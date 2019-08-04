Tyme Technologies: A $1 'Lottery Ticket' Worthy Of Consideration

The stock has also seen some small insider buying of late. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

The company has several upcoming catalysts - including the initiation of pivotal trials for SM-88 as second and third-line monotherapies in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

"When the final result is expected to be a compromise, it is often prudent to start from an extreme position." - John Maynard Keynes

In this article, we are taking an in-depth look at a small-cap oncology concern. At current trading levels, the stock is basically a high-risk/high-reward "lottery ticket" selling for just over a dollar a share. If pipeline development is successful, the stock could be a multi-bagger over the next few years. We take a deeper look at this very high beta concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (TYME) is a New York City based biotechnology company focused on developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) intended to be efficacious with relatively low toxicity profiles. The company was founded in 2014 and became publicly traded in 2015 when it executed a reverse merger into Global Group Enterprises and executed a private placement at $2.50 a share. Tyme is primarily owned by its two co-founders Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian, who between them control over 47% of the outstanding shares. The company employs 15 and commands a market cap of ~$125 million. Tyme operates on a fiscal year ending March 31st; however, since it does not generate any revenue from product sales, all references to dates in this report will be on a calendar basis.

Source: Company Presentation

Platform

The company's development platform is based on the notion that ~90% of cancer cells have an altered method of metabolism that allows them to produce energy in a manner inconsistent with healthy cells. Specifically, cancer cells rely on amino acids called tyrosines for metabolism. Normal cells do not consume nor require tyrosines for regular function. Tyme exploits this distinction by modifying tyrosines to disrupt protein synthesis and reduce cellular defenses in cancer cells. The compromised cancer cells eventually succumb to oxidative stress and exposure to the body's immune system while healthy cells remain unharmed. Tyme's exploit-the-cell's-metabolism approach is different from that of other cancer concerns, which attempt to regulate specific cancer pathways with targeted therapies. From its platform, the company has developed one clinical candidate for three oncology indications.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

Source: Company Presentation

SM-88. Tyme's candidate is racemetyrosine (SM-88), an oral CMBT that is chemically altered to be non-functional for essential tumor cell functions, including protein synthesis. This therapy is administered with conditioning agents methoxsalen, phenytoin, and sirolimus (MPS), which are designed to enhance the uptake of SM-88 in cancer cells. With only two serious adverse events (AES) in over 150 patients and complete or partial responses in 15 types of cancers, SM-88 has demonstrated significant promise.

In a Phase 1 trial evaluating 30 metastatic cancer patients who had either failed or refused all treatment options commencing January 2012, SM-88 demonstrated median overall survival (OS) of 29.8 months, median progression free survival (PFS) of 13 months with four complete responses (CR) and six partial responses (PR) for a 33% objective response rate (ORR). Additionally, 57% (17/30) achieved stable disease (SD) with a median SD duration of 11 months. Five patients with metastatic cancer survived more than five years after first administration of SM-88.

In a concurrent compassionate use study in which 53 of the 76 patients were evaluated, 40 (75%) received some form of clinical benefit, consisting of 8 CRs, 16 PRs, and 16 SDs.

With these results as a foundation, SM-88 has been enrolled in three Phase 2 trials for three oncology indications.

In a two-part, open-label trial (TYME-88-Panc), SM-88 is being studied as a monotherapy in late-stage pancreatic cancer patients who had received a median of two prior systemic therapies and had significant disease-related morbidity. Part 1 was the optimal dosing phase and included 49 patients. So frail were these patients that many died in the pre-screening phase. Preliminary data as of April 2019 indicated that SM-88 demonstrated OS approximately double the expected survival (of 2 to 2.5 months) for this patient population. Even more noteworthy: nine of the first 28 patients (32%) evaluated were still alive after six months with one patient alive one year post-enrollment. Also, evaluators found that circulating tumor cell (CTC) response correlated with longer survival with 70% of patients experiencing >30% decline for at least one cycle. Another update is expected in 3Q19.

Based on this initial data, Part 2 has been modified to be pivotal and will study SM-88 as a third-line monotherapy against pancreatic cancer. The study will initiate in 2H19. Additionally, through its affiliation with Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's adaptive clinical trial platform Precision Promise, Tyme will be initiating a registrational trial for SM-88 as monotherapy against pancreatic cancer in a second-line setting. Contingent upon the results of this trial, SM-88 could be investigated as a first-line treatment.

If successful, SM-88 would open up a domestic market of 20,000 second-line patients and 10,000 third-line patients to Tyme. There are no approved third-line therapies for pancreatic cancer, not surprising considering 80% of patients do not survive their first year. Given SM-88's superior safety profile and the fact that the last approved second-line therapy (Ipsen's (OTCPK:IPSEY) liposomal irinotecan plus chemotherapy agents fluorouracil and leucovorin) demonstrated a 6.1 month median OS (vs. 4.2 months for the control arm), there is clearly an unmet need that could be filled by SM-88. The technology behind SM-88 is patent protected into 2032.

It should be noted that Tyme has its critics, including Matthew Herper of the online healthcare publication STAT. He claims that it is impossible for Tyme to conclude that SM-88 "improves survival" based on data thus far from the Phase 2 study. On July 5th, Tyme posted encouraging trial results and plans to initiate a randomized pivotal trial for use of SM-88 in patients with pancreatic cancer sometime this quarter. In late July, the company announced a collaboration deal with NYU Langone Health to assess the impact of SM-88 on clinical models of cancer metabolism in primary pancreatic cancer cell lines

SM-88 is also being assessed as a treatment for patients with non-metastatic, chemical-recurrent prostate cancer in a Phase 2 trial. Of the 23 patients eligible for preliminary evaluation in January 2019, 87% (n=20) remained free of any local radiographic progression with median duration of therapy of 6.5 months. After 12 weeks, all patients had CTCs below baseline, with a median decrease of 65%. No severe or life-threatening AEs were observed. Final results from this study are expected in 2H19.

Source: Company Presentation

Additionally, Tyme's recently initiated a Phase 2 study evaluating SM-88 in two cohorts: as a maintenance monotherapy following primary or palliative treatments for Ewing's sarcoma with a high risk of relapse or disease progression, and as a salvage monotherapy in the treatment of advanced sarcomas. The primary endpoints of this study are ORR and PFS. Ewing's accounts for 30% of all childhood bone cancers with a five-year survival rate of only 30% once metastasis occurs. All sarcomas represent ~12,000 new cancer cases in the U.S. annually. The timing of the trial's first readout has yet to be determined.

TYME-18. Tyme has another compound that, although chemically different from SM-88, creates a highly acidic and toxic tumor microenvironment like its predecessor. TYME-18 is administered via intra-tumoral injection and could be a complement to SM-88, attacking large, difficult-to-treat tumors while SM-88 addresses the patient's metastatic disease. Having generated a complete response in 11 of 12 mice with colorectal cancer within 12 days in the pre-clinic, TYME-18 is expected to enter the clinic in 2H19.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

As of March 31, 2019, Tyme held $14.3 million in cash and no debt. Since then, the company raised net proceeds of $13.6 million from a combo secondary offering that included 8 million shares of common stock and 8 million warrants with a strike price of $2 and a concurrent private placement of 1.07 million shares and warrants. Collectively, the units were priced at $1.50 each. Management anticipates a cash burn of $5-6 million a quarter, leaving it with a runway into March 2020. Tyme also has an ATM facility with ~$17.9 million remaining.

H.C. Wainwright ($9.50 price target) and Canaccord Genuity ($9.00 price target) are the only firms to offer commentary on Tyme in the past 12 months. Both have buy ratings on the stock.

Insiders are also seem sanguine on SM-88. Six executives and/or board members collectively purchased 85,000 shares on June 14th, 2019, all at or slightly above $1 per share.

Verdict

Tyme is still a long ways from potentially commercializing SM-88, but its early promise is noteworthy. To advance survival past six months in 32% of seriously compromised pancreatic patients and to do it with a vastly superior safety profile over chemotherapy is eye-opening. The global pancreatic cancer treatment market is forecasted to be $4.2 billion by 2025, up from $1.7 billion in 2015. The U.S. market will be ~$1.4 billion by 2025 and this is only one indication of what could be many for SM-88. If results from ongoing trials mimic results demonstrated so far, Tyme could have a multi-blockbuster game changer on its hands.

Tyme will have to come back to the capital markets again and has all the other uncertainties mid-stage developmental companies do. AKA, it is a very high-risk/high-reward stock. If trials for SM-88 fail, there aren't any significant "shots on goal" to fall back on. That said, if SM-88 advances and is eventually approved, TYME could one day be a ten-bagger. TYME makes a good "watch item" holding for aggressive investors with well diversified biotech portfolios

"Any negotiation has a limit. Otherwise, war is irrelevant." - Toba Beta

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum. Hit "Follow" to get articles like these directly to your "in" box as published in the future.

Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TYME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.