XLU Weekly: Consolidation Continues At All-Time Highs

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower within the context of an uncompleted corrective phase following June’s stopping point high and July’s retest. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as narrow balance trade dominated the week’s auction as both sell-side and buy-side directional attempts failed into Friday’s auction, closing at 60.15s.

29 July-02 August 2019:

This week saw minor rotation higher in Monday’s auction from last week’s settlement, achieving a stopping point, 60.38s. Selling interest emerged, 60.31s-60.26s, into Monday’s close. Monday’s late sellers held the auction as price discovery lower developed in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 59.53s, within last week’s key demand. Buying interest emerged there within minor structural buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence ahead of Tuesday’s close.

Price discovery higher continued in Wednesday’s trade to 60.14s. Minor sell excess developed there before an aggressive sell-side breakdown attempt developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 59.19s. Structural buy excess developed there halting the sell-side sequence. Sellers trapped both in Wednesday’s close and early Thursday, 59.48s-59.61s, driving price higher to 60.49s, ahead of Thursday’s close. Minor price discovery higher developed early in Friday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 60.65s, where buyers trapped as a buy-side breakout failed ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 60.15s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as balance development continued rather than further corrective activity. Within the larger context, balance development continues at all-time highs with no secured high (implying buy-side activity has not been shut off).

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s key supply cluster, 60.40s-60.65s. Buy-side failure at this key area would target key demand clusters below, 59.40s-59.20s/58.40s-57.80s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this key area would target key supply cluster above, 61.10s-61.35s/new all-time highs. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path is sell-side following an uncompleted corrective phase. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) remains buy-side barring buy-side failure at 58.94s.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index is now trending lower from extreme bullish sentiment. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen declining bullish sentiment. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. While structure is buy-side, caution is warranted in utility shares due to sentiment in both the broader market and utility sector.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.