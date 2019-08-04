Kellogg: Not 'Cereals' About Owning This Stock

However, I have a tough time being thrilled by Kellogg's growth prospects, especially given stock multiples that have expanded sharply.

If there was a good day to be a Kellogg shareholder, 2Q19 earnings day would have been it.

Kellogg's (NYSE:K) shareholders were one of the very few to celebrate a wild Thursday in the stock market.

Not even blinking in the face of the trade war escalation between the U.S. and China, the stock rallied about 10% on the back of an all-around 2Q19 earnings beat. Revenues of $3.46 billion topped consensus estimate by the widest margin of the past five quarters. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS of $0.99, lower by 13% YOY, dipped less than anticipated.

Credit: company's website

There was quite a bit of "noise" in Kellogg's 2Q19 results that makes it hard to cleanly assess the health of the business - including currency headwinds, restructuring costs, and loss of revenues from divestitures.

Stripped to its core, the company's top line seems to be benefiting modestly from higher demand for its realigned product portfolio, while gross margin continues to hurt from input cost inflation and higher expenses from alternative pack formats. Meanwhile, a leaner company structure has kept a lid on opex, which I estimate to have been the most meaningful driver of EPS growth YOY in the second quarter.

The table below, on a non-GAAP basis and not adjusted for about one cent worth of EPS headwinds, depicts the dynamic described above:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings release

On the segment breakdown, North America continues to be the laggard among the main geographic regions, with net sales growth barely surpassing 1% as the product portfolio continues to be reshaped. However, the trend looks moderately favorable, particularly in a snack business that has seen double-digit sales growth in Cheez-It, Pop Tarts and RXBar in the first half of the year.

Partially offsetting the upside, which was also manifested in frozen foods, is the struggling cereal business that Kellogg is perhaps best known for. Cereal revenues were down 5% YOY, fighting what I believe to be a secular and perhaps irreversible decline in consumer preference for the sugary breakfast food category.

Rally fueled by relief, not excitement

The best of Kellogg's "unlikely CPG growth story" seems to have been left behind, more precisely around mid-2018. The company is back to producing currency-adjusted, organic top-line increases around the low-to-mid single-digit levels against tougher comps, as Kellogg turns its focus of attention to right-sizing the product portfolio and improving profitability. I believe the strategy is valid, considering the company's sizable margin disadvantage vs. the peer group that has always made me cautious about betting on this stock.

Data by YCharts

At the same time, I see the recent share price rally of 22% since the beginning of June as a reflection of shareholders' relief over Kellogg's ability to play defense well (e.g. less menacing margin contraction, debt retirement), as opposed to excitement over top- and bottom-line growth prospects. Meanwhile, K now trades at a current-year P/E of 16.5x that is comparable to General Mills' (GIS) multiple and long-term PEG of 3.2x that matches Mondelez's (NASDAQ:MDLZ) ratio. In a sector face-off, I find the last two names much higher-quality stocks than K.

Because I have a tough time being thrilled by Kellogg's growth prospects, especially given multiples that have expanded sharply in the past couple of months, I prefer to take a pass on K. In the space, I continue to favor GIS due to the well-rounded combination of strong fundamentals and affordable share price.

I do not own K because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.