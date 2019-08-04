Taubman Centers: Recent Deal Shows Shares Trading At Half Of Net Asset Value

At less than $40 per share, we have actual M&A transactions to show that TCO trades for less than half of intrinsic value currently.

When it comes to shopping center owners these days, especially in the high-quality "A" mall sector, there is good news and bad news for public market investors. The bad news is that elevated levels of retailer bankruptcies in recent years, due in large part to private equity firms loading up chains with debt in a super-competitive market, have put pressure on landlords' occupancy rates. With profit growth stagnating, or in some cases even moving slightly lower, the stocks of high-quality retail-centric real estate investment trusts have been suffering. Within the U.S. market, this mainly includes Simon Property Group (SPG), Macerich (MAC), and Taubman Centers (TCO). The good news, however, is that vacated space is getting leased, and there have been numerous M&A deals completed that highlight the gap between private market values and public market quotes. The sale of General Growth Properties and Westfield clearly show the value of these top quality shopping centers.

Now, we can all put together a valuation model for publicly traded REITs. For instance, looking at Taubman, I could assign a 5% cap rate to the company's projected 2019 net operating income (NOI) of $590 million, deduct the debt/preferred stock balance of $5.63 billion, and come up with an NAV of $71 per share. Relative to the recent sub-$40 per share price, I would obviously conclude that the stock was undervalued by a huge margin.

Of course, market participants have to agree on what the "right" cap rate is for the company. For some, 4.5% might be right. For others, 5.5%. The fact that the current stock price implies a cap rate of 6.5% gives investors a nice margin of safety, but who knows, maybe that level is actually where the private M&A market will go in the future.

I want to focus on Taubman here because something very interesting happened in April of this year. The company acquired a 48.5% interest in the Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, which is widely considered to be among the best 5-10% of all U.S. shopping centers in terms of overall quality. Here is the relevant section of TCO's Q1 2019 earnings release:

"In April, Taubman acquired a 48.5 percent interest in The Gardens Mall (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) from members of the Cohen Family, who together with members of the Forbes family have jointly owned the center since its opening in 1988. 'The Gardens Mall is the premier retail asset in the affluent and growing Palm Beach market. We believe the quality of the center is above the median of our portfolio. Opportunities to acquire assets like this, one of the very best in the country, are extremely rare.' said Mr. Taubman. 'This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of owning superior assets in the strongest markets.' The 48.5 percent interest was acquired in an off-market, non-cash transaction for 1.5 million Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership (TRG) units and the assumption of its pro rata share of debt. This transaction is expected to be neutral to slightly accretive to FFO and Adjusted FFO in 2019."

While not detailed in this release, Taubman gave more details about this transaction during its conference call with analysts. While the Cohen family wished to sell its interest in the property, it did not want to accept cash in return, as that would have triggered an enormous taxable capital gain given its low cost basis in the center. As a result, the family swapped its interest for 1.5M partnership units of Taubman, which would be a tax-free deal and diversify its existing near-50% stake in one mall, into a smaller stake in a company with ownership in more than 20 properties across the globe.

Normally in this case, we would simply assume that the Cohen family sold its 48.5% interest for around $80 million, because TCO's stock was trading around $53 when the deal closed and it received 1.5 million units. However, TCO's management was well aware that its stock was meaningfully undervalued at that time, which meant it would have not been wise to dilute its shareholders by selling units so cheaply. To bridge this gap, the Cohen family agreed to value the TCO units it would receive at a mutually agreed upon price per unit that reflected the likely NAV of the company, not the current stock market quote. In the end, the deal was completed for $125 million, or a price per unit of $83 each.

Put another way, a very experienced commercial property owner agreed to sell one of their prized assets for stock, and agreed to value said stock at a 56% premium to the stock market price at the time, which at current prices equates to a premium of more than 100% of current market value. Either the Cohen family is stupid or Taubman stock is dramatically undervalued.

It is one thing for me to outline why I think the Taubman stock is way too cheap. It is another for a major player in the sector to value it that way, and not only express an opinion of that value, but to actually agree to a transaction where they are receiving stock valued at such a level.

Now, REITs like Taubman don't always trade for NAV in the stock market. Discounts of 10-20% are fairly common, in fact. But discounts of 50% or more are relatively unheard of. I would not expect such a value disparity to persist over the long term, and TCO bulls received another vote of confidence in that view when the company acquired 48.5% of the Gardens Mall using stock at a huge premium to the market price at the time. At the current $40 per share quote, TCO's stock looks like a once-in-a-market-cycle opportunity to the long side.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.