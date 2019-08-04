ENEL Societa per Azioni ADR's (ENLAY) CEO Francesco Starace on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ENEL Societa per Azioni ADR (OTCPK:ENLAY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Monica Girardi - Head, Group IR

Francesco Starace – CEO, General Manager

Alberto de Paoli - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harry Wyburd - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Javier Suarez - Mediobanca

Enrico Bartoli - MainFirst

Anna Maria Scaglia - Morgan Stanley

Meike Becker - Bernstein

Roberto Letizia - Equita

Javier Garrido - JPMorgan

Elchin Mammadov - Bloomberg

Lueder Schumacher - Soc Gen

Monica Girardi

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. I’m Monica Girardi, Head of Group Investor Relations. Welcome to our First Half 2019 Results Presentation, which will be hosted by our CEO, Francesco Starace and CFO, Alberto de Paoli.

In this presentation, first Francesco will explain the progresses achieved on our key strategic pillars. And after that, Alberto will walk you through the operational and financial performance of the period. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session, open to those connected both on the call and on the web. Before we start, let me remind you that media is listening to both the presentation and the Q&A session.

Let me now hand over to Francesco.

Francesco Starace

Thank you, Monica. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And let me start with the highlights of the six months. In the first half of 2019, Group net income increased by a strong 20%, supported by the ongoing delivery on our strategic pillars. Ordinary EBITDA grew by 13%, driven by networks, which reflected a constructive contribution of regulatory adjustments in South America and the consolidation together with the strong results associated with it of Enel Distribuzione Sao Paulo. EBITDA growth was also driven by conventional generation, which benefited from efficiencies, higher nuclear output and prices.

Development CapEx, growing by 33% drove the increasing investments, which reached €4.2 billion overall. Net of perimeter and accounting principles overall costs decreased by 2%. This was thanks to strong efficiencies across all businesses, totaling around €200 million in the first six months of the year.

On Group simplification, we completed the first share swap of Enel Américas. We announced the second one to increase our stake up to around 62%. In line with our strategic priorities on the carbonization, we act to support the target to zero emitting generation portfolio within 2050. In particular, we signed the sale of the Reftinskaya coal plant in Russia, a transaction which was also approved by the Enel Russia EGM. And we have also stipulated an agreement with the Chilean Ministry of Energy for the progressive closure of 588 megawatts of coal fired plants, starting from end 2019 with Tarapaca Bocamina I in 2023 and Bocamina II within 2040. We are progressing fast towards our sustainable development goals. I will detail the most remarkable achievements later in the presentation.

We move now to Slide number 2 on industrial growth. As I said, overall CapEx in the first semester was equal to €4.2 billion more than 20% higher than last year, 85% of the CapEx was devoted to global renewable energies. That from now on, we will name as Enel Green Power. So the name you will follow us on renewables will be always Enel Green Power. And the other big player of this 85% of CapEx was infrastructure and networks.

From a geographical perspective, CapEx was deployed mainly in Italy, South America and Iberia. Asset development CapEx came in at €2.5 billion, increasing by 33% year-on-year and representing 60% of the total investments. This amount is allocated as follows: two-thirds to Enel Green Power, mainly in North and Central America and Iberia, where a new investment cycle devoted to the capitalization is ongoing; one-third to networks, where digital transformation and smart meters are key enablers for new customer services.

As of today, around 100% of 2019 and 2020 asset development CapEx is addressed. This provides high visibility on industrial targets for the planned period. Focusing now on Enel Green Power growth. We go to Chart number 3. Here, you see that in 2018, we added more than 3,000 megawatts of renewable capacity, reaching 43.4 gigawatts in total, including projects built and managed for third parties.

In the first semester of 2019, we built 900 megawatts, out of which, 200 have been connected to the grid. In the period, our activity focused in the opening of a relevant number of new construction sites and fine tuning new processes, key processes, to scale up our yearly target of additional capacity to the 4,000 megawatts of the year benchmark. As a consequence of this, the development renewables will be skewed towards the second half of the year. From 2020 onwards, we expect a more linear progression of capacity throughout the quarters.

As of today, we have more than 7,000 megawatts of capacity in execution that means in different degrees of construction and execution phases, which will contribute at regime [ph] around €1 billion of EBITDA per year. This capacity represents about two-thirds of the additional capacity target in the 2019, 2021 period.

Moving to infrastructure and customer services on Slide number 4, you can see from this chart that the KPIs on energy infrastructure and customer services show significant improvements. They demonstrate our commitment on developing high quality, reliable and resilient networks and also more sustainable cities. Our efforts on grid digitalization was focused in Italy, where the number of second generation smart meter is now 10.1 million, almost three times higher than last year. Group smart meters cover more than 60% of total end users worldwide.

On the development of the electric mobility infrastructure, we recorded a significant increase in charging points, came in at around 63,000 or plus 70%. On the rollout of the fiber optic networks, we doubled the number of households passed, reaching more than 60 million homes. To satisfy the increasing need worldwide to balance demand and supply, the demand response aggregated capacity under our control increased to 6,000 megawatts. And finally, it is worth highlighting our effort on storage activities with an almost threefold increase. Here, we are including solution for industrial customers in battery storage on the grid.

Switching to operating efficiencies. This is Slide number 5. We recorded efficiencies for more than €190 million, mainly in conventional generation, networks and also in retail, thanks to an acceleration of the efficiency plan, which is now well on track to reach our target of €1.2 billion cumulated OpEx savings in the 2019, 2021 period. The net effect between the full consolidation of Enel Distribuzione Sao Paulo and the new accounting principle on operating leases had a net negative impact on costs in the first half of around €100 million. If we don’t consider perimeter and the IFRS 16 impact, the OpEx so the overall OpEx of the company decreased by 2%, despite the growth of operations, so the material growth of the operations and CPI.

Moving to portfolio management and group simplification. We are looking at Slide number 6. What’s to be noted here is that we recently signed the sale of Reftinskaya at 3,600 gigawatt coal power plant in Russia at the price of roughly €300 million. The disposal of the asset fits perfectly with our strategy, which is focused on pursuing a more sustainable business model and our targets to fully decarbonize our generation mix by 2050. We will continue to invest in Russia, where we will deploy around 360 megawatts of renewable capacity in the next few years in order to support the energy transition in the country and reducing the overall risk profile that we have in Russia.

Moving to Latin America. In the first semester of the year, we have completed the first share swap contract, which increased by 5% our stake in Enel Americas. More recently, we have announced a second swap contract to buy up to an additional 5% of the company, which should be completed in the forthcoming months. As a result of these two transactions, the Group will reach around 62% stake in Enel Americas, which we expect to translate into more than 2% EPS accretion from the next year onwards.

Last Friday, the first preemptive right period associated with Enel Americas capital increase has ended with a record subscription rate of around 97%. The process of our capital increase should be fully finalized by the end of September.

And now let me conclude with our progresses on the sustainable development goals, Chart number 7. As you know, the approach we have is to fully embed the sustainable development goals in our projects, in our activities. We address all of our activities with a valued shared approach that encompasses all our stakeholders, including all the communities around us.

And so if we look at the communities themselves in the first quarter of 2019, we are well on track to reach our goal of SDG four in terms of beneficiaries of high-quality, inclusive and fair education. As to SDG seven, we have achieved an increase of 7.1 million beneficiaries, having access to affordable and clean energy. We made considerable progresses on SDG eight, relevant to development of sustainable and inclusive economic growth, reaching two million beneficiaries on climate change. Finally, we are progressive in our journey to a Zero Emission generation mix.

In the first half of 2019, we reached 56% of emission free production, narrowing the gap with a 2021 target of 62%. Beyond these four SDGs where we took commitment in 2019 to the UN Global Compact, we reckon that our business has a direct or indirect impact on almost all of the 2017 UN sustainable goal.

I will now hand over to Alberto. He will go through the details of the operating and financial performances for the first half of the year. So Alberto.

Alberto de Paoli

Thank you, Francesco. Good afternoon to you all. Let’s move to the financial summary for the first half 2019. We are on Slide number 9. As a recap, ordinary EBITDA was up by 15% to €8.8 billion. Net of FX, ordinary EBITDA would have increased by 15%. Ordinary group net income came in at €2.3 billion, 20% higher versus last year. FFO stood at €4.9 billion, up 13% mainly driven by higher EBITDA. Group net debt reached 45.4% increasing 10% versus the end of 2018. Change is attributable to the restatement related to IFRS 16, higher investments, acquisitions completed in the period and negative FX impacts.

Moving now to ordinary EBITDA. Let’s take a look on the main drivers on Slide number 10. As already commented, ordinary EBITDA is up by more than €1 billion, recording a 13% growth. This growth supports our full year targets and offers high visibility on the Group’s operating performance also in the mid-term.

According to the classification that we presented during the last Capital Market Day in November, the main drivers of the performance are as follows: Asset development contributed by around €200 million, driven by Enel Green Power project in the US and the rollout of the second generation smart meters in Italy. Customer contribution increased by around €100 million, thanks to retail which benefited for increased customers in the free market, improving margins and efficiencies.

Asset management increased by around €700 million mainly due to higher electricity prices and margins recorded in South America and in Europe, which offset the lower production. Hydro production recorded particularly low levels during the period, but we expect a normalized second half. Positive tariffs adjustments in South America, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, changes in perimeter, mainly as a consequence of Enel Distribution Sao Paulo acquisition, which weighed negatively on our asset base with an FX -- sorry, that weighed negatively on our asset base were €160 million, basically due to the Argentina peso devaluation. Additionally, we recorded around €160 million for the early termination of PPA recommended in the first quarter in Chile.

On the next slide, we focus on the main global business line drivers, and you can see here the performance of each global business line. It’s worth highlighted, Enel Green Power and Networks accounted for 70% of the overall ordinary EBITDA confirming a well-balanced risk return profile of our business model. Going in depth, in every global business line, starting from Enel Green Power. Worth to mention that the performance in Enel Green Power was negatively impacted by more than €300 million in the first half, mainly due to lower hydro levels compared to standard production.

And as commented by Francesco, the profile of additional capacity that for this year, and only for this year, is skewed towards the second half of the year. Despite the above mentioned dynamics that we expect to recover from the next year ordinary EBITDA came in at €2.3 billion or plus 6%.

Main drivers are as follows: Asset development that contributed for around €140 million, mainly in the US, this is thanks to the full consolidation of our North American assets and the capacity commissioned last year. And as for Asset Management, we account higher prices for an impact of around €200 million, mainly in Italy, Iberia and South America, lower production volumes, as already commented, with an impact of around €250 million.

And lastly, Enel Green Power recorded asset [ph] half of the positive one-off item associated to the early termination of the PPA in Chile. Worth mentioning that on July 30, we announced the renegotiation of that PPA contract according to new terms, and we will supply up to 3 terawatt hours of renewable energy per year to AngloAmerican over a 10-year period starting from 2021.

I will now go into the analysis for infrastructure and network, and I’m now on Page 13. We reported an ordinary EBITDA of €3.9 billion, 11% higher versus last year. Net of negative FX impact and EBIT inflation in Argentina, EBITDA would have increased by 13%. Asset development added €95 million, mainly in Italy where, in the last 12 months we installed around 6.3 million of second generation smart meters and in South America, on quality of service and lower network losses. Customers contributed with €25 million related to higher connection fees in Italy and Iberia.

Asset management contributed around €280 million and here, we highlight higher efficiencies that offset the negative CPI impact, a positive contribution of regulatory changes for around €140 million recorded in South America, especially in Brazil, for new regulatory frameworks in Rio, Goias and Sao Paulo and in Argentina, then the positive solution of the active regulatory recognition in Argentina, lower margins due to lower volumes and previous year adjustments in Italy and Spain, negative impact of FX, a deeper inflation that was around €70 million. And finally, the full consolidation of Enel Distribuzione Sao Paulo that impacted for around €100 million in the first half.

Worth highlighting that in the last 12 months, the performance of this asset was outstanding. EBITDA increased by 70%, thanks to efficiency in OpEx, regulatory improvements and higher volume distributed.

Now moving on Page 14 on retail. Ordinary EBITDA came in at €1.6 billion or plus 4% versus last year. In particular, EBITDA associated with the free market increased by more than 4%, mainly driven by a 14 increase in the power unitary margin in Italy and Spain, where we also added 900,000 customers. Volumes declined by around 3% as a consequence of a specific commercial strategy targeting B2C clients and small and medium enterprises. And then we got around €30 million efficiencies, most of which recorded in Italy.

EBITDA associated with the regulated markets increased overall by €10 million on different combined effects. We got a reduction for lower prices and volumes, which negatively affected Italy and Spain, an increase in cost of sourcing, coupled with a temporary declining in regulated tariff in Romania and deposit contribution from South America, mainly due to the consolidation of Enel Sao Paulo and the effect of the active regulatory Argentina.

Moving now to conventional generation on Slide 15. Ordinary EBITDA increased by 78% and came in at €831 million. The remarkable performance is mainly attributable to a higher availability of nuclear resources in Iberia, coupled with higher prices and the temporary suspension of the generation tax. The full contribution of Fortaleza in Brazil and the hedging strategy in South America we run during the first half and efficiencies for around €90 million, thanks to an effective efficiency plan, which more than offset the negative impact from CPI.

As commented before, we accounted here the other half of the early termination of a PPA contract in Chile. And we have gone through business drivers, now we can move to the financial management section. We are on Page 16. As you can see from the chart, group level, the income increased 20%, as said and came in at €2,277,000,000. Thanks to the increase in ordinary EBITDA, which fully offsets the trend in D&A, taxes and minorities. In more details, D&A increased by around €230 million due to higher depreciation following the implementation of the new accounting principle, and this is for €110 million of difference. Consolidation of any Enel Distribuzione Sao Paulo as a consequence of our investment activity mainly in the US.

Financial expenses grew €35 million, driven by other financial expenses, increasing for the consolidation of Enel Distribuzione Sao Paulo and the higher actualization on termination benefits and pension fund in Iberia. Despite a higher average net debt in the period and the negative impact for the implementation of new accounting principles, net financial expenses on debt came in flat year-on-year, thanks to a 30 basis point decrease in the overall cost of debt.

Results from equity investments stood at minus €85 million, mainly due to North America joint venture unwinding. Taxes increased by around €130 million as a consequence of the higher earnings before taxes. Some positive impacts related to fiscal incentives and intellectual property in Italy, the recognition of deferred tax asset in Argentina and the fiscal reform in Colombia, where the nominal tax rate moved from 37% to 33%.

I would remind you that during the first semester of 2018, we also booked some positive one-off item such as the recognition of deferred tax assets associated with Trisan [ph] in Italy. Net one-offs, the normalized tax rate for this first half stands at 29%, in line with guidance. Minorities increased by 18% due to the performance recorded in South America.

Now moving on the cash flow and I am on Slide 17. FFO stands at €4.9 billion, €500 million higher than last year or plus 13%, supported by ordinary EBITDA growth. In detail, FFO evolution comes from higher EBITDA after provision for around €1.1 billion, a negative €700 million delta net working capital versus previous year, mainly due to temporary effects associated with the increase in CO2 inventory, first half seasonal evolution of CapEx and the recognition of regulatory adjustment in Argentina.

We expect to recover the €1.6 billion negative impact during the next quarters, thanks to the reabsorption [ph] of seasonal and temporary items and the collection of resolution number 50 in Italy. Then we had higher taxes paid, mainly due to advanced settlement tax payment dynamics, lower financial expenses paid for around €300 million, mainly due to negative one-off occurred last year and a temporary different dynamic in the payment terms of bond coupons related to the debt refinancing transaction. Free cash flow stood at €800 million, notwithstanding an increase in development CapEx by €800 million, confirming the capacity of the Group to fully cover investments growth with operating cash generation.

Before the closing remarks, let’s take a look on net debt. I’m on Page 18. As said, our net debt stood at 45.4%. Changes are driven by positive free cash flow, already commented and dividends paid for €2.2 billion. Then we had €1.1 billion associated with our active portfolio management of the period, mainly impacted by the unwinding of the North America joint venture and the equities closed in Enel Americas. And then we had €400 million negative FX impact from devaluation of local currencies against the Euro. This impact is almost entirely neutralized on the reimbursing value of our debt by our hedging derivatives.

We are confident to reduce our net debt by year end, thanks to improvements in FFO and considering active portfolio management opportunities. Our gross debt increased by about €1.9 billion, mainly due to the above mentioned dynamics of our net debt evolution partially offset by our continuous effort on cash management optimization.

And now I leave to Francesco for the closing remarks.

Francesco Starace

Thank you very much, Alberto. As we’ve seen, very good results. They were achieved during the first semester. And they were supported by good efforts by all the business lines. This confirms this integrated business model solidity that we are pursuing. There is an acceleration of development CapEx. This has been covered fully by a very sound cash flow generation. This will be a continuing theme. It will continue to grow to fuel our growth ambitions in the medium and long-term.

As of today, we enjoy a high level of visibility on our future, thanks to the delivery of operating performance, the projects that we have secured, the efficiencies that are robust and the recent changes in regulation that we just have observed. So not only we confirm the targets of the final year, but we are also reiterating our high confidence in achieving the medium-term goals of our strategy.

So we thank you for your attention and we open now the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Monica Girardi

Okay. Opening Q&A session. The first question comes from the line of Harry Wyburd from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Harry, please go ahead.

Harry Wyburd

Three questions for me, please. The first one is quite granular and it’s on one-offs. But I just wondered if we could go through the one-offs that you expect in ordinary EBITDA for this year. And it’s a bit of a fill in the blanks kind of question. So we know that the Chile PPA is €160 million. We know that the one-off component of the GE deal in the US was €100 million. Could you clarify what the gain was -- if there was one, on the Brazilian asset sale? And how much of the Argentina benefit was one-off as opposed to recurring? And then is there anything else of a one-off nature in ordinary net income that we should have in mind for this year?

Second one, just on Italy retail, just a very simple question, if there’s been a bit of a silent [ph] from that. And so it seems like we’re heading for another delay in the full liberalization of Italian retail. But I wondered if you had any updates on that? And then the final one is big picture. I guess, we’re in a lull where Ospid [ph] now has a bigger market cap than say ENGIE, and the market seems to be or at least, equity investors seem to be placing a big premium on ESG purity. Obviously, you’ve got a very clear road map now for coal closure, a lot of which you’ve already talked about in the presentation. But the question is, is there any scope to accelerate what you’re doing? I mean, most of the coal will be gone by the mid-2020s. So that’s still six years away. Can you do anything to speed this up through disposals, through bringing forward closures, with the result being that you have a lower coal footprint?

Francesco Starace

Thank you, Harry. Let me take question two and question three, and then Alberto will do the number 1. On Italy retail, so far, we have no formal indication of a further delay. There are, obviously, talks around the June 2020 deadline. I think it’s most likely and I should add that I myself had some context on this matter. Let’s put it this way, it’s highly unlikely that in 2020, we see the end of the system abruptly. It is most likely that we might see a partial phase out of the micro business that still remains in this segment and a subsequent delay for the retail end of the market, which would be substantially the same of a large delay because the micro business portion of this market is not large. But this is very preliminary.

And I should add, it would be only happening after a substantial cleanup of the existing retail operators that are widely undisciplined and extremely unreliable. So there is the need and this has been acknowledged by everybody including the regulator, that there’s a need to establish some principles to let’s say, regulate what minimum criteria and operator must have to operate on this market and then through millions of people in the market itself. So to make a long story short, yes there is a highly likelihood for a delay either total or partial, and quite unlike that this becomes total free on 2020.

On the third point, which is the ESG for purity. I think you have to wait for the Capital Market Day in November to have a clear picture on the end of the coal fleet that we have in our management. There are going to be deadlines and there are going to be more than that, clear signals on what we intend to do on that. You have to consider that the responsible way of shutting down large coal generation generating or let’s say getting rid of large coal generating facilities i.e. a sale, in the case of Reftinskaya is just an example or a transformation is something else. Very seldom a simple shutdown and not only for marginal plants like for example we have Bocamina I and Tarapaca in Chile. But the large existing infrastructure that we have not many, but they need to be substituted with something else in order to keep the network up and that will be a detailed plan that you are going to see in November. It will be probably kind of a surprise for many people, it will be quite detailed.

On the first part, which is the one-offs on the EBITDA, I think, Alberto will go through that?

Alberto de Paoli

Yes. So for the overall impact expected for the year. So what we got the first half and in the first half, what we have as a one-off is the AngloAmerican penalty, so the closing of the PPA, where we got €160 million. The active regulatory on Argentina, that is €227 million, then we got some tasa catalane [ph], the nuclear tax for roughly €30 million and others one-off minor for roughly €40 million.

When it comes to Argentina, what is one-off and what is recurring. One-off is this €227 million. On the other side, the first regulatory improvement occurred in February will drive roughly €60 million of growth recurrent and a second regulatory increase is expected for September, October.

Harry Wyburd

Okay. Sorry, just to quickly clarify that so €160 million from the Chile PPA, €227 million positive from Argentina, €30 million from the nuclear tax and €40 million, others? And then is there also the €100 million from the GE North America gain?

Alberto de Paoli

Well, sir, this is coming from our BSO activity. So it’s recurrent because every year, we said that we have this kind of items so it is not for us a one-off. It’s a normal way to do business.

Harry Wyburd

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next, Alberto Gandolfi from Goldman Sachs. Alberto, your line is open.

Alberto Gandolfi

I have three questions on my side, please. The first one is for Mr. Starace. If you can comment on the statements by coming President of the EU about the New Green Deal and the ability to move the 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets to about 50%, 55% versus the current 40%. What do you think that will do to the renewable share of output in Europe? Is it going to be more than doubling from here? Yes? No? And when can you exceed your annual 4 gigawatt addition per year just from a technical perspective. Do you have already the machine in place to go beyond that?

The second question is, considering in your balance sheet, I will not say a number. Your vision and the capabilities from the development and execution perspective, I continue to be slightly surprised by seeing you not moving into offshore, and I know it’s like big projects, seven-year development or so. But is there any plan through maybe a JV with an energy company or an existing player to tap into this market that most projections tuning up could be like €40 billion, €50 billion CapEx per year, with much higher barriers to entry admittedly, versus onshore and solar. And I know you’ve been skeptical in the past for long-term cost, but the barriers to entry really seem much higher.

And the last question is on specifically Italy. Considering the margins in retail and particularly, I mean, the decline in rates and opening up for the allowed walk in about three years’ time. Just to make sure this does not become an Achilles’ heel for you, what do you think is going to be the outlook on digitalization investments for the grid? Is this going to become a potential way to protect you against declining allow returns? And can you also comment on digitalization. What could be your cost cutting opportunity in retail from here? So what does it take for you to have the cost structure of a new entrant with the scale of Enel and 30 million clients in Italy? So how long? And what’s the scale? Thank you so much.

Francesco Starace

Okay. So let me answer in the order in which you asked the questions. You might recall that when we were in the last final phases of the cleaning of the exiting commission directive drafting as Eurelectric and also as Enel, we have stated several times that we thought there was space for a more ambitious decarbonization target at European level. So we think well of the comments of [indiscernible] also on the line. Obviously, these are her position and this is not necessarily going to be reflected into a new directive right off the bat so we have to leave with the directive we have. Is it feasible? Yes, we think it is. And it is probably feasible more because of a combination of renewable penetration into electrical systems and electricity penetration in other sectors of the economic activity in Europe which by the way is already happening.

So if we take into account these two phenomena, we meet this requirement, not with a big effort. So it’s something within reach maybe more unconsciously than consciously. And I think it’s not a big surprise that Madame Von der Leyen took the opportunity to put her signature on something that might at the end be feasible. So we think well about that, then there is a sub-question here, saying, “Okay, you’re preparing already for a 4,000 megawatt a year threshold, can you accelerate and do more than that?” We have proven that this is something we are good at. And you also know that our trade market is that, we take a step at a time, and we don’t believe of giant steps in this industry. This is a step-by-step industry development.

So once we are at the 4,000 megawatt threshold, which I think it will be probably end of, a year from now, roughly, you will hear us talking most likely of something more than that. We’ve been doing this over and over and there is no magic around 4,000. It’s just a question that it is the next deadline. In so far opportunities, pipeline depth, capability to execute, we don’t see a major problem going forward for the next years because the footprint of available space is increasing and not shrinking.

In offshore, I have not changed my mind because of the optionality we enjoy in our pipeline and because we don’t expect this industry to become as competitive within the wind industry with onshore in a very short time. So we don’t have an issue of space, where to grow like many other players have. We don’t have an issue of lacking opportunities to invest like many others have. We don’t have a dedicated focus, which I respect, on one single technology like others have. We think we will be most likely interested in offshore when offshore will become a non-risky and a not so capital intensive industry as it is today. Don’t forget that some of the offshore plants that are still under construction are underpinned by incentives. And we hate this. We think it’s intrinsically still a very risky bet.

On Italy retail margins and in general about the potential for competitive advantage on digital infrastructure. Yes, there is an OpEx reduction on the retail back end, so on how -- what is the cost to serve customers. If we go deep into the digital transformation, you can comfortably say that we have still a 20% margin improvement if we tap into that OpEx reduction through a digital transformation. You will see much more detail on this and the other big impact that digital will have on the network business during the Capital Market Day.

Let me tell you, we are just at the beginning of the digital transformation curve and it will be quite surprising where this journey will lead us going forward.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Next, Javier Suarez from Mediobanca. Javier, the line is open.

Javier Suarez

Three questions on my side as well. The first one is on the cash flow statement on Slide number 17 and on the working capital spend, if you can elaborate on the reasons why given the second half of the year that number should suffer a contraction and to what level. I was interested to see where are you pointing to by the year end that €1.6 billion being by the end of the year. And the managerial actions that can be taken to make that reduction and to what specific item the reduction is related to, that would be the first question.

The second question is on the cost cutting. The €200 million that you have delivered during the first half of the first semester of the year, do you think that, that is replicable during the second half of the year? I just wanted to see how do you see your operational efficiency pointing to by the year end.

And the third question is much more on the strategical thing. I don’t want to jump into the -- your strategical update in November. But I was just curious to hear from you your current view on the strategical optionality that the company has. And do you believe that it is right for the company to, for example, press the accelerator on CapEx or looking at the M&A optionality, [indiscernible] or going into the asset rotation or implementing or accelerating on the share buyback or acquisition of minor recurring interest? So on that different strategical options that you have as a consequence of your strong balance sheet, what is the one that is your top priority at this stage? Many thanks.

Francesco Starace

Okay Javier. Let me take this third question, which is basically like a teaser of Capital Market Day, that’s what you want, a preview. What can I tell you is that, the signals we have are the following: we think we will have a Capital Market Day really hinged upon very strong organic growth going forward fueled by cash flows, which are very robust and will get even more robust because of the other large underlying theme which is deep, when I say deep, I mean really a new dimension, deep digital transformation of the company now that we have put everything on the cloud.

You will see us accelerating this trend, leaving a big gap between what we do on digital and what the industry, as an average is doing because we now have the time and the possibility to really accelerate there. So as a consequence, we think the first reply will be there will be more organic growth. The second, there will be another push in consolidation of minorities. And the best use of CapEx that we see at this point is doing that because we see money into assets that maybe are not that clear to many others, so we need to accelerate there.

Thirdly, as you know, we are going to be active on mid-sized, small-sized M&A potential opportunities namely on grids. The evergreen question of the buyback will be also addressed. We continue to remain skeptical about strategic, life changing, dimensional M&A activity in the next few years, no matter what the low cost of capital will be because they seem to be extremely problematic from a dimensional standpoint in Europe, extremely dilutive from across Atlantic’s dimensional standpoint. And nothing else is available anyway, so I don’t think this makes sense for us to consider.

Now on number one and number two, I will leave it to Alberto.

Alberto de Paoli

For number one, on the cash flow, so the minus €1.6 billion impact is negative on cash flow, so recovering is positive for the cash flow in the second half. So we are saying that the negative impact on cash flow, €1.6 billion, will become zero at the end of the year. And this recovery is because I said this negative impact is related to temporary effects mainly related to the CO2 inventory increase and a different CapEx dynamics that is skewed towards the second half. This is the two.

The third is that we will cash in the Resolution 50 in Italy because it’s due in the second half. And last because in the second half of the year, each year, we have some €500 million, €600 million of [indiscernible] actions that we run in the second half instead of the first half. The other question is if cost cutting efficiencies is repeatable, yes, absolutely. Yes, the €200 million of cost cutting are recurring, are not one-off measures. So we are now seeking to reach €400 million on the overall target of the year.

Javier Suarez

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from the line of Enrico Bartoli from MainFirst. Enrico, your line is open.

Enrico Bartoli

The first one is regarding renewables. So you confirmed that this year, you expect to add additional 4 gigawatts of new capacity. If you can give us some granularity on the countries where we see most of the growth over the next two quarters and if you can also give us some hint of when you see the growth also in this case, in terms of area or countries in 2020.

And second question is related to Lat Am. You confirm the target for the full year on the overall EBITDA, I guess that you are confirming also the €5.3 billion EBITDA target from South America. I was wondering if you can elaborate a bit on the drivers of the growth in the second half. In the first half so there were some, let’s say, one-off. So that can be the PPA in Chile or the regulatory situation [ph] in Argentina. If you think that the growth that we could see over the next two quarters will be more organic than what we had in the first half.

And the last one is on, let’s say, the impact on your cost of debt possibly from the new scenario in terms of interest rates, the recent drop that we saw in the past few weeks, if we can see some benefits on your cost of debt in the second half of the year in 2020. And if you can elaborate on, let’s say, the potential that you have in terms of the optimization of your cost of debt in the current federal scenario.

Francesco Starace

I will let Alberto answer, but there was a misunderstanding. I said 4,000 in 2020, not in 2019. 2019, we have the 3,000. Don’t forget this is a record, too. So we have 3,000 in 2020, most likely and sorry, 3,000 in 2019 and 4,000 in 2020. So where are these 2019 3,000 going to be to? Alberto, I think you.

Alberto de Paoli

Okay. So the vast majority of the development will come from the development of Spain, so which means we are restarting the development of megawatts. So we will have the vast majority in Spain, United States and in Mexico. Then we have some plants that will come online in Brazil. These are for this year. Then so in the Capital Market Day, we can look at how we will develop 4,000 megawatts and where. So it’s clear that we are now regaining effort in develop renewable energy in the countries in which we are present as a consolidated basis so we do are present with other business, our main countries.

On Lat Am, yes, we confirm the overall targets in Lat Am. When it comes to growth, well yes, we don’t see any major impact in -- we don’t see any one-off variation in the second half. But we have the full deployment of everything we have run in the first half. As said all the regulatory changes got in the first half that we got in the first half in different months that will contribute for six months so will be higher. And the normalization of hydraulicity is the second. And on the other side, we will have a huge increase in the renewable capacity with the increase in production associated.

On the other side, we will [indiscernible] the €200 million of cost reduction because of the action we have done in the first half. When it comes from the impact on the cost of debt, I said we already reduced 30 basis points this year. And we have now the big amount of debt to be refinanced. But as said, so we will not leave any opportunities to reduce debt if -- so we are entering in a year in which interest costs will be the same or even lower than this year. So we will expect some benefits on this situation on our overall cost of debt.

Monica Girardi

Okay. We go to -- next, Anna Maria Scaglia from Morgan Stanley. Anna Maria, the line is open.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Just very two quick questions. The first one is regarding Enel Goiás and the news that we’ve seen over the last few weeks, if you can comment on that? And if there is really any risk on the concession or actually is -- you don’t see that? And the second one is regarding your guidance for the full year because on the basis of those results, the guidance seems -- much has been clearly derisked. On the other side, you are expecting a normalization of idle condition. I’m trying to understand if you are conservative on the guidance and the [indiscernible] normalizing, there is a risk or otherwise you are fully confident that’s resolved.

Alberto de Paoli

So Anna Maria, let me tell you this, just a few numbers because you should know that we bought this company, this Goiás distributor in 2017, end of 2017. The run rate of investment in 2016 that was employed in the infrastructure there was €90 million the year 2016. In the subsequent two years, so 2017, 2018, we basically doubled this investment because we went from €90 to €221 million and to €190 million the following year. And in this year, we will probably end up at €180 million. So the amount of investment we put year-on-year on the infrastructure that we have acquired is twice what the investment used to be. Why that? Because the infrastructure needed it, okay? We consequently managed to reduce the system average interruption duration index and the system average interruption frequency reported index that are the two KPIs that are used to measure the quality of a network in year-on-year in a big way.

So we have today, these two indexes way below the regulatory targets and with an improvement that are in the range of the 30% or 40% and depending on which index you’re looking vis-a-vis regulatory targets. To the point that the regulator in Brazil for the second year in a row awarded Goiás distributor the national price for the performance as a distributor. Now that said, what the Governor said remained words by the Governor and no actions were followed. I should also note that the license is not the Governor’s right to remove but the regulator and we have no indication whatsoever that it has ever been considered. So that’s not a concern we have. We are fully committed to continue improving Goiás, as we do all over the world and very happy about the performance of the first two years of managing this company.

I should add on the full year guidance that we are, as you know, we are very confident, I should add, on this guidance. However, we have now three years of extreme variation in meteorological conditions, an experience that we still have to fully, all of us, get accustomed to. You might recall, the first quarter was semi-disastrous in terms of hydro conditions across the geographies. The second quarter, first two months the last months of the second quarter was incredibly wet months in some parts, which made the second quarter recover an hydraulicity in at least in Italy and not elsewhere. So we need to put some caution in this variation of hydro conditions across the world, which leaves us to give you this final guidance exactly as we have originally said because we actually need to really get accustomed to this wild climate that is all around us. That’s the only reason why we did not basically -- we were not a little bit more bullish on the EBITDA. But that’s it. It’s just we don’t know what the climate is throwing at us month after month after month.

Anna Maria Scaglia

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. We go to next. The next comes from the line of Meike Becker from Bernstein. Meike, the line is open.

Meike Becker

I have one left at this point. It’s with regard to renewables in Italy. What do you think needs to happen for Italy to achieve its renewables target? Specifically, the ambitious looking solar target when we consider that project sizes might actually be very small to constrain regarding demand.

Francesco Starace

Basically the 30,000 additional megawatts that seem to be necessary to make Italy achieve the goal seems a lot. But if you look at the fact that it’s a time period of about 10 years and the 26-and odd thousand megawatt that Italy has installed in the past was basically achieved in a time period which was between four and five years. So from a physical standpoint, yes, it can be done. From a space constrained standpoint, we’re talking about roughly 90,000 hectares, which seems a lot of space. But when you look at it, it’s not impossible.

You’re right, this is not going to be made of a few large plants, but a lot smallish plants which, by the way, is the way in which most things happen in Italy. So it’s totally in tune with what the country spirit is. Actually, we see a likelihood of this target to likely be exceeded than met. And we see maybe a little bit more difficulty in achieving the wind target where the constraint on landscape and space might be playing a bigger role. So what needs to be happening is basically the first auctions to take place, the first price is to stun everybody. And the second auction to take place, the prices to go a little lower. And then the market will pick it up from there. And this is what happens all over the world. I think it might happen in Italy in the next two to three years.

Meike Becker

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from the line of Roberto Letizia from Equita. Roberto, you can go ahead.

Roberto Letizia

I would like to come back to the very first question on the possible acceleration in the coal or generally, the thermal plant phases out. I think we don’t need to wait the Capital Market Day to understand that you are accelerating on that point. I have a residual question on that, would it be possible that considering the current load profile of selected plants and the level of current CO2 prices in the market that naturally some plants to be closed earlier would actually end up to be EPS accretive, considering the appearing -- or the depreciation of probably nonproducing assets -- and if it’s the answer is yes, would it be that material what you can benefit on the net income with this respect? And the second very quickly, can you please comment the bidding of very low prices for the solar in Portugal and the market around €14 per megawatt hours. Can you comment on that? And give us a picture of is this going to be the future of the prices for those type of tenders? Thanks a lot.

Francesco Starace

Let me answer, first, the second question and Alberto will answer the first. We’ve seen these prices. We’ve seen also some of the players that won on those prices that notably were people that were complaining about prices twice the amounts of these prices being low. So it’s nice to see the world changing ideas on the same subject so quickly. But this is what technology brings to the table and it exactly connects me to the previous question of Meike’s, this is going to happen. God knows what the numbers would be elsewhere. Scale is an effect and solar radiation is another. But this technology is very competitive. There’s evidence of that around the world.

So I don’t want to predict what the prices would be, for example, in France or in Italy next time, but a lot of people will say they’re low. We stopped judging other people pricing and look only at what we can achieve. And I think this Portugal tender is another additional proof of the trend that is starting to become quite common around the world. I’m not surprised at all. On the comp stuff, maybe Alberto.

Alberto de Paoli

Well, first of all, possible selection of plants. So it’s not a mystery that every year, we do an assessment on all our assets to understand what is the best way to manage the plant. So to run the plant, to shut down the plant, to sell the plant or every asset. So right now, we have already run more than €8 billion of asset rotation. So we sold €1 billion, and we bought €8 billion. So asset rotation is something that we do every time to increase the value in our results. So the answer is clearly yes.

In this scenario, things are moving faster. Coal is going up and down, and CO2 prices is increasing, increasing, increases. Levelized cost of energy is going down and down, down. And it is not a mystery that shutting down a coal plant in Chile is something that has been already in our strategy because we have already announced that under the PPAs we have for others, 10 years; for us, it’s better to shut down coal plant and to develop new solar and wind plants because the levelized cost of energy is lower than the variable cost of coal. So the answer is, yes.

On the other side, I would say, if you look at what we have already done in Chile because we have depreciated the asset for roughly €370 million, this will give already next year an impact in EPS accretion. And because of the reduction of the value of the asset and the development of renewables that we have run, so at the timing in which we will shut down the coal plant, we will not have any impact in terms of EBITDA and EPS because they’re shut down and now we are gaining before on the impact on higher EPS coming from this. So the answer also in this case is yes.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from the line of Javier Garrido from JPMorgan. Javier, the stage is yours.

Javier Garrido

I think just two questions left from me. Firstly, if you can update us on the strategy for Open Fiber and where do you think you may find a compromise in your conversations with Telecom Italia? And second question is on the debt. I mean you are buying another 5% stake in Enel Americas. And there are sort of moving parts, if you could update us on where you see net debt by year end. Thank you.

Francesco Starace

On Open Fiber as you know we have an NDA with TIM. So what I can tell you is just what I can tell you without getting out of this NDA obligations. But basically, it’s quite known that there is a logic in some synergies between the fiber and the fiber. So between the fiber that we have, which is increasingly a bigger player than most people thought, and the fiber that TIM has. And now TIM is studying how best to put these synergies to work.

We have been very clear that we have no hurry, we have no rush, we have no burning house. And actually, we also don’t want to get into the antitrust loops that an integrated combination might come up with. So we welcome all solutions that don’t require large interface or interaction with antitrust authorities in Italy or in Brussels and don’t require large regulatory changes that are very unlikely to happen in a decent amount of time. Other than that, anything that speeds up and makes more efficient the cabling of the national system is welcome. And I think it is something that might create value for all the shareholders. That includes us and, of course, our co-shareholders. And I think there’s many ways of achieving this goal, and I’m sure that in the next months, some of these ways will become more clear, but I cannot add much more than this at this point.

Alberto de Paoli

On your second question, I think that you see the second 5% increase because the first one is already included in the debt we have presented before. When it comes to second, remember that we are under some limitation in the acquisition of shares. And all in all, we don’t think that we are going to close the second program within the year. So the impact of the second branch is probably will come after. When it comes to debt for full year, I would say first, that we have already almost closed the capital increase because we had a 97% of underwriting and it is already cashed in, so you don’t see in June because we are finishing this in July. And this will go to zero, the 1.1 impact on the first half.

We have other cash in, in the second half. Today, so we got the announcement that we have a green light for the final closing on the rerates [ph]. That opens up the way to be paid for the first tranche. And we are working because the second tranche will come at the end of the year, so getting the vast majority of the value of the transaction. We are busy in put this minus €1.6 million to zero in the working capital. I think that so we see the debt at the level we said before of around €44 billion. I would stress one important point on this because we are in a big acceleration, if we see opportunities to grow organically higher in renewable, we’ll do. This is not something that will change the debt profile but could change the debt profile year-on-year because we could have some acceleration within the year.

Monica Girardi

Okay. Next question comes from the line of Elchin Mammadov from Bloomberg. Elchin, the line is open.

Elchin Mammadov

I only have one question left. The rest have been answered. It’s about Enel Americas. I mean you mentioned that the second shift will take a bit over time, but eventually it will increase your stake to 62%. Now there’s been some speculation that Enel Americas might be delisted. How should we think about it? I mean your interest in Endesa is about 70%. Is that the natural ceiling we should be thinking about? Or do you think you’re going to go over that for Enel Americas in the long-term? Thank you.

Francesco Starace

I think that we have, as you know, in Enel Americas as for Enel Chile Limited, which is 65% under the statutes of the company and I’ll recall you that these companies are the direct result of the split of Enersis where this limitation started to surface. So we don’t see us going beyond this 65% threshold because it will require a change in the bylaws of the company. It would be very, very difficult to do. And I think, by the way, not particularly, it might be very complex to achieve in a limited in a short amount of time.

I think we take it a step at the time. I think we will go to close to the 65% threshold in progressive tranches and then we will pause and interact with our shareholders there to see what is their intention in Americas and they might perhaps want to differentiate their presence in the four countries that are below Americas or just be happy to stay like that and we will respect that attitude anyway. So for the time being, we have no view of delisting this company or no view of forcing people out. We want to have a constructive relationship with them as we have proved so far. But we want to have more accrual, let’s say of the economic results of Enel Americas where growth is happening, and we want to push that to the maximum limit we can achieve, which is today, 65%. Yes, that’s basically the answer. Thank you.

Elchin Mammadov

Thank you.

Monica Girardi

The last question for the call comes from Lueder Schumacher from Soc Gen. Lueder, your line is open.

Lueder Schumacher

Yes, just one question from my side. It’s just on your renewables growth. You don’t want to go offshore. You don’t like subsidies. You don’t make merchant renewables. I just wonder how much profitable renewables growth is there for you. How long do you think you can ever expand the amount of renewables capacity you put in the ground every year? It’s truly very impressive. How long can this growth continue? If you can just give us a quick overview of your view on that.

Francesco Starace

It’s true, we are not active in the offshore. It’s true we don’t like incentives. But even if we like them, they’re disappearing. So there’s very little we can do about that. It’s not true we don’t like merchant. Actually you will see us doing merchant renewables in those geographies where we have a retail customer base, which means basically substituting a double merchant exposure, which is the thermal generating plant, so they have an exposure on the commodity cycle and exposure downstream with a single, I mentioned, exposure which is renewables. So that is something we are pushing in Europe basically because that’s what happens today.

We see the footprint of renewable energy increasing very rapidly and not shrinking. So we are literally sucked into the space and not pushed. We’re not trying to push somebody out. Just to give you a figure. This year, we will complete 3,000 megawatts. This will be another world record for a single company. But the question is, how big are we in the world added capacity of renewables. And if you look at the overall renewable energy installation that is likely to be the 2019 year, it’s something that will be somehow short of 200,000 megawatts, it’s going to be like 180,000 between 180,000 and 190,000. So we being the number 1 are still very small in this huge space. That gives you an idea of how fragmented and how large the potential synergies you can have in this space.

To make a long story short, we see on a five to 10-year time frame no limitation in the potential acceleration of growth, even excluding what we still consider a niche, which is the offshore market. So there is no worry at all. Actually, we have always kept a 3:1 ratio between the pipeline and the investments we carry out. So you can imagine that what is the dimension of our pipeline today, it exceeds at 26,000 megawatts on an actionable pipeline. On top of which, we have a 24,000 megawatt, say long-term pipeline. So it’s a total portfolio of investment opportunities of roughly 60,000 megawatts, the one we’re managing right now. So we have a very clear view what potential we have in front of us.

Lueder Schumacher

That’s very clear. Thank you.

Monica Girardi

Okay. We have a number of questions coming from the web. Some of them are coming from Oscar Nájar from Santander, guidance for 2019, which I think we have addressed. The situation in Goiás, I think we also addressed. And then we have Antonella Bianchessi asking some questions on the guidance as well. And the only one left is on the retail market opening in Italy. Antonella is asking if we would rule out gradual auction of customers, how we think the market can be open and what are the current ideas under discussion.

Francesco Starace

I think Antonella, the auctioning of customers is impossible. The customers cannot be auctioned. They have a right not to be auctioned, and the customer associations have been very adamant on that. You cannot dispose of customers without them consenting. And that’s completely a misrepresentation of what everything can -- of what processes are going to be discussed. There’s no auctioning of customers at all. There could be, like I said before, a soft landing, which means basically carving out the PMIs that are still in the regulated market and telling them, look guys, it’s the end, you have to go out on the free market. So you will get a letter at the end of the period saying this is it and you’re free to go, whatever. But that is going to take out probably less than a third of the volume because most of the people there are retail. And I think on retail, there is going to be some thinking about what gradual ways of slowly eroding this remaining end of the game, not certainly not something that I see happening in 2020. That’s I think it will take more thinking and more negotiation between politicians and with the customer associations. So for us, the most likely outcome is decrease on the volume because of PMIs going out. But long drawn, end of the tariff [ph], in the next years.

Monica Girardi

Okay. I think we can close the call here. As always, the Investor Relations team is at your disposal if you need any help, and we really wish you a fantastic summer. Thank you.