Working Hand In Hand With Illinois Tool Works Toward Solid Long-Term Growth And Security

2019 may not be a great year for ITW. The first half appears unimpressive with the values reported in the first and second quarters lower than their comparative quarters in 2018.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is still proving itself to be an enduring company despite the lower results during the first two quarters of 2019. The consistent trend of its sales, complemented by the increase in efficiency as shown by the progressive movement of operating income and net income over the years, speaks to stability and security. Their alignment with the key balance sheet ratios and free cash flow can also show how it manages profitability and sustainability to remain intact.

Likewise, the sustained increase in the dividends is evidence of long-term growth and security, which should give confidence to many investors. Moreover, this seemingly worth-the-risk stock may be a real one even if it appears to be expensive, as the Dividend Discount Model shows that it is still reasonably cheap and undervalued.

What's in it for investors?

Dividends per Share

Illinois Tool Works has been generous enough as shown by the substantial increase in dividends per share over the past decade. Given the average annual growth of 11.85%, the company has undoubtedly remained among the Dividend Champions in the market. The movement was a bit slow initially but grew faster and more substantial over the years. From 2008 to 2013, the payout was increasing by about 4% to 8%, but since 2014 both the dividend itself and the rate hikes have increased. The 13%-to-15% increase became 19.2% in 2017, followed by the highest increase of 24.5% a year later. It can be observed then that the value was already more than three times as large as it was initially in 2008. In only 10 years, it has already moved from $1.18 per share to $3.56 per share, showing impressive growth both in the company and for investors. This interesting progress could still be sustained, as the Dividend Growth Model shows an optimistic outlook for the next five years. Dividends per share could rise to $3.67 at the end of this year and could even go up some more and land at $4.45 in 2023.

Source: Company Website

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Dividend Growth Model.

Net Income Versus Dividends

Amidst the growing dividends that have been enjoyed by many investors, one must always keep an eye on the company's capability of doing so for a long period. ITW's net income and dividends are moving in a similar trend. Despite the few years when there were sharp changes in net income, the metric has been generally increasing over the years. With this, the company has managed to keep net income adequate to suffice the dividend payments. Moreover, the average Dividend Payout Ratio was only 0.409 which means that for the last 10 years, the company only used an average of 40.9% of net income for the dividends. The remaining 59.1% was used to further strengthen the operations and/or as reserves for future projects. Indeed, the company's profitability was highly sustainable for a long period. In dollars, the company had an average gap of $1.22 billion between net income and dividends in 2008-2018. Given the value, it can easily be seen that net income continued to increase faster than dividends. It can also be said that dividend growth has always been absolute and safe. This gap is set to grow larger still, as the estimation suggests it will increase to about $1.40 billion for the next few years.

Source: Company Website and MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Free Cash Flow Versus Dividends

A large amount of free cash flow (FCF) relative to dividends proves the capacity of the company's net income to fully cover the distribution of dividends. The net value of the company's operations and capex amounted to $1.86 billion on average. This resulted in an average gap of $740 million between FCF and dividends. This further strengthens the analysis that the company's operations have been sustainable for the last 10 years. This can be proven as the values shows that even after the acquisition of fixed assets to replenish and/or increase the operating capacity, the net amount from operating activities has always been more than enough for dividend payments. This could possibly continue as the projection showed that FCF will be about $1.10 billion higher than dividends in 2023.

Source: Company Website and MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis.

Delving into the Fundamentals of ITW

Operating Revenue

Illinois Tool Works has been in the industry for a long time. For the last 10 years, the company's sales have been coming in at between $14 billion and $15 billion. It is true that the company has been able to stabilize and maintain the consistency of sales, but the trend does not seem to have been a remarkable one. With $14.45 billion as the average amount, one cannot observe any noticeable change here. It can also be seen that from about $15 billion in 2008, the company ended 2018 with just about $14 billion of sales. Given this, one cannot deny that the company did not show a progressive trend. On the other hand, this still leaves a positive impression regarding the certainty of the sales numbers. While this could appear stagnant, one cannot refute that the company has continued to generate massive sales from its operations and maintained stability, as all sales numbers have been within the range and near the average amount. The ensuing five years could remain much the same, as the estimate shows sales coming in between $14 billion and $15 billion.

Meanwhile, the first half of 2019 seemed to be disappointing as the values presented at the end of the first quarter, at $3.55 billion, and the second quarter, at $3.61 billion, were lower than their comparative time series in 2018 at $3.74 billion and $3.80 billion, respectively. This could fortify the validity of the estimate, which said sales would land at $14.44 billion at the end of the year - $370 million lower than in 2018. Nevertheless, the fact that the number remains higher than that of 2016 and 2017 should still be taken into consideration and provide a positive view of the company's potential in the coming years.

Source: MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch

Operating Income

This is where one can see how ITW has remained appealing in the industry. Amidst the changing demand and pricing strategy, the company has kept operating costs and expenses under control. While operating revenue has seemed slow-moving, the company's efficiency has never been questionable at all given the decreasing trend of operating costs and expenses. From $12 billion to $13 billion in 2008-2012, it fell to $10 billion to $11 billion in 2013-2018. This resulted in a continuous increase in operating income. From $2.34 billion in 2008, it moved up to $3.59 billion in 2018. The estimate for the coming five years is higher than that, predicting a continued increase that should land at $4.12 billion in 2023. While it is good to have an increasing amount of sales, it is crucial for the company to remain efficient and maintain costs and expenses to ensure profitability. This is exactly the scenario in ITW. The company has been able to maintain its sales at $14 billion to $15 billion over the past decade. This stability has been further strengthened by efficiency, as costs and expenses have been controlled and have even shrunk as the years have passed.

Source: MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Net Income

There have been evident variations in non-operating items in 2011-2014 that greatly affected net income during that period; but, just as with operating income, this number has been generally increasing for the last 10 years. In 2018, net income was reported at $2.56 billion, already about $600 million higher than the 10-year average value. It is impressive to see that the company has maintained and even increased its profitability as time has passed. And though the estimate says net income should decrease into $2.49 billion in 2019, it should remain higher than the average in this metric and rise again to $2.83 billion in 2023. Indeed, the company was not only able to realize higher net income; it also made sure it was able to adequately sustain the increase in dividend payments and utilize the still-massive remaining amount to replenish the operations and as reserves for potential projects in the long run.

Meanwhile, the quarterlies reported unimpressive numbers here. The first quarter of 2019, at $597 million, was lower than $650 billion in the prior year, while the second quarter landed at $623 billion compared with $679 billion in 2018. As a result, the first half of the 2019 year saw a drop of 6.87% from the previous year. This could confirm the reliability of the estimate, as the value at the end of this year has been projected at 2.73% lower than that of year-end 2018.

Source: MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch

EPS

There have been no sharp variations in weighted average shares (WAV). As expected, EPS almost mirrored the increasing trend of net income over the years. Meanwhile, even if the 2019 quarterlies may not have been as impressive as of 2018, Nasdaq and The Wall Street Journal remained optimistic on the future earnings of ITW: They shared their respective EPS estimates of $2.01 and $1.99 for the third quarter, and of $2.03 and $1.98 for the fourth quarter.

Source: MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch

Current Ratio

For the last 10 years, ITW has made sure that it has had enough current assets to cover all its short-term obligations. An average current ratio of 2.13 says the company had 2.13 current assets per current liability. This should support the capacity of the company every period, as it has enough resources to operate while meeting all its payables within a year. Also, this confirms the significance of net income, as the remaining amount after dividend payments could be used to reinvigorate operations in the form of capex, inventory or as reserves in the form of cash. And the five-year projection says current assets should still be more than twice as much as current liabilities.

Source: MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Asset Turnover Ratio and Return on Asset

With a value ranging from $15 billion to $20 billion, ITW has continued to maintain a sufficient amount of assets over the past decade. The company has managed to maintain this amount to sustain its operations and meet its financial obligations. Indeed, this could tell us how the assets have been utilized to generate higher sales and bottom-line earnings and how these values, in turn, have been used to acquire more assets and realize more earnings.

In reference to the core operations of the company, it can easily be observed that assets and sales moved similarly then. This has shown the consistency that has existed in the company’s operations. This was confirmed by the value of the asset turnover ratio. The average of 0.87 says the company has generated $0.87 in revenue for every additional asset. The continuous growth of this ratio since 2011 can tell us how effective the company has been in growing its sales. The same thing could be observed on the trend of return on assets (ROA). Given the average value of 0.1205, one can deduce that ITW had 12.05% net income for every purchased asset. Note that ROA has been generally increasing since 2008. From 9.99%, it had occasionally sharp ups and downs, but has generally moved in an upward manner until it landed at 15.23% as 2018 closed.

Note that both ratios have moved similarly as regards sales and net income, confirming the sustainability of the company’s operations relative to the resources it has been utilizing. The assets continued to move without noticeable changes so did the sales. The company has a near-1.00 asset turnover ratio, which could confirm the stability of the assets and sales. On the other hand, ROA further shows the gradual changes in the assets, as it has followed the trend of net income. Indeed, this could confirm that as the company continued to stabilize its sales, it became more efficient in that it controlled and even lowered its costs and expenses to realize higher earnings. The company has maintained its value of assets: It can be seen that the values here for the last 10 years have all been near their average. What has made this most noticeable is the progressive trend of bottom-line earnings, which has reaffirmed the authenticity of the impressive conditions of the company’s operations. This could continue for the next five years as the asset turnover ratio and ROA could increase to 0.90 and 0.17, respectively.

Source: MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Source: MarketWatch

Data for 2019-2023 were obtained through the Linear Trend Analysis.

Valuing the Stock

Stock Price

The stock price of ITW remains bullish with moderate to high volatility, as it can change by $3 to $5 in just a single trading day. For the last two months, there have been some remarkable changes that could prove its unpredictability. Some examples are when the stock price suddenly fell from $155.33 on May 6 to $151.64 on May 7. It happened again when trading closed on May 10 at $152.76 before the a fall to $147.69 as the next trading day ended. Another big price change took place again on July 22-23: The stock rose from $151.92 to $156.93. The most recent was last July 25, at $158.64, when it suddenly dropped to $155.63. As of this writing the price is $155.74, a level that shows still-evident unpredictability. Given the bullish trend and PE ratio of 20.91, the price appears to be quite high. But if this will be quantified using the Dividend Discount Model, is the price range really that high or still reasonable?

Current Stock Price: $155.89

Dividends Proposed: $3.67 per share

Average Dividend Growth: 0.118512018

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1420542593

Derived Price: $174.3648385 or $174.36

If we rely solely on the derived amount, it is evident that the stock price is undervalued and could go up to that amount. However, in light of the above examples, one must not forget how volatile a stock price can be. That said, this makes the stock even more exciting, especially for short-term investors and risk-takers. Despite its bullish trend, the price does not have an obvious pattern in terms of its upward and downward movement. An investor would be well advised to seek guidance from someone who has a keen eye for volatile stocks like this, as well as update themselves through press releases, financial statements, possible M&As, and market and economic conditions that may affect the changes in the stock price.

Potential Growth Driver

Illinois Tool Works: Eyeing for Possible Selling Off and Acquisitions of Business Units (ITW to Abandon Acquisition Abstinence)

Illinois Tool Works has been a buyer of hundreds of companies for about 25 years but stopped doing so some years ago as it tried to strengthen its efficiency and profitability. However, revenue growth seems to be slowing down. From 2014 to 2018, the company only had an average growth of less than 1%. The company's recent actions could be the reason for the almost unchanged movement in sales and increased net earnings, and this has prompted ITW to eye future acquisitions that could add value to its operations. Along with this is its intent to sell off some as-yet-unspecified weaker growth drivers.

This move could be a tactical one on ITW’s part. It plans to sell off business units that could generate $1 billion in revenue as well as to acquire businesses with about $150 million in annual revenue each. The thing is, it would be of great help for the company to reorganize its units and determine which of those are still in line with the company’s operations. This could not only maintain efficiency; it could also become one of the main drivers of revenue growth for the next few years. Higher earnings and capacity for dividend payments could be anticipated.

Key Takeaways

While Illinois Tool Works remains a massive and strong company, one can’t ignore that revenue has been slow-moving over the past decade. On the other hand, neither can it be denied that the company has been able to maintain near-average metrics and to stabilize these to adequately cover operating costs and expenses. Moreover, from operating income down to bottom-line earnings, it can easily be observed that the company has continued to be more efficient and highly profitable. The consistency of the company’s financials can be assessed through its impressive trends in FCF, ROA, current ratio, and even the stability of its asset turnover ratio: All of these have remained in line with the company’s operations sales to net income. This has ensured the company’s high capacity to sustain the dividend growth, which should continue for the next five years. With all these factors, it is safe to say that a long-term investor can be assured of long-term growth and stability.

Meanwhile, it is still difficult to pin down the stock price given its fairly strong volatility. Though the price average has already increased from about a $120-to-$140 range to the current level of $150 to $160, there have still been occasionally sharp changes that have taken place within just a single trading day. The price is bullish and appears to be expensive with a quite high PE ratio; but as estimated using the Dividend Discount Model, the price still turns out to be undervalued by almost $20. This is not an advisable stock for many beginners, especially when it comes to those who prefer short-term trading, but the risk-takers will probably enjoy it. Despite everything that has been said here, one must still seek out more information and updates, not only in the company and industry but also as regards the entire market and economy. The backdrop is unpredictable and may pose risks to many investments. But regarding the economy and ITW’s stock-price trend, one must still keep an eye on the gains that the company could offer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.