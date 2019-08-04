Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RCKXF) CEO Garrett Ganden on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (OTCQX:RCKXF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Garrett Ganden - President and CEO

Jim Wood - Chief Sales and Operations Officer

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Derek Spronck - RBC Capital Markets

Greg Colman - National Bank FInancial

Cherilyn Radbourne - TD Securities

Ben Cherniavsky - Raymond James

July 31, 2019, at 9:00 AM. Mountain Time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Garrett Ganden, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain Dealerships. Please go ahead, Mr. Ganden.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you, Crista, and thank you to everyone for participating in our call today. Sitting with me today is our Chief Sales and Operations Officer, Jim Wood. Please note that while talking about our results and answering questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially.

We will also be discussing non-IFRS financial measures in today's call, including adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and operating SG&A. For more information about these topics, please review the sections of RME's management discussion and analysis for this quarter entitled caution regarding forward-looking information and statements, risk and uncertainties and non-IFRS measures.

Listeners should also review the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Information Form. These documents can be found on our website as well as the SEDAR website. The dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

For the second quarter of 2019, gross profit margin was 15.3% versus 12.6% in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was CAD6 million compared with CAD13 million for the same period in 2018.

Walking through the waterfall chart on your screen, the adjusted EBITDA change was due to a CAD13.5 million decrease in gross profit on lower sales volumes, a CAD2.1 million increase in gross profit on sales price variance, a CAD4.7 million increase in gross profit on sales mix, a CAD1.5 million decrease in OEM incentives on lower sales volumes, a CAD2.6 million decrease in operating SG&A, operating costs associated with locations acquired during 2018, as well as our Kansas location were more than offset by reduced sales commissions, incentive compensation, as well as other operating cost reductions.

And finally, a CAD1.3 million increase in short-term finance costs due to increased average borrowings. Momentum in our parts and service business in the first quarter of 2019 continued to positively contribute to revenues early in the second quarter. However, once seeding was completed in late April, early May, the market sentiment turned sharply negative, a result of broad macroeconomic and political uncertainty, which significantly reduced sales across all departments.

The arrival of spring rains in late June improved sentiment significantly, but these macro uncertainties persisted and continued to weigh on farmer sentiment. Trade barriers between Canada and several of its agriculture commodity trading partners continue to impede farmers' ability to deliver their crops to key end markets.

China, with its recent ban on Canadian canola, joins India, Saudi Arabia and others in implementing trade barriers affecting Canadian agriculture products, including canola, wheat, lentils and, most recently, pork and beef.

In a June 17, 2019, letter to the Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the Western Canadian Wheat Growers estimated market losses since inception of these trade barriers to exceed CAD3.7 billion. The severity of these disputes continue to weigh on agriculture commodity prices and overall farmer sentiment, which, in turn, tempers demand for RME's product and service offerings.

In response to current market conditions, we've taken steps to rationalize our cost structure, including a reduction in complex-wide headcount and other cost containment measures focused on realigning resources to reflect current market conditions. On May 30, 2018, RME established certain aspirational targets within its growth plan to increase revenues to at least CAD1.5 billion in 2023 as well as grow adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA to CAD33.8 million and CAD69 million, respectively, over that same time frame.

Current circumstances beyond our direct control have contributed to the decision to withdraw this plan. Achieving the plan targets were predicated on several assumptions, including the availability of accretive acquisition targets and our ability to unlock synergistic value therefrom and a favorable North American agriculture business climate. Accretive acquisition targets have not yet been identified and escalating trade disputes between North America and many of its key agriculture commodity trading partners are weighing on the commodity prices.

The resulting current uncertainty has significantly tempered farmer sentiment and demand for RME's products and services creating unfavorable agriculture business climate. Notwithstanding, all these current macroeconomic headwinds, we believe the long-term fundamentals underlying the Western Canadian agriculture market remains strong, and we remain committed to achieving multifaceted revenue growth and improved earnings.

The agriculture equipment deliveries reported by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers for all of Canada continued its downward trend in the second quarter 2019. Specifically, the June 2019 report indicated year-to-date equipment sales declines in major product categories, including 4 wheel-drive tractors down 34.8% and self-propelled combines down 18.7% for year-to-date 2019 compared to 2018.

Looking to the positive, precipitation throughout late June and early July in many of our core operational regions has helped to ease concerns over a lack of spring moisture. While some areas would benefit from additional rainfall, Western Canadian crops are generally maturing well, and overall production is expected to surpass last year's levels. With a diverse and current profile of used equipment inventory, we're well positioned to serve our customers' needs.

New and used equipment inventories were essentially flat quarter-over-quarter at approximately CAD560 million, which is illustrated on the graph on the right-hand side of the slide. New equipment inventory was CAD165 million, representing an increase of CAD35 million or 26.7% compared with December 2018. Approximately one quarter of this increase was in construction equipment procured on favorable terms with the balance in agriculture equipment restocking, both of which occurred during Q1 of 2019.

Used equipment inventory was CAD395 million, representing an increase of CAD6.5 million or 1.7% compared with December 31st, 2018. Overall, our total inventory turns moderated during the trailing 12 months ending June 30th, as compared to the same period a year ago, reflecting a decline in sales activity in combination with an increase on the average level of inventory on hand.

There was no change in our balance sheet from the first quarter, and we continue to be well positioned. We continue to have liquidity available to us under our various credit facilities with over CAD277 million in credit as summarized in the table.

Our net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.84 times moved up from Q1 levels, primarily as a result of lower EBITDA, and we expect this to improve in the second half of the year, where sales generally improve. Since initiating the NCIB in late 2018, we have repurchased and canceled approximately 631,000 shares, representing approximately 40% of the total shares authorized for repurchase under the NCIB.

Before we go to the Q&A, I'd like to provide a quick update on our ongoing search for a CFO. The process is ongoing and is progressing as we anticipated. We will announce when we've hired a successor via press release. In the meantime, we have a strong and experienced finance team in place, and we're taking the necessary time to ensure we find the right candidate for this role.

We'll now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Jacob Bout from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Q - Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Garrett Ganden

Good Morning, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

So you commented on farmer sentiment improving in June. Is that trend continued into -- in July?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. With the moisture levels, the macro conditions are continuing to weigh. But when you look at the crop across the Canadian Prairie, Jacob, the crops looks really quite good. Of course, you can always use a little bit more moisture and all that sort of stuff. But generally, people are excited to actually get in the field and get the crop off.

Jacob Bout

So for looking at the back half of the year and we're thinking about new unit year-on-year growth, is it going to be down 30% to 40% or -- I mean, because you had a pretty good first and second quarter in 2018?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. I don't think the overall market is going to end up that far down over the entire year, Jacob. I think it will actually moderate out. I think the most recent discussions that have come out from some of the manufacturers is they're expecting across North America to be down around 20%, I think it was consolidated. I think that's probably realistic.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And then what we saw in the quarter with the decline in your equipment sales, it seems like you're -- the decline is a little bit more than what the overall market is indicating in Canada. Are you losing market share? Or is this a case thing versus other OEMs or how should we think about that?

Garrett Ganden

This was honestly -- at least partially we had planned on reducing our new equipment sales to work our way through some of the used equipment that we have, Jacob. So I think that's part of it. The other piece is -- I would say it's more of the industry overall. It doesn't seem like we're actually losing market shares. I'm going to let Jim give you a bit of an answer, Jacob.

Jim Wood

Yes. Jacob, the whole industry is down, and a lot of our product categories aren't reported by the AEM such as seeding and crop application, things like that. So we've seen a decline in pretty much all the product categories. The ones, harvest equipment -- it's all depending on the manufacturers, when they deliver. We typically deliver in April and then quite heavily in Q4. Other manufacturers deliver heavy in January, February, which crops up those numbers and then July. So we're -- we've got a lot of used equipment we want to focus on. And the manufacturers are partner of ours, and they're definitely helping us. They are in on the deals with us, but our focus is used equipment.

Jacob Bout

Okay. So what's driving then the -- if I look at used sales, it looks like the used sales were quite high in second quarter 2018. You're basically tracking what you did last quarter. And then, I think there was a slight rise in used inventories?

Garrett Ganden

Little bit, yes, about CAD6 million.

Jacob Bout

Okay. What's driving that?

Jim Wood

Well, it's simple when you have -- every new piece of equipment we sell has a trade. And so we did have presales land in Q1 and Q2, which drove somewhat new sales. But when used ales drop off like that, you're just not able to sell the used at the same ratio as the new. So that's why there was a slight pick-up. But if you think about it, if we had sold more new with the declining used, we would have seen a significant increase, which we didn't want, so.

Jacob Bout

Okay. So if we're looking at the back half of the year, then used equipment sales should be kind of in line with what we saw in the first half?

Jim Wood

Yes. As long as -- like I say, there is a lot of macro conditions out there, and I wouldn't say the farmer sentiment is anywhere near where it was last year with the canola looming and things like that. Like as Garrett mentioned, the crops look fantastic in southern and central and most of Alberta. In the north, it's wet. Saskatchewan's kind of rebound and same with Manitoba. So it's -- we still have long ways to go till the crop is in the bin, but there are -- the customers do make decisions based on the state of the crop, especially moving into season. So this is our best quarter to sell used equipment.

Jacob Bout

All right. Appreciate that.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Jacob.

Your next question comes from the line of Derek Spronck from RBC. Please go ahead.

Derek Spronck

Hey, thank you for taking my questions.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Dereck.

Derek Spronck

Good morning. Any indication of the Canadian government perhaps providing some sort of support given the kind of geopolitical tensions that arguably were created -- potentially created by them?

Garrett Ganden

At this point, I haven't heard or seen anything. The most recent discussion they had was helping out some of the supply management, again, but really not -- not really there for the average Western Canadian farmer.

Derek Spronck

Okay, and in terms of the US opportunity, I understand you pulled your longer term forecast. Do you plan on maintaining the Kansas facility that you opened up recently? And has there been any change in terms of that focus on that one facility down in Kansas?

Garrett Ganden

No. Our intent is to keep Kansas that quite honestly is -- turned out a little bit better than what we had actually thought to have. It's a great opportunity for us to keep a hand on the pulse of what's going on in the US agriculture as well. So no, our intent absolutely is to keep that moving and moving forward.

Derek Spronck

And presumably, US expansion at some point still could be a possibility. Is that correct, Garrett?

Garrett Ganden

Yes, at some point. Basically, what we're looking at is understanding what's -- more and more details of what's going on in the US marketplace, and it's been a great opportunity for us so far.

Derek Spronck

Okay. And then one last one for myself, and I'll turn it over. How are you thinking about the dividend? And where you sit on the -- on your bank covenants and perhaps your discussions with the bankers? Is there any risk there? And how are you thinking about it, Garrett?

Garrett Ganden

So basically, I'll answer this a multitude of different ways. But first and foremost, this is pretty much a normal cycle that exist within the agricultural time frame over the years, and our bankers fully understand that. They've been great partners with us, and we're continuing to work with them and talk with them.

So I don't see this as really a whole lot different than we've seen in some of the previous years. We continue to have conversations about dividend and covenants and cash and all of those different scenarios every quarter at the Board meetings and post that. But I think if you look back and look at our history over the last 10 years, we've continued to maintain our dividend. In the right time frames, we've grown that dividend, and that's where we're going to continue to be.

Derek Spronck

Does it put a pause perhaps on the share buybacks or do you still feel comfortable being opportunistic there?

Garrett Ganden

I think the opportunity -- it's opportunistic, right? I wouldn't say the answer is we're not going to buy any back. I wouldn't say we're going to go out and buy a bunch of shares back. I think it's opportunistic, and it depends on basically the sentiment of what's going on into the marketplace. We continue to have our NCIB. We continue to have an opportunity to buy back shares within that. Our intent when it comes due in November will be to renew it, so.

Derek Spronck

Okay. Got it. That's thanks for the color, Garrett.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Derek.

Your next question comes from the line of Greg Colman from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Greg Colman

Hey, thanks for taking the questions. Just keeping on the…

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Greg.

Greg Colman

Good morning, guys. Just keeping on the subject of share cycles here and where we are on the cycle. Just on the back of those last comments you made there, Garrett, about this being sort of a normal agriculture cycle, it's a little different than what we were thinking just given the announcements happening on the trade side and the promissory [ph] side. If we do consider this to be a normal agriculture cycle, though, at what point do you start to see those year-over-year sales, I guess, normalize? Your structure turn back in the upper direction. What would be the standard period of time that you've seen in the past for this to be a choppy type sales period?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. I think, Greg, you hit the nail on the head in regards to the macro conditions. We need to get some clarity around those macro conditions to really have that. The farmers want to have an understanding of where their end markets are going to be, and it matters for the grain traders to get that, right?

So for us, the way that we're kind of looking through it is we're looking for some leadership to be honest from the government and working through some of those trade deals. I think that's what is going to be a bit of a catalyst. The commodity prices themselves have held up pretty good. It could be better, of course, but they have held up pretty good. The crops look like they're going to be really good. So therefore, the Canadian agricultural landscape is in a good shape. So really what we're needing is to get some of this macro items resolved to be able to see it, I think.

Greg Colman

Okay. Fair enough. And I mean on that side, absent if something happened on the macro side that we can't predict the timing of, should we look at your relief period under the covenants? I think you had them amended in the second quarter through to the end of Q3 to be a little bit of a higher covenant level.

Should we look at that relief period as being something where you internally believe things are going to be challenging, but essentially after that, after Q3, the environment starts to normalize a little bit, the balance sheet starts to normalize a little bit?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. So basically, the answer to that is, Greg, we're continuing to work with the banks. And as we're looking out a couple of quarters, we'll continue to have conversations with them. At this point, yes, when we did that discussion, which was in kind of May time frame, that's exactly what the thought pattern was, is we're going to -- remember last year in Q3, it was fairly tough. We got all that snow in September, which really had an impact on the farmer sentiment, again.

And so, we're working -- we'll get a more normal second half of this year is kind of our expectation, where more of it is parts and service, more of it is used sales. And we think that, that becomes more of consistent, I guess, is maybe the answer.

Greg Colman

Okay. And would your optimism, pessimism attitude towards the back part of the year -- has that improved when we look at what you were thinking in May when you were in those discussions versus where you are today or is it deteriorated?

Garrett Ganden

I would say it's marginally improved because we got some really great moisture across the Canadian Prairies.

Greg Colman

Got it. Okay. That's great to see. Okay. Just on that covenants quickly. Were there any onetime fees recognized in the quarter from a charging perspective when you pay for through those covenant changes?

Garrett Ganden

Very modest. Very modest.

Greg Colman

And then just lastly, and I think this question's already sort of been answered in this discussion. But when we think about inventory, you did hit another record high in the quarter and agriculture's [ph] is below the historical and seasonal average. Can you just walk us through the strategy for what internally you're looking at to get those -- that inventory level down to more acceptable level? And what you would consider to be more acceptable level if it today is not?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. I think it's a combination of a number of different initiatives to be honest, Greg. It's a few things. Earlier on in the year and even when we're talking about Q4 results, we had talked about the fact that we're going to temper some of that new equipment sales because obviously, as Jim was talking about, we take a trade on every unit that we sell as a new unit. So we've been tempering that piece.

The other thing, quite honestly, we've been very aggressive on our used programs that we have, whether or not that's incentivizing salesman to be able to move that product or be able to incentivize the customers themselves to be able to move those units. And I do have to -- I'd be a miss, if I didn't mention the fact that our manufacturing partners have been with us every -- on lockstep throughout this entire piece, and they're continuing to support us through this.

And really, at the end of the day, I think, we've got to sell our way out of it. When you look at it from a longer term goal, realistically, we're probably CAD50 million to CAD60 million higher than where we want to be. But it's going to take us some time to get there, Greg.

Greg Colman

That's good color. I appreciate the quantification. That's it from me. Thanks a lot.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Greg.

Your next question comes from the line of Cherilyn Radbourne from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Cherilyn Radbourne

Thanks very much, and good morning everybody.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Cherilyn.

Greg Colman

So wanted to start on product support. The MD&A notes that post seeding that activity on a same-store basis was below normal. So I was just curious if you could comment on what you're seeing to-date in the third quarter?

Jim Wood

Hey, Cherilyn, it's Jim. Yes, the kind of the pause from the farmers after seeding was they had gone through seeding, they had fixed what was broken. And then just like in whole goods, a lot of them hit pause because a lot of the product support is discretionary spending as well. So Q3 is always strong for product support just because it's in-season, it's the biggest season we have. And we're starting to see some good flow on that, so.

Greg Colman

Okay. And then just in terms of the mix and aging of equipment that you've gone in inventory, can you sort of elaborate there?

Garrett Ganden

Well, I guess, from a mix perspective, we have a broad mix. I guess, it's probably -- there isn't a big concentration on any one product, any one type or anything like this. It is -- what do I want to call, diverse, I guess, will say at that stage. From an aging perspective, well, obviously, a little bit of it has aged more with the reduced used sales compared to last year in the second half.

We're expecting to work through a good chunk of that in the latter half of this year, especially as we get into in-season. Overall, aging really we're not real upset about what we've got. Vintage is good.

Jim Wood

We spend a lot of time on our inventory. It's our biggest assets. And I would say the aging profile is pretty consistent over the last couple of years. Like we stated, we do have a larger amount of TE equipment that we ordered that was favorable from the manufacturer. As far as new ag goes, we just try and -- well, a lot of our new ag sales are pre-sales. So we're able to order those ahead of time. And as far as used goes, a lot of our equipment is late model, current inventories, so.

Greg Colman

Okay, and then what is this old doing to the age and profile of the installed base? I guess, what I'm driving at there is, it feels like it's been a while since we've had a replacement cycle. It felt like we were starting to get one during the first half of last year, and then that was sort of short circuited by some of the snow that we got in September and October. What does that look like?

Garrett Ganden

It's definitely been aging across the Canadian Prairies. It's still pretty good though from an aging perspective.

Jim Wood

Yes. Comparable to the U.S., it's 9 days then on the U.S. really -- they sold what 10,000 new column lines a year in 2013, and they sell above 3,900 a year now. So we're consistently above 2,800 column lines a year in Canada, so.

Garrett Ganden

Yes. I think the answer to that it is if you look at it from a North American perspective, Cherilyn, there continues to -- there's pent-up demand for that replacement cycle.

Greg Colman

More so in the U.S. than on the Canadian [Indiscernible] quarter?

Garrett Ganden

More so in the U.S., yes.

Greg Colman

And then last one from me. The CapEx looked a little elevated in the quarter. Just wondering what that was, and what you're expecting for the year?

Garrett Ganden

That's just a completion of the building that we're putting up in Kindersley. So that's going to be done the latter part of Q3, and so that'll all be put through. The normal maintenance CapEx is still pretty much mimics what the depreciation levels are. So let's call it CAD7 million to CAD8 million. That's a little bit less than CAD6.5 million to CAD7.5 million maintenance CapEx and that's what we would expect to see the run rate as we move into 2020 as well.

Greg Colman

All right. Thank you. That's all from me.

Garrett Ganden

Thanks, Cherilyn.

And your next question comes from the line of Ben Cherniavsky from Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Ben Cherniavsky

Good morning, guys.

Garrett Ganden

Good morning, Ben.

Ben Cherniavsky

How are you guys feeling about this quarter in general?

Garrett Ganden

Honest answer to that question is we've had better quarters. It was --

Ben Cherniavsky

Well, that's the obvious answer. But how -- but look, how do you feel about the prospects? And I mean, I guess, what I'm getting at here, Garrett, is you started the year with earnings, I think, for the first time in negative territory, you got all-time high inventory, even your aftermarket was down. I mean, a lot of this is out of your control, but you pulled your long-term targets, and I'm not sure about M&A. Even if there are opportunities, it doesn't look like you've got the balance sheet or share price to finance them. So what's your message to shareholders for why they should be sticking around here?

Garrett Ganden

You know, what, the answer to that question is, Ben, we are in an area of some of the best agricultural lands in the world. We have a consistent planting season -- harvest season, all those different dynamics. Right now, there are a number of macro conditions that are obviously weighing on that. But the underlying customer base that we have, the farmers that exist within Western Canada are in a good position and are strong.

In regards to our inventory levels, yes, this is something that comes up over a multitude of years, and every 4 years or 5 years, this seems to come up from more so on the inventory levels. We are going to work our way down from that. We are going to deal with that. Fundamentally -- and this is -- it's a discussion that you hear lots of different times is you know, what people got to eat, the land isn't moving to China or isn't moving anywhere else. It's going to be here. We've got that growing installed base.

The M&A piece and talking about the growth strategy, you know, what I don't feel comfortable to put money into something that's not going to be able to give us an accretive return. And what we've seen within the target opportunities and with the trade wars that aren't just affecting Canada, that are affecting the U.S. as well.

You know what, we're better off to continue to work on the core portion of the business. And when the right acquisition does come up, then act. And that's really one of the big things around that growth piece, right? Most of the acquisitions end up as a J, right. In the shorter period -- in the earlier period, you don't necessarily make a whole lot of money. And overtime, as you get those integrated, you get there. And the timing is pushed out from where we had thought originally.

Ben Cherniavsky

So, if you are waiting to find a really well run dealer that where the valuation makes sense for you to acquire and then act on it, why wouldn't you be buying your own stock trading at a fraction of book value, which you, yourself is in say one of the best regions in the world? Like there is an opportunity right now for you to do -- to allocate some capital to buying your own business?

Garrett Ganden

Yes. And we had done that in Q4, and we had done that in Q1. To be honest, I didn't do any in Q2. Looking at the sentiment, looking at what was going on in the industry, I wanted to be able to keep my cash -- my powder dry, right. I don't disagree with you as to the best opportunity for the acquisitions right now is within Rocky shares.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes.

Garrett Ganden

I don't disagree.

Ben Cherniavsky

But It would mean that if nothing changed in your share price, it's unlikely you would or could go out and buy a new franchise, even if it became available?

Garrett Ganden

Well, you're talking about --

Ben Cherniavsky

[Indiscernible] stock for the same price.

Garrett Ganden

Yes. Right now, the right option and the best option is to buy shares of Rocky, right? Because at the end of the day, book value -- tangible book value is around CAD9. We're trading -- I don't know where exactly we're at today, but CAD7.50 let's call it over the last little while. It's about 15% below book value. That is the best option.

Ben Cherniavsky

So, will you be doing that in the second half of this year or do you want to sit on the cash and see what happens?

Garrett Ganden

I think I would do it on a -- realistically, I would do it. But probably won't do that for a little while until we get a better view of what's going on overall market conditions, as we get into Q3, as we get into the actual in season.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. Well, I don't mean to beat you up, but those are the questions clients were asking me. So I'm going to ask you, and you gave me some answers. Thanks very much.

Garrett Ganden

Yes. Thanks, Ben.

Jim Wood

Thanks, Ben.

We have no further questions in the queue at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Garrett Ganden

Thank you very much for joining us today, and have a good day.

this does conclude today's conference call.