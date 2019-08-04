British Retail Property Crash - As I've Been Saying, Steer Clear Of The Sector

Don't try to catch the falling knife. It's not over yet.

As I've been saying, we've a near-terminal decline in the entire sector here due to technological change.

Intu (no, not the U.S. software company) just reported their losses, and the British retail property sector swooned in sympathy.

British Retail Property

As we all know, and as I've been saying, a technological change is going on in the commercial property world. Online is eating bricks and mortar, and that has obvious implications for those who own the retail properties.

As I've also been pointing out, there are peculiarities with this market in Britain, specifically in how leases work. This means the downturn is going to be much more painful here than perhaps in other places.

This process isn't over yet, not by a long shot. It's not time - not time at all - to try calling the bottom.

Intu

Note that this is Intu (LSE:INTU), the British retail property company, we're talking about - not the American software name. Intu has just released their results and they stink:

In the starkest sign yet of the fallout from the commercial pressures facing the retail sector, Intu Properties said that it was considering several “self-help” measures as it reported an £840 million first-half, pre-tax loss. The owner of the Lakeside shopping centre in Essex and the Trafford Centre in Manchester said that net rental income had fallen by 18 per cent to £205.2 million in the six months to the end of June as a result of retailers falling into administration or using insolvency measures to close stores or cut rents.

Also note that I'm not trying to be specific about this one stock. Rather, I'm warning about the whole sector. Because what happened with these results?

Almost £1 billion was wiped off the value of Britain’s biggest retail landlords yesterday after a shopping centre owner warned that it may need to raise equity in the face of fast-declining rental income and property values.

Intu's Problem

Leave aside the sector-wide point for a moment, this company specifically has a large amount of debt secured against those properties. So do all of the other such companies like Hammerson (OTCPK:HMSNF) (LSE:HMSO) and Land Securities (OTCPK:LSGOF) (OTCPK:LDSCY) (LSE:LAND). As rental income declines the cover for that interest bill declines. And as the capital value of the properties declines, so does the security for the loans. Given the general assumption that rents will never be negotiated or reviewed downwards, these companies tend to be well geared. Falling cover and security can mean either dumping properties into a falling market or having to go back to shareholders for more equity capital.

That last item is Intu has announced they're thinking about.

The Basic Sector Problem

As I've said before:

The point being that we've significant change happening in the underlying market here. Actually, rough statistics say that some 18% or so of UK retail spend is online now and some 16 or 17% of retail floorspace is empty. There's a connection between those two numbers, obviously enough. We would therefore expect to see a certain decline in the value of commercial retail property and also in the companies that own much of it. Thus HMSO and LAND perhaps.

There is no real way out of this for anyone. What was thought to be valuable is becoming ever less so. Further, the holders of that now-less-valuable property have always been pretty highly geared to those valuations. The standard operating practice in this sector is to have nearly as much debt as the rent roll will cover, and returning as much as possible to the shareholders in dividends. That's just been the business model. That works great in normal times, but horribly when those valuations are falling.

This is also not a cyclical change; this is sectoral, structural.

It Gets Worse

We can't really see any end to this. As I've also noted, we've also this news:

Primark is demanding 30% rent cuts on dozens of stores in an effort to close the gap with struggling rivals that have used insolvency procedures to slash liabilities. The budget fashion retailer is asking landlords for reductions on shops where the leases have several years to run, and in return is offering to extend the lease or invest in refurbishment. Most of Primark's 189 UK stores are held on leases.

Which brings us back to the fact that rents are reviewed upwards only except in the presence of a CVA or administration. Things have gotten so bad that this is no longer true. Extant leases are being negotiated downwards to lower rents. It's not just Primark doing this, either:

Next secured average rent reductions of 29% when it renewed leases last year. The book retailer Waterstones is said to be achieving even greater savings. The fact that Primark is demanding cuts before leases expire underlines the pressure facing landlords. Ann Summers and Schuh are also said to be pressing for immediate reductions.

Entirely profitable retail chains are using the market change to demand those lower rents. It is no longer a matter of retailers having to go bust before rent reductions occur. We've got near the entire market coming down in price. This is terrible news, obviously, for geared-up holders of the assets.

My Take On This

We could, obviously, say that the write-downs have now happened and that's that; we're at a new, lower yet stable level. Which is exactly what I don't think is true.

I don't see brick-and-mortar retail limiting online to its current level of roughly 20% of the market. I don't think online will ever be 100% of the market, either, but there's a long way to go to get to that level. My expectation is that online is going to continue to expand at the 5% and 10% a year it has been doing, picking up 1% to 2% of the total retail spend each year. Thus we have at least a decade or two of intense pain coming for these owners of traditional retail space. And I don't see any let-up in it.

The retail commercial property companies are therefore going to continue to have falling rent rolls, lowered capital valuations. Given their gearing, this is just going to mean worlds of pain for shareholders.

The Investor Takeaway

I've said it before and I'm saying it again now, given this latest round of evidence and results. British retail commercial property is just not a sector we want to be in. At some point, of course, matters will stabilize. Markets will overshoot - undershoot the valuations - as they always do. But I think that's some years away. Now's not the time to be thinking about trying to catch that falling knife.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.