Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 4

|
by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

BB&T Corp.

(BBT)

8/13

9/3

0.405

0.45

11.11%

3.65%

9

Cheesecake Factory Inc.

(CAKE)

8/13

8/27

0.33

0.36

9.09%

3.40%

8

Cboe Global Markets

(CBOE)

8/29

9/13

0.31

0.36

16.13%

1.24%

10

CyrusOne Inc.

(CONE)

9/26

10/11

0.46

0.5

8.70%

3.17%

7

Enviva Partners LP

(EVA)

8/14

8/29

0.645

0.66

2.33%

8.66%

5

Littelfuse Inc.

(LFUS)

8/21

9/5

0.43

0.48

11.63%

1.21%

10

Mondelez International Inc.

(MDLZ)

9/27

10/14

0.26

0.285

9.62%

2.12%

8

MSCI Inc.

(MSCI)

8/15

8/30

0.58

0.68

17.24%

1.24%

6

PBF Logistics LP

(PBFX)

8/14

8/30

0.51

0.515

0.98%

9.71%

6

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

(SMG)

8/26

9/10

0.55

0.58

5.45%

2.11%

10

South State Corp.

(SSB)

8/8

8/16

0.4

0.43

7.50%

2.26%

8

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

(WLKP)

8/9

8/26

0.4452

0.4579

2.85%

7.85%

6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

BankFinancial Corp.

(BFIN)

8/23

0.1

No Change

12.85

3.11%

5

Columbia Banking System Inc.

(COLB)

8/21

0.28

No Change

35.67

3.14%

9

Intel Corp.

(INTC)

9/1

0.315

No Change

48.68

2.59%

5

Mid Penn Bancorp

(MPB)

8/26

0.18

No Change

25.07

2.87%

6

Northfield Bancorp Inc.

(NFBK)

8/21

0.11

No Change

15.4

2.86%

7

West Bancorp Inc.

(WTBA)

8/21

0.21

No Change

20.64

4.07%

9

Tuesday August 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

(BHLB)

8/22

0.23

No Change

30.9

2.98%

5

FS Bancorp Inc.

(FSBW)

8/22

0.15

No Change

47.63

1.26%

7

Heritage Financial Corp.

(HFWA)

8/22

0.19

Increase

27.16

2.80%

9

Heritage Commerce Corp.

(HTBK)

8/22

0.12

No Change

11.82

4.06%

7

Starbucks Corp.

(SBUX)

8/23

0.36

No Change

95.51

1.51%

9

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.

(SFBC)

8/22

0.14

No Change

35

1.60%

6

WSFS Financial Corp.

(WSFS)

8/22

0.12

No Change

41.52

1.16%

6

Wintrust Financial Corp.

(WTFC)

8/22

0.25

No Change

68.53

1.46%

6

Wednesday August 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

American Electric Power Co.

(AEP)

9/10

0.67

No Change

88.7

3.02%

9

Boeing Company

(BA)

9/6

2.055

No Change

339.56

2.42%

8

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

(BPFH)

8/23

0.12

No Change

10.64

4.51%

6

Great Western Bancorp Inc.

(GWB)

8/23

0.3

No Change

31.58

3.80%

5

Hanmi Financial Corp.

(HAFC)

8/30

0.24

No Change

20.48

4.69%

6

Investors Bancorp

(ISBC)

8/23

0.11

No Change

11.11

3.96%

7

Moelis & Company

(MC)

9/27

0.5

No Change

34.46

5.80%

6

Marine Products Corp.

(MPX)

9/10

0.12

No Change

15.43

3.11%

5

Nexstar Media Group Inc.

(NXST)

8/23

0.45

No Change

98.77

1.82%

7

Penske Automotive Group Inc.

(PAG)

9/4

0.4

Increase

45.37

3.53%

9

SB Financial Group Inc.

(SBFG)

8/23

0.09

No Change

16.6

2.17%

7

South State Corp.

(SSB)

8/16

0.43

Increase

76.09

2.26%

8

Standex International Inc.

(SXI)

8/23

0.2

No Change

66.5

1.20%

8

Interface Inc.

(TILE)

8/23

0.065

No Change

12.58

2.07%

9

Two River Bancorp

(TRCB)

8/30

0.07

No Change

13.93

2.01%

7

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

(WAB)

8/23

0.12

No Change

75.34

0.64%

8

Washington Federal Inc.

(WAFD)

8/23

0.21

Increase

35.31

2.38%

9

Wells Fargo & Co.

(WFC)

9/1

0.51

Increase

47.44

4.30%

9

Thursday August 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Apple Inc.

(AAPL)

8/15

0.77

No Change

204.02

1.51%

8

American Campus Communities

(ACC)

8/23

0.47

No Change

46.81

4.02%

7

Bloomin' Brands Inc.

(BLMN)

8/21

0.1

No Change

17.22

2.32%

5

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

(CTO)

8/30

0.11

Increase

61.99

0.71%

7

D.R. Horton Inc

(DHI)

8/26

0.15

No Change

47

1.28%

5

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

(FIX)

8/23

0.1

No Change

41.32

0.97%

7

German American Bancorp

(GABC)

8/20

0.17

No Change

30.88

2.20%

7

National Instruments Corp.

(NATI)

9/3

0.25

No Change

42.22

2.37%

6

ONE Gas Inc.

(OGS)

9/3

0.5

No Change

90.97

2.20%

6

Papa John's International

(PZZA)

8/23

0.225

No Change

43.89

2.05%

6

Rockwell Automation Inc.

(ROK)

9/10

0.97

No Change

153.8

2.52%

9

Waste Connections Inc.

(WCN)

8/26

0.16

No Change

90.05

0.71%

9

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

(WLKP)

8/26

0.4579

Increase

23.34

7.85%

6

Friday August 9 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Community West Bancshares

(CWBC)

8/30

0.055

No Change

9.9

2.22%

6

Macatawa Bank Corp.

(MCBC)

8/29

0.07

No Change

10.1

2.77%

5

Constellation Brands Inc. A

(STZ)

8/27

0.75

No Change

192.74

1.56%

5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

American Express Company

(AXP)

8/9

0.39

1.25%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

(BK)

8/9

0.31

2.69%

First Community Corp.

(FCCO)

8/12

0.11

2.28%

First Republic Bank

(FRC)

8/8

0.19

0.79%

Greenbrier Companies Inc.

(GBX)

8/8

0.25

3.58%

GasLog Partners LP

(GLOP)

8/9

0.55

10.74%

Hope Bancorp Inc.

(HOPE)

8/9

0.14

4.00%

Kadant Inc.

(KAI)

8/8

0.23

1.09%

Mastercard Inc.

(MA)

8/9

0.33

0.49%

Masco Corp.

(MAS)

8/12

0.12

1.20%

Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

(ORRF)

8/12

0.15

2.76%

Oak Valley Bancorp

(OVLY)

8/9

0.135

1.45%

People's Utah Bancorp

(PUB)

8/12

0.13

1.79%

Star Group LP

(SGU)

8/6

0.125

5.21%

Sprague Resources LP

(SRLP)

8/12

0.6675

14.96%

Union Bankshares Inc.

(UNB)

8/8

0.31

3.81%

Value Line Inc.

(VALU)

8/9

0.2

3.18%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

