Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP)
by: SA Transcripts
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)
Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
August 1, 2019 09:00 ET
Company Participants
Jeff Olmstead - President & CEO
Philip Houchin - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Noel Parks - Coker & Palmer
Presentation
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Jeff Olmstead, CEO.
Jeff Olmstead
Thank you, Sylvia, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for your participation on the call today.
Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not