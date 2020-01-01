Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) updated its 2019 guidance to reflect the impact of continued production curtailments in the Williston Basin, as well as the incremental production from its various acquisitions. Overall, Northern's 2H 2019 production was slightly better than I expected, although its production costs are also ending up a bit higher than expected.

Going forward, Northern's hedges should ensure that it can achieve positive cash flow in 2020, although its hedges start diminishing in 2021 (particularly in 2H 2021).

2H 2019 Outlook

Northern projects that its 2H 2019 production will average approximately 43,000 BOEPD, with Q4 2019 coming in at around 44,000 BOEPD. The 2H 2019 production is around 500 BOEPD higher than I had estimated before.

With the 2H 2019 oil strip at around $56 currently, Northern would end up with $376 million in revenues net of hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 6,369,160 $50.50 $322 Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcfe) 9,257,040 $2.70 $25 Hedge Value $29 Total Revenue $376

Northern is expected to have around $180 million in capex during 2H 2019, including its ground game acquisition and D&C capital. Thus, it may end up with $52 million in positive cash flow in the second half of 2019 (excluding the payments for the VEN Bakken acquisition, which closed at the beginning of 2H 2019).

Production expenses have increased a bit (at around $8.37 per BOE during 2H 2019), which is attributed to the impact of curtailments as well as the VEN Bakken assets having a bit higher production costs (at close to $10 per BOE).

$ Million Production Expenses $66 Production Taxes $32 Cash G&A $9 Cash Interest $37 Capital Expenditures (including Ground Game Related Capital) $180 Total Expenses $324

Northern's 2020 Outlook At Current Strip

If we revise Northern's projected 2020 results to reflect current strip prices (approximately $54.25 WTI oil), Northern would end up with around $729 million in revenue after hedges with 44,500 BOEPD in production.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil (Barrels) 13,075,213 $48.75 $637 Natural Gas and NGLs (Mcfe) 19,003,725 $2.75 $52 Hedge Value $40 Total Revenue $729

Northern would have $627 million in cash expenditures, assuming a $335 million maintenance capex budget and $8.30 per BOE in production expenses (a bit lower than 2H 2019 due to the effect of reduced curtailments). This results in a projection of $102 million in positive cash flow for 2020.

$ Million Production Expenses $135 Production Taxes $63 Cash G&A $14 Cash Interest $80 Capital Expenditures $335 Total Expenses $627

One advantage that Northern has is that its cash G&A costs are quite low, enhancing its competitiveness. I'd like to see Northern chip away at its interest costs, though, by reducing its debt over time, as its interest costs are fairly significant at the moment (with its 8.5% Second-Lien notes representing the majority of its debt). Northern is looking at replacing or renegotiating those notes, which would remove a covenant that limits the size of its credit facility and thus give it access to lower-cost capital.

Source: Northern Oil & Gas

Hedges Ensure Positive Cash Flow For 2020

Northern has approximately 72% of its projected 2020 oil production hedged with swaps (assuming that production is maintained at around 44,500 BOEPD). This means that there will only be limited changes to Northern's projected cash flow if oil prices fluctuate in 2020, and it should be able to deliver positive cash flow as long as it is prudent with its growth plans.

Assuming that $335 million capex keeps Northern's production at 44,500 BOEPD in 2020, it would have $59 million in positive cash flow at $40 WTI oil, $104 million in positive cash flow at $55 WTI oil and $148 million in positive cash flow at $70 WTI oil.

A $10 change in WTI oil prices would affect Northern's cash flow by around $30 million.

WTI Oil $40 $50 $55 $60 $70 Positive Cash Flow ($ Million) $59 $89 $104 $119 $148

While Northern does have hedges extending until the end of 2022 now, those hedges are more limited and currently at lower prices. Assuming a constant 44,500 BOEPD in production, Northern's 2021 hedges cover 30% of its production and its 2022 hedges cover 10% of its production.

Conclusion

Northern's situation looks decent at the moment, with the potential to deliver over $150 million in positive cash flow during the next year and a half at current strip prices, while keeping production at around 44,500 BOEPD. Northern's hedges ensure a decent amount of positive cash flow for now, but it may need mid-$50s or better WTI oil for 2H 2021 and beyond to be able to continue to deliver a significant amount of positive cash flow once its hedged volumes become smaller.

In the announcement of Founder Michael Reger's departure, Northern suggests that it will focus more on the return of free cash flow to shareholders (and it suggests that it could institute a dividend). This appears to be a decent longer-term strategy, although I believe that Northern should mostly work on reducing its debt first to ensure that it can keep its leverage at reasonable levels if oil prices are weak when its current hedges start diminishing.