies.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. So it looks like the 5G expectations have clearly gone up in China in terms of the volume. So David, I know that you don't want to volunteer exact market share expectation, et cetera. But when you see a reasonable market share of the $100 million, what does that mean? Is it a 10 million number -- 10% number? Is it a 30% number? Like could you give us a little bit more clarity about how you're thinking about it because sub-RMB 3,000 market is kind of more mainstream. And you clearly have a reasonable share of that market in 4G. That's my part. And second, could you also talk a little bit about getting down to sub-RMB 3,000 price range for 5G phones in second half next year. What is the kind of feedback you are receiving from your customers in terms of the ability to get down to that bill of material without any carrier subsidies? Or do you think that carrier subsidies are going to be essential to get down to that kind of consumer price points?

David Ku

I think the first question, we are due for our 5G market shares. I mean, internally, we do have a target, and we're working pretty hard on it, but I don't think it's the right timing for us to disclose it. I think we will -- like China and our CEO talking about, we probably we'll kind of talk about it, maybe either late this year or early next year, because right now, there's still a lot of sort of task or moving targets ongoing. It may be a bit short to talk about the market share right now. So that's your first question. The second question is, what's the sort of customer view and also what the potential market feedback for the 5G segment might be pushed down to different segment, below RMB 3,000. I think in general, based on the feedback we got goes from the customer side and also found a potential end-customer side.

I think in general, that's -- they are all fairly positive about that trend, even with our huge subsidy by our China operators. But we said which assumption is actually is the end customer willing to pay a little bit more for the 5G phone. Okay, so if you try to show a 5G phone with the same price as the 4G phone, I guess, it normally happens. So I guess, from the phone maker perspective, I guess, on their view is hopefully you split the 5G phone after recycle, if you like. They can actually somewhat increase their ASP as well on phone side. Or at least, they can increase or change us with a segment allocation, for example, maybe in the past, I just make it up say, maybe 50% of the phone being under like a sound or maybe RMB 1,500 sectors. But now it's the 5G phone customer want to migrate from the RMB 1,500 sector to RMB 2,000, maybe RMB 2,500. I think that's the assumption, if you like. But overall, I guess, people feel, both the end customer and also the phone makers are positive about walking to is direction or assumptions.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. Just one follow-up, David, on that. On the market share. If I ask the question in a slightly different manner. Do you feel more comfortable about your 5G volumes expectations for next year, given that the marketplace has also gone up? I think, at the beginning of the year, I think you guys were expecting some 5G next year. But really, I think, mainstream -- hitting mainstream in 2021. That definitely seems to have landed in by a significant margin. So does that also mean that MediaTek phone 5G shipment aspirations or expectations are also kind of move up in that the same time frame?

David Ku

Again, unfortunately, it's a make the premature, too early to talk our view regarding market share. But I guess, let me answer your questions from a different perspective. I guess, with our preparations, especially for both on the product portfolio -- 5G product portfolio perspective and also from the timing and performance perspective. I guess, we do have a pretty high expectation on market share, okay? So we use the words sound market share, I guess, internally is our goal.

Next on, we're having Charlie Chan from Morgan Stanley.

David, so back to near-term trends. Can you give us some comparison of different segment growth in third quarter? I mean, for smartphones and also the growing segment, which part of the division is growing faster in 3Q?

David Ku

I think in Q3, among the three product segments, then the mobile computing, and also related. I think that the one with the strongest growth is surely mobile computing. The second one is really the growth sector. And the last one is model-related.

Okay. And then can you give us some color about the blended ASP trend in 2Q and third quarter.

David Ku

Charlie, to question again question.

Blended ASP for smartphone in 2Q and 3Q.

David Ku

Blended ASP. I think for -- so Q2 or for Q3?

Both.

David Ku

I think both for Q2 and Q3, we see that blended ASPs are the increasing trend, I think, mainly due to -- for Q2, was partly P90. Q3, we will see more P90 come in and my goal is actually for Q3, we're starting to see some G90 come in and from blended ASP perspective, they are all on the project side. In terms of magnitude right now, we can't really disclose the magnitude for ASP.

Okay, got you. And then, on gross margin guidance, again. I mean, the midpoint of the guidance is at 41.5%. So again, kind of down slightly from 2Q actual margin. So any implication here?

David Ku

Well, I think probably the fair comparison is if you compare to the Q2 guidance versus the midpoint guidance -- midpoint guidance versus third quarter midpoint guidance because like you say, as you know, sometimes, gross margins will be within the range. So the guide I gave you now 41.5 or midpoint doesn't mean that's the target, right? It's after all we did consider about the different dynamics. So again, I don't really think there's a signal of weakening about the gross margin, that's point number one. Point number two actually, the gross margin after all, like we talked about, like we explained in the beginning. Right now, we have a 3 rather balanced product portfolio and different part of the portfolio gross margin profile. So I guess, within the range, wouldn't be able to guidance on the gross margin, we see a range. There's also a need to take consideration about the potential difference. So the real new movement on different sectors. Overall, probably the best way to drive our view about gross margin I will say is a steady, stable and with some upside potential. Maybe just a best way to think about that the actual numbers.

And lastly, I think their question was already raised in Chinese call, right, but what was your thoughts about share gain, kind of can you share quite aggressively in second quarter and that may continue in the second half, right? So how do we reconcile your very strong smartphone shipment growth in third quarter versus the market share extension? And if there will be any risk of market share loss of your customers, would it be more like a fourth quarter or a third quarter risk?

David Ku

Charlie, first of all, when I commented about sort of the growth for third quarters, I was commenting from a revenue perspective, not exactly from a shipment perspective because starting from, I guess a year ago, we start to provide the forward-looking shipment numbers. So that's point number one is really the revenue growth. Point number two, how do I reconcile that, I probably would not give you comment directly customer because you asked me about highway. But maybe I'll explain from was to have actually different perspective is on the blended ASP side is increasing. And also on the market share side, we do believe on addressable market perspective, we increased the addressable -- we increased the market shares within the accessible market as well. And plus the ASP prices, I think, this is the major drivers for the revenue growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

One quick follow-up, right? So the market share, again, do you think it is kind of related to U.S.-China tension? Or is there something else that help keep you to keep growing your market share?

David Ku

I think it's hard to contribute to one single factor. I guess, maybe just multiple factors. And also, it's hard for me to quantify that from different sectors. I will say, I think, on the combination of strong product portfolio, I think getting more customer traction and also customer confidence strategies now we see 4G product and also 5G product portfolio and plus the macroeconomic situations, it's really a combination of all these factors.

The next in line, Brett Simpson, Arete Research.

David, I just wanted to get your perspective. If you go back to 2014, when China Mobile launched 4G. Within the first 12 months, they called on 100 million subs. So quite an aggressive ramp from China Mobile start firstly to 4G, how do you think this sort of launch of 5G plays out for them? Do you think they're going to be more aggressive. And I just want to get your perspective on how the sort of relative ramp-up might play out for China Mobile.

David Ku

Brett, currently, our views would be either similar like the 4G remark and maybe even slightly faster. That's our current view based on our competition with all related parties. So but based will be on a similar fashion, at least.

Okay. And then just from an ASP perspective, if we look at 5G versus 4G on a sort of like-for-like basis. What do you think the premium that needs that's selling of 5G devices at the same handset price point versus 4G?

David Ku

So suite or premier you're talking about like 4G versus 5G ASP, means?

Yes, exactly.

David Ku

Again, it's hard for me to quantify that, but let me answer the question from this way, okay. I think currently, if you're judging from our competitors' ASP price provision is actually is -- again, it's a solution for this year is really just the baseband towards possible is in. I think ASP right now, it's actually starts 3 digit, $100 plus. And get SoC, I think the number will be lower. Well, not 3 digit, but overall, I guess, currently, people are still looking for a less $50. To start with the high end. But in terms of what's the final numbers. Again, it's a moving target. But overall, I mean, people believe 5G products, which should be a pretty high ASP versus our current ASP on the 4G side because on 4G, we don't have a high-end product. Our product mainly on the mainstream and also on the entry level. I think the blended ASP which is middle range, say USD 10 to USD 13 or USD 15. So if you use this range versus the 5G, I think it should be a pretty good ASP impression.

Great. That's helpful. And is your expectation that we're going to see aggressive handset subsidies in China next year to try to stimulate the market to that 5G.

David Ku

Currently, we don't have detailed visibility for the handset subsidy. And I believe, actually, for next year, there will have some -- maybe we don't need to wait for next year. Maybe in the next few quarters, we will see the operators, all maybe operators would give some incentive or some slight progress. But currently, we don't have that visibility yet.

Okay. And then just on -- just on 5G customers, are you planning to sell to Huawei because you have design wins with Huawei for 2020 in 5G?

David Ku

I would not be able to comment on the customer side. But in general, I guess, currently 4G product, 4G customer, they all are our potential 5G customer. But currently, I would not be able to comment in our 5G customers specifically.

Okay. And then maybe just switching gears a little bit to the PMIC business. You mentioned in your prepared remarks that PMIC is starting to ship into smartphones. Can you give us a sense as to how big that business is today? So what typical penetration, are you seeing for the PMIC when you sell from today? And how do you think this plays out over time?

David Ku

First of all, for the PMIC business, there are 4 major segments out there, which is the computing, the display, mobile-related and also AC to DC converter. And normally, we don't break down specific for mobile. So when I talk about PMIC, I'm talking about all 4 sectors altogether. I mean, all 4 sectors altogether is right now, for this year, it's not just any given quarter for full year. Our view is largely probably will account for close to 10% of mobile revenue. And in terms of growth rate year-over-year is we're looking for a double-digit this year. For next year is, again, too early to tell. At least for this year and on the last years, they've been all been growing double digit.

Okay. That's great. And just on the same division, WiFi. So I think you've mentioned earlier that you plan to start shipping 156 in Q1 next year. Is that still the case? And what's sort of pricing premium you get from Wi-Fi 6 versus your typical Wi-Fi AC today? Just to get a sense for that transition that's going to happen.

David Ku

I think WiFi, if you ask, yes, I think that it's still the plan that we start to ship to plan. I think the product is actually will be ready this year, we will start to ship next year. And to the ASPs, I probably don't have the detailed visibility right now. I think it will be higher, that's for sure. But in terms of magnitude, I guess, again, it's still right now. What we -- probably we would not be able to provide for this question.

Okay. And then just maybe final question on ASICs. So against your consumer ASIC business today is more around the game console and there's a big upgrade in game console for next year coming. Can you talk a little bit about that what that means for MediaTek? And then on the enterprise side, help us understand how the ramp of that opportunity, I think you mentioned multiple design wins on ASICs for enterprise. Can you help us think how this might translate to revenues in 2020?

David Ku

For this year, also for next year as well, I will say majority of the ASIC's revenue probably will still be on the consumer side, i.e., the gas stations, the 2 major platform and also some related products. Even when we start to ship on the enterprise ASIC side some this year, our view is that for next year, I think in terms of revenue contributions, if I quantify that as a percentage of overall revenue, it's going to be still very low, low single percentage, if you like. I think that's on the revenue contribution side. But in terms of the potential market size or potential addressable market, maybe that's the better to describe that. We believe, actually, based on the current technology we have. And also, based on the current applications areas, we should be talking about close to $2 billion addressable market. And the good news is actually that just market could be growing as well, given the fact -- actually, right now, we're just for more and more data. The much faster transmission to be high resolutions, contents, when you put all those together, I guess, right now, it is consumers should become a data for that. Then that would translate into more and more demand for the enterprise ASIC side.

[Indiscernible].

David Ku

Brett, noise breaking down. So maybe you need to repeat again because we can't hear your question.

Okay, in corporate average gross margins. Can you comment on the gross margin opportunity here? Because it sounds like this might be an accretive story for the business overall, but just wanted to get your sense for that.

David Ku

Brett, sorry, actually, it's -- for some reason, your voice is breaking out. Can you just repeat your question again?

Yes. So just looking at all the new products you have here. You mentioned 156 and 5G and PMICs ramping up and ASICs, et cetera. Are these new product areas all higher than corporate average gross margins from

David Ku

I think, in general, again, because none of those products are shipped yet. So the ASP again is still a moving target. But in general, we are looking for should be similar, if not higher. Okay. But again, it's like I said, I think for WiFi product probably is relatively common, because the trend is. 5G right now is a pretty heated base and all that out there. So in terms of final gross margin up, I think we're still in the way for second half this year to finalize that. But in general, based on currently variable should be better. But again, we know what ASP profile would look like once you get into the second half of this year.

That's next one to ask questions, Gokul Hariharan, JP Morgan.

David, just one question on both gross margin and operating margin. I think we've done a very good job in the last few years of improving the gross margin pretty steadily. How should we think about further improvement for gross margin? And then kind of tagging along to Brett's previous question. Should we expect the gross margin improvement from here on is not going to be that big? I think they're probably going to stay around these levels. At the same time, could you also talk a little bit about operating margins, given that 10% operating margin after quite some time and some operating leverage is starting to come through. Next year, obviously, you're expecting revenues to -- looks like revenue growth is likely to happen with 5G and some ASIC products also coming through. So could we talk a little bit about the operating margin dynamics as well.

David Ku

Well, I think for the operating margins for Q2, as you can see, right now, we give back to you, like 10%. In the last few years, all that multiple quarters our operating margins, all below 10%. Again, our overall goal in last 2 years, also for next 2 years, we're usually trying to improve the profitability. And when we're talking about profitability, again, it's really just both from the gross margin and also operating margin perspective. In the last 2 years or 4 or 6 quarters. I think the major focus will be increase the gross margin because we come out from a relatively low base. But once we get into 40 something, I would say, even though there's still room to grow, but it took the pace will be -- the growth pace will be much more slower compared to what we had in the last few years. But it doesn't mean there's no room to improve.

But again, I'll be careful when I ask this question but neither to indicate, we will continue to see quarter-over-quarter growth of improvement on the gross margin, because after all gross margin has something to do with our product portfolio or product mix. Every quarter is different. So in the last few calls, there is all underwriting trend but doesn't mean that next few quarters, you'll always stay the trend, especially on a quarter-over-quarter basis. But if we focus on year-over-year perspective, you just list an observation window. I guess, we'll still feel comfortable to see some growth year-over-year. That's on the gross margin side. But move down to the operating margin side. I guess, while we you're trying to push in the last 2 years, also the next few years, is really the operating margin improvement. Like what we explained earlier, for last year's operating margin in Australia, the operating margin dollar grew, I think, more than 6%. This year, I guess overall, we're looking for 30% operating dollar improvement. Next year, we don't have the view yet.

But I guess, hopefully, will be the similar fashion because if you do the math, as long as we can somehow grow the revenue, the top line even at a mild 3% to 5%, bear in mind actually in the last 2 years, our top line pretty much remain the same, right? But if we can somehow grow even for a low single-digit growth on revenue next year due to the new product portfolio, which including but not limited to 5G, I guess, the translations or trickle down to operating margin, should we still we're trying to drive our overall business for the last two years and also, likewise, for the next few years as well. Unfortunately, I'll probably would not be able to give guidance, our guidance or view or targets [indiscernible] people kind of like expecting that number. So I guess, that's sadly will not be able provide right now.

Right now, we're having Randy Abrams, Credit Suisse.

Okay. I just had two follow-up questions. One on the consumer, I think, just following up on Brett's comment or question for the new upcoming gaming cycle. I just want to see if you can comment if you expect to maintain the existing 2 platforms. And at this stage, if you view it as stable content or could be start to see some increase in that business?

David Ku

Randy, what do you mean steady?

Yes, just for the consumer, I think, if you expect -- because you've had those platform wins, if you expect to maintain with the upcoming game console refresh, your market share. And from a value you provide, if there's room to increase the value or content you provided to those game consoles.

David Ku

I see. I think for the consumer products or game consoles, I think overall, we probably need to weight with the new product coming in, I should say, the customer new product cycle. Because normally, when new products start to come in, we actually have the opportunity to win more sockets. For the current product, I guess, this is what it is, it's probably really stable. But it only increase the market shares. Normally, we have the chance to win or lose to be in the higher speeds, where there's a new product coming out, the new product on the customer side. But overall, based on the current design a win situation, we feel comfortable. We should be able to still continue to grow as consumer side asset business.

And the last one, I just wanted to ask about this G90 as the new product you launched, if you've maybe thing on sizing or the customer interest, what type of category will remain niche and very low volume? Or do you have any expectations for this new category were accretive if it's higher ASP?

David Ku

Well, first of all, actually, it's -- G90 is a gaming -- I won't say it's a gaming platform. It's actually is one of our platform specially tuned their performance for game-related performance. And -- but bear in mind about the key features or applications, if you like, for the smartphone usually gaming for China. Some people play high-end games, some people play the social game. By game, it's actually modes frequently used and very public applications out there. So all we was actually G90s, it's good for high-end gaming phone, as well as for others, the general form even you played the game occasionally. And so that's why we say the G90 is not designed as a niche product. Usually product with niche features, if you like, niche performance by it's actually design for a game -- high-end game for it, the general products well. So with that, I think, we do believe actually G90s and also P90s will -- is actually really 2 of our 4G major products, the products should be able to provide a reasonable returns for us okay.

And do you have any feel on traction or design win momentum at this time? Like is it just launched, but how it's getting adopted across your customer base?

David Ku

Those options are at pretty well. I'm seeing right now is actually such date is the end of July, right? I think -- soon, within a month, you should be able to see some of our customers announce their products, the go-to-market plan. So it's actually is a design and design wins actually are pretty good.

Ladies and gentlemen, we thank you for your questions. Now I'll hand it over to Mr. Tseng for closing comments.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes MediaTek's 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call. I would like to thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.

