Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenneth Hoberman - COO & Corporate Secretary

Ivan Bergstein - Founder, President, CEO & Chairman

Robert Francomano - SVP & Global Head, Commercial

David Gionco - VP, Finance & CAO

Conference Call Participants

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Joseph Catanzaro - Piper Jaffray Companies

Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Boris Peaker - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Stemline second quarter earnings call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ken Hoberman, Chief Operating Officer. Please go ahead.

Kenneth Hoberman

Thank you. Good morning. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss our second quarter 2019 financial results. With me on today's call are members of Stemline's executive management team, including Ivan Bergstein, our Chief Executive Officer; David Gionco, our Chief Accounting Officer; and Robert Francomano, our Senior Vice President, Global Head of Commercial. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to take your questions.

As a reminder, we may be making forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forecasts. A detailed description of these risks can be found in the forward-looking statements in Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other reports we filed with the SEC.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Ivan Bergstein, our CEO. Ivan, the floor is yours.

Ivan Bergstein

Thank you, Ken, and good morning, everyone. We are extremely pleased with the continued commercial progress we are witnessing with ELZONRIS in the marketplace. As a reminder, ELZONRIS is the first and only treatment approved for BPDCN and the first CD123-targeted agent ever approved. And we are very excited with the continued strong uptick and adoption patterns in only our first 6 months of launch.

With that, I would like now -- to now turn the call over to our Global Head of Commercial, Robert Francomano, who will provide further details on the launch. Robert?

Robert Francomano

Thank you, Ivan. I'm very pleased to announce that net sales of ELZONRIS for the second quarter were $13 million, representing growth of 157% or more than 2.5x the first quarter. We are particularly happy with this trajectory as the latter part of the quarter, and June, in particular, saw the largest level of sales since our approval. These robust results continue to reflect the concerted effort of our customer-facing teams in marketing, sales, access and reimbursement and medical affairs. Our territory managers continue to have numerous effective interactions with health care providers and key ancillary staff at all of our targeted institutions to ensure that both the brand ELZONRIS and the deadly disease BPDCN are kept top of mind. We remain focused on demonstrating the clinical benefit and value proposition of ELZONRIS as the standard of care for BPDCN, and ensuring its vital place in the treatment algorithm.

While brand promotional activities continue to grow and have an impact in the multichannel approach, we carry on with our efforts to raise awareness of BPDCN to ensure no patient is missed. The importance of testing for CD123 remains a cornerstone, and educating the broader market about the disease are yielding behavioral shifts that seem to be improving the accuracy and speed of diagnosis. As we track our launch progress closely, we would like to provide some initial launch dynamics that we believe could help provide context around ELZONRIS adoption. We caution you that these are preliminary metrics and could evolve over time.

The number of unique accounts ordering ELZONRIS increased more than 90% over the first quarter, with more than 60% of these orders coming from new institutions. The reorder rate observed was over 80% and continues to be broadly dispersed throughout the country geographically and spans all tiers of our targeted prescriber base.

The number of treated patients increased over 100% with the majority of patients being treatment-naive. But we don't rest year. We know that we have a significant amount of upside potential and continuing to pull levers, aiding in BPDCN diagnoses in the dermatology and dermatopathology customer segments. Building upon our nonpersonal promotion and Congress presence, we now augment our activities with very targeted tactics including speaker programs, which will raise awareness at the local level.

Our second quarter sales suggest a consistent pair mix that remain in line with our prelaunch expectations, with about 75% of patients being covered by Medicare. Further, on the access and reimbursement front, we recently received our permanent J-Code for ELZONRIS. This positive development being realized a full quarter earlier than expected makes billing for ELZONRIS easier and speeds up claims processing time in the outpatient setting. While private payers represent a smaller but still important proportion of our patient mix, we have achieved several positive coverage determinations via published policies, covering more than 100 million lives from key national payers such as Aetna, Anthem, Humana and Cigna, just to name a few. To date, we have not identified any payer coverage or claims issues affecting ELZONRIS reimbursement. These wins in the private payers segment are just a beginning as our access and reimbursement team continues to inform and cultivate policy decisions across the United States.

We remain very pleased with the strong momentum and launch effectiveness thus far, including the number of prescribing physicians, number of and types of centers ordering and overall patient starts. The commercial and medical teams continue to work and adapt their launch plans as necessary and are poised for a successful 2019.

As a patient-centered organization, we realize these metrics translate into improving lives of patients with BPDCN. And we will remain committed to driving this positive momentum to ensure all BPDCN patients are properly diagnosed and treated. We will continue to support the patients with the Stemline ARC, our hub that provides access to ELZONRIS via copay systems and other valuable patient support tools.

Looking forward to potential commercialization in Europe, we continue to build the corporate infrastructure and have completed Phase 1 of the initial hiring process.

With that, I'll turn it over to David Gionco, our Chief Accounting Officer to review the second quarter financial results. David?

David Gionco

Thank you, Robert. Our second quarter results can be found in the press release we issued this morning, which I will summarize. As Robert highlighted, net sales of ELZONRIS were $13 million for the second quarter of 2019. Stemline ended the second quarter with $103.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments, reflecting $20.5 million of net cash expenditures during the quarter. For the second quarter of 2019, we had a net loss of $16.8 million. Research and development expenses totaled $10.9 million for the quarter, a decrease of $300,000 compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $19 million for the quarter, an increase of $10.4 million compared with $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in SG&A costs resulted from our build-up of a commercial infrastructure to support the launch of ELZONRIS. The company ended the second quarter of 2019 with 43.9 million shares outstanding.

I'll now turn the call back over to Ivan to wrap it up.

Ivan Bergstein

Thank you, David. As you've heard, the second quarter results in our view indicates the substantial commercial opportunity for ELZONRIS in BPDCN. And in addition to that, we believe that BPDCN is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of market potential for CD123 targeting. And we continue to look to expand the clinical utility of ELZONRIS into new indications. In that light, today we announced that a new clinical trial has been granted regulatory authorization to proceed. That being an investigator-sponsored trial of ELZONRIS as maintenance therapy in patients with BPDCN post stem cell transplanters, where we will evaluate the potential utility of ELZONRIS in what may be a long-term setting.

As a reminder, the target of ELZONRIS CD123 has been tied to a number of malignancies including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, or CMML, myelofibrosis, or MF, acute myeloid leukemia, AML, multiple myeloma, not to mention others such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia, ALL, chronic myeloid leukemia, CML, Hodgkin's lymphomas and others and potentially in some solid tumors and outside of oncology in the autoimmune area. CD123 has also been linked to poor prognosis in several disease settings including AML and CMML, which in our view justifies more widespread use as a diagnostic in certain heme malignancies across the board. Clinically, we are currently evaluating ELZONRIS in indications beyond BPDCN including CMML, MF, multiple myeloma and AML. Along these lines, ELZONRIS clinical data were presented recently at the ASCO conference in Chicago and at the EHA conference mid-year in Amsterdam.

Presentations highlighted updated results from ongoing Phase II trials in CMML and MF as well as final results of the pivotal trial in BPDCN. Additionally, preclinical results in systemic sclerosis in autoimmune disorder in which CD123 positive plasmacytoid dendritic cells, the cell origin of BPDCN, play a role in disease pathogenesis were presented in the EULAR conference in Madrid mid-year. This taken together, we believe, highlights the potential clinical utility of ELZONRIS that -- which could bring a wide range of diseases of unmet medical need.

In Europe, our MAA is under standard review and we are preparing to respond to the day 120 list of questions as well as for a scientific advisory group meeting. In parallel, our commercial team continues to build out its EU infrastructure in preparation for potential EU launch in mid-2020.

In CMML, we made significant progress in the second quarter as we obtained FDA feedback, helping us inform the pivotal design of the program in patients with previously treated CMML. In order to support possible registration an additional single-arm cohort of patients with previously treated CML called Stage 3 will be added to the current enrolling trial. In the first part of Stage III or IIIa, we plan to assess certain enrichment strategies and efficacy endpoints such as spleen size reduction and bone marrow response with partial hematologic recovery for possible inclusion in the confirmatory Stage B -- IIIb cohort. We are very pleased with the feedback received from the FDA, and we plan to open enrollment of Stage III by the end of the year. In myelofibrosis, as mentioned, ELZONRIS clinical data from our ongoing Phase II trial were presented mid-year at the ASCO conference in Chicago and at the EHA conference in Amsterdam. This trial continues to enroll enough patients and we expect to provide our further program updates later this year.

In additional indications such as AML and beyond, ELZONRIS, in combination with other agents, is currently being evaluated in an investigator-sponsored Phase I/II trial of patients with AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Additional investigator-sponsored trials of ELZONRIS in combination with other agents in patients with subsets of AML that are enriched for CD123 positivity and/or possess BPDCN-like features are targeted to open later this year and in the first half of 2020. Other indications are also under consideration.

We expect to provide periodic clinical and development updates on all of these efforts at various conferences. Beyond ELZONRIS, we are working to move our other pipeline candidates forward and expect further data updates over the next 12 months.

In summary, we again are very pleased with the continued momentum not only on the commercial but on the clinical development front as well. We're excited about the clinical potential of ELZONRIS and are looking to build upon our success in BPDCN in the first two quarters of sales.

With that, I would like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Jessica Fye with JPMorgan.

Jessica Fye

I appreciate the additional launch metric you provided. Rob, I think you mentioned that June was the largest sales since approval. Does that include July? Or do you have any insight into July now that, that month recently ended?

Robert Francomano

Yes. At this point, I think we're going to focus the concentration of metrics on just the second quarter.

Jessica Fye

Okay. Understood. I guess now that the product has been in the market for several months, do you have any insight into the duration of therapy you're seeing with ELZONRIS in the commercial setting?

Robert Francomano

Yes. I think at this point 6 months in, what we're realizing in the real-world use of ELZONRIS is probably still in alignment with what we saw in the pivotal trial of the 0114 trial. So pretty consistent there.

Jessica Fye

Okay. Great. And maybe just a bigger picture question. One of the things we hear from investors is around whether ELZONRIS is just rapidly penetrating that BPDCN population? Or whether there may, in fact, be more patients than previously thought and penetration might be still low. As you think about this, what data points do you look to, to figure out what the real BPDCN incidence is?

Robert Francomano

Yes. I think what we've said repeatedly over the past many months is that we feel the incident population in the U.S. is anywhere from 500 to maybe even 1,000 patients as a starting point. The penetration rate, we're very happy with, especially as I mentioned in the call, the breadth of adoption across multiple centers and demographic types if you will. At this point, we feel that the penetration is spot-on with where we want to go. We feel we've got a lot of work to do though. There's a lot -- as I mentioned in the prepared statements, there is a lot of upside potential in the dermatopathology and the dermatology community. So we are tracking the way I think we expected it to track this at this point.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Boris Peaker with Cowen.

Boris Peaker

Congratulation, guys, on excellent progress. And my first question is on the BPDCN maintenance study. I'm just curious what fraction for BPDCN patients go on to transplant? And how many doses of ELZONRIS do these patients get relative to nontransplant, pretransplant, and how many do you think they would get as maintenance?

Ivan Bergstein

Yes. So just recall, in our trial in first-line patients, in stages I, II and III, there is about little less than half the patient or 45% of patients went to transplant. Real-world, commercial, we don't have that level of visibility yet. But that's kind of our estimate to the extent that, that reflects real-world, which is a meaningful number. Even if it's on the hindsight a meaningful number certainly. The regimen itself, I don't have the protocol in front of me, and certainly, we'll make that public and it will be listed on ClinicalTrials.gov, I'm sure, in the coming weeks. But it is less dose enhanced regimen, so rather than five days, every three weeks, it's, I believe, every three days and then the frequency moves from I believe four weeks to five weeks. So it's spread out. But also presumably can be given over many months and potentially many years.

Boris Peaker

And what about pretransplant? Do you have a sense of how many relative to other patients does this get?

Ivan Bergstein

I didn't quite follow that question.

Boris Peaker

Before these patients move onto transplant, how much drug do they get relative to the nontransplant patient?

Ivan Bergstein

So again just looking at our trial, which is really the only metric we have right now. As you may recall, there was a median of about 4 cycles in the first-line setting for patients in our trial. So to the extent that, that reflects real-world, it may or may not reflect real-world, we'll have to see, but that is a data point.

Boris Peaker

Great. And just a question on AML. Just what is your regulatory strategy? Because at one point you guys discussed potentially MRD-positive to MRD-negative conversion as a possible regulatory endpoint. Do you have any feedback on that from the FDA or any other kind of maybe endpoints or thoughts you had on this indication?

Ivan Bergstein

Yes. I mean that turned out to be an extremely difficult endeavor because the assays around measuring MRD are -- haven't been 100% agreed upon. A lot of these MRD patients are now opting for transplant rather than clinical trials. And a number of these MRD patients actually relapsed relatively quickly and are no longer eligible for this study. So there have been some tactical, logistical challenges around that study itself. We do have data what we believe is encouraging. But we decided to focus more on AML patients in the relapse refractory setting largely who have enriched CD123 expression or have features similar to BPDCN, things like the subsets of AML, which we believe might be more apt to respond well to a CD123-targeted agent. We think that's a very rational approach as we have preclinical data -- early preclinical data that indicates the drug's activity against target dense AML. So the science makes sense. We do have a study that is enrolling now at Dana-Farber, which is an AML MDS study where we're combining our agent with other agents -- with other thing in AML. Given the flurry of approvals in AML is the ability to potential combine with some of these other approved agents and get ELZONRIS into the mix -- into the combination mix in AML.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Matt Kaplan with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Matthew Kaplan

Congrats on the initial commercial launch here, looking very good. Just a follow-up on Jessica's question in terms of the second quarter results and revenues for ELZONRIS. Can you give us a little bit more detail in terms of what you believe drove the strength in the quarter in terms of the rapid uptake of ELZONRIS that we're seeing?

Ivan Bergstein

Yes. I think it's really a multipronged aspect that has driven that. And I'll bring it back to our disease awareness campaign that we started I believe in ASH of 2017. Now that laid the foundation for a strong uptake in utilization at launch and bringing about the awareness having the prescribing public and the pathology community really thinking about BPDCN as an ultra-orphan disease. It's our job to make sure that this disease doesn't get forgotten or left in -- outside of the mind of the prescriber. So I think building upon a successful disease awareness program, then followed up with just a very rigorous call pattern, not only with our sales teams but our regional account directors, our medical science liaisons, everyone that's facing the customer is very integrated in their approach. And so we are having the ability to be in these key centers of all levels, even not only our high and elite centers, but also the medium- and the lower-tier centers, and be there for all of the time. And that keeps the disease and ELZONRIS at top of mind. And it really works that simply. So as we get more and more into the discussions and we continue to demonstrate the value proposition of ELZONRIS and the importance of CD123, we continue to make strong inroads. And I'll say it again, we feel that we're just at the base of this opportunity. The dermatology and dermatopathology is really another key area that we really started to focus on and we think that's going to help not only keep the momentum but hopefully exceed what expectations are.

Matthew Kaplan

Okay. That's helpful. And then in terms of you mentioned market expansion opportunities and specifically CMML and myelofibrosis is kind of leading the charge there. Can you give us a sense in terms of maybe the time line for CMML and executing on that Stage III part of that study that's ongoing?

Ivan Bergstein

Yes. Sure. We're again anticipating opening that study to enrollment by the end of the year. We sent IIIa, we'll transition into IIIb. That unlikely require a touching base with the FDA with respect to how we're going to leverage the IIIa results to inform IIIb. But then seamlessly moving to IIIb, where we're estimating the entire Stage III program, IIIa plus IIIb could be a 2 to 3 years study. But there may be ways to accelerate that. It would be open-label and things like this as we'll surely be able to provide updates of some sort along the way.

Matthew Kaplan

Okay. That's helpful. And then just a couple more. In terms of the ex U.S. opportunity, what -- expansion opportunity for BPDCN? How are you guys thinking about that kind of commercial opportunity for ELZONRIS and BPDCN ex U.S.?

Robert Francomano

Yes. I think we've said in the past that feel the opportunity is very similar to what it is in U.S. So we feel the incident rates are all the same, obviously, a little bit of a larger population in the European Union if you look at your size. But we feel the opportunity is just as lucrative for ELZONRIS. What we are seeing prelaunch is that there is a significant awareness of BPDCN and CD123 in the European Union. And this is a by-product of the -- really the disease awareness program that we've focused on in the U.S. It's had a significant spillover effect. So we're very bullish with the opportunity for the European Union. We see it as something that's very similar to the United States as it relates to incident size of the opportunity.

Matthew Kaplan

Great. And then last question. I guess given the recent approval of an XPO1 inhibitor, what are your thoughts now on your program? And how you can drive that forward given that recent approval?

Ivan Bergstein

Yes. First of all, we think that is an encouraging development. Certainly, validates the target commercially. And we think there is a lot of versatility in an XPO1 inhibitor. As you know, we're looking in solid tumors now, the approval was in a heme malignancy. And we'd like to get to dose an escalation, identify an optimal administration schedule and dose and really, I think that would give us a platform to then pick and choose where we want to go. We see a signal of interest out. In an indication where a regulatory path makes sense for us, we'll certainly consider pursuing that. And then there's obviously some options in heme. So kind of we like where we are, we're really the only other game in town with respect to an XPO1 inhibitor.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Joe Catanzaro with Piper Jaffray.

Joseph Catanzaro

Congrats on the nice quarter here. Just a couple of questions from me. I'm wondering if you have any idea or could tell us how many patients that -- what percent of patients that initiated treatment in 1Q received treatment in 2Q?

Robert Francomano

I don't know if we have a specific number to be able to give you at this point. If you go and align with the treatment durations that Ivan had mentioned a little bit a while ago and what we saw in the 014 trial, you'd probably see, obviously, new patient starts ramping up and you have patients that bridge both quarters. At this point though I don't think there is a specific number we can offer.

Joseph Catanzaro

Okay. Okay. Are you guys seeing any use outside of BPDCN in these early days?

Robert Francomano

We're not aware of any use outside of BPDCN at this point.

Joseph Catanzaro

Okay. Got it. And then maybe just following up on the ex U.S. opportunity. I see that you guys initiated a global extended access program. Wondering if you have any comments around the early experience there? Whether you've seen any requests for drug outside of the U.S. thus far?

Robert Francomano

I think as you would expect, these programs are always met with open arms and there certainly we continue to get request for early access for several years now. The program has really just been initiated. It's been out there and now that we have a little momentum in the European Union, we would expect the early access request to start to come in a little bit more freely over the next many, many months. But at this point there it's really just in its infancy.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Can you hear me?

Robert Francomano

Yes.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. So first and foremost, I wanted to ask if you can provide us with the following metrics. How many patients are currently on therapy? And how many are currently awaiting sort of onboaring to therapy? Meaning they are far down the sort of reimbursement approval process? And if you think you might be in a position to provide those metrics on an ongoing basis going forward?

Robert Francomano

I think that's a level of detail that we're not prepared to go into at this point. And just as a reminder, it's very difficult to track the exact number of patients given how the product is distributed throughout the United States. So at that point, it's really hard for us to answer that question.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. You mentioned the reorder rate of around 80%. Do you anticipate that this might rise in the future? And if so, you know what do you think the maximum level is that it could rise to at sort of steady state?

Robert Francomano

Yes. Hard to answer that as well. We deal with a very rare disease here. So these numbers sometimes can take large swings from quarter-to-quarter. At this point, I think the importance of the reorder rate is showing in my mind a transition from inpatient to outpatient which is a good metric to understand the transition of the patients, so we're happy to see those numbers. And then, of course, the reorder rate shows continued utilization of the product demonstrating good efficacy. And then the reorder rate, even on a third dynamic, is showing the confidence in the product that patients are continuing to be diagnosed with BPDCN. And still the treating physician is electing to put them on ELZONRIS. So these are 3 key attributes that, that one metric demonstrates.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. And then just some more granularity on what you anticipate to be the logistical and quantitative impact of the receipt of the J-Code? What specifically might be, for example, some logistical hurdles that were present prior to your receipt of the J-Code that are unlikely to be a factor going forward? How important is the receipt of the J-Code to the future acceleration of the launch?

Robert Francomano

You know the J-Code is of significant importance because it certainly gives us a -- an avenue for reimbursement specific to ELZONRIS. And that provides us significant amount of reimbursement coverage. Now as many people may be aware, every product that gets launched in this space has a temporary J-Code and reimbursement is triggered through the temporary J-Code. And most sites, if not all sites, know how to use that temporary J-code. But there is still some trepidation in the human psyche that causes pause for certain people. What this does is it takes that pause out of the mix and gives people even greater confidence that their asset -- I'm sorry the treatment will be reimbursed. And what we also reported a little while ago was that we haven't even seen any reimbursement hurdles even with temporary J-Codes. So at this point what this does is it allows for a speedier claims process. It also, once again, gives much more credit to ELZONRIS from a reimbursement standpoint, which we feel will, especially in an outpatient community setting, perhaps, give more confidence for prescribing of the asset.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. Great. And then I just wanted some clarification. I think you had talked earlier about what the average duration of therapy was in terms of number of cycles in the current treatment paradigm. But can you give us a sense of what the number of cycles might look like in the maintenance therapy setting?

Ivan Bergstein

We don't know yet. The study has just freshly been authorized. But certainly, the protocol allows for two years for some patients and more than two in others. So it could be significant. We'll have to see how the study plays out.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. This is just a technical question. What does a clock stop extension mean? You mentioned this is the press release relating to the European regulatory review?

Ivan Bergstein

Yes. It just means you're requesting more times. Sometimes questions or analyses that you may not have necessarily anticipated or asked at the 11th hour. And one would rather take the time to put together a strong response then try to prematurely accelerate something that's not quite ready.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. This is just a technical financial question. Can you just clarify for me the basis for the difference between the net loss number for the second quarter and the cash utilization number?

David Gionco

Yes. Sure. The primary reconciling items relate to noncash stock-based comp expense that's recorded in our statement of operations. And offsetting that is we provide payment terms to our customers. So for example, the sales that we record in the first quarter are not necessarily all -- the cash is not received in the first quarter. It's received in the second quarter. So there is a payment term issue there.

Raghuram Selvaraju

Okay. Great. And then just two quick questions for Ivan on the pipeline. Firstly, you mentioned CML, not CMML, just for clarification, as a potential indication for CD123-targeted therapy. But I wanted to clarify whether you anticipate that this would be an arena you might pursue specifically with ELZONRIS? Or if you might revert to -- I don't know to what extent this is still in memory, but -- that you had another clone and that at one point you had been studying preclinically. If you might revise that or if ELZONRIS is really going to be the targeting modality for CML specifically, going forward? And then lastly, if you could maybe highlight some of the potential advantages of your specific RET inhibitor relative to the other compounds that are currently in development targeting this mechanism?

Ivan Bergstein

Yes. Sure. So CMML, as you know we are pursuing aggressively in a pivotal program and that we're looking to initiate after FDA feedback. CML, with one M is also of interest. CD123 has been tied to CML. It's been tied to TKI-resistant CML. It's been tied to the stem cell of CML, which is a difficult cell to tackle. And we actually have generated preclinical data going back a few years that we previously presented at conferences with ELZONRIS activity in CML, TKI-resistant CML. So it's something that's kind of always on our to-do list and drawing board and just a matter of priorities and you can't do everything, but we do view CML as a very nice opportunity potentially in combination with a TKI or in TKI resistance. Again, we have some preclinical data to back that up. When and if we would move to the clinic?

On that, we'll have to see. But we view that as one of kind of our top -- our next tier of priorities. With respect to the RET, we think it's a very attractive rationally designed molecule, very potent. And we're actually starting to play with the molecule on our own to kind of differentiate from the others that are out there. There's some preliminary indications that it may have some novel features with respect to resistance to other RET inhibitors or hitting mutations that others may not. So we're in the process of kind of teasing this out preclinically. But I think -- and what we really want to do is get into the clinic and treat a variety of patients and really see -- really create a pathway for this. But we think there's enough information around this molecule to get folks and ourselves very excited that we have a very interesting molecule in our hands that we'll be able to move forward.

Operator

And at this time this concludes today's question-and-answer session. I'll turn it back to today's speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Ivan Bergstein

Thank you, Operator. 2019 is an important year for Stemline as we work to execute on our strategic priorities. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the patients and doctors as well as the outstanding employees at Stemline for their dedication and passion in making a difference in patient lives. Thank you all for joining us on the call this morning.

Operator

And this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.