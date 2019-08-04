Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 4

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American States Water (AWR) 8/14 9/3 0.275 0.305 10.91% 1.56% 65 Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 9/12 10/3 0.485 0.54 11.34% 1.69% 13 Chemed Corp. (CHE) 8/9 9/3 0.3 0.32 6.67% 0.31% 11 Carlisle Companies (CSL) 8/19 9/3 0.4 0.5 25.00% 1.43% 43 Dover Corp. (DOV) 8/29 9/16 0.48 0.49 2.08% 2.11% 64 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 9/20 10/15 1.02 1.05 2.94% 3.18% 52 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 9/29 10/9 1 1.07 7.00% 2.82% 45 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 8/30 10/1 0.39 0.41 5.13% 1.11% 12 Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 8/28 9/13 0.46 0.48 4.35% 3.49% 18 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 8/7 8/29 0.6 0.7 16.67% 1.85% 11 Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 8/15 8/30 2.05 2.1 2.44% 5.27% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 8/14 0.08 No Change 35.85 0.89% 25 Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 8/21 0.2 No Change 23.8 3.36% 17 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 8/21 0.51 No Change 340.63 0.60% 11 Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) 8/14 1.0125 Increase 66.64 6.08% 19 Winmark Corp. (WINA) 9/3 0.25 No Change 170.62 0.59% 10 Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 8/27 0.37 No Change 110.18 1.34% 17

Tuesday August 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) 8/21 0.31 No Change 39.35 3.15% 10 Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 8/29 0.7 Increase 151.38 1.85% 11

Wednesday August 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) 8/19 0.95 No Change 33.95 11.19% 14 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 8/23 0.2459 No Change 35.64 2.76% 27 American Water Works (AWK) 9/4 0.5 No Change 117.29 1.71% 12 International Business Machines (IBM) 9/10 1.62 No Change 147.25 4.40% 24 Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 8/23 0.3 No Change 129.62 0.93% 10 Rollins Inc. (ROL) 9/10 0.105 No Change 33.01 1.27% 17 Sonoco Products Co. (SON) 9/10 0.43 No Change 59.43 2.89% 37 UGI Corp. (UGI) 10/1 0.325 Increase 51.16 2.54% 32 WestRock Company (WRK) 8/20 0.455 No Change 36.85 4.94% 10

Thursday August 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Chemed Corp. (CHE) 9/3 0.32 Increase 408.3 0.31% 11 California Water Service (CWT) 8/23 0.1975 No Change 53.58 1.47% 52 W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 9/1 1.44 No Change 276.39 2.08% 48 Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) 9/3 0.71 No Change 46.13 6.16% 46 Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 8/30 0.185 Increase 110.14 0.67% 15 PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) 9/12 0.51 Increase 114.17 1.79% 48

Friday August 9 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 9/13 0.22 No Change 24.52 3.59% 16 Donaldson Company (DCI) 8/29 0.21 No Change 48.64 1.73% 33 Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 9/3 0.16 No Change 29.26 2.19% 25 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 9/10 0.87 No Change 71.75 4.85% 37

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 8/9 0.21 2.02% General Dynamics (GD) 8/9 1.02 2.24% Graco Inc. (GGG) 8/7 0.16 1.38% Lowe's Companies (LOW) 8/7 0.55 2.22% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 8/6 0.75 4.41% PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) 8/9 0.27 6.61% Texas Instruments (TXN) 8/12 0.77 2.53% West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 8/7 0.15 0.44%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.