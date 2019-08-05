The Asset Allocator: From Free Enterprise And Free Trade To Just 'Free' (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).
An investigation by ProPublica Illinois has found that that dozens of students are qualifying for federal, state and university needs-based aid, despite not being needy, through a sneaky maneuver.
This podcast (5:46) suggests that this abuse is reminiscent of folks who transfer assets to heirs in order to qualify for Medicaid. In a way, last week’s Fed rate cut has the feel of making an expensive item, stocks, more affordable to the already rich. From these musings come two takeaways for advisors.