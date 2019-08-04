Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There

Significant damage was done to the price of the stock due to titanic revisions to estimates that resulted in an avalanche of lawsuits.

Keeping investors in the dark as to a major change in the business model was most likely done to protect its existing client base.

In my last article, "Cloudera: The Gang that Couldn’t Shoot Straight", published on Seeking Alpha June 26, I was shocked that I was so wrong in analyzing the future prospects of Cloudera (CLDR). With major revisions from one earnings release to another showing significant drops in estimated revenues and ARR, it didn’t make any sense as to what had changed. From the earnings release on June 5 and forward-looking statements from management came this:

Reduction in Management Forecast 4th Q 2019 1st Q 2020 Top % Reduced ARR Growth $695-705 M $635-645M -11.02% Subscription Revenue $835-855 M $745-765M -14.77% Annualized Revenue Growth 18-21% 0-10% Operating Cash Flow $ -30-40 M $ -75-95 M -137.50%

The Street, already skeptical about the company’s prospects, saw these revisions as horrific. This was the second major revision just four months into financial reporting after the merger with Hortonworks. The drivers of future stock price growth, ARR growth and annualized revenue growth were decimated, and with that the stock price hit a 52-week low.

During the fiscal first-quarter 2020 conference call on June 5, Jim Frankola, CFO, stated:

Based on our sales pipeline in a typical length of an enterprise software sales cycle, we believe that Q2 will be the trough for bookings growth. Coupled with soft Q1 bookings, first half bookings performance will weigh on growth rate through the balance of the year. We expect ARR growth in Q2 to be between 10% and 12%, declining to 0% to 10% in Q4.

With the earnings release came the abrupt departure of Thomas Reilly, CEO. The Street took this as the proverbial nail in the coffin. I was in a state of shock, to say the least, as I didn’t understand what had changed from the prior quarter to this one. I wasn’t the only one. You never want to leave it up to the Street to interpret what has transpired, especially for a company they hadn't been too crazy about to begin with.

But then came a blog release (not a press release) on the Cloudera website on July 10. Charles Zedlewski, General Manager, Product and Business Units, & Arun Murthy, Chief Product Officer, announced Cloudera's business model would become open source licensing changing effective September 2019, and would be fully implemented as of February 2020. This change was to merge the Cloudera licensing fee based software model into the same model Hortonworks uses. From the blog post (my emphasis):

• Over the course of the next 6 months, we plan to consolidate and transition the small number of projects currently licensed by Cloudera under closed source licenses to open source licenses. For example, components such as Cloudera Manager, Cloudera Navigator, and Cloudera Data Science Workbench will all eventually be available under an open source license. • All of our open source licenses will adhere to one of two OSI approved licenses: the Apache License, Version 2, or the GNU Affero General Public License, Version 3 (“AGPL”). We considered a modified open source license but determined that it was important that we use community-accepted licenses. • All of the open source projects that we contribute to that are hosted by the Apache Software Foundation (“ASF”) will continue to be ASF governed projects. Furthermore, we will continue to contribute our enhancements and fixes to those projects upstream first, as both companies have since their founding. • Customers and developers will be able to access our products with a subscription agreement with Cloudera. We will have free (unsupported) subscription agreements for developers and for trials, and we will have paid subscriptions for commercial customers. The subscription agreement will cover the terms of support and maintenance, as well as access to the latest updates and security patches. In this way, we will align Cloudera’s open source strategy as closely as possible with the market leading open source strategy developed by Red Hat and accepted globally by thousands of businesses. • We plan to enact the license changes for all new releases moving forward including HDP, CDH and the upcoming Cloudera Data Platform ("CDP"). In this way, we can treat customers equally regardless of which platform version they plan to use. We plan to make the software distribution changes across all releases and versions. • Starting in September 2019, we’ll roll out our updated subscription agreement and software distribution model. Between September 2019 and January 2020, we’ll establish the new open source projects for formerly closed source components and begin licensing them under the AGPL.

Now, it seemed there were more logical reasons Cloudera's stock price finished its collapse from a 52-week high of $20.18 to a low of $4.89. Management's messaging was extremely unclear with little to no disclosure of the new total open source model, aside from top management expressing that it felt the open source model was the future of the industry in prior investor conferences. My choices after being eviscerated were to take my losses and hightail it out of there, or to stay the course since cloud technology is still in its infancy. Additionally, in light of the major changes in the business model, the downward revisions to revenue and ARR on June 5 are now more acceptable. The fact Jim Frankola, CFO, could not offer any projections for 2021 shows how dynamic the model can be going forward.

The past is a gauge to the present and future. Until the July 10 blog post, it never really added up as to why Thomas Reilly, soon to be former CEO, said this on the June 5 conference call:

The bulk of it is the delays followed by workloads moving to public cloud vendors native house offerings. And that's why we also - we didn’t share earlier. But the reason we prioritize CDP public cloud first is we want to close off that competitive disadvantage with our public home cloud hybrid offering. CDP private cloud is what our largest customers are most demanding, but we wanted to close off those workloads that are moving to public cloud. So, we want to control that with our customers.

When you factor in the blog post on July 10 and the statement above, the most likely reason for the secrecy in the transition was for fear of losing the Cloudera customer base it had at the time of the merger. It all makes sense now. That’s why expenses shot up higher than expectations due to intense focus by the Cloudera salesforce to keep existing customers in place, and why new client gains were minimal.

After saying in the prior quarter conference call that selling and administrative expenses would be decreasing as a result of the synergies between Cloudera and Hortonworks, what transpired with the fiscal first-quarter 2020 release was that these expenses increased 38% sequentially ($121 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 vs. $166 million in the first quarter of 2020). What wasn’t revealed was that these expenses increased in order to retain as many of Cloudera's old business customers as possible in the transition to the new model. As a result, going down from 962 to 929 subscribers, who generate over 100,000 ARR is due to the difficulty of recruiting new highend customers and due to a focus on retaining customers already in the fold when Cloudera is changing its fundamental business model.

With nondisclosure agreements, existing customers were not permitted to discuss the new Cloudera model of open source with the company's competitors. Whether that’s how it works in the real world is another matter. But the reason to use a blog post instead of calling full attention via a press release is that this allows for time for the new model to kick in in order to avoid a mass exodus. After the July 10 blog post there were very few articles that mentioned Cloudera’s transition.

Reilly’s leaving has more to do with the execution and timing of the strategy and how two major revisions to estimates were made with no clue as to why other than what the Street speculated. I believe management realized, after the fourth-quarter 2019 release and before the first-quarter 2020 release and conference call, that they were caught between a rock and a hard place as they needed to change the estimates going forward. On the one hand full disclosure of the open source model change could have caused competing forces to swoop in and take existing business away. On the other hand, massive lawsuits would almost be for certain as the stock collapsed based on another major revision. In any event, it is what it is.

So where are we now? The next questions are: why transition to a Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) open source model, and can it be successful?

In September 2014 Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst announced that the company was in the midst of a major shift from client-server to cloud-mobile. This shift did not change the subscription open source model where it was a one price for unlimited access to services, 24/7 support based and free updates.

Changing from a paid license model like Redis Labs and MonzoDB, Cloudera management choose a Wee Willie Keeler strategy of "hitting them were they ain’t". Keeler played from 1898 to 1910 and was known as one of baseball’s greatest place hitters.

The Cloudera portion of the business will start earning money in a different way that is synergetic to the open source model that is already in place at Hortonworks. Although the products can be used free of charge, a paid subscription must be purchased for technical support.

"The subscription agreement includes the terms and conditions of support and maintenance, as well as access to the latest updates and security patches," said Zedlewski and Murthy. They thus maintain a similar strategy to the successful Red Hat model.

This is hopefully where my decades of investment experience kick in. When World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) started the WWE Network, they used Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as its model. Better to be second in going into the unknown than the original trailblazer, as you can learn from Netflix's mistakes and their successes. WWE went from a pay-per-view to network subscription (monthly fee) model. Naysayers were questioning the strategy of taking a proven (although deteriorating) model and charging a lower monthly fee ($9.99) than the pay-per-view fee ($39.99-$49.99). History has shown that WWE's transition to the network has been very successful, as foreign expansion is still in its infancy. History has also shown it wasn’t the Netflix model used when obtaining off the charts contracts for its flagship brands, RAW and Smackdown. When the network started there was a major fear WWE was cannibalizing its cable fanbase. As it turned out, new upcoming contracts with Fox TV (NASDAQ:FOX) and NBC Universal will permit the company from exceeding $1 billion in revenue for the first time in WWE’s long history. The niche WWE has built on streaming can now be viewed in a broader universe where Netflix now has competition with Disney (NYSE:DIS), AT&T (NYSE:T), and YouTube, among others. The WWE Network is more immune than Netflix is due to its niche appeal.

I view Cloudera management's dream of copying the Red Hat model to be much like WWE copying Netflix. The biggest asset Cloudera has is its over 700 engineers from the merged companies who specialize in a specific technology where they develop open source solutions (including the soon-to-be-released Cloudera Data Platform [CDP]). Although parts of the Red Hat subscription model can be copied, I do not see Cloudera penetrating as many markets as Red Hat has done, since Cloudera’s technology is Hadoop-based and still evolving. This can be an advantage long term, as I do view Cloudera’s strength in the past as having been in real time/speed and security, plus dealing with big data pools of information. Hadoop technology has its skeptics, but from all that I have read it’s not going away anytime soon. Much like the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) operating system existing in a universe where most use a Windows-based technology, Hadoop will exist in a universe based on its evolution, where there is room for developing cutting-edge technologies that give users pertinent information and are easier to use. So a niche isn’t a bad thing, especially in a cloud environment that 10 years from now will not be the same as it is now. Using a hybrid big-data strategy free open source model can put Cloudera in a position to "hit them where they ain’t" that, with the release of the long awaited CDP will combine Hortonworks and Cloudera technology, hopefully to deliver a user-friendly platform that also works with popular public clouds (AWS and Azure).

This is the first time since I made my initial investment in Cloudera that I can see a clearer path to success. Only the future will tell if, as a Cloudera shareholder, I Can Believe Again.

