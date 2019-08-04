Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 4

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American States Water
|
(AWR)
|
8/14
|
9/3
|
0.275
|
0.305
|
10.91%
|
1.56%
|
65
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.
|
(BR)
|
9/12
|
10/3
|
0.485
|
0.54
|
11.34%
|
1.69%
|
13
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
8/9
|
9/3
|
0.3
|
0.32
|
6.67%
|
0.31%
|
11
|
Carlisle Companies
|
(CSL)
|
8/19
|
9/3
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
25.00%
|
1.43%
|
43
|
Dover Corp.
|
(DOV)
|
8/29
|
9/16
|
0.48
|
0.49
|
2.08%
|
2.11%
|
64
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
9/20
|
10/15
|
1.02
|
1.05
|
2.94%
|
3.18%
|
52
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
(ITW)
|
9/29
|
10/9
|
1
|
1.07
|
7.00%
|
2.82%
|
45
|
McKesson Corp.
|
(MCK)
|
8/30
|
10/1
|
0.39
|
0.41
|
5.13%
|
1.11%
|
12
|
Maxim Integrated Products
|
(MXIM)
|
8/28
|
9/13
|
0.46
|
0.48
|
4.35%
|
3.49%
|
18
|
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
|
(RGA)
|
8/7
|
8/29
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
16.67%
|
1.85%
|
11
|
Simon Property Group Inc.
|
(SPG)
|
8/15
|
8/30
|
2.05
|
2.1
|
2.44%
|
5.27%
|
10
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brown & Brown Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
8/14
|
0.08
|
No Change
|
35.85
|
0.89%
|
25
|
Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
8/21
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
23.8
|
3.36%
|
17
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
8/21
|
0.51
|
No Change
|
340.63
|
0.60%
|
11
|
Magellan Midstream Partners LP
|
(MMP)
|
8/14
|
1.0125
|
Increase
|
66.64
|
6.08%
|
19
|
Winmark Corp.
|
(WINA)
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
170.62
|
0.59%
|
10
|
Xilinx Inc.
|
(XLNX)
|
8/27
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
110.18
|
1.34%
|
17
Tuesday August 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Interstate BancSystem Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
8/21
|
0.31
|
No Change
|
39.35
|
3.15%
|
10
|
Reinsurance Group of America Inc.
|
(RGA)
|
8/29
|
0.7
|
Increase
|
151.38
|
1.85%
|
11
Wednesday August 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AmeriGas Partners LP
|
(APU)
|
8/19
|
0.95
|
No Change
|
33.95
|
11.19%
|
14
|
Artesian Resources
|
(ARTNA)
|
8/23
|
0.2459
|
No Change
|
35.64
|
2.76%
|
27
|
American Water Works
|
(AWK)
|
9/4
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
117.29
|
1.71%
|
12
|
International Business Machines
|
(IBM)
|
9/10
|
1.62
|
No Change
|
147.25
|
4.40%
|
24
|
Lithia Motors Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/23
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
129.62
|
0.93%
|
10
|
Rollins Inc.
|
(ROL)
|
9/10
|
0.105
|
No Change
|
33.01
|
1.27%
|
17
|
Sonoco Products Co.
|
(SON)
|
9/10
|
0.43
|
No Change
|
59.43
|
2.89%
|
37
|
UGI Corp.
|
(UGI)
|
10/1
|
0.325
|
Increase
|
51.16
|
2.54%
|
32
|
WestRock Company
|
(WRK)
|
8/20
|
0.455
|
No Change
|
36.85
|
4.94%
|
10
Thursday August 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Chemed Corp.
|
(CHE)
|
9/3
|
0.32
|
Increase
|
408.3
|
0.31%
|
11
|
California Water Service
|
(CWT)
|
8/23
|
0.1975
|
No Change
|
53.58
|
1.47%
|
52
|
W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
9/1
|
1.44
|
No Change
|
276.39
|
2.08%
|
48
|
Helmerich & Payne Inc.
|
(HP)
|
9/3
|
0.71
|
No Change
|
46.13
|
6.16%
|
46
|
Landstar System Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/30
|
0.185
|
Increase
|
110.14
|
0.67%
|
15
|
PPG Industries Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
9/12
|
0.51
|
Increase
|
114.17
|
1.79%
|
48
Friday August 9 (Ex-Div 8/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
9/13
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
24.52
|
3.59%
|
16
|
Donaldson Company
|
(DCI)
|
8/29
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
48.64
|
1.73%
|
33
|
Enterprise Bancorp Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
9/3
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
29.26
|
2.19%
|
25
|
Exxon Mobil Corp.
|
(XOM)
|
9/10
|
0.87
|
No Change
|
71.75
|
4.85%
|
37
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
8/9
|
0.21
|
2.02%
|
General Dynamics
|
(GD)
|
8/9
|
1.02
|
2.24%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
8/7
|
0.16
|
1.38%
|
Lowe's Companies
|
(LOW)
|
8/7
|
0.55
|
2.22%
|
MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.
|
(MSM)
|
8/6
|
0.75
|
4.41%
|
PetMed Express Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
8/9
|
0.27
|
6.61%
|
Texas Instruments
|
(TXN)
|
8/12
|
0.77
|
2.53%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services
|
(WST)
|
8/7
|
0.15
|
0.44%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.