Eutelsat Communications SA (EUTLF) CEO Rodolphe Belmer on Fiscal Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rodolphe Belmer

Welcome. And thank you for joining us today for our full-year results presentation. I'm Rodolphe Belmer, the CEO. And I'm joined on today's call by Michel Azibert, Deputy CEO; Yohann Leroy, Deputy CEO and Chief Technical Officer; and Sandrine Téran, CFO.

Let's start by taking a quick look at the highlights for the full year. First, with the exception of revenues, all of our financial objectives were either met or exceeded.

In terms of revenues, actually, the fourth quarter saw a return to slight sequential growth for the operating vertical. At the financial level, we continued to deploy all levers to maximize cash generation.

Discretionary free cash flow was up by around 10% on top of 12% growth last year, which implies that we have already secured our three-year target of mid-single-digit CAGR a year ahead of schedule.

And we are maintaining our dividend at €1.27 per share after rises of 10% in 2017 and 5% last year. It will be supplemented by other forms of shareholder returns. I will revert to this later.

At the operational level, I'm pleased to report the ongoing resilience of our core broadcast vertical. And we also had several operational and commercial achievements during the past year which will underpin future performance.

Let's take a closer look at our performance relative to our financial objectives. Revenues for the five operating verticals were down 3.1% on a like-for-like basis, in line with our revised expectation in Q3, but below our initial objective of broadly stable. This was mainly due to temporary issues not reflective of underlying trends.

In spite of this, we were able to deliver an EBITDA margin of 78.4% at constant currency, comfortably above our 78% target, thanks notably to strong cost discipline. This is highly distinctive within our industry.

CapEx amounted to €323 million, once again below our €400 million average, thanks notably to the successful application of the design-to-cost.

Discretionary free cash flow was up 9.6% at constant currency and excluding the impact of EUTELSAT 25B disposal. And as I said earlier, this comes on top of a 12% rise last year and a 65% increase the year before.

Our dividend per share of €1.27 is 1.4 times covered by discretionary free cash flow.

Let's take a closer look at free cash flow now. Since fiscal year 2017, the starting point of our current cycle of financial objectives, discretionary free cash flow has grown by €87 million at constant currency and excluding the disposal of EUTELSAT 25B. This performance has been achieved despite tough market conditions impacting EBITDA and tough comps for our working capital requirements.

In particular, I will highlight the strong reduction in CapEx, while continuing to invest in growth applications, highly proactive debt refinancing leading to the optimization of the interest costs, and most recently the obtention of a significant reduction in cash tax which is not fully reflected in fiscal year 2019.

The past year has seen several operational and commercial achievements which will underpin our future performance. In video, our core broadcast activities once again proved their resilience. More on the next slide.

Several new DTH platforms were added during this year, showing that we are – that there are still pockets of growth in broadcast markets.

June 20 saw the successful launch of EUTELSAT 7C, bringing incremental capacity to the still dynamic video market in Sub-Saharan Africa. And we signed up the first customers for the Eutelsat CIRRUS hybrid satellite-OTT turnkey delivery solution.

In Fixed Broadband, in Europe, the launch of the Preferred Partnership Programme, PPP, is starting to bear fruit, while the Konnect Africa operations are now up and running with direct distribution in place in DRC and with the extension to other countries planned very, very shortly.

In Mobile Connectivity, we have been gaining an increasing footprint in the maritime segment with multi-year, multi-transponder contracts with major players like Marlink and SpeedCast.

A closer look now at the core broadcast segments. As the graph on the left shows, if we exclude the revenues of our Fransat DTT platform, which represents around €5 million of revenues this year and which have been volatile over the last three years, our core broadcast has been remarkably stable over the past eight quarters.

This is unique in the industry, and I insist on that. And this reflects two factors. First, our geographic exposure with emerging markets accounting for over 50% of our revenues and our absence from the mature North American markets. And the fact that our business model is very predominantly DTH, the most resilient sub-vertical compared, for example, with cable add-on fitting [ph].

Our main KPIs are also well oriented for the future. Channel count was at 4% year-on-year with growth mostly in emerging markets. HD penetration continues to progress. And most importantly, megabit consumption as our key hotspots is resilient.

From fiscal year 2020 onwards, we will report broadcast revenues on a standalone basis, i.e. stripping out professional video which will be reported alongside fixed data with which it has more common characteristics.

A quick look now at European broadband where revenues have been declining in recent quarters as we adjust our distribution policy in the wake of the end of the Viasat partnership.

At the end of 2018, we launched the Preferred Partnership Programme that we call PPP, focused on a small number of selected partners incentivized to maximize market development. This program is showing early signs of success, with a clear inflection in net subscriber additions in the past two months. PPP growth is now offsetting the erosion of our traditional distribution channels. It also comes with a much lower churn, thereby maximizing customer value.

At the end of June 2019, we now have 10,000 PPP subscribers. Three countries – Italy, France and the UK – currently represent 90% of current PPP customers. This scheme, this PPP scheme, will be extended to several new markets in fiscal year 2020.

Finally, we continue to assiduously maximize cash generation, leveraging all of its components. The securing of a reduction of more than €70 million in our annual tax burden, two bond issuances which will further reduce pretax cash interest by some €34 million per annum at run rate. The completion of the LEAP 1 cost savings program with €32 million in cumulated OpEx savings over two years. We plan a full-on LEAP 2 program, targeting further savings of €20 million to €25 million by fiscal year 2022.

Ongoing CapEx rationalization, procuring the replacement of the HOTBIRD constellation at a significant cost reduction, and, finally, portfolio rationalization with the disposal of our non-core interest in EUTELSAT 25B for €135 million.

Now, over to Michel Azibert for look at the operational performance.

Michel Azibert

Thank you, Rodolphe. Full-year revenues amounted to €1.321 billion versus €1.391 billion last year. They notably reflected a negative perimeter effect of €11 million with the disposal of EUTELSAT 25B only partly offset by the integration of Noorsat, a positive currency effect for €21 million and a negative swing in other revenues of minus €39 million, of which minus €23 million related to currency hedging. Excluding other revenues, the revenues of the five operating verticals on which our objectives are based were down by 3.1%.

Turning to the revenues of each of the five verticals. Video, 66% of group total, recorded revenues of €864 million, down 1.9% versus last year. Government services, 12% of group total, saw revenues of €162 million, down 1.5%. Fixed data, 10% of group total, saw revenues of €127 million, down 14.6%. Fixed broadband, 6% of revenues, stood at €80 million, a decline of 5.6% year-on-year. And mobility, 6% of revenues, saw revenues of €80 million, up by 4%.

Finally, other revenues stood at €8 million, which included minus €20 million of negative hedging revenues. They were lower than last year, which included several significant engineering contracts and no negative hedging impacts.

Let's look at each one in more detail, starting with video. Total video revenues for fiscal year 2019 were down 1.9% like-for-like. As Rodolphe mentioned, core broadcast revenues were broadly stable, excluding Fransat. This phasing-driven headwind related to Fransat has totally washed out since the fourth quarter.

Professional video, now accounting for 8% of total video revenues, saw a double-digit decline. As of fiscal year 2020, professional video revenues will be reported under the fixed data application and broadcast including Fransat will be reported on a standalone basis.

Fourth quarter video revenues were down 1.1% year-on-year, but they were up by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter. As mentioned earlier, the EUTELSAT 7C satellite was successfully launched last month and is expected to enter into service at the end of calendar year 2019, bringing 2019 incremental Ku-band transponders mostly for the video market in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Let's have a closer look at HOTBIRD KPIs. Channel count was down 50 units on a year-on-year basis. This reflected mostly end of simulcast or double illumination.

Year-on-year, MPEG 4 channels rose by 4% to 597. It was significantly outpaced by the ramp in HD channels, up 11% to 366. MPEG 4 is still considerably more advanced than HD with a penetration rate of 63% versus 38% for HD channels. Overall, despite the lower number of channels, megabit per second consumption is broadly stable

Government services revenues stood at €162 million, down 1.5%. This reflected, on one end, the incremental business secured last year over Asia Pacific at the 174 degrees east orbital position, and on the other end, the low level of renewals with the US government during the year, in particular the fall 2018 campaign.

Fourth quarter revenues were down 7.9% on a year-on-year basis and by 1.5% quarter-on-quarter. In fiscal year 2020, government services revenues will benefit from the contribution of the EGNOS payload on EUTELSAT 5 West B.

Conversely, the launch of Eutelsat Quantum is delayed from the end of calendar year 2019 to the third quarter of calendar year 2020. This means, unfortunately, that it will not contribute to revenues in the coming year.

Full-year revenues for fixed data stood at €127 million, down 14.6%. This performance continues to reflect ongoing pricing pressure in the highly competitive environment as well as softer volumes in Latin America.

Fourth quarter revenues amounted to €30 million, down 16.4% on a year-on-year basis and by 1.4% quarter-on-quarter.

From fiscal year 2019-2020, this application will then be known as data and professional video, and is expected to continue to decline in the coming years.

Fixed broadband revenues stood at €80 million, down 5.6% year-on-year. Excluding the expiry of a contract for a spot beam on Eutelsat 3B, which was recontracted to Taqnia in the mobile connectivity vertical, the underlying performance of this segment was minus 3.5%. It reflected a decline in European broadband, reflecting the aforementioned transition to a new distribution model and scarcity of capacity in certain beams and modest revenues Konnect Africa following temporary rollout issues.

Fourth quarter revenues stood at €21 million, down 1.3% year-on-year, but up by 8.8% quarter-on-quarter. This improvement reflects notably the first benefits of the PPP program, but also a positive one-off booked in the fourth quarter.

As far as Konnect Africa is concerned, with the direct distribution model now in place in DRC and the strong demand confirmed, conditions are met for progressive revenue ramp up in fiscal year 2020.

European broadband should see an improving trend with the benefit of the rollout of the PPP program and its extensions to new markets.

Turning to mobile connectivity, full-year revenues were up 4%, reflecting the carry forward effect of the contract with Taqnia at 3 degrees east and 70 degrees east, the start of the UnicomAirNet contract on EUTELSAT 172B in January 2019 and the ongoing ramp up of capacity contracts on KA-SAT. These items more than offset the end of a temporary wide beam contract on EUTELSAT 172B.

Fourth quarter revenues stood at €21 million, down 1.7% on a year-on-year basis, with the contract with Taqnia now included in the comparison basis, but up by 2.2% quarter-on-quarter.

In fiscal year 2019/2020, mobile connectivity will benefit from the full-year contribution of the China Unicom contract, as well as the new contracts signed this year in maritime mobility.

Turning to the backlog and fill rate. The number of operational transponders at end-June 2019 stood at 1,387, down 40 units year-on-year, reflecting principally the disposal of EUTELSAT 25B and the end of life in stable orbit of EUTELSAT 12 West B.

The number of utilized transponders stood at 960, down 11 units on a reported basis and by 3 units excluding EUTELSAT 25B, with the end of life of EUTELSAT 12 West B almost offset by the ramp up of maritime business.

As a result, the fill rates stood at 69.2%, a slight improvement compared to 68.1% a year ago. At end-June, the backlog stood at €4.4 billion, down 5% year-on-year. This reflected notably the impact of the disposal of EUTELSAT 25B and the adoption of IFRS 15 as well as natural backlog consumption in the absence of material video renewals. These more than offset the inclusion of future revenues related to commitments from Orange and Thales on KONNECT VHTS, as well as the new contracts in maritime.

Now, over to Sandrine for the financial performance.

Sandrine Téran

Thank you, Michel. And good morning, everyone. I will start with profitability. The LEAP 1 cost saving plan delivered in line with target, generating €32 million of total savings.

As a result, despite lower reported revenues and the costs relating to the roll out of Konnect Africa, our EBITDA margin recorded a further improvement, reaching 78.4% at constant rate compared to 77.6% last year and comfortably above our target of 78%.

A bit more color on the LEAP program. As a reminder, it was launched at the beginning of calendar year 2017, targeting an addressable external cost base of €140 million with an objective of reducing this base by 20%, i.e. €30 million of savings by the end of fiscal year 2019. This objective has been exceeded with savings amounting to €32 million.

On the right side of the slide, we have broken down the nature of the savings. 45% of the savings are linked to technical costs; 20% are linked to consulting expenses; 25% to SG&A, including travel, IT and facility management; and only 10% are linked to marketing. All this has been done while maintaining best-in-class quality of service.

Moving to the detail of the P&L. Group share of net income stood at €340 million versus €292 million in fiscal year 2018, an increase of 17%. The net margin stood at 26% versus 21% last year. This reflected mainly a slightly higher depreciation and amortization for €13 million on the back of the application of IFRS 16, as well as a negative currency impact.

Other operating income of plus €13 million, reflecting principally the capital gain of the disposal of EUTELSAT 25B for €47 million as well as impairment of assets for minus €32 million, compared with minus €19 million a year ago, which included the one-off impact of the integration of Noorsat.

The net financial result of minus €92 million versus minus €105 million a year earlier, mainly reflecting the evolution of foreign exchange gains and losses, higher capitalized interest and the positive impact of the refinancing of the bond redeemed in January 2019.

The tax rate of 18% versus 32% last year, which reflects the full impact of the change in rules governing the territoriality of corporate tax applicable in France to satellite telecommunications operators.

Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to €848 million, €30 million up on last year at constant currency and excluding the impact of EUTELSAT 25B. The lower EBITDA was more than offset by the positive effect of the changing tax treatment, although it was not yet fully captured in the cash tax figures, and a €35 million decrease in cash CapEx which amounted to €323 million, well within the announced CapEx envelope.

Interest and other fees paid amounted to €117 million versus €108 million last year. The slight year-on-year increase reflects a number of factors of minor importance, such as interest on leases or the cost of carrying cash.

As a reminder, next year we'll benefit from the refinancing completed in January this year with a €24 million impact. As a result, discretionary free cash flow amounted to €408 million on a reported basis at constant currency and excluding the effect of the disposal of EUTELSAT 25B on tax and working capital. It stood at €439 million, up €39 million or 9.6% year-on-year.

Let's just take a quick step back and look at our track record of cash conversion. Since 2016, the ratio of cash flow to revenues has almost doubled from 16% to 31% in fiscal year 2019.

At June 30, 2019, net debt stood at €3.073 billion, down €169 million versus end-June 2018.

Discretionary free cash flow of €408 million more than covered the dividend payment of €310 million.

Other valuations included, on one hand, half the consideration of EUTELSAT 25B, €68 million. The second half will be cashed in August as well as the reduction in debt related to finance leases and export credit financing for €112 million.

And on the other, the implementation of IFRS 16 with €44 million impact and various other non-recurring items representing an aggregated amount of €65 million related principally to changes in the foreign exchange portion of the cross currency swap, the settlement of a derivative contract and bond arrangement fees.

Our financial structure has strengthened relative to a year ago. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.98 times down from 3.01 last year. The average cost of debt after hedging stood at 2.6% versus to 2.9% last year. The weighted average maturity of the group's debt stood at 3.6 years compared to 2.2 years at end-June 2018. Excluding the January 2020 bond, which is already refinanced, it would have been 4.7 years.

Liquidity remains strong with undrawn credit lines for €850 million and cash of €525 million on top of the €930 million earmarked for the redemption of the upcoming bond maturity.

Now, back to Rodolphe to speak on the outlook.

Rodolphe Belmer

As a reminder, we have a strategic roadmap with two pillars. First, maximizing cash generation, leveraging all components of free cash flow. And second, building the foundations of a return to growth by extracting additional value from the core video business and capturing the connectivity opportunity.

As in previous years, our operational priorities for fiscal year 2020 continue to be driven by this strategy. First, maintaining tension on all components of our free cash flow production and, most notably, ensuring we execute on our LEAP 2 cost savings plan.

Second, extracting maximum value from our core video vertical, exploit growth pockets, notably by actively marketing the incremental video capacity on EUTELSAT 7C; upsell incremental services, continuing to push our hybrid satellite IT solution with Eutelsat CIRRUS; and where possible, exercising our pricing power in high-demand areas.

Third, prepare for growth in connectivity by maintaining commercial momentum in maritime mobility; returning to growth in fixed broadband via the stabilization of European operations and the ramp up of Konnect Africa; preparing for the arrival of Konnect satellites, with additional capacity available in fiscal year 2021 in both continents; and continue to position the group for the longer term IoT opportunity.

A few words on what we expect for each operating vertical in fiscal year 2020. Broadcast has proven its resilience and stands to benefit from the entry into service of EUTELSAT 7C.

Fixed data and professional video will remain under pressure and face a further revenue decline.

Government services will benefit from the entry into service of the EGNOS payload in the second half. Conversely, the delayed launch of EUTELSAT QUANTUM pushes out the revenue to fiscal year 2021 with a negative impact of around 1 percentage point on fiscal year 2020 revenue.

Mobile connectivity will benefit from the contract wins in maritime, the continued ramp of business on KA-SAT and the full year impact of the contract with China Unicom.

Turning then to what this means for the outlook. In the context I just described, we are targeting revenues for the operating verticals of between €1.280 billion and €1.320 billion for fiscal year 2019/2020.

The timing of some of these elements, notably the commercialization of EUTELSAT 7C, the contribution of EGNOS and the ramp of Konnect Africa mean our revenue profile will be backend loaded.

Future revenues will benefit from the entry into service of EUTELSAT QUANTUM, Konnect and Konnect VHTS, with an improving trend in the outer years.

Cash CapEx will continue to be contained at an average of €400 million per annum for a period now extended to June 2022. We will continue to leverage all measures to maximize cash generation, which will benefit from the full impact of the achievements of the past year, notably in terms of debt refinancing and reduction of the tax base.

The LEAP 1 program completed in June 2019 will be followed by a new plan called LEAP 2 with an ambition of generating a further €20 million to €25 million in savings by June 2022. We will give more details on this later in the year. This enables us to set a new objective of delivering discretionary free cash flow of around €500 million in fiscal year 2021/2022.

We remain committed to our sound financial structure to support an investment grade credit rating by maintaining the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 3.0 times. We will continue to serve a stable to progressing dividend.

In the context of an already high dividend yield, we will implement a share buyback scheme and at repurchasing at least €100 million worth of our shares by end June 2022. It will commence in the second half of fiscal year 2019/2020.

I remind you that these financial targets – as ever – are based on the nominal deployment plan in the appendix of these slides.

So, before handing over for questions, a few words to conclude. We have consistently delivered on all financial objectives below top line, in the context of a challenging environment for most of our core businesses.

In particular, we have successfully executed on our cash generation strategy with a cash flow to revenue ratio that doubled in three years and a three-year discretionary free cash flow target reached a year earlier.

We continue to prepare the ground for a return to growth in the early 2020s, driven by connectivity. I would underline that the associated CapEx and OpEx is fully factored in our updated financial objectives whereas most of the revenues will come at a later stage.

We will continue to leverage all elements of cash generation with a follow-on LEAP 2 cost savings plan which, amongst other things, will generate resources to fund the future growth verticals.

We set a new discretionary free cash flow target of circa €500 million in fiscal year 2022 and we are reinforcing our shareholder remuneration policy with a combination of dividend and share buybacks.

This does conclude my presentation. I thank you for your attention. And we are now ready to take your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Michael Bishop of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Michael Bishop

Thank you. Good morning. Just a couple of questions from myself please. Firstly, I was just wondering, from a big picture perspective, within the €500 million FY 2022 free cash flow guidance, whether you could sort of walk us up from the cash flow guidance. I think you're very clear on interest savings, the CapEx, the cost cutting. So, I was very interested in what you're assuming by FY 2022 in terms of incremental revenue contribution and at what margin does that drop through to then sort of connect with the more visible guidance on the cost cutting, the CapEx, et cetera?

And then, secondly, on shareholder returns and leverage, you're already under 3 times. And I think the new policy of the dividend and buyback is slightly ahead of where consensus was previously for the dividends, but it still potentially leaves quite a bit of headroom if you're going to deliver €500 million. So, I was just wondering whether you'd likely use that for buybacks or whether there is any M&A that you see that you need in terms of securing the business and the revenue streams. Thanks very much.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Michael. How do we form our €500 million target by fiscal year 2022? As we said, well, this year guidance in terms of revenue, we get explicit and precise figures on where this should land. And we said that the trend in revenues should improve the outer years, meaning the two years after 2020 which gives a sort of visibility of the kind of revenue profile we are expecting in the next three years.

Second, based on this revenue profile, we don't communicate anymore on the EBITDA margin, but what I can tell you in terms of principle is that we are targeting around stable EBITDA margin, with our principle or objective being to stabilize our EBITDA margin while we continue to invest in the operational cost necessary to develop our future growth avenues in broadband and the Internet of Things.

On top of that, of course, we have the improvements in our cash flow profile brought by the lower tax rates. Part of it is already reflected in our fiscal year 2019 figures, but part of it is not. The LEAP 2 cost saving program which will bring around €20 million to €25 million incremental savings.

And lastly, the interest rates which we have been renegotiating and which will bring around €30 million of improvement to our cash flow profile. And this gives to us a very solid confidence in the €500 million target that we are setting to ourselves for the cash flow generation.

Again, I'd like to insist on the fact that cash flow has been the core of our short-term strategy, cash flow production. We have been delivering quite well on this target. We have systematically exceeded the targets we have communicated in that metric. And we are continuing, I think, likewise in the next few years. That cash flow strategy is clearly the bedrock of our return to shareholder commitments. And that's why we invest so much importance in that metric.

Second, shareholder return. You have noted that we are already where we wanted to be in terms of leverage, at 3.0 times. And, of course, if you consider that we are going to meet our free cash flow target, which we will do at €500 million, it gives some room for enhanced shareholder remuneration beyond the €100 million share buyback we are now putting forward. This is true.

We said that the €100 million share buyback which comes in supplements to our already generous dividend strategy is a minimum, that's a minimum of €100 million, which means that it could go higher. Of course, we will have different considerations to have in mind when we take this decision later on. That's, of course, the situation of our leverage at that time.

Second, do we have alternative organic options to invest with returns above our threshold which is a minimum of 12% rate of return? And that will be the kind of considerations we will have in line.

Considering inorganic, your sort of implicit question on our inorganic strategy, all of our guidance is given at constant perimeter, meaning that it does not include any inorganic option.

Michael Bishop

Great. And can I just follow-up on the revenue guidance So, it sounds like you're saying that you're going to do a better second half in FY 2020. So, should we think about that as broadly stable revenues in the second half of 2020 and then back to the slight growth guidance that you had originally in 2021 and 2022 given all the tailwinds you mentioned?

Rodolphe Belmer

As you've noted, we don't want to provide the three-year guidance in revenues anymore. We give very precise, I hope, indication of what will be our revenues in fiscal year 2020. And we just give an indication the years later given our past experience of revenue forecast, for which we have been punished quite heavily by the markets even though we have consistently delivered – over-delivered on all the financial metrics of our financial guidance. We want to be prudent now in terms of revenues.

Fiscal year 2020, meaning the fiscal year we have just entered in, we said we'll be between €2,080 million and €1,320 million, with a midpoint at €1,300 million, exactly in line with the consensus and will give a sense of a sort of broad stability given where we stand in fiscal year 2019. And we say that the years after would have better trends.

The element I'd like to insist on is that we have been able to maintain our revenue guidance with €2,080 million to €1,280 to €1,320 million range. Whereas we have absorbed the bad news on the delay of the QUANTUM satellite launch. This satellite will be launched with a delay of four months versus to previous nominal manifest that we have as a basis of our business plans. And this four-month delay, as you can calculate easily, is worth around 1 percentage point of growth, meaning that we have [indiscernible] to absorb that bad news was 1 percentage point within our revenue guidance, which we think gives some further confidence in our view of the revenue profile of this company going forward.

Michael Bishop

Great. Thanks for all the extra color. Really helpful.

Aleksander Peterc

Yes, good morning. And thank you for taking my question. I have few actually. So, first, on the QUANTUM delay, could you spell out the exact reasons for this? Is it your priority for free cash flow maximization or revenue growth? Are there any operational reasons here?

The second question is on the full set of savings in LEAP 2, is it the same as in the LEAP 1?

The third question would be, what was the decision to keep the dividend flat in the context of your net profits actually up quite nicely year-on-year? Is this because it's parking or recurrence or are there any other reasons behind this decision?

And then, just lastly, very quickly, why no EBITDA margin guidance anymore? Should we expect cost savings to be margin-accretive here or is there any offset we should bear in mind when the model your EBITDA margins going forward? Thanks.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Peter. On the QUANTUM delay, of course, there is no – well, the only reason why QUANTUM was delayed doesn't depend on us at all. It depends on the manufacturing time of the satellite by our manufacturer and the availability of launch slots from our launcher, nothing to do with our own policy.

Our design-to-cost policy actually is pretty effective and has absolutely no impact on our launch manifest, as you can check by yourself, and our quality of service which we measure very, very carefully and which has actually progressed year-on-year.

As you can also realize by yourself, in our CapEx envelope, we reserve a significant portion of that envelope, which is now more than one-third for growth program, for development programs, meaning that even though we have a very disciplined cash flow strategy, enabling very generous shareholder remuneration strategies, still we don't compromise for the future growth of this company and we continue to invest in the future growth of this company.

This brings me to your last question. I'm jumping directly to your last question before answering the two middle ones. EBITDA margin, we don't give this as a KPI anymore. Why? Because we want to focus on discretionary free cash flow, which is the cornerstone of our strategy and the bedrock of our shareholder remuneration strategy.

We think, like, in an infrastructure business like us EBITDA margin doesn't really reflect the financial performance of the company. And what's more important is the cash flow generation since most of what happens in terms of financial performance takes place below the EBITDA line. And, of course, EBITDA performance is encompassed, is covered, is included within the discretionary free cash flow objective. [indiscernible] with our short-term strategy. We focus on discretionary free cash flow.

Now, in terms of EBITDA, it doesn't mean that we're going to give up on that or to let our EBITDA margin deviate or drop. We have consistently grown our EBITDA margin over the past three to four years. We have gained 3 percentage points to 4 percentage points of EBITDA margin over the past four years. And it's highly distinctive – I'd like to insist on that – within our industry as all of you know.

And we are launching the LEAP 2 cost saving program. The objective is actually implicitly and that's something – even though we don't give an objective in terms of EBITDA, I can give some color on that. Our view is to maintain our EBITDA margin at the current level, while we continue to invest in the OpEx, in the operational cost necessary to further develop our new growth avenues in broadband and IoT, which are coming with initial operational costs which are quite early. And actually, our efforts in terms of cost savings will offset the incremental cost brought by this new development. And that's exactly the intention.

Your last question was LEAP 2 saving program. We don't give any details at this stage. We are still in the phase of finalizing and working on some parts and elements of this plan, which will be communicated later on in the year. We are very confident on the level of ambition we are setting to ourselves and which is summed up in the range in between of €20 million and €25 million savings in 2022. We are very confident on this range, but we're not in a position yet to completely communicate on the structure and the details of this LEAP 2 plan.

What I must say in order to give some comfort is that the LEAP 1 program was conceived exactly the same way the LEAP 2 program will be conceived. And we have overachieved the objectives of cost savings of the LEAP 1 program which gives some confidence on the ability of this organization to execute on very ambitious objectives it sets to itself.

In terms of remuneration, we are keeping our dividend by share stable at €1.27 per share. Why do we do that? We do that because, well, it's consistent with our dividend strategy which is stable to progressing dividend. Second, it already delivers a very substantial yield of above 7%, which is one of the top yields in our industry and also at the Paris stock exchange.

And second, we are also – and more importantly maybe, we have chosen to diversify our shareholder remuneration strategy and to complement that dividend policy with share buyback which is also dedicated to sustain the total shareholder return we provide to our shareholders. And we have decided to instead of increasing the dividend giving instead the share buyback way to remunerate our shareholders. And that's exactly the intention.

Aleksander Peterc

Very clear. Thank you very much.

Nick Dempsey

Good morning. I've got three questions. Just on QUANTUM, I think you were saying that QUANTUM would have contributed a whole point of revenue growth to revenues before other with only four months of contribution. Therefore, we're looking at sort of €13 million sort of range. So, on a full year basis, if QUANTUM kicks in from the start of FY 2021, that would be €40 million of revenues or about 3 points of contribution to growth in FY 2021, which sounds pretty helpful to that year. So, did I misunderstand what you said there?

Second question. Can you update us a bit more on progress at Konnect Africa? DRC has an Ebola scare. I wonder if that's having any impact on what you can achieve in that country. Maybe explain why you have confidence that's going to be a good contributor in FY 2020.

And last question, how much was the positive one-off in fixed broadband that Michel mentioned in Q4?

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Nick. Well, your reasoning on QUANTUM is absolutely correct. I would say we said in public that QUANTUM satellite would deliver the average revenues of one of our satellites, which is actually around €40 million. That's the kind of revenue we generate on average per satellite across our fleet. And we expect QUANTUM to deliver the same kind of revenue. As you know also, we add reservations already for very large portion of the satellite. We communicated on that in the past, and which meant that we anticipate that this satellite will provide substantial revenue as of fiscal year 2021 when it's entering service.

Well, as regards Konnect Africa, this business, well, as you know, has encountered difficult start due to the [indiscernible] difficulties to develop a new segment in the telecom sector in Africa. Lots of administrative difficulties, tax difficulties. Well, all these elements that we add to negotiate with different African administrations and jurisdictions.

Well, now, in DRC, our operations are up and running. And we are now developing quite rapidly in this country. It's a very large size country with above 80 million inhabitants with very poor quality of territorial infrastructure and lots of latent demand for connectivity. And we see lots of excitement around our service when we arrive in the provincial parts of DRC. Of course, there is always some complexity in those countries, logistical and administrative, also sanitary, as you said. But we think there is nothing to hamper the growth we are projecting in this country.

We're now opening this week Ivory Coast. We finally got the license to operate in Ivory Coast. And that's our next frontier in the region with again a go-direct strategy which we think works very well.

On the one-off in fixed broadband, I'm handing over to Michael Azibert for more details on that.

Michel Azibert

Yeah. The increase that we mentioned quarter-on-quarter, Q4, Q3 on broadband, 9%, about €1.7 million, if you make the calculation. Out of this €1.7 million, €0.5 million is a one-off due to terminals being sold in Russia into the market, which is not a recurring event because the way it was accounted for. So, let's say, one-third of the growth is a one-off and there is a little bit of seasonality of course in the growth.

Nick Dempsey

That's great. Thank you.

Paul Sidney

Yeah. Thank you very much. I have three questions as well please, if that's okay. Just, firstly, picking up on some previous comments you made, Rodolphe, on the full year 2020 revenue guidance, should we understand the move to the range as being one where you – basically you want absolute confidence in hitting the bottom end of the range and then, obviously, getting towards the top end of the range would need some other sort of positive developments over the years? Is that the way we should think about it given your comments about previous disappointments on revenue guidance?

And then, secondly, on video, just sort of very high level, with 7C coming onboard, should we assume the broadcast revenues return to growth in full year 2020?

And then, just lastly on the European broadband, very good to see return to monthly adds on KA-SAT. But the numbers do remain very small. With European connectivity being a core part of your future growth, what gives you the confidence you can start adding subscribers in much bigger numbers? Thank you.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Paul. Well, the way we have constructed our revenue guidance is actually – well, the intention at least is to give to the financial markets a relatively precise range of revenues and to give to ourselves a strong confidence that we are going to meet the revenue guidance.

We consider that we have slightly missed three or four times our revenue guidance because our corridor of objective was too narrow in the past two to three years and we have decided to make sure that we give ourselves all the probability to meet our revenue guidance this year, while we have a revenue range, we provide a revenue range that is reasonable for the shareholders and for the financial markets to make up their mind on where our revenue should land. That's exactly the intention.

Doesn't mean, of course, that we believe the upper range of our guidance is unrealistic. And to be clear on that, that's the way our budget is constructed. But we wanted to give to ourselves some headroom and some level of prudence by setting a range that is a bit larger given the bad experiences and also the unexpected events that we had to go through over the past few years which drove our revenues lower than expected.

In terms of video, will broadcast return to growth in fiscal year 2020? We expect the broadcast revenues to be slightly growing in fiscal year 2020. As I said before, broadcast revenue are well orientated already. Since our broadcast revenue different from what our peers do experience, our broadcast revenue are already stable and have been stable in fiscal year 2019. And it's a very solid starting point where we are adding the expansion capacity of the E7C satellite.

It means that our broadcast revenue across the fiscal year 2020 will be sort of backend loaded because the E7C satellite enters service only in December of this year, which means that we will commence the commercialization of this satellite with effective revenues only in the second half of fiscal year 2020. And that's the key underlying factors of the broadcast revenue.

What I'd like to say also is that we are very comforted. And I think that everybody should be reassured by the fact that not only our broadcast revenues are stable, but the consumption of megabits across our fleet is also stable, meaning that we have no downward pressure in volume. We are able to maintain prices and we have additional capacity coming online during the course of fiscal year 2020, which gives I think a solid framework for our revenue projections in the core broadcast segment.

European broadband, revenues are well. As you said, we are at sort of a tipping point where, thanks to our new commercial strategy, which we call PPP, we have been able to finally resume growth in number of subscribers in Europe, which is a very good news. We seem to have finally found the appropriate commercial strategy in Europe with this PPP strategy, which is a very good news. It's true that the numbers are still relatively small. This should increase slightly during the course of the year since we're going to expand the PPP program beyond the three countries in which it is in place currently to more countries in fiscal year 2020, which will bring some growth potential to this business.

Still, the revenues will – well, the numbers will remain relatively small in comparison to our long-term objectives given to-date our European broadband business is based only on KA-SAT infrastructure, which is limited in nature, and which is sold out already in some areas where demand is very strong, like France, the UK and Northern Italy. And we are expecting a far stronger growth rate when we're launching our new Konnect satellite with capacity, covering both Africa and Europe. And, of course, we've even accelerated growth pace when we are launching our Konnect VHTS satellite in fiscal year 2023 with very large capacity dedicated to the European market.

The fact is that the key point for us is to make sure that we have the right scalable commercialization strategy in place for the launch and for the effective and fast ramp of the Konnect satellite and Konnect VHTS satellite, which will be the key elements of our return to growth. And that's why we're insisting on the early results of the PPP program on KA-SAT. It's not because we're going to fuel the substantial growth for our total top line today. It's because it shows that we have the right commercialization strategy to foster the return to growth later on when we have more capacity online.

Paul Sidney

That's great. Thank you very much, Rodolphe.

David Cerdan

Yeah. Good morning, all. Two questions for you. First is on Konnect Africa. Can you confirm that you still expect some revenues in the range of €10 million to €15 million for this year.

Second question is regarding your cash flow. I have a question for Sandrine, is just maybe to come back on the free cash flow bridge. So, if we take the page 27, what is inside other? And can you remind me the IFRS 16 impact? So, for €65 million and €44 million.

And third question is regarding your income tax rate for this year. Which kind of income tax rate do we expect for this year? Thank you.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, David. I will start with your question on Konnect Africa and Sandrine, I think, will handle the two following questions. Konnect Africa, well, we don't give specific figures for individual parts of our business. The indication I can tell you is that we expect a strong growth coming from Konnect Africa in fiscal year 2020 with a kind of revenue order of magnitude in the range of what we had said before for the first year of that business. Meaning that our view is that demand is very solid in that region. The business potential is as high as expected in that region and that we have been – because of executional issues, we have been delayed by one year in the development of our business plan in that region. And I think it gives you some color and some indications on what – of what kind of revenues we do expect from this initiative next year.

Sandrine, do you want to…?

Sandrine Téran

On the cash flow and the bridge on your question, David, so the €44 million impact that we show on the page 27 of the presentation related to IFRS 16, we adopted IFRS 16 at the opening of fiscal year 2019. And as you know, under IFRS 16, some expenses that were previously booked as OpEx are not capitalized because corresponding to the definition of leases under IFRS 16, which means that we are now including the value of these leases in our net debt. And this is why we have an increase in our debt by €44 million, which is the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 at the opening of fiscal year 2019.

As regard to the other, the €65 million which also contributed to the increase of the debt or more precisely reduced the decrease of the debt over the exercise. So, as I mentioned during my presentation, it derived from non-recurring item which mostly relates to derivative instruments. The first significant one is that you know that we have a cross currency swap for €500 million debt that was related to the acquisition of Satmex in 2014. And we have had a negative impact over the year in the change of the mark-to-market for this specific derivative. And also, there is other financial instrument which have had an impact over the year, which is the pre-hedge that we entered into two years ago to pre-hedge the interest rates of the bonds that were refinanced in September 2018. So, these are the explanations for the €65 million others that you see on page 27.

David Cerdan

And for the income tax rate?

Sandrine Téran

You had a third question on how we should you consider the income tax rate in the future. So, you see that in fiscal year 2019, we have an income tax rate at group level of 18%. You know that the income tax rate depends on various elements, the first one being the applicable income tax rate in the countries in which we operate. And there is a plan for decrease this income tax rate in France in the next coming four years. So, it will be impacted by this. Second, of course, the deferred tax asset and liabilities also have an impact of our income tax rate.

But, to summarize, I would say that the 18% income tax rate that we show in 2019 would be a good proxy, all things being equal for the next coming years.

David Cerdan

Thank you.

Laurie Davison

Thanks. First question is just on your discretionary free cash flow guidance for 2022. I understand you don't want to give a EBITDA number which underpins this. But most of the benefits you're talking about here are effectively one-offs not related to your operating performance of the business. There the tax gains lead to – and the refi. So, could you just give us an idea of whether the EBITDA number in 2022 just in – is a significant growth from the 2020 base or, actually, is it more of a stable number?

The second question is, you mentioned that you're distinctive on focusing on free cash flow. The problem with that is that others are investing in other areas, while you are not. They are investing in MEO with SES and LEO with OneWeb and the others. So, just to understand this fully, are you ruling out new constellations, any investment in further expansion in KA-SAT or LEO trials or further M&A? Thank you.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Laurie. On the key underpinning factors to keep building blocks of our fiscal year 2022 free cash flow, actually we will, as you said very well, benefit from elements like the tax rate improvements from the renegotiation of our interest rates. That we did very well. It's true that's not totally reflective of our operational business performance. But still that's a performance of the management team that will return partially to our shareholders, which I think is a relatively good news. What is more dependent on our operational performance is the LEAP 2 program, the cost saving program that we are going to undertake.

And to answer more precisely on your question on EBITDA, we have decided to focus more discretionary free cash flow and to concentrate more our communication what is the core of our short-term strategy to focus on discretionary free cash flow. And we don't give EBITDA anymore. Even though, I give some indications when I said that our intention is to maintain our EBITDA margin around stable in the next few years, while we continue to invest in OpEx to prepare for the future growth of this company in investing in the operational cost necessary to develop broadband and IoT. And this gives me -- it gives me a transition to your second question.

And maybe I should take some time to insist on that. We have a very solid and disciplined rigorous financial strategy to make sure that we return significant remuneration to our shareholders while our top line is a little bit disappointing. And on this point, I'd like to insist that we do perform exactly in line or better than most of our competitors. Our revenue trend is slightly better than our peers. That's the first point.

Second point. Even though we have this disciplined strategy with a generous return to shareholder consequence and highly distinctive in our industry with fully and more than fully corporate dividend, which is also very distinctive in our industry, we are able to reserve significant CapEx and OpEx spendings to fund the future growth of our company.

First, when you take our CapEx envelope, it's higher than the one of some of our peers, meaning that we're able to fund the €400 million CapEx envelope which is higher than most of our competitors, including the big ones, the big names, as you know better than I do.

Part of this envelope, more than one-third now, given the effectiveness of their return, of the design-to-cost program is dedicated, is earmarked for growth programs, growth programs being the VHTS satellite and, of course, the growth for the future that we have in our plans and that we have not communicated yet because that include connectivity through the VHTS technological strategy which will be very effective in bringing very competitive solutions for the fixed broadband and the mobility broadband segments, very competitive in terms of price and capacity. And second, we are now deploying ourselves into the IoT segment. We have announced that we will launch our ELO constellation, ELO standing for Eutelsat Low Orbit, to make our first steps into the very promising IoT segment. And with the launch of a low orbit constellation in narrowband dedicated to that segment, meaning that I'd like to insist that we have a very rigid, solid, short-term financial strategy with a clear focus of maximizing the return for shareholders.

But at the same time, we want to make sure that we preserve substantial investment capacity for sustaining our organic growth in the connectivity-related segments, broadband and IOT. And this includes the OpEx investments and also offsetting the operational cost necessary to make our experiments, first steps for development, commercial network development into those new growth avenues.

Laurie Davison

Okay. Sorry, just on those future growth opportunities on which you've not communicated, what potential areas are being included within that that are outside of the IOT, outside of VHTS?

Rodolphe Belmer

Well, there is nothing outside of connectivity, meaning broadband connectivity and objects connectivity. We think that the return to growth of our company is poised to take place in the connectivity-related spaces, areas. And it encompasses broadband to consumers which we will address through VHTS solutions, broadband in mobility situations which we will address also through the VHTS strategy. And it will include also the Internet of Things which we'll address through narrowband solution with our ELO constellation. And that's the basis of our strategy.

For the moment, we have communicated on the launch of the VHTS satellite for Europe and VHTS satellite for Africa, which will – both of them come online shortly and which will be the – which will sustain the return to growth of our company. And we have communicated only on the launch of a small of batch of ELO satellites for the Internet of Things.

Of course, when this one-time passes and when these initiatives are conclusive, positive, productive in terms of value creation for our shareholders, we might most probably reveal other parts of more pronounced or affirmed investments in those areas.

Laurie Davison

Okay. So, just to understand, you're not ruling out a ramp on the ELO program and investing more in LEO beyond 2022?

Rodolphe Belmer

And the important point which I'm going to answer, yes, to that, but I don't want you to draw too fast on the conclusion. All this is covered by our €400 million annual CapEx envelope. We are not going to give up on that. What we do is that – what we're doing is very difficult. We are very, very, very disciplined, making lots of efforts to make sure that we can finance for the growth and for the expansion of this company into the broadband and the IoT spaces, which we judge very, very promising, but we do that while we maintain our current CapEx and OpEx levels. And that's what's very important and that's what's very distinctive.

Laurie Davison

Now I'm just thinking, you mentioned that ELO, you could ramp that after 2022. So, you're not ruling out a further ramp into LEO from 2022 and a higher CapEx?

Rodolphe Belmer

We could. But what I meant very precisely is the ramp of the ELO constellation, if we have decided it and we might very well have decided it and we might very well have included it our five-year business plan and our ten-year business plan, but it is included and fully funded within the scope of the €400 million annual CapEx envelope that we are committing to.

Laurie Davison

Okay, thank you. It's very clear.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Laurie.

Sami Kassab

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Rodolphe, would you update us on your view on C-band? Where do you see the proceeding going? And what share of proceeds do you expect Eutelsat to receive from C-band? And secondly, does the delay in QUANTUM have any impact on the reservations from Peraton? Thank you.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Sami. On C-band, well, as you know, the situation is very complex with lots of diverging interests and lots of pressure coming from powerful parties, which have different interest as CBA. And that's our sentiment on the situation. We do expect release of the executive order from the FCC by the end of this fiscal year. But we must say that we – it's very difficult for us to assess what would be the quantum of the proceeds, what would be the time of the proceeds, what would be the effective size of spectrum we have to relieve, to free up since the situation is very complex.

When it comes to our share of the proceeds, the audit of our actual share of the C-band spectrum in the US is underway. It's very late, but – and I've already answered to that question in the past saying that the audit is underway and we are waiting for our actual share. It's very late, but the CBA should be in a position to give us our actual share of the proceed by the end of August. Well, they're procrastinating on that.

And second point, there are some questions on the voluntary contribution that should be made to the American treasury, which, of course, creates some uncertainty on the net proceeds that we would obtain. Well, this situation again is a bit complicated since there is no real agreement and alignment on that question within the CBA, contrary to what has been said in some instances recently.

Sami Kassab

And, sorry, did you say that CBA will increase the share of Eutelsat positive by this August? I did not understand the reference to August.

Sami Kassab

No, no, no. No, no, no, sorry. Well, you asked me, Sami, what is our actual share of the C-band and what will be our share of the proceeds. That's the way I understood your question. We have always communicated that our share is in the order of 5%. But the reason why we said in the order of and we didn't give more precision is that because the actual shares of each participant within the CBA is being audited by the CBA, which is trying to calculate the actual share of each participant since it's based on the revenues derived from the C-band in the US in civil year 2017. That's the way it's calculated. And this figure needs to be audited and this all has to be completed by CBA. It has not been done yet for reasons that are difficult to understand. But, supposedly, they're going to provide actual figures for each and every of the participants by the end of August, meaning that we know with precision – and I cannot answer with more precision on the question of what is our actual share of the proceeds.

Sami Kassab

And you referred to a lack of alignment on the strategy with regards to the Treasury take. Can you be a bit more specific on the pros and cons of giving something to the Treasury?

Rodolphe Belmer

Well, actually there is no pros and cons. And I am not allowed by the governing rules of the CBA to comment more on that. The only element is that, what I can tell you is that this voluntary contribution to the US Treasury is not part of the scope of the CBA. And it needs to be discussed and aligned within all the number of the CBA, meaning the four of us. And for the moment, there is no alignment on that.

Sami Kassab

Thank you, Rodolphe.

Giles Thorne

Thank you. First question was on the Broadpeak investment. Broadpeak has been a long-term partner. And if I remember right, it's also one of the technology providers within CIRRUS. And so, why not just buy them and in-house all of that technology? And what are the main outputs that you are expecting from that investment that you've made into them?

Second question is on fixed broadband. Bigblu has published some eye-catching subscriber targets for themselves under the PPP. They've spoken about 25,000 incremental subscribers by the end of 2020. And my question is, is that coming from existing markets that they've already launched the PPP in or is this from the new markets that you've spoken about today?

And separately, Bigblu has described these new markets as fairly unknown quantities. So, they've set the target per subscriber acquisition pretty low. Is that something that you concur with, i.e. is there scope for outperformance? Since we're deep into this call, I'll leave it there.

Rodolphe Belmer

Thank you, Giles. On Broadpeak, we think it's a very talented technological company specializing in the treatment of the video signal and the distribution of the video signal across different networks, including telecommunication and fiber networks. And we think that, they can bring very interesting complements to our CIRRUS solution to enable us to bring more comprehensive and more compelling solutions to our customers in our strategy, which is to bring to our customers hybrid satellite OTT solutions and also to enhance the viewers' experience on satellite and to make sure that the viewer experience is similar to what they can find on OTT networks. And that's the main reason we have come closer to them.

And what you said, and to answer more precisely your question, we have taken 20% of the capital of this company. And the legitimate question is, well, why not buy them. And that's because actually we think that with this participation in Broadpeak of 20%, we have the best of two worlds.

First, we have established a very close partnership with them, a very privileged relationship with them, which gives us access to their technological roadmap and which gives us the opportunity to a very close and intimate relationship with them to make sure that we take the most of the technological advantages and features developed by that company. And at the same time, we give them the freedom and energy to continue to invent, to invest and to develop the markets.

And third point, it was enough to build a privileged relationship with them, meaning that we minimized our investments by not taking 100% of their capital, meaning that there are many good reasons to that level at this stage. I think it answers your first question.

Concerning Bigblu, of course, I'm not going to comment on their behalf on their financial objectives. But I think that we are fully in line with Bigblu on their commercial strategy and their commercial objectives and the kind of net adds they should bring to the market. We think that their early performance, the early commercial performance that we have experienced in the past six months is very promising and that's why we are now thinking of expanding our relationship with them beyond the three countries in which we have opened this PPP scheme over the past six months. And we might well, as I said before, open this scheme and this partnership into new European markets in the course of fiscal year 2020, which will be notably a key underpinning factor of the growth of the PPP subscribers within our business and also within Bigblu business. And I'm not contesting the 25,000 figures that has been pushed forward by Bigblu.

David Strauch

Hello. Thank you for taking my question. Just one, your leverage target of below 3 times, you're currently a touch below 3 times. So, are you comfortable with that level or your objective in the end is to create more room for maneuver below this current 3 times level? Thank you.

Rodolphe Belmer

Well, we have clearly said, and we have done that for quite a long time now that we would set – to set the objective of being at or just below 3.0 times in terms of leverage. It's certain that we are just below that. As you have noted very well, we are at 2.98 times, which is just below. And that's the reason why we are starting our share buyback program in the second half of this fiscal year because we are going to serve the dividend to our shareholders in November of – in next November which will create some strain on our leverage. And that's exactly for that reason.

Do we want to go substantially below 3.0 times? The answer is no. We have no intention to go substantially below. Why? Because we think that this level is the optimum level for us to comfort our investment grade rating, while minimizing the cost of financing our operations. And that's why we think that's the right level.

David Strauch

That's very clear. Thank you.

David Strauch

Thanks. My questions have been already answered.

Operator

Rodolphe Belmer

Well, thank you. Just some words before closing this meeting. I'd like to insist that we have delivered a very solid financial performance in fiscal year 2019 that we've proven again the very strong resilience of our video business which is very distinctive in this industry. We are committed to continue to grow our cash flow substantially over the next few years to be able to deliver industry-leading return to our shareholder under the form of dividend, but also of a share buyback program.

Doing that, we don't compromise the return to growth of our company since we continue to invest significantly OpEx-wise and CapEx-wise into the future growth avenues of our company.

And I think that's what's distinctive in our strategy, focus on cash flow, very rigorous financial discipline, while preserving the ability to invest at a competitive level in the future growth of our business.

Thank you for your attention. And have good holidays for those of you who are taking some.

This will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.