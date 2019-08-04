S&P 500 Fell The Expected 3%. Monday Should Bounce. For What Happens Next, Let's Look At The Charts

In order to know where you are going, you need to know where we are. We use the charts to map our way.

I'm going from down 3% to 5% to down 5% to 7%; here's why

In my Friday note, "S&P 500 Breaks Support Level Of 2,950; Next Stop: 2,900...", I thought we'd bounce at the 2,880-2,900-2,910 area. Friday's low for the S&P 500 2,914.11; that's close enough to say that this important level held. We closed at 2,932, which gives us our 3% drop. I think traders will use that as a sign for a quick trade on the long side. Also, those that shorted on Friday will look to buy in shares to lock in profits. But will this level last? I think the market needs more time to digest the escalation of the trade war with China. The constant drumbeat of lower growth in the rest of the world and contraction especially in the manufacturing PMIs. Many of which are now below 50, which represents contraction in manufacturing in places like Germany, and China.

China is notable in that it reported the lowest number in 27 years, just below 50. Here in the states, we are seeing our 10-year fall below 2%, and that has not stopped. We see the 2-year stubbornly higher than the 5-year showing inversion. This is a cause of concern for many market commentators and, in my mind, is what pushed Powell to lower Fed funds rate in the first place. If the 10-year rate continues to fall, the lower we get, the more shrill the proclamations of the coming of that ole boogeyman - recession will rise. We also haven't heard about how China will retaliate, though it doesn't announce that until the tariffs are actually slapped.

On the other hand, Trump could delay the tariffs to give US businesses more time to change their supply chain. In turn, China could quietly begin to buy farm products and halt Fentanyl smuggling into the US as it promised many times before. I felt obligated to give that caveat. The truth is I am in the other camp, the camp of hardening of positions. Frankly, this is good for Trump and his election prospects. And Xi, well, he has to stand tall for China's honor. The idea that Xi is president for life is hogwash. I have explained this many times before. There are many factions in the Communist Party, and if Xi does not show strength and keep tight control, he will not be President. It was little noted, but Ming Chai, an Australian citizen, cousin of President Xi Jinping was indicted for money laundering in Australia. I find this very interesting, and I wonder if this was initiated by domestic foes of Xi to weaken him.

Xi's rise to President was powered by his anti-corruption campaign, and here his own family is engaged in washing cash. Conspiracy aside, the fact this wasn't swept under the rug and combine that with the near-revolution in Hong Kong means that Xi cannot appear to knuckle under to the US. I don't write on geopolitics, I write about the stock market and stocks, and in the quiet of the weekend, I want to adjust my projection that this sell-off will be no deeper than 3-5%. I think 5% to 7% is a stronger possibility and perhaps another steeper drop early next month. The good news is that within the next four weeks, there will be definite signposts to trade between.

To know where you are going you have to know where you've been

Using the charts below, we see that we have put in a top, and that top will last until the fourth quarter as we gain visibility into 2020, and also we will see that Q3 will have grown smartly from Q2 GDP. How can I say that? Well, I am old enough to remember that for decades post-war the US was the world's engine of growth. There used to be a saying that if the US caught a cold, the rest of the world would have pneumonia. The consumer is 70% of our economy, and the consumer is earning more, saving more and spending more. Energy is cheap and coming more and more from US sources.

Friday's employment numbers included 16,000 new manufacturing hires. In the Obama admin, there were no manufacturing jobs added; tens of thousands were lost and expected to never come back. I am mentioning this not as a dig to the Obama admin, but just that manufacturing jobs are not a given, and they could be lost in droves even while the economy is growing. This is further proof that the US economy is healthy, it is growing, and the stock market will finish the year above the recent high.

That position if you agree is a powerful signpost in which to operate, so to sum it all up is we have an interim top, which savvy traders can use, either to write calls against equity positions, short calls (only experienced traders should do this), or close out positions as we get close to the 3,000 level. Then, presuming that we get the 5% to 7% drops to buy equity or to set up call spreads knowing where the upper limits are, a disciplined trader can do very nicely in that world. Let's look at the charts below.

SPY ETF one-year chart

The first chart is the SPY ETF one-year chart, which corresponds to the S&P 500 index. The two curved lines I drew in black at the right side of this chart represents a double top. Double tops portend lower prices and also a significant barrier to new highs. The horizontal orange line is the closing price. And isn't it fascinating that it skims the previous highs on the left-hand side? You can chalk that up to coincidence if you want, but experience tells practitioners of technical analysis that prior highs are a support level. A corollary is that once prior highs are pierced, they become resistance. In any case, what this chart is showing me is that traders will take this support and trade against it. That is why I think we bounce tomorrow. Simple, right? Well, they also see the double-top, and so they will take profits before we get there. So once the momentum switches back to the downside, I think the shorts will kick in somewhere under the Friday's close. Since there is a fairly wide band of support, I think we hold somewhere at or just below 2,900 (temporarily). I hope this helps anyone looking to trade the overall market. But let's look deeper and also let's look at the higher beta areas that I think offer a better chance for greater alpha in the next few charts.

SPY ETF one-year chart

Source: TradingView

SPY ETF three-month chart

This is the SPY ETF again, but at three months, I just want to illustrate how far away we are from the correction being over, and why with hindsight I am readjusting my downside risk more firmly in the 5% to 7% camp. Here we see the bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern (that I had used to justify higher highs), which I underlined in black for your viewing pleasure. Just like a head-and-shoulders formation is very bearish, the inverse is very bullish. This formation is now kaput with the rally decidedly broken. You can see that on the right side. I put in a trend line to illustrate that is taking us below the right "Shoulder".

I didn't mark it on the chart, but we could be vulnerable to a fall ultimately to the 2,700 area. I am NOT saying that it's likely, but if we break other support levels, you will start hearing 2,700. Probably by then, the danger will have passed. Chartists always point out where the downside is. That doesn't mean they believe it, but those people who benefit by panicking everyone will magnify the worst-case scenario. The louder that gets, the closer we are to a bottom, and the more money you should allocate on the long side. So let's leave that aside.

SPY three-month chart

Source: TradingView

Now let's look at IGV, the internet software ETF, and SMH, the semiconductors ETF

IGV is very similar to SPY, with the inverse head and shoulders and the double top. Here it already looks like there is more to go on the downside since it looks like IGV broke support somewhere in the low 220s. There looks like 10 points of further downside to get to some support. If we do get a bounce tomorrow, and you agree that we are vulnerable to further selling in the market, overall you might want to trim some holdings to generate a bit more cash. This is only for fast money traders that are in the market a few days a week. This whole drop could be over in a week, and it doesn't pay for less habitual speculators to try to be in and out of the market. This is especially so for long-term investors.

In fact, if you have been holding off putting new money to work because the market was too damn high, you can start thinking about which holding to add to. Use the dividend as a guide. Has a name that you own fallen enough so that the dividend is juicier? Put more cash to work there, easy-peasy. But I digress fast money traders if you put on a trade on Friday or sometime last week and you are showing a profit tomorrow break off a little and let it sit in cash for the next opportunity.

IGV, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Source: TradingView

SMH, semiconductors ETF, broken trend line with a pronounced double top

Now if you wanted to argue that all the other charts really didn't look like a double top, I would dispute with you about that. No one, however, could argue that the SMH chart is NOT showing a double top. These are the "Grand Tetons" of double tops. The black line I added on the right is the trendline, and it is decidedly broken. I like the semiconductors as an interesting area for trading, but we are going to need a pattern that looks like a base. There are a whole bunch of names that I like in this space, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Xilinx (XLNX), Texas Instruments (TXN), Lam Research (LRCX), Micron (MU), Nvidia (NVDA). I am sure there are others and they always do better in the fall. Right now, let things settle. I have TXN as a long-term investment; don't sell it. In fact, if you have any of these names and you are underwater, just tough it out. Cooler weather and better times are not too far off. If you are sitting on hefty gains and don't feel like you have enough cash on hand, you might want to trim a little...

Source: TradingView

If you want some confirmation on what I have been saying, the below quote from Bloomberg TV which was widely reported elsewhere might help. I have been saying for about three weeks that the US market (for now) is fully valued. The ultimate value investor agrees...

"Buffett shies away from buying stocks as market surges to new records The world's most famous value investor isn't seeing much value in stocks at record highs. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) sold $1 billion more worth of stocks than it bought last quarter, its biggest net selling since the end of 2017. Buffett hasn't had a major acquisition in several years and has pulled back on one of his newest ways to deploy cash slowing down repurchases of Berkshire's own stock in the second quarter."

Take a look at Slack and Redfin

I don't want to leave you without any actual stocks to recommend, so I would like to highlight two names. You should not go out and buy them on Monday, but think about initiating positions after you do your own research.

The first is Redfin (RDFN). This name is on my real estate list, and it's a new kind of real estate broker, highly automated and geared to the millennial homebuyer. The earnings report was very good, revenue increased 39% year-over-year, which is great, but what really caught my eye was RedfinNow. This is an "instant" homebuying service where RDFN buys your home. My guess is that it's similar to Zillow (Z) service that buys homes and flips them. To a broker, this makes a lot of sense. If you need to move to a new job across the country, or you need a bigger/smaller home, RDFN saves you the hassle. It also queues you up to use RDFN as a broker for your new home purchase. With cheap rates, RDFN should continue doing well.

The second is Slack (WORK). I have spoken adoringly about this name, and I still think it's very expensive, but it's fallen enough that it's worth starting a position in it. This is not going to be a fast money trade, and more of a long speculation. My hope is that it falls even further so that you can buy more at lower prices. I wish that long-term investors can participate in it since I want them to concentrate on dividend stocks. If you are building a trust fund or saving for college for a daughter, son or the grands and want to include a growth name that has potential, I think that WORK is an interesting tech name that could be a platform for the way people work now.

Please buy in increments. Something I always say, but in this crazy market, you really cannot be "all-in" all at once.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.