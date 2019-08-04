Vodafone - On The Recovery Path

The latest development out of Vodafone (VOD) (OTCPK:VODPF) will be massive for the stock. The IPO of its tower assets in Europe, which is now set to take place over the next 18 months, could unlock value for shareholders. As a standalone entity, I believe the tower assets would likely be valued at much higher multiples than they currently are as part of the conglomerate. If the tower assets are valued in line with peers up to 20x EBITDA, this would imply Vodafone ex-towerco can generate an attractive 10% forward FCF yield up to 2021.

The first-quarter trading update wasn't too shabby either. The call revealed improvements in revenue growth, record low mobile churn, 5G launches in major European markets, and speed-tiered unlimited plans in the UK and Spain. Network sharing deals have been signed in Spain and the UK, with deals in Italy and Germany also underway.

The positive fundamental outlook and the high FCF yield on offer makes this an opportune time to grab some discounted Vodafone shares.

A towering achievement

The biggest news out of the Vodafone call was its tower monetization plan, which would result in the creation of the largest European tower company. The European towerco will be a separate entity and will have its management in place by May 2020.

The business will have 61,700 towers across ten countries. This number excludes towers in the Netherlands, and 50% of towers in the United Kingdom reflecting VOD’s 50% ownership of the Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure joint venture (O2 UK owns the rest).

Figure 1. Number of sites and tenancy ratio across Europe

Note: CEE includes Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic

VOD estimates this unit will generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ((EBITDA)) of €900 million, from revenue of €1,700 million, and capital expenditures (CAPEX) would be in the region of €200 million per year.

VOD intends to monetize a portion of this asset through an IPO, but alternative options are the disposal of a minority stake or selling majority stakes at the level of individual countries. Whatever happens, a good chunk of the proceeds is earmarked to help reduce group debt.

Debt reduction will be warmly received, but there is another benefit of creating a tower company. European tower companies, for example, Cellnex (OTC:CLNXF), trade up to 20 times EBITDA compared to European telecoms which typically trade at <10 times EBITDA. Simply put, the assets are valued more highly outside VOD than within it.

Assuming an IPO and the towerco generates €900 million as guided by management, is levered at 4 times EBITDA, and the remainco can generate €5-6 billion of FCF (per current run rate), this would imply VOD ex-towerco still trades at an implied FCF yield of 10 percent - a very attractive proposition indeed.

2021 towerco EBITDA (Mgmt Guidance) Implied towerco EV (20x EV/EBITDA) Implied VOD EV ex-towerco Implied VOD FCF yield ex-towerco Towerco valued at 20x EV/EBITDA 900 18.0B 58.3B 10.3%

Network sharing and dropped connections

VOD’s core footprint covers much of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific, with a joint venture in India.

As New Zealand falls outside that footprint, the company has monetized the tower assets there for a €2.1 billion in proceeds.

The purchase of Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) assets in Germany and CEE is expected to close by July 31, 2020. Though the recent dividend cut had to be made following the increased debt burden from the acquisition, VOD has guided toward a massive €7.5 billion of synergies (€6.0 billion from cost and €1.5 billion from revenue).

VOD has also agreed to merge towers in Italy with Infrastructure Wireless Italiane S.p.A (INWIT). This will generate €1.75 billion of synergies, which will be shared between the two parties. Furthermore, VOD has the option of selling down its stake in INWIT after completion. Further tower sharing deals will be advantageous from a cost perspective as VOD prepares for its 5G rollout.

Revenue plans are connecting

The trading update illustrated some encouraging trends. Group organic service revenue came in at a negative 0.2% for Q1 2020, an improvement over the negative 0.7% reported for Q4 2019. This was explained by pricing plans and product launches; 5G was rolled out across major European markets, speed-tiered but unlimited plans were launched in 5 markets, and pricing plans were simplified for German users.

Figure 2. Quarterly group service revenue growth

Mobile contract churn was at a historical low for Europe (excluding Italy, which is a predominantly prepaid market) in Q1 2020, and together with the German market, saw growth of 0.4% in Q1 2020 versus 0.3% for the previous quarter, while in the UK, service revenue grew 0.1%. Italy saw a negative growth rate of 3.8%, but the competition there is moderating, with service revenue being down 7% in the previous quarter. Spain is similar to Italy, posting a 9.3% contraction due to competitor promotions in May 2020, but the rest of Europe saw good growth of 2.1%. Rest of world growth was robust but impacted by regulatory headwinds in South Africa, coming in at 5.3%

Figure 3. Regional service revenue growth

As a Vodafone investor, the company's confidence in the sustainability of this nascent turnaround was encouraging. Their guidance for the full year is for EBITDA of €13.8-14.2 billion and a gradual recovery in revenues to 0.1%, 0.4%, and 0.5% group revenue growth for each of the remaining quarters.

Should you sign up to Vodafone?

Though the immediate reaction to the trading update was overwhelmingly positive, shares still have plenty of room to run. It should be pointed out that the price had already slumped following the dividend cut after declining for over a year.

In sum, VOD is making its network more efficient and paying down debt through the tower asset spinoff, merging its Italian towers and stake sales thereafter. Sharing towers increases efficiency, and spinoffs and stake sales of the shared assets to others monetise the efficiency.

Fundamentals are positive as well - revenue is recovering, and efficiency drives up the margin on those revenues.

This is all positive, but what is interesting for potential investors in VOD is what should happen to the pricing of VOD when the IPO of the tower company spinoff takes place. Based on my estimates, if VOD can stay on its current FCF run rate, VOD excluding towerco trades at an implied forward FCF yield of 10 percent. Shares still aren't expensive at 5-6x EV/EBITDA - there's a lot more room to run on the Vodafone turnaround story.

