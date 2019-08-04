Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2019 09:00 ET

Company Participants

Jeff Olmstead - President & CEO

Philip Houchin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Noel Parks - Coker & Palmer

Presentation

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jeff Olmstead, CEO.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you, Sylvia, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for your participation on the call today.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not