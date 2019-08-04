BMW: I Remain Optimistic

Back in May, I made the argument that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) is trading at an attractive P/E ratio relative to its peers and that the company could potentially see a rebound due to a significant increase in deliveries for Germany and China, as well as strong cash inflow from operating and financing activities.

With that being said, the company has continued to see a significant decline in the past three months:

Source: Investing.com

In spite of growing sales, BMW's earnings fell significantly in Q2. A combination of both increased costs due to new emissions targets as well as adverse exchange rate movements was a significant contributing factor.

Sales growth came primarily from the i3 electric city car as well as the X3 and X4 sports-utility vehicles. However, other models such as the 5-series and 7-series sedans saw a decline in sales.

Source: BMW Quarterly Report June 2019

We see that delivery growth in Germany and China continued to remain robust:

Source: BMW Quarterly Report June 2019

The Financial Services segment of the business has continued to grow, with the financing and leasing business showing growth of 4.2% (due in significant part to growth in credit financing in China). Strong performance in Europe also led to growth of 6.3% in the new leasing business.

Source: BMW Quarterly Report June 2019

All in all, revenues have been growing for this company, but costs have been rising at a faster pace:

Source: BMW Quarterly Report June 2019

Given that earnings are down, how does this make the stock look from a valuation perspective?

We can see that the price-to-earnings ratio is trading at the highest level since 2016, and earnings have seen a significant nosedive:

Source: YCharts

However, let's take a look at revenue. We can see that the price-to-sales ratio is actually at the lowest level in the past five years, while revenue per share has seen strong growth:

Source: YCharts

While the company has incurred significantly higher costs of late, this does not signal an issue specific to BMW's business performance, and my view is that the company is set to rebound strongly once costs come down (or indeed we see continued revenue growth).

Looking forward, should BMW continue to see growth in Germany and China, this is highly encouraging as these countries represent two key luxury markets. For China in particular, luxury car sales have been bucking the downward trend in car sales overall, and with duties on imported autos reduced to 15% from a prior 25%, it is anticipated that luxury car sales will continue to rise.

I continue to take an optimistic view on BMW. While costs have risen, revenue growth has remained robust, and I anticipate that we will see a rebound in the stock heading into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.