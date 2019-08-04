Elastic: A Hyper-Growth Dynamo

I have given Elastic a buy rating. It would be a strong buy, but I expect general market turbulence for the next couple of months.

The stock is fairly valued, based on my relative valuation technique. The company also scores well on the Rule of 40.

Elastic is growing revenue at 70% annually. High growth will continue for several years as use cases are endless.

Just when I thought I had identified all of the high-growth Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) industry niches, along comes another exciting find. This time it is Elastic N.V. (ESTC), a real-time search and analytics engine. One would think that Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) owns the search engine market but not so. Elastic is much different than the standard website search engine. Elasticsearch can search through any type of data, including both structured and unstructured. And it does so with blazing speed. The company has some amazing customer applications, including Uber driver/rider matching and Tinder partner finding.

There isn’t too much I can find wrong with Elastic. They are growing revenues at a rate of approximately 70% annually, and from what I can see, use cases are a long way from being exhausted. I believe that Elastic could be a hyper-growth company for several years to come. Surprisingly, despite the hyper growth, I find that Elastic's stock is fairly valued relative to other SaaS stocks. The company also scores well on the Rule of 40. For these reasons, I have given Elastic a buy rating. I am tempted to start this company with a strong buy rating, but we are heading into the worst month of the year for the stock market (August), and with China trade rearing its ugly head, I am going to stick with a buy rating for now. I may upgrade to a strong buy in the December time frame if fundamentals are still good.

Business Model

Elastic has a business model based on open-source software. The basic software package is given away for free and this has cultivated a strong community of developers and users. Elastic maintains control over the source and is the only company allowed to make revisions, although others such as Amazon.com (AMZN) have created their own forks.

Elastic also has proprietary extensions that are not available in the free open source. The company makes money both by licensing self-managed versions of the proprietary products and also with SaaS-based Elastic Cloud, Elastic Cloud Enterprise and Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes.

The Elastic Stack consists of four products, including Kibana, Elasticsearch, Beats, and Logstash. Elasticsearch is a real-time search and analytics engine. Kibana provides the user interface and visualization layer for data stored by Elasticsearch. The Beats application offers something called “data shippers” that transport data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash. Logstash provides the data pipeline for Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Elastic intends to keep adding functionality to the four products to stay ahead of the competition and provide differentiation from the open-source configuration. With this in mind, Elastic has made a move to acquire Endgame, a company that specializes in endpoint security. Assuming that the acquisition goes through, the Endgame software will be built into the basic Elastic platform, expanding the Elastic Stack in the SIEM security space.

Use Cases

Elastic has been growing not only with its remarkable net retention rate of 130% but also by expanding the number of use cases. The company already has at least nine use cases as shown below.

The extremely fast search capability makes for many use cases such as the Uber app mentioned previously. I believe that there are many applications for the Elastic Stack that have not been discovered yet. The possibilities seem endless.

Relative Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis and on the belief that high-growth companies should be valued more than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates as opposed to historical data is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies, except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trendline as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trendline for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trendline was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trendline to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trendline are undervalued.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Elastic is sitting on the trendline, suggesting that its EV/forward sales are similar to its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Elastic is fairly valued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin and cash burn.

The Rule Of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the Rule of 40. This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth: The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit: I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

Rule Of 40 Applied To Elastic

Elastic's twelve-month revenue growth was 69.8%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -10%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 69.8% - 10% = 59.8%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that Elastic has a good balance between growth and profits and is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

When a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't need to analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. In the case of Elastic, the SG&A expense is 108% of the total revenues. Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

This means that Elastic is spending more in SG&A than total revenue intake. While this sounds irresponsible, it is in fact normal for SaaS companies to spend a lot in order to grow their market share. To demonstrate this, I have developed a scatterplot that shows forward annual sales growth estimate versus SG&A expense to sales for all of the stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The scatterplot shows that there is a reasonable correlation between the two parameters. Based on where Elastic sits on the scatterplot, I conclude that Elastic is growing significantly faster than other SaaS companies for a similar SG&A expense, meaning that Elastic is getting more bang for the buck.

Investment Risks

An investment in Elastic comes with several risks. For starters, the bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between the USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels.

Also, if the market for real-time search and analytics products fails to grow as the company expects, or if businesses fail to choose a competitor, then Elastic’s business could be adversely affected.

Revenue growth and ability to sustain profitability depends on being able to expand the skilled talent base and increase productivity, particularly with respect to the company’s software engineers.

Summary

Elastic is a real-time search and analytics engine that is growing revenue at a rate of 70% annually. While Google owns the website search market, Elastic is the leader in the generalized search through structured and unstructured data of practically any kind. And its search algorithm is extremely fast.

Elastic has four products which include Kibana, Elasticsearch, Beats, and Logstash. The business model employs open-source software to cultivate a large user base. Proprietary extensions and a large number of use cases are catalysts for strong growth and product differentiation.

According to my relative stock valuation technique, I believe that Elastic is fairly valued. The company also scores well on the Rule of 40. For all of the above reasons, I am giving Elastic a buy rating. It would be a strong buy, but August-October is usually a bad time for holding stocks. Note that SaaS stocks, in particular, get hit hard on any kind of bad economic news, regardless of whether the news directly affects the company.

