Wayfair: Expect Another Capital Raise

Online retailer Wayfair (W) has shown spectacular revenue growth during its history, with investors loving to call it the Amazon (AMZN) of the furniture and bulk goods business. However, generating those sales dollars has come at a large cost, as losses have grown over time and the company has burned through a lot of cash. With Wayfair's second quarter results now in the books, it is clear that another capital raise is coming soon.

Revenue growth in Q2 was more than 42% over the prior year period, and the company saw decent increases in a number of key metrics like orders per customer and number of total customers. However, the company's spending continues to rise at an even faster pace. The net loss for the period was $182 million, almost double the $101 million loss a year ago.

Unfortunately, management did little to address the situation moving forward, actually guiding to a much larger negative adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 than the street was expecting. This has forward bottom line estimates dropping again, with 2022 estimates now dipping into loss territory in recent days. The chart below shows how much this year's numbers have come down over time, even on a non-GAAP basis.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

With the losses piling up, the company has also burned through a lot of cash recently. In Q2, free cash flow was more than negative $91 million, meaning almost $260 million was burned in the first half of the year. The company still had about $715 million of cash and short term investments on hand at the end of the period, but that wouldn't be enough to cover the balance sheet value of debt at $762 million.

Now I bring up the idea of a capital raise because it would fit the pattern represented in the chart below. When working capital gets to a certain negative point, the company taps the markets for additional funds. The back half of the year has usually been the time for this to occur, so if the stock rallies in the coming weeks I'd think management jumps in.

(Source: Quarterly and annual filings, seen here)

The obvious question regarding a capital raise is what type of financing is used. With the name already in a net debt position, I'm not sure that Wayfair would want to go that route, especially as straight debt would likely carry a bit of interest that would add to losses. Convertible debt has been used in the past, but wouldn't solve the problem of negative shareholder equity that's seen on the balance sheet ($605 million).

Because of the net debt and negative shareholder's equity positions, it would seem the most logical in the financial sense that a straight equity offering would work. With a market cap of roughly $12 billion, it would only take a couple percent of dilution to raise say half a billion dollars. Investors are used to dilution anyway, since Class A shares (the ones that trade in the market) outstanding have surged in recent years as seen below, even when accounting for Class B conversions.

(Source: filings linked above)

After another large loss reported in Q2, Wayfair looks primed for another capital raise. The company's working capital is very negative again, which has been the setup for raising funds. With large losses expected to continue for the indefinite future, management will need more cash to support revenue growth efforts. With the next rally in the stock, look for an announcement to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.