Mondi Plc (MONDF) CEO Peter Oswald on H1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mondi Plc (OTCPK:MONDF) H1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2019

Peter Oswald - CEO

Andrew King - CFO

Alexander Berglund - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Cole Hathorn - Jefferies

Justin Jordan - Exane BNP Paribas

Wade Napier - Avior Capital Markets

Brian Morgan - Morgan Stanley

Matthias Pfeifenberger - Deutsche Bank

David OBrien - Goodbody Stockbrokers

Peter Oswald

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Mondi Results Presentation for the First Half of 2019. It's -- thank you for your attendance, which we really appreciate. I'm Peter Oswald, Chief Executive, and with me is Andrew King, our CFO. In a moment, I will share with you some highlights, and then Andrew will walk you in more detail through the numbers. And then let's talk about the markets, the operations of our three business units as well as the major market trends and key strategic developments overall. And finally, Andrew and I are very happy to take your questions. In a more slower -- in a slower environment, Mondi has once again delivered a strong set of results, a strong performance.

Our underlying EBITDA is up by 5%, and our underlying operating profit is up by 8%. We have, once again, achieved a 23% return on capital employed, and we have achieved, once again, a 23% EBITDA margin. And you will hear more details from Andrew. We had a good contribution from our acquisitions, Powerflute in Finland and the two bag plants in Egypt. Our finalized capital investments, the biggest one was in the Czech Republic are delivering strongly and there is more to come. We have several major investments underway in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, in Russia and a number of smaller projects, which will deliver growth from 2020 to 2022. Our sustainable packaging approach, EcoSolutions, is starting to deliver innovations in packaging to address the plastic waste problem. It is enthusiastically received by our customers.

EcoSolutions helps our customers to achieve their sustainability goals by changing to sustainable packaging. And the guiding principle is paper where possible, plastic when useful. More on this later. We have completed the simplification of our corporate structure with 1 parent company, Mondi Plc, owning all the assets of the group. Overall, we've made good progress on our journey of value-accretive growth, and we will continue this journey.

Over to you, Andrew.

Andrew King

Thanks very much, Peter, and welcome from my side. As Peter mentioned, I'll go first on to the operating financial highlights. And just to remind you that we did early adopt IFRS 16, so all our current year numbers and the restated prior year numbers all-inclusive of the IFRS 16 effect.

As Peter had already mentioned, we did deliver a very strong performance on all key financial metrics. As you can see, revenue was up 1% on the prior year or roughly flat on a like-for-like basis, if we exclude the impact of acquisitions and disposals. We saw generally higher average selling prices, while like-for-like volumes were down on the prior year and currency effects had a very limited impact in the period.

At the underlying EBITDA level, we were up 5%, which was driven by year-on-year margin expansion. Similarly, we successfully mitigated the inflationary cost pressures and our acquisitions, contributions from completed capital investment projects and the forestry fair value gain more than offset the impact of the higher planned maintenance shuts. On the latter, we estimate the impact of the period at around EUR80 million against the prior year effect of around EUR55 million. The full year effect is estimated at around EUR150 million, pretty much in line with the previous guidance we have given.

All of that amounted to a return on capital employed of 23.2% on a rolling 12-month basis. If I then move to the variance analysis in more detail, and you can see the drivers behind that EBITDA movement. As I'd already noted, the price gains were the largest contributor in the period, albeit that the pricing movements were mixed across our segments, with higher prices in the kraft paper and Industrial Bags value chain and the year-on-year pickup in our corrugated box pricing, partly offset by lower containerboard prices following the peaks reached in Q4 of 2018.

Similarly, while we see volumes down in the period, this does mark a very mixed picture. This is the longer planned mill maintenance shuts having a significant impact on volumes in the paper businesses, and thereby, distorting the year-on-year comparability. In downstream businesses, we saw good growth in key regions in corrugated, while Industrial Bags volumes were down on a like-for-like basis due to weakness in selected regional markets.

Consumer Packaging is stabilizing following a period of downward pressure on volumes and personal care components. Peter will be providing a lot more detail on these market dynamics later in the presentation. As expected on the cost side, we did see cost inflation across the group. Within variable costs, wood, chemicals and energy were up on the prior year, while the only significant exception was paper for recycling, where prices remain low due to the import -- Chinese import restrictions.

While always difficult to predict, it would appear that there is now general easing on our cost pressures as the effects of the general macroeconomic slowdown feed down the value chain. Lower oil prices going into the second half of the year are helpful, although the future direction and impact it may have on our cost base is, of course, very difficult to predict.

While they're not specifically shown in this analysis, the currency effects did have -- had a neutral effect on the variance as the positive effects of a stronger U.S. dollar and the weaker South African rand were offset by the sharply weaker Turkish lira and other minor effects. Other major currencies to which the group is exposed were relatively stable when compared to the prior year. We, of course, are very pleased to see, as Peter mentioned, the strong contribution from acquisitions that were completed in the prior year, again, very much in line with our expectations.

There were no acquisitions or disposals completed in the period under review. Although, in July, we did agree the sale of a specialized coating plant in Belgium, which will give rise to a gain on disposal in the second half. The disposal is expected to have only a limited negative impact on the group underlying EBITDA on a go-forward basis. As already mentioned, the forestry fair value gain in the period was an additional contributor to EBITDA, while a gain in the first half of the prior year was below average at around EUR13 million. The first half gain this year of EUR52 million, giving rise to a EUR39 million year-on-year increase was clearly above what we would typically expect to see.

The gain was driven by a combination of factors. Most important of which is the significant rise in the export price of timber. But also due to the increase in the net volumes of standing timber and generally low increases in costs associated with harvesting the timber. While always notoriously difficult to predict, given the many variables involved, given what we do know today, we would expect a significantly smaller net gain in the second half of the year.

As a reminder, the annual fair value gain, if I take the average for the last 5 years was about EUR45 million with a high of EUR64 million in 2016. If I then go onto the contribution, I'm looking at it by business units, some brief comments from myself, and then Peter will give you more detail later. Fibre Packaging, as you can see, remains the largest business unit contributing 61% to group EBITDA and showing good year-on-year growth of 4%. Higher average selling prices and the contribution from acquisitions and capital investment projects more than offset higher costs and the effect of the no maintenance shuts.

Uncoated Fine Paper was also able to increase EBITDA versus the comparable prior year period of an already very high base. While this was helped in part by the higher forestry fair value gain, we do continue to benefit from very strong cost control and our exposure to emerging markets. Pleasingly, in Consumer Packaging, which accounts for around 11% of our group EBITDA, we have seen a stabilizing performance, being flat on the prior year comparable period and 12% up sequentially.

I'll then briefly move to a few comments on the items below the underlying operating profit level. You will see that the 5% increase in underlying EBITDA translated into an 8% increase in underlying earnings per share. We saw a lower depreciation and amortization charge in the period, down from EUR222 million in the prior year to EUR215 million as the effects of net acquisitions and our capital investment program were more than offset by currency effects and the impact of a revision in the estimated useful lives of certain assets.

The effect of the latter, we estimated at around EUR11 million in the period or EUR22 million on a full year basis. As a consequence of these effects, we have lowered our full year guidance on depreciation and amortization to around EUR420 million to EUR450 million. As you'll see, net finance costs were up on the prior year as a lower effective interest rate was more than offset by the higher average net debt, mainly due to the effects of the acquisitions made in the middle of the prior year and the one-off special dividend paid on the 2017 earnings. And of course, partly offset by the ongoing deleveraging we've achieved in the intervening period. The underlying tax charge was up on both the increase in profitability and a marginally higher effective tax rate of 28% -- 23%, sorry, in line with our previous guidance. Net special items in the period were limited to the transaction costs incurred to date to effect the corporate simplification, which completed in late July.

We estimate total fees in this regard to be around EUR20 million to EUR22 million, of which a portion will be capitalized to equity and the remainder charge to special items in the second half. Then going on to the cash flow effects in the period under review. And as always, looking at it this in terms of the movement in net debt, you can see that the cash generated from operations remains very strong at EUR737 million in the period. This does include a seasonal increase in working capital, giving rise to a cash outflow for the period of EUR104 million.

In common with prior years, we would expect this to partly reverse in the second half, and we retain our full year guidance of working capital between 12% and 14% of turnover. Capital expenditure for the period, including investment in forestry assets amounted to EUR362 million. We, again, retain our full year guidance for capital expenditure of around EUR700 million to EUR800 million on average for 2019 and 2020 as we continue to invest in our privileged asset base to deliver value-accretive growth.

We, of course, continue to prioritize the growth in the ordinary dividend in the context of our 2x to 3x dividend cover policy. To this end, we have delivered a compound annual growth in the ordinary dividend over the past 5 years of 16%. The interim dividend of $27.28 per share represents half of the prior year final dividend. As always, we will make the final determination of the appropriate level of the full year dividend when proposing the final dividend at the end of the financial year.

Lastly, from my side, a quick recap of some of the technical guidance we've already provided. I believe I've commented on all of these items through the course of my presentation. But of course, happy to take any questions at the end of the presentation. So thank you from my side. And with that, I hand you back to Peter.

Peter Oswald

Thank you, Andrew. Please note whenever I mention any comparisons, they refer to year-on-year. So comparing H1 2019 to H1 2018, unless otherwise indicated. Let's turn now to our markets and businesses. Fibre Packaging saw EBITDA of EUR555 million, up 4% with an industry-leading EBITDA margin of 27%. As Andrew mentioned, we benefited from average price increases. Prices went up in kraft paper, Industrial Bags and very pleasingly Corrugated Packaging. On the contrary, we saw price declines in containerboard, mainly in the standard grades of brown kraftliner and recycled containerboards, much less in the specialty grades of white top kraftliner and semi-chem fluting, and I will come to that on the next slide.

We also enjoyed good contributions from our three recent acquisitions, Powerflute and the two bag plants in Egypt, and you have seen the numbers in the bridge from Andrew as well as from our capital investments, the biggest one of which was our state investment, which are delivering strongly.

This positives were partly offset by cost increases, however, mitigated by cost reduction programs and by the big maintenance shut at Syktyvkar, which affected both Fibre Packaging and Uncoated Fine Paper. We stopped production of 1 of our two recycled containerboard machines at our Tire Kutsan mill in Turkey, which had an annual capacity of 65,000 tonnes because we saw prices in Turkey decline much more. Actually, now they have come back to European levels, again, just shows the volatility.

We agreed to sell the smallest of our four extrusion coating plants located in Belgium because it was specialized on extrusion coating of various non-paper substrates. And so we didn't have the synergies.

Let's now look at our Corrugated Packaging value chain within Fibre Packaging. As you can see on the charts, the standard grade brown kraftliner and recycled containerboard declined. And if one takes the year-on-year average, it was by 5% and 13%, respectively. The specialty grades of white top kraftliner and semi-chem fluting were basically on an average basis flat year-on-year, but obviously, the decline is significantly higher for all of these grades if one compares extra levels with the peaking around in the fourth quarter of last year.

With regards to pricing, all grades, excluding white top kraftliner looked fairly stable at the moment. Looking at the medium-term supply-demand balance, the situation is different in various products. For semi-chem fluting, we see pleasingly no capacity increases, which are planned. For brown and white top kraftliner and testliner, more capacity will enter the market over the next two to three years. And therefore, demand side growth is required to balance these effects.

The biggest driver could be China, where demand growth currently appears unsustainably weak and where domestic capacity should either decline or stagnate due to the import ban on paper for recycling. For an economy growing its GDP at 6% and even if it was somewhat less, a return to growth in demand for containerboard can happen very rapidly. And actually, it should happen at a certain point in time. Now going on to Corrugated Packaging, we increased prices despite the 13% lower average prices in recycled containerboard, which is the main input material. Volumes grew in Mondi at 4% in Europe, which was largely offset by volume declines in Turkey and Russia.

This positive development in volume and prices in Europe is the benefit from our innovations in smart and performance packaging, where we have now achieved a leading role. Our most recent customer survey testifies to the progress we have been making over the last years. And I will talk about our innovation somewhat more. So let's now look to the other value chain, which is kraft paper and the Industrial Bag.

In kraft paper, as forecasted at our full year results presentation five months ago, we delivered 8% higher average kraft paper prices. We successfully placed our additional capacity at Štetí without any problems. Overall, volume growth, however, will -- is -- doesn't look -- doesn't show this increase because please be reminded that we divested our high-cost kraft paper mill in the U.S. last year. So this is partly offsetting it, but the volume development is very pleasing. Short term, a weaker economy and some destocking will negatively impact on volume and prices in certain grades. We continue to evaluate our product mix and mill utilization in this context.

Pleasingly, increasing demand for some of our specialty kraft papers, [indiscernible], by example, help us to mitigate the cyclical effects. On a medium-term view, we are not aware of any significant new capacity. So that's really good news. Now moving on to the downstream Industrial Bags, they were successful in passing on the paper cost increase in full, however, this pricing discipline led to lower volumes on a like-for-like basis, mainly driven by the destocking in Middle East and a weak market in the U.S. If one includes the acquisition of our two plants in Egypt, however, Industrial Bags showed also volume growth. We expect a somewhat softer demand in some regions over the next month.

Let me take this opportunity to comment on a few on our long-term competitive advantages of Fibre Packaging, which we believe will be especially beneficial in a somewhat softer market environment. Around 2/3 of our packaging paper capacity is in the first cost quartile and another 1/5 in the second cost quartile. This is not replicable by anyone over an extended period of time.

We have a diversified portfolio of packaging paper grades, brown and white top kraftliner, semi-chem fluting, recycled containerboard, kraft top liner, bleached and unbleached sack kraft paper and several different specialty kraft papers. This is unparalleled in our industry and gives us resilience if overcapacities develop in one or another product area.

We have a number of specialty products with premium pricing and lower cyclicality, like specialty kraft paper, bleach sack kraft or semi-chem fluting. In kraft paper, we are more than 70% downstream integrated and in recycled containerboard, we're more than 100% integrated. Very importantly, we have a long proven track record of operational excellence both in paper and in converting, which we will further enhance with our -- with a quite an impressive number of digital projects, especially digitalization is an important tool for us towards our ambition to become the global benchmark in the paper and packaging industry.

After working on it for several years and with the experience of consumer packaging, we have transformed ourselves to become a leader in innovation, especially in Corrugated Packaging, containerboard and specialty kraft paper. In our many customer events have frequently experienced that we have become a partner of choice for performance and smart packaging, and most importantly, sustainable packaging.

Just to remind you that we won only in Corrugated Packaging 7 WorldStar awards in 2019, much more than any other corrugated company in the world. Everyone is talking about innovation. And I think, especially for investors and analysts, it's always difficult to judge at the end what is the substance behind it. For us, it is very clear. We have to achieve a sustainable price premium and superior EBITDA margins. So if you have innovation, which is just new, but you can't get a price premium, for us, this doesn't count. What counts is price premium and a better EBITDA margin and you can see that in our numbers.

Now another very important topic I want to talk a bit about is that Mondi is in our view best positioned to develop sustainable packaging solutions being the world's biggest kraft paper and paper bag maker and a major player in plastic-based flexible packaging. Because of this unique positioning, Mondi's growth in this value chain is likely to accelerate. Now your question will be, how much will be the growth? And it is difficult to judge at this point in time because the big impact will be dependent on legislators and consumers.

Let's first take legislators. What is the willingness of legislators to internalize the environmental cost of single-use plastic packaging, which are today externalized? And by cost externalized, we mean that the cost of polluting the environment and leaving a problem for the next 10 to 15 generations is not included in market prices, but rather paid by society and even worse, only by future generations.

Hence, we would support attacks on plastic and ban for certain single-use plastic packaging, along the lines we've already seen for single-use carrier bags in order to reflect the environmental cost of plastic waste. A case in point is plastic usage for e-commerce, where returnable crates, paper boxes and paper bags. By example, that's a strongly growing part of our business, but from a small base, have clear environmental benefits to plastic but sometimes higher costs as the environmental costs of plastics are externalized.

Another case, our various packaging solutions in do-it-yourself shops where sustainable paper solutions are available, but again, sometimes more expensive. Second, it will depend on end consumers to pay a price premium for sustainable paper solutions. And again, I think we need the help of the legislature because, yes, there is a certain population who is willing to pay up, but whether it's the majority of the population that is my big question marks.

So I think one has to be in terms of timing somewhat cautious because any legislation will allow for several years of transition, and our customers need time to change their filling equipment. Therefore, we will see some immediate effect, like we already see it in the carrier bags and some other products. But to have a really big impact on our volumes, it will take a few years, but then the impact can be very significant.

So let's move on to Consumer Packaging. Consumer Packaging realized an EBITDA of EUR102 million, 1% down year-on-year and the EBITDA margin is 12.3%. We are pleased to see further progress in profit growth in consumer goods packaging. So our flexible packaging based on product innovations and continuous improvement. As predicted, volumes in personal care components were stable in the first half of 2019 due to market share gains in a specific product area. However, mid-term, we expect a continuous decline due to a change of product mix for another two years.

Medium term, we see a unique positioning of consumer good packaging in combination with our kraft paper and paper bag value chain offering paper where possible and sustainable plastic packaging solutions where useful. Moving on to Uncoated Fine Paper. We achieved an EBITDA of EUR254 million, up 10% year-on-year. The EBITDA margin is now 28%. On one hand, we benefited from price increases. On the other hand, we had some higher costs, however, mitigated by our cost reduction programs, as Andrew has mentioned. Also, as Andrew has already highlighted, first half year results were impacted by two major nonrecurring items, one of which was the significantly higher forestry fair value gain, somewhat, partly compensated by the big maintenance shut at Syktyvkar.

Also in Uncoated Fine Paper, we enjoy several sustainable competitive advantages, especially the cost advantages of our Russian and Slovakian assets, the geographic diversity, the less structural decline, better growth rates in Russia and South Africa and the many specialty products, which we have. If we look to the price picture, we can see that prices for uncoated wood-free were up year-on-year, but have recently weakened. Uncoated wood-free deliveries of the European industry to Europe were 6% down in the first half year, so much more than usual.

We don't have the final underlying consumption picture of the industry because imports on -- import data not yet available. But still, we think that the final consumption will also be probably down in the order of magnitude of 5%. Positively, we have seen that demand in Russia and South Africa is stable to slightly declining. Mondi's production volumes of uncoated wood-free declined by 8%. However, more [indiscernible] driven by the long shut -- because of the long shut of Syktyvkar and the 1 paper machine, which was being stopped at Merebank last year in the third quarter.

Within this business unit, we also have pulp, but we also have some of the pulp in Fibre Packaging, but to give an overall picture, we are net long on pulp of around 300,000 tonnes. Prices were comparable on a year-on-year basis, but sequentially down. At the moment, as you all know, prices are declining, and we are not in any position to make any forecasts.

So let's now talk about the most important strategic developments. Now sustainability has really moved to center stage. It has always been a pillar of Mondi strategy. But following the plastic waste debate, it has become an even more relative -- it has become even more relative to all pillars of our strategy. We intend to be the choice for customers and consumers and investors with regard to sustainability. And our approach to support our customers to achieve their sustainability goals is called EcoSolutions. We do this in collaboration with them through jointly developing innovative, sustainable packaging solutions, replacing non or less sustainable solutions.

And so we need a bit to reflect on the plastic topic in a wider sense. Expert estimates that plastic consumption will at least triple by 2050. The current focus is very much on recycling, but it will not stem the tide of plastic waste. Recycling is important but it is not sufficient. Even in much higher recycling rate, we'll see an increasing volume of plastic going to landfill or ending up in the oceans. And this is unacceptable.

Mondi's contribution and approach is the 3-R approach, replace, reduce, recycle where possible. The best solution is to replace plastic by paper because some plastic will always end up in landfills even if it's recyclable and stay there for many hundreds of years. However, if the barrier properties of plastic are needed, and so we will need plastic in the future, the next best is to dramatically reduce the volume of plastic. And this is achievable by replacing rigid plastic with flexible packaging, typically, saving up to 70% of plastic. And the third step, we are busily working on is recycling. Our contribution is to innovate to make plastic recyclable and to use more recycled plastic in our products. And I will give you some examples on the next page. Now Mondi has a unique combination of paper and plastic expertise and customer intimacy. And being the world's biggest kraft paper and paper bag producer and a leading flexible plastic packaging supplier positions us well to contribute to the reduction of plastic waste.

Coming now to the second box, as in previous year, our capital investment projects have been a major profit contributor, and so has been stated, a project of EUR335 million has strongly delivered in the first half of 2019. Our CapEx project in Ružomberok, Syktyvkar and Štetí are in plan. The additional pulp production of 100,000 tonnes in Ružomberok should start end of this year and our 300,000-tonne kraft top white paper machine end of next year, as previously communicated. So no change in the plan, we are fully in plan.

Finally, we have simplified the simplification of our corporate structure, which was already mentioned. So here are a few examples of our main innovations.

So I was speaking about replacing plastic by paper and the first one is a good example. Our e-shop DelightBox, typically, e-retailers package fashion in plastic bags. This box, which is delivered flat to the retailer, therefore, saving space for them and saving time for which it is filled because it can very quickly, so to say, within seconds, be erected. And the nice thing is, if you think about getting a present of fashion, whether you take it out with scissors and so opening the plastic bag or opening this box in an elegant way, obviously, has a very different customer and consumer experience.

The second example is our recyclable barrier film, an example for recycling in the sense of a circular economy. As you are aware about, the characteristic of barrier films is that conventionally they are made of different polymers. And what we have developed, and there's really very high demand for that product is that we use several layers of the same polymer, just with different properties to achieve the same or similar barrier properties, but just with 1 polymer.

And the third example is our pouch, which uses 20% of recycled plastic. So it should be used then not in the food sector obviously, but in the -- in the hygiene sector and which is in itself recyclable. And this is a project under the umbrella of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which is led by Mondi. And we will give you -- for those of you who'd join us at Štetí, we will give you more color about our EcoSolutions in Štetí.

And that's a good opportunity to remind you of our invitation to our mill visit at Štetí in the Czech Republic in November, and the focus will be on our sustainably -- sustainability approach, EcoSolutions, and to show you what our substantial investments over the last two years have achieved as well as our current capital investments, which are under preparation or underway.

So coming now to the outlook. The core message for the remainder of 2019, and we've told very long about the wording of this, especially given that market seems to pick up now is that overall, we have to say that demand is generally softer across the markets, simply because the economy in Europe is fairly slow and also the Far East is fairly slow.

However, because of our robust business model, our portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions and our culture of continuously driving performance, we remain confident of continuing to deliver a strong and industry-leading performance. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our high qualified employees of Mondi for their commitment and their operational excellence.

So my summary, finally, is in a softer environment, Mondi produced again 23% ROCE and had again -- achieved again a 23% EBITDA margin. So we are resilient. There is more to come in 2020 to 2022 because we have a good pipeline of growth -- projects. The big ones have been mentioned, Syktyvkar, Ružomberok, Štetí, but there are a number of smaller projects underway, which will, on the margin, contribute to our growth. And finally, our sustainability approach, EcoSolutions, will help our customers to achieve their sustainability goals by changing to sustainable packaging, and we are convinced that the plastic topic will not go away and will give us being positioned as we are positioned with plastic and paper, and especially the kraft paper grades, which are needed, the necessary growth option for the future. Even though we've highlighted that for the next two to three years, the marginal impact will be fairly small in an overall Mondi context, but we believe it will become significant in the medium term.

So thank you very much for your attention. And Andrew and I are now very happy to take your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Andrew King

Thank you, and I will take some initial questions from the floor and then go to the phones and e-mail. Alex?

Alexander Berglund

I'm Alexander Berglund, Bank of America. I have two questions. I think I'll start with the first one and let you answer that and continue with the second one. The first one is on containerboard. You announced a hike of EUR6 per tonne in -- on the recycle side. Now it seems you didn't get that, but we're looking at stable pricing. Just if you can get a -- give a bit color on those negotiations on why you didn't see any increase? And I know you don't want to forecast, but just kind of in down to second half, is it more kind of -- if you look at inventory levels, et cetera, and your order book, is this kind of stable pricing that we should expect?

And then following up on containerboard, a bit more longer term, you mentioned, Peter, about the opportunity in China if demand picks up there and also, potentially, if there's less capacity, yes, given kind of the trajectory and OCC restrictions. If we think about the potential of capacity reductions in China, do you think that this will result in more imports from the West or we're just going to end up with that gap, but a potential gap being filled up by new capacity in other parts of Asia or kind of recycled pulp from the U.S., for example? That's my first question. I'll let you answer that.

Peter Oswald

Okay. Thank you, Alex. So on containerboard, what we contributed to achieve was probably to slow the decline. We've got some price increases very selectively, but we're still in negotiations. And as the situation -- our order books have become actually quite good, there is a certain chance, but we would not want to predict it because overall, we stay with our main finding that the economy is fairly slow.

Now on China, China will have a gap. And it's anyone's guess, a number of you have written about it of up to 10,000 -- 10 million tonnes of paper, which they might have to import. And yes, some of this will come -- recycled containerboard will come from neighboring markets. But I think on the balance, there will be more imports, both from the U.S. and from Europe. And you see actually the numbers going up, it's just at the moment this conundrum that we've an economy growing by 6%, I think their production growth is very similar, but it obviously didn't -- doesn't seem to need more boxes, which is a bit difficult to understand. So at a certain point in time, we will get surprised, but no one can call the exact timing.

Alexander Berglund

And my second question is more on capital allocation and shareholder returns, you announced quite a solid increase in our interim dividend. Is this kind of what we should kind of expect into the full year as well as that's kind of what you're signaling? And then also a bit longer term, is this kind of a function of your confidence in kind of generating good operating cash flow in the coming years? Or should we see this more as that you see a little bit less opportunities for investments or kind of another investment plan look for the next coming five years after you've done with this one? Basically, what I'm trying to understand is from a long-term perspective, how much of the potential growth in Mondi is going to be a function of what you can do on investments and how much is going to be just at the mercy of what the pricing -- what pricing does for different products?

Peter Oswald

Yes. So before I hand over to Andrew, just almost a bit ironically, say, I mean people were very worried about containerboard price falling, they have fell by 100-120 [ph], depends what you see in kraftliner prices. And Mondi's underlying operating profit is up by 8%. So we are a resilient company for all the reasons I've mentioned. And yes, in economic slowdown, it does affect us, but fortunately, it's relatively minor changes in our earnings, and we are still producing a lot of cash. And so we have a luxury problem. But I hand it over to you, you are the capital allocator.

Alexander Berglund

I think -- I think, firstly, I would say that you've interpreted a lot into an interim dividend. I mean there seem to be two parts to that. And the one is that have we ran out of opportunities? We believe not. We still believe that there's a lot of both organic growth opportunities within our business and we believe there's a lot of optionality across our business on the inorganic front, should we say, and we continue to seek those opportunities and that certainly hasn't changed. In terms of the dividend itself, as I always try and stress, the interim dividend is a prepayment of the final dividend or the full year dividend, for want of better term, and we'll assess the full year dividend based on the full year earnings, which I think is always appropriate. But having said that, I think the Board clearly is of the view that we are very confident in the resilience, as Peter says, of our business model in ongoing very strong cash and profit generation of the business.

And of course, we've got a very strong balance sheet. So that in itself gives us the confidence to, obviously, increase the interim dividend, and we believe we can continue to hold. And if not, obviously, grow the full dividend in the context of our cover policy, but not -- and at the same time, maintain all the options that we have to grow the business itself. So we remain confident in all those areas. Thank you. I think you sneaked in about four questions in your two questions. And so we got to move on.

Cole Hathorn

Cole Hathorn from Jefferies. Peter, just one for you on -- you talked about e-commerce and potential opportunities there. Now we've seen Amazon and the like come out with potentially plastic sleeve packaging recently. What is your opportunity for your MailerBAG developments and potential for legislation for e-commerce deliveries for your sack and kind of kraft paper business?

Peter Oswald

Yes, thank you. I think that's an area where a lot of stories are created. I mean, as a matter of fact, the box is the preferred -- preferred medium to package it because it has the best protection properties, but plastic has been around for many years, and statistics show that they keep their market share, which I've forgotten what it was. But 10%, 15% and I think, probably, that would -- will continue unless -- unless the regulator would step in, where we see now for flexible packaging. So if the box is not required, a very good opportunity is that this can be done in paper bags as well. And as I said, that's a new area where we leveraged our context in corrugated into our bags business and that's coming now from a low base, but equally, we are struggling with the price requirements there. And then there is, obviously, the permanent topic of returnable crates. And honestly speaking, they would do that for image reasons. It's so complicated, it won't work, that's my personal opinion.

Cole Hathorn

And then, Andrew, you recently closed just a small paper machine in Turkey. How do you think about your capital allocation when kind of those smaller machines come up for renewal and you need some CapEx because the vast majority of your mills is first and second cost quarter?

Andrew King

Yes, I think, very simply, I mean we -- as you know, our philosophy has always been to look to invest in our privileged asset base, our inherently cost-advantaged assets, clearly where we see operations, which are more marginal in nature, and there's a big CapEx call that does come, it does put into question the merits of continuing with that. Obviously, we also have to be cognizant of the market conditions in Turkey. As Peter alluded to, it's been a very volatile market, as I think everyone knows. And that combination of factors, we took the view. It's always a difficult decision. But for the --particularly, for the people involved, and we're always very cognizant of that, but it made sense to protect the remaining machine by taking out the single machine. And so we've got a well-invested better machine, which is now on-site there, and that continues, but it, I think, reflects the fact that, as a philosophy, we look to invest heavily in our inherently cost-advantaged assets. And that's always been the philosophy we've operated under. Justin?

Justin Jordan

I'm Justin Jordan from Exane. two set of questions, if I may. Firstly, just on the kraft paper business. Can you just give us some kind of split as it were between the -- should we say, retail shopping element of that business versus the industrial element? And just -- clearly, you've got different growth dynamics. And in the context of what you're doing in terms of the Štetí mill investment, which will be clearly on stream by the end of 2020, what sort of capacity addition does that give you to the potential retail long-term opportunity as it were? And I've got a second [indiscernible].

Peter Oswald

Yes. So in bare rough terms, about 1/4 is as our specialty kraft papers, three quarters is sack kraft, but including also white sack kraft, which we regard as specialty. And the volume effect is, as we've highlighted -- I mean the capacity effect of the rebuild is about 70,000 tonnes. So the order of magnitude of 7%, but overall, because it's just 1 grade out of several grades, the overall, its effect will be higher. But we have to see how the market develops. So order of magnitude 10% on the overall. So I'm not talking about all kraft paper. So 7% now. But obviously, in terms of our specialty, that's a much higher figure, but we tend to speak about, otherwise everyone gets confused about all the kraft paper. So it does have already a meaningful impact, but I was talking about the big impact. And the big impact in terms of -- we double our capacity or our volume, we need a regulation on it, we think.

Andrew King

Maybe -- maybe if I could just interject because I think there is a couple of questions coming through from the -- on the wires, which are of similar nature around understanding the mix effect in the kraft paper space and the bags interaction, et cetera. And I got very similar questions from Matthias Pfeifenberger and James Twyman on the line. Maybe just to clarify because, obviously, we mentioned about some price reductions on the kraft paper value chain. It is always a very complicated story because, obviously, we have both product mix changes or product mix effects, we have integration effects, and then you have the annual fixed price versus variable price contracts, et cetera, et cetera. If you recall, at the beginning of the year, we tried to simplify that message by saying, on a look-through basis, whether we sell 1 tonne of paper directly into the market or in the form of a bag, we were looking at 8% price increases on the average for 2018. If I look at it on the same basis now, clearly, the weaker pricing or the softness in pricing is in the unbleached sack kraft space. That's around 700,000 tonnes of our total capacity. Then we have the bleach sack kraft around 200,000 tonnes. And then the specialties, which is a lot to do with these new applications on the plastic to paper area, which is around 300,000 tonnes. It's clearly in the unbleached sack kraft area, where we've seen this price pressure. To add to the complication, that is obviously forward integrated a lot of it and there's a lot of fixed price contract. But if I try and cut through all of that complexity in very simple terms, we would be saying, we are roughly giving up around half of the price increase we got at the beginning of the year on the total volume that we're exposed to. Or looked at the other way around, our prices in the second half, on average, we would expect to be around 4% above the average for 2018. I've probably suitably confused everyone now. But that is what we're trying to simplify things. Hopefully, you're now totally confused.

Peter Oswald

So -- but I think the message is very important because like people -- someone was saying prices are down. Yes, they are down, but they are -- it's 4% up on the average of last year. I mean that's basically the [ph] problem we faced it. It's not up 8%. But after this price reduction, roughly plus 4%, to keep just always the dimensions correct.

Justin Jordan

Well [ph], different factual question. Hopefully, you can help with Andrew. Just on the change in the depreciation guidance. Sorry, you mentioned you've a sort of slight write-offs or something. Just if you could help us explain what's happened here?

Andrew King

No, no, certainly not write-offs. So there are two effects. The one which is always very unpredictable, which is the currency effects. Obviously, we report. We -- our books are held in underlying currencies and if there's movements in the currencies, that can have an effect on the euro reported depreciation, but then on top of that, in this period, we -- there's always a requirement to assess the useful lives of assets, and we found that we were being too aggressive in our depreciation of our asset base. And so we were depreciating. So it's the reverse of an impairment. We're saying -- we're saying we were depreciating our assets too fast. And so we had to revise that to extend the useful lives on average. For certain assets, we actually shortened the useful lives, but the net effect of that is on a half year basis, around EUR10 million, EUR11 million decrease in the depreciation charge, and hence, the full year effect is roughly a EUR20 million to EUR22 million effect reducing it. So -- hence, there is now guidance for the full year, we bought back EUR20 million to EUR30 million because of those two effects.

Wade Napier

It's Wade here from Avior. Just a quick one on the e-box Delight that you sort of mentioned in the presentation. So you have your triple R sort of methodology. So you've replaced it, plastic with paper, which is good. But you've gone from now flexible to rigid, which is not good. Why didn't you use a sack kraft mailer envelope sort of solution instead? So -- I'm sorry, it's a nitpicky question, but its sustainability is topical. And then in terms of the downgrade to the incremental benefits from -- from your investment projects, you downgraded from EUR50 million to EUR45% million based on sort of declining pulp prices. Should we expect a sort of similar downgrade in next year's incremental benefits because, if I recall, there should be some incremental pulp coming through from Ružomberok prior to the [indiscernible] as well as something from Syktyvkar, if I recall? So those are my two questions for now.

Peter Oswald

Yes, thank you. So I'll take the first, Andrew the second. On the DelightBox, I'm not sure I got the question. So we changed from plastic to paper box. And you are now saying, why not to a paper bag, right? Is that your question?

Wade Napier

Yes, because you're going from plastic, which was flexible to a box, which is rigid, but the second R is from rigids to flexible.

Peter Oswald

Yes. You see we offered both opportunities to them because we put money on both of them, and they are always environmentally better. They wanted to have this experience of the consumer who gets their clothes and just opens the box instead of opening the paper bag, which would have been the alternative. And so it was a decision by the retailer to enhance the end consumer experience. It was their choice. But I'm also not sure if the paper bag solution was so much more environmentally friendly because we have also succeeded, I didn't get into detail, to have it especially lightweight. So it's well reduced against the normal box you typically get from one of the e-retailers. So it is very well. But yes, that's also what the customer just decides.

Andrew King

Yes. And I think on the CapEx benefits, you're correct. Just in terms of the 2019 expectation, we had initially guided in the beginning of the year to around a EUR50 million incremental benefit from the CapEx. And as you say, we pulled that down a bit to EUR45 million purely on the basis that one of the major contributors was that Štetí project, which is -- part of it is 55,000 tonnes of additional kraft paper, but also 90,000 tonnes of additional softwood pulp. I think it's fair to say we didn't see the softwood pulp price where it is today at the time, we made those estimates, and that's why it's appropriate that we revised down that expectation a bit. Clearly, in terms of forward expectations, the big contributor to next year's, call it, CapEx benefits is the incremental expansion of the Ružomberok facility, the pulp mill expansion there. That's hardwood pulp, slightly different dynamic. And of course, we need to consider the pulp price dynamic at the time reassessing the contribution from that. But I think that's always only part of the benefits. So it's always a very pretty resilient number because it's extremely cost competitive incremental pulp that comes through because you also get other cost-related benefits, efficiency gains through the energy system, et cetera, and obviously, fixed cost absorption benefits because the incremental profit comes with basically no additional fixed costs. So it's always an extremely high-margin business when you make these incremental capacity expansions. But yes, if we have to take a lower price assumption on the pulp price, then otherwise, you would have to flex it somewhat, it would be disingenuous if we had a benefit that was unrelated to market dynamics at the time.

Peter Oswald

And if I may just add to that, I mean the original business plans were lower than the revised figure now because we calculate with long year averages. So when Andrew is guiding to mid-teen returns, it looked at the beginning of the year as if they were well above that. And now it's a bit less above that. So it's still not in an area where we get worried.

Andrew King

Yes. I mean it's a very important point there. The investments all are extremely profitable. And if you recall, this time last year, we were being encouraged to revise upwards our expectations. We were cautious about doing that. Similarly, we're very happy to not have to revise down our expectations on those returns. Maybe we could give the phone lines a call. I think we did cover the questions from Matthias Pfeifenberger and James Twyman. I think there might be some more questions following that. In my system, we've got -- we've got a name, but without a question. Sorry, so it's Brian Morgan on the telephone, maybe we could take that.

Brian Morgan

Just a -- horrible echo -- question on inventory. So could you give us an idea of where you see inventory levels in the supply chain, all the way from producing onto consumer level for containerboard and kraft paper? Do you think these fully destocked? So is there a little bit more stress?

Andrew King

Could you answer that?

Peter Oswald

No, I couldn't hear it.

Andrew King

Okay. So I think the question was on inventory levels on the supply chains of containerboard and kraft paper. I think the two have to be seen very much different than different spaces at the moment. I think on the containerboard side, as always, we don't have absolute visibility all the way down the supply chain. But as Peter alluded to in his presentation, and very much the reason we're also comfortable going out with price increase announcements, et cetera, is that we've seen a good pickup in our order books. And similarly, our inventory levels are sensible, always difficult to know exactly what is happening down the supply chain with your customers, et cetera, but it doesn't feel like there's a big inventory buildup on the containerboard side at all. It feels very well balanced. I think on the kraft paper side, we are more cautious on that.

Clearly, we've seen some inventory buildup of ourselves, and we're conscious of that, and that's a sense of also that demand side softness that we have seen over the last number of months and very cognizant of that. So that the kraft paper side is very much in a slightly different space just at the moment, and hence -- hence, the price reaction that we've seen. Thank you very much. I don't know if there's any others from the line. So we have Matthias Pfeifenberger on the telephone as well. Sorry.

Matthias Pfeifenberger

Yes. Can you hear me?

Andrew King

Yes, thank you.

Matthias Pfeifenberger

Yes. So I've got a question on kraft paper. Andrew actually cited that you are monitoring the portfolio, and we talked in the past about the second basically shift into -- second mill shift potentially into specialty kraft. Now today, you were seeing you're waiting on legislation, but obviously, a lot of people are already switching from plastic shopping bags to paper shopping bags. So what's the dynamics there? I was thinking about another refurbishment of moving this into specialty craft. And then also on the corrugated, you mentioned very strong demand growth plus 4%. So I guess you don't have a lot of interest to follow in terms of the containerboard price declines in terms of the corrugated prices, right? And then maybe a last one. You mentioned a lot about plastic and taking a quite offensive stand there. So regarding the Consumer Packaging portfolio, are there some parts of the portfolio that you could also intend to get rid off at certain times?

Peter Oswald

Okay, thank you. So on the paper machine, we -- I mean we are cautious people. So we feel very confident about the investment we are doing now, where we expand the capacity by 70,000 tonnes. We should also -- I just want to remind you again, we just expanded kraft paper overall by 45,000 tonnes with the Štetí rebuild. So at this point in time, we are -- we have some projects in mind, but we would not want to press the button because, as Andrew has highlighted, in our core brown sack kraft paper, we see in some regions of the world. So it's not overall, but in some regions of the world like Turkey and the Middle East softness, and we want to get a bit of feeling how this works out. And so no new machine is planned for speciality kraft paper because what we're also trying to understand is that we can shift between the machines the various grades, not everything to everywhere. But if we have a stronger demand in specialty kraft paper, some of the specialty kraft paper, the MS grade can be produced on sack kraft paper machines. The other question was in Corrugated Packaging.

Look, for us, the strategy is very clear. We like premium pricing. We like good margins, and we are growing with that very well. Yes, we are held back overall because of the recession, which is in Turkey, but that will be over at a certain point in time and then we will enjoy nice growth rates there. And with regards to speculating on our portfolio on Consumer Packaging, at the moment, we are supportive of the whole portfolio. But as a general rule, and this doesn't just apply to Consumer Packaging, we are always interested in creating shareholder value. And from time to time, you also have to relook at things. And on a small scale, we have shown this like with our extrusion coating plant, where a private equity was very keen on adding it to their portfolio. Our synergies were not too strong. And so we did it.

So generally, we're not trading our companies, but from time to time, we do acknowledge that another shareholder might be the better one. But apart from this generic thing, we cannot comment on anything further.

Andrew King

Thank you. I'm consciously keeping you away from your morning tea. So we will do -- I've got 1 more call, I think, on the line from David O'Brien.

David O'Brien

Can you hear me?

Andrew King

Yes, David.

David O'Brien

Just a couple for me, please. Firstly, just on corrugated box prices, you noted they were up year-on-year. Could you give us a sense of how the corrugated box prices evolved Q1 into Q2, and maybe expectations into Q3 and 4? And sticking with corrugated box, because you outlined in the part of sustainability that as a part of a driver of volumes here, there don't have to be an appetite on the customer side, a premium for sustainable solutions. And I know it's hard to blow down into a simplistic number, but can you give us a sense of what the premium for a corrugated or paper-based solution versus plastics would be at the moment? What type of premium people would have to pay?

Peter Oswald

Yes. So if I understood the question correct, David, first question is how the corrugated prices developed or have they developed? I mean as we alluded to, we saw in the first quarter an uptick. And I think we shared that because also, in some cases, you have indices, and that was then the index of the fourth quarter, which was very beneficial. So generally, prices were up. We were very pleased that prices in the second quarter, for us, didn't come down, which, however, is also a mix effect in our case. So it doesn't necessarily mean that prices were not already a bit slighting, but as we could change our portfolio a bit, we were up, and we have to see how this develops further. In terms of your other question on premium, how much more expensive are sustainable solutions. There is, unfortunately, no single answer. It really depends on the product.

So there are individual products, which have the same cost position, but for -- I would say, it's a very rough guideline, which is dangerous to give it. Typically, a paper solution will be on average, with very different cases, be about 10% more expensive, which for the end product is a fairly small number, but equally, people are very price conscious, and therefore, society has to decide, do we continue to look with the plastic waste piling up, or do we take action. And I think the road is clear. If you look especially to the European Union, they made their first steps. And now the discussions are about further steps, and we have to push it because we cannot accept to produce waste for the next 10 to 15 generations and just do nothing. We hope that the initiatives of various FMCG companies are good enough because at the end of the day, they can't justify to launch products, which don't get a broad acceptance in the market.

There are a number of niche players who successfully launch products because there is a very -- a very high preparedness in a small part of the population to pay significantly up for any EcoSolutions for any sustainable products. But the vast majority is not yet prepared to do it, and so there has to be an equal -- an equal balance to give paper and other products a fair chance to compete, which is, first of all, plastic tax. This has to come. We are all used to it with petrol because we have to cover the external environmental costs it leads to and the same as to apply for plastic.

Andrew King

Thanks very much, David. I think we're now 10 past the hour, so we should probably wrap it up. So thank you very much. As always, we're available after this if there's any follow-on questions. Thank you.

Peter Oswald

Yes, I close the meeting, and have a good day.