'Collared' By The Fed And Trump's Trade War

The market is now at risk of being "collared" by a circular dynamic between the Fed and President Trump's trade war.

The last three days were manic, to say the least, and by the time the dust settled, this was the worst week for US stocks of 2019.

During what was variously described as a disastrous press conference on Wednesday, Jerome Powell said trade tensions nearly "boiled over" in May and June but "returned to a simmer" in July.

The Fed Chair made a number of mistakes over the course of his press conference, and that was one of them.

Not only did it suggest, to markets, that the Fed assessed trade tensions as likely to ease further, thereby reducing uncertainty and mitigating the need to cut rates further, it also signaled, to President Trump, that convincing policymakers to ease aggressively would likely require the instigation of more trade drama.

On Wednesday evening, Trump said this on Twitter:

What the Market wanted to hear from Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve was that this was the beginning of a lengthy and aggressive rate-cutting cycle which would keep pace with China, The European Union and other countries around the world. As usual, Powell let us down.

Hold that thought.

Powell also let the market down. The Chair's description of the July rate cut as a "mid-cycle adjustment" and his subsequent contention that "this isn't the start of a long series of rate cuts" were the opposite of what markets wanted to hear. The curve flattened the most since March of 2018 (a reflection of disappointment and a lack of faith in the idea that a single 25bp cut would be sufficient to inoculate the US economy from the trade frictions and global manufacturing slump) and, worse, the dollar moved sharply higher, a development that was starkly at odds with what the White House wanted to see and also with what the market needed (USD funding markets are still tight and the forthcoming Treasury supply deluge isn't going to help).

(Heisenberg)

The "reviews" (if you will) of Powell's performance were bad, and analysts generally implored market participants to focus on the underlying message. Here, for example, is a quick bit from BofA's front-end rates team:

FOMC communications this week, especially Chair Powell’s press conference, reflected a confused and muddled message. We encourage investors to look through the noise and focus on the underlying message from the Fed: they are uncertain, in risk management mode, and worried about low inflation. Elevated risks surrounding trade (i.e. potential 10% increase in China tariffs on Sept 1) and global developments leaves us still expecting lower US rates, a steeper curve, and favoring ways to position for an out of consensus uptick in inflation risk premium.

Here's an easy way to visualize the "worried about low inflation" bit:

(Heisenberg)

As far as the trade concerns go, less than 24 hours after Powell told reporters that trade tensions had "returned to a simmer", Trump huddled with Steve Mnuchin, Mick Mulvaney and Larry Kudlow in the Oval Office.

According to Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs, Mnuchin attempted to convince the president to give the Chinese a heads-up before threatening more tariffs. Mnuchin had, after all, just gotten back from talks in Shanghai the previous day.

According to Jacobs, Trump overruled Mnuchin and sent the tweets threatening to impose a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese goods while everyone was still sitting in the Oval Office.

The rest is history. Stocks, which had bounced nicely on Thursday morning following the Powell-inspired selloff the previous afternoon, plunged. 10-year yields dove to their lowest since early November 2016. And most importantly, traders began to price back in more Fed cuts. In other words, if Powell was hoping to push back against expectations for the kind of "aggressive" (to quote the President) cutting cycle that Trump and the market wants, the trade broadside negated that effort.

(Heisenberg)

One of the most important takeaways from what Nomura's Charlie McElligott called "one of the most manic 36 hours of trading I've seen in my 18-year career," is that to the extent President Trump was attempting to engineer more Fed cuts (where the most immediate concern would be ensuring that September is a "go", so to speak), it puts us right back in a familiar loop. Here's a simple illustration:

(Heisenberg)

That's something BofA warned about in June. Other desks (including Deutsche and JPMorgan) have produced similar analysis. "If the ‘Powell Put’ and ‘Trump Call’ are strong enough, they could create an ever-escalating trade war matched by an ever lower funds rate," BofA cautioned less than two months prior to the latest trade broadside, adding that "the stock market would be left in a range-bound ‘collar’ trade, with its upside and downside capped by the trade war and the Fed, respectively."

This was always the risk for the Fed in getting roped into implicitly underwriting the trade war. If Powell continues to play the game, he risks perpetuating trade tensions until things get so bad that the inflationary effects become impossible to mitigate no matter how hard Bob Lighthizer tries by fiddling with the list of affected products.

Consider this. Nearly two thirds of goods that will be affected in the next prospective round of tariffs are consumer goods, with apparel, footwear, toys and cellphones all in play. Have a look:

(Heisenberg)

See the problem? According to Goldman's estimates, the proposed next round of tariffs (i.e., what Trump threatened on Thursday) would boost PCE inflation 20bps by year-end and exert another 0.1-0.2% drag on GDP, with that latter figure coming in addition to a 0.2% hit from tariffs already imposed.

Do note that the latest read on core CPI was the hottest since January of 2018 and the July jobs report showed wage growth coming in hot.

No, a sudden breakout of inflation to the upside isn't likely (a disinflationary quagmire is still the base case for most folks, including the Fed, even if they won't readily acknowledge it). But the point is simply that as the trade war worsens, it puts the Fed in an impossible position. If the tariffs continue (and Trump indicated he would be willing to go above 25% on all Chinese goods if that's what it takes to extract the concessions he wants), it will eventually threaten to exert material upward pressure on consumer prices, while serving as a drag on GDP. There is no adequate monetary policy response to that. If you cut rates to offset the GDP hit, you risk worsening the inflation issue. If you stand pat or hike to head off inflation, you chance making the hit to growth worse.

This is complicated immeasurably by the fact that we are headed into an election year, so any action the Fed does take (or doesn't take) will be viewed through the lens of politics. President Trump's public calls for rate cuts make that dynamic even more acute.

As far as the near-term outlook is concerned, there are two possibilities. Either the Fed bends the proverbial knee in the face of trade tensions and indicates that a September cut is all but a sure bet, thereby putting us squarely in the "collar" dynamic illustrated in the flow chart above, or else policymakers attempt to stick to their guns and remain reluctant to explicitly countenance markets' efforts to price in additional rate cuts.

In that latter scenario, the dollar will remain stubbornly resilient, potentially exacerbating any squeeze in USD funding markets, stocks will struggle mightily and volatility will probably spike into an already favorable seasonal (see below).

(Bloomberg, Nomura's annotation)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.