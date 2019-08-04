Dividend Quick Picks

Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 4

|
Includes: APU, ARTNA, AWK, AWR, BHB, BMRC, BR, BRO, CHE, CSL, CWT, DCI, DOV, EBTC, FIBK, FRT, GD, GGG, GWW, HP, IBM, ITW, LAD, LARK, LOW, LSTR, MCK, MKTX, MMP, MSM, MXIM, PETS, PPG, RGA, ROL, SON, SPG, TXN, UGI, WINA, WRK, WST, XLNX, XOM
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

American States Water

(AWR)

8/14

9/3

0.275

0.305

10.91%

1.56%

65

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

(BR)

9/12

10/3

0.485

0.54

11.34%

1.69%

13

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

8/9

9/3

0.3

0.32

6.67%

0.31%

11

Carlisle Companies

(CSL)

8/19

9/3

0.4

0.5

25.00%

1.43%

43

Dover Corp.

(DOV)

8/29

9/16

0.48

0.49

2.08%

2.11%

64

Federal Realty Investment Trust

(FRT)

9/20

10/15

1.02

1.05

2.94%

3.18%

52

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

9/29

10/9

1

1.07

7.00%

2.82%

45

McKesson Corp.

(MCK)

8/30

10/1

0.39

0.41

5.13%

1.11%

12

Maxim Integrated Products

(MXIM)

8/28

9/13

0.46

0.48

4.35%

3.49%

18

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

(RGA)

8/7

8/29

0.6

0.7

16.67%

1.85%

11

Simon Property Group Inc.

(SPG)

8/15

8/30

2.05

2.1

2.44%

5.27%

10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Brown & Brown Inc.

(BRO)

8/14

0.08

No Change

35.85

0.89%

25

Landmark Bancorp Inc.

(LARK)

8/21

0.2

No Change

23.8

3.36%

17

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

8/21

0.51

No Change

340.63

0.60%

11

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

(MMP)

8/14

1.0125

Increase

66.64

6.08%

19

Winmark Corp.

(WINA)

9/3

0.25

No Change

170.62

0.59%

10

Xilinx Inc.

(XLNX)

8/27

0.37

No Change

110.18

1.34%

17

Tuesday August 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

(FIBK)

8/21

0.31

No Change

39.35

3.15%

10

Reinsurance Group of America Inc.

(RGA)

8/29

0.7

Increase

151.38

1.85%

11

Wednesday August 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

AmeriGas Partners LP

(APU)

8/19

0.95

No Change

33.95

11.19%

14

Artesian Resources

(ARTNA)

8/23

0.2459

No Change

35.64

2.76%

27

American Water Works

(AWK)

9/4

0.5

No Change

117.29

1.71%

12

International Business Machines

(IBM)

9/10

1.62

No Change

147.25

4.40%

24

Lithia Motors Inc.

(LAD)

8/23

0.3

No Change

129.62

0.93%

10

Rollins Inc.

(ROL)

9/10

0.105

No Change

33.01

1.27%

17

Sonoco Products Co.

(SON)

9/10

0.43

No Change

59.43

2.89%

37

UGI Corp.

(UGI)

10/1

0.325

Increase

51.16

2.54%

32

WestRock Company

(WRK)

8/20

0.455

No Change

36.85

4.94%

10

Thursday August 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Chemed Corp.

(CHE)

9/3

0.32

Increase

408.3

0.31%

11

California Water Service

(CWT)

8/23

0.1975

No Change

53.58

1.47%

52

W.W. Grainger Inc.

(GWW)

9/1

1.44

No Change

276.39

2.08%

48

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

(HP)

9/3

0.71

No Change

46.13

6.16%

46

Landstar System Inc.

(LSTR)

8/30

0.185

Increase

110.14

0.67%

15

PPG Industries Inc.

(PPG)

9/12

0.51

Increase

114.17

1.79%

48

Friday August 9 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Bar Harbor Bankshares

(BHB)

9/13

0.22

No Change

24.52

3.59%

16

Donaldson Company

(DCI)

8/29

0.21

No Change

48.64

1.73%

33

Enterprise Bancorp Inc.

(EBTC)

9/3

0.16

No Change

29.26

2.19%

25

Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM)

9/10

0.87

No Change

71.75

4.85%

37

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

8/9

0.21

2.02%

General Dynamics

(GD)

8/9

1.02

2.24%

Graco Inc.

(GGG)

8/7

0.16

1.38%

Lowe's Companies

(LOW)

8/7

0.55

2.22%

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

(MSM)

8/6

0.75

4.41%

PetMed Express Inc.

(PETS)

8/9

0.27

6.61%

Texas Instruments

(TXN)

8/12

0.77

2.53%

West Pharmaceutical Services

(WST)

8/7

0.15

0.44%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.