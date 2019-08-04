Prudential Financial: The Pullback Created An Opportunity

The recent pullback created a long-term buying opportunity for investors that are willing (and able) to hold onto PRU shares for the next three-to-five years.

The stock is down in the mid-double-digit range over the last week largely due to concerns related to Prudential's near-term forward earnings potential.

Prudential Financial reported mixed Q2 2019 results that were not well-received by the market.

Prudential Financial's (PRU) stock has taken a beating since the company reported mixed Q2 2019 financial results on July 31, 2019.

Data by YCharts

Notice the significant drop at the end of July. While the stock may be down for legitimate reasons (more on this below), I believe that the investment thesis for this global insurer remains intact. As such, investors can now pick up attractively valued PRU shares and collect a healthy dividend (~4%) while they wait for the long-term story to play out.

The Results - A Mixed Bag

On July 31, 2019, Prudential Financial reported adjusted Q2 2019 EPS of $3.14 that missed the consensus estimate by $0.08.

The highlights for the quarter:

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

What's not to like about YoY growth in EPS and an adjusted book value that is up 5%? Prudential's Q2 2019 results were impressive when compared to the company's year-ago quarter (as shown above), but the Street raised some [valid] concerns related to the company's higher-than-expected expense base and expectations for full-year earnings to come in lower than previously expected.

After reviewing the Q2 2019 results and management's commentary, I believe that the stock deserved to trade lower.

The Stock Is Down For A Reason

Let me be clear - the stock is down for good reasons, but, in my opinion, the current headwinds do not change the long-term story for this global insurer. Prudential's quarterly results and forward estimates were negatively impacted by rate pressure, restructuring costs, and other business-specific headwinds.

The interest rate pressure is a factor that is impacting all of the insurance companies, as declining rates are having a material impact on spreads. However, this headwind should have been fully anticipated.

The restructuring costs should have also come as no surprise because management has been telegraphing the fact that they plan to streamline operations and invest in the business for the last few quarters. The costs largely revolve around optimizing operations and streamlining its distribution infrastructure, which will, keep in mind, eventually pay dividends. Remember, the restructuring is estimated to generate $500M in margin improvement by 2020 at a run rate level of $50M that is expected to be realized by the end of 2019.

The business-specific risk factors were discussed in detail during the Q2 2019 conference call. A notable example is the PGIM division. For example, management had to defend a large quarterly net outflow number for this operating unit.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

As management described, the outflow was largely driven by a major client withdrawal. The net outflow is unfortunate, but let's remember that PGIM is still a global leader and the unit still has promising long-term business prospects, as I previously described here.

Management was correct in calling the Q2 2019 results a "mixed" bag. The quarterly results were impressive when compared to the prior period, but the forward "guidance" left investors wanting more (the guidance was not changed, but, in my opinion, management basically walked back their previously communicated numbers).

I want to remind investors that each of these concerns/risk factors are short term in nature. Yes, rates have been lower for longer, but, at some point, Prudential and the other insurers will benefit from a better interest rate environment. Plus, the restructuring costs (or should I say investments) will eventually pay dividends. So the takeaway is that there will likely be some noise in the numbers for the next few quarters, but that is not a reason to sell your PRU shares.

The Reasons To Stay Long

Prudential is a diversified global insurer that pays an above-average dividend and that has a great long-term story to tell. The company has three businesses that have extremely promising long-term business prospects - i.e., pension risk transfer, annuities and asset management (see this article for additional detail on each of the three business lines).

Will Prudential's stock be a market beater in 2019? Probably not. I do, however, believe that Prudential's business profile puts this global insurer in a great position to create a lot of shareholder value over the next three-to-five years.

Additionally, let's not forget that Prudential is a shareholder-friendly company that also has a stock that is currently trading at an attractive valuation.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Data by YCharts

Source: Seeking Alpha

Any way you slice it, Prudential's stock is cheaply valued when compared to its peers. The rich dividend does not hurt either.

Risks

The biggest risk for any insurer, including Prudential, is the sufficiency of the company's reserves. The company will likely have immaterial one-off reserve charges on a somewhat consistent basis, but any material adjustment could negatively impact Prudential's stock price.

Given the recent uncertainty in the market, it is important to remember that an economic downturn would negatively impact Prudential's near-term business prospects.

Bottom Line

There were some positive takeaways from Prudential's Q2 2019 results, but there were also some areas of concern. However, I do believe that most of the concerns are related to short- to intermediate-term headwinds. The stock deserved to trade lower, but, in my opinion, the pullback was overdone.

Are shares cheap? Yes. Does Prudential appear to be well-positioned for 2020 and beyond? Yes. But, management has a lot to prove over the next 12-18 months. Prudential's stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last year, but I believe that the recent pullback has created a great long-term buying opportunity.

Author's Note: I have a small Prudential position in my R.I.P. Portfolio, but I have plans to add PRU shares in the near future.

If you enjoyed our stock coverage, please consider joining the Going Long With W.G. marketplace service. We cover at least one new small-cap company each month and we regularly update our thoughts on past recommendations. Additionally, subscribers have access to a Live Chat feature that allows for one-on-one and/or group conversations. *Start your free trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.