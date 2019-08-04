Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 4

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BB&T Corp.
|
(BBT)
|
8/13
|
9/3
|
0.405
|
0.45
|
11.11%
|
3.65%
|
9
|
Cheesecake Factory Inc.
|
(CAKE)
|
8/13
|
8/27
|
0.33
|
0.36
|
9.09%
|
3.40%
|
8
|
Cboe Global Markets
|
(CBOE)
|
8/29
|
9/13
|
0.31
|
0.36
|
16.13%
|
1.24%
|
10
|
CyrusOne Inc.
|
(CONE)
|
9/26
|
10/11
|
0.46
|
0.5
|
8.70%
|
3.17%
|
7
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
8/14
|
8/29
|
0.645
|
0.66
|
2.33%
|
8.66%
|
5
|
Littelfuse Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
8/21
|
9/5
|
0.43
|
0.48
|
11.63%
|
1.21%
|
10
|
Mondelez International Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
9/27
|
10/14
|
0.26
|
0.285
|
9.62%
|
2.12%
|
8
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
8/15
|
8/30
|
0.58
|
0.68
|
17.24%
|
1.24%
|
6
|
PBF Logistics LP
|
(PBFX)
|
8/14
|
8/30
|
0.51
|
0.515
|
0.98%
|
9.71%
|
6
|
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
8/26
|
9/10
|
0.55
|
0.58
|
5.45%
|
2.11%
|
10
|
South State Corp.
|
(SSB)
|
8/8
|
8/16
|
0.4
|
0.43
|
7.50%
|
2.26%
|
8
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
(WLKP)
|
8/9
|
8/26
|
0.4452
|
0.4579
|
2.85%
|
7.85%
|
6
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday August 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
BankFinancial Corp.
|
(BFIN)
|
8/23
|
0.1
|
No Change
|
12.85
|
3.11%
|
5
|
Columbia Banking System Inc.
|
(COLB)
|
8/21
|
0.28
|
No Change
|
35.67
|
3.14%
|
9
|
Intel Corp.
|
(INTC)
|
9/1
|
0.315
|
No Change
|
48.68
|
2.59%
|
5
|
Mid Penn Bancorp
|
(MPB)
|
8/26
|
0.18
|
No Change
|
25.07
|
2.87%
|
6
|
Northfield Bancorp Inc.
|
(NFBK)
|
8/21
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
15.4
|
2.86%
|
7
|
West Bancorp Inc.
|
(WTBA)
|
8/21
|
0.21
|
No Change
|
20.64
|
4.07%
|
9
Tuesday August 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.
|
(BHLB)
|
8/22
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
30.9
|
2.98%
|
5
|
FS Bancorp Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
8/22
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
47.63
|
1.26%
|
7
|
Heritage Financial Corp.
|
(HFWA)
|
8/22
|
0.19
|
Increase
|
27.16
|
2.80%
|
9
|
Heritage Commerce Corp.
|
(HTBK)
|
8/22
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
11.82
|
4.06%
|
7
|
Starbucks Corp.
|
(SBUX)
|
8/23
|
0.36
|
No Change
|
95.51
|
1.51%
|
9
|
Sound Financial Bancorp Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
8/22
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
35
|
1.60%
|
6
|
WSFS Financial Corp.
|
(WSFS)
|
8/22
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
41.52
|
1.16%
|
6
|
Wintrust Financial Corp.
|
(WTFC)
|
8/22
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
68.53
|
1.46%
|
6
Wednesday August 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Co.
|
(AEP)
|
9/10
|
0.67
|
No Change
|
88.7
|
3.02%
|
9
|
Boeing Company
|
(BA)
|
9/6
|
2.055
|
No Change
|
339.56
|
2.42%
|
8
|
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.
|
(BPFH)
|
8/23
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
10.64
|
4.51%
|
6
|
Great Western Bancorp Inc.
|
(GWB)
|
8/23
|
0.3
|
No Change
|
31.58
|
3.80%
|
5
|
Hanmi Financial Corp.
|
(HAFC)
|
8/30
|
0.24
|
No Change
|
20.48
|
4.69%
|
6
|
Investors Bancorp
|
(ISBC)
|
8/23
|
0.11
|
No Change
|
11.11
|
3.96%
|
7
|
Moelis & Company
|
(MC)
|
9/27
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
34.46
|
5.80%
|
6
|
Marine Products Corp.
|
(MPX)
|
9/10
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
15.43
|
3.11%
|
5
|
Nexstar Media Group Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
8/23
|
0.45
|
No Change
|
98.77
|
1.82%
|
7
|
Penske Automotive Group Inc.
|
(PAG)
|
9/4
|
0.4
|
Increase
|
45.37
|
3.53%
|
9
|
SB Financial Group Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
8/23
|
0.09
|
No Change
|
16.6
|
2.17%
|
7
|
South State Corp.
|
(SSB)
|
8/16
|
0.43
|
Increase
|
76.09
|
2.26%
|
8
|
Standex International Inc.
|
(SXI)
|
8/23
|
0.2
|
No Change
|
66.5
|
1.20%
|
8
|
Interface Inc.
|
(TILE)
|
8/23
|
0.065
|
No Change
|
12.58
|
2.07%
|
9
|
Two River Bancorp
|
(TRCB)
|
8/30
|
0.07
|
No Change
|
13.93
|
2.01%
|
7
|
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.
|
(WAB)
|
8/23
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
75.34
|
0.64%
|
8
|
Washington Federal Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
8/23
|
0.21
|
Increase
|
35.31
|
2.38%
|
9
|
Wells Fargo & Co.
|
(WFC)
|
9/1
|
0.51
|
Increase
|
47.44
|
4.30%
|
9
Thursday August 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
8/15
|
0.77
|
No Change
|
204.02
|
1.51%
|
8
|
American Campus Communities
|
(ACC)
|
8/23
|
0.47
|
No Change
|
46.81
|
4.02%
|
7
|
Bloomin' Brands Inc.
|
(BLMN)
|
8/21
|
0.1
|
No Change
|
17.22
|
2.32%
|
5
|
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
|
(CTO)
|
8/30
|
0.11
|
Increase
|
61.99
|
0.71%
|
7
|
D.R. Horton Inc
|
(DHI)
|
8/26
|
0.15
|
No Change
|
47
|
1.28%
|
5
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
8/23
|
0.1
|
No Change
|
41.32
|
0.97%
|
7
|
German American Bancorp
|
(GABC)
|
8/20
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
30.88
|
2.20%
|
7
|
National Instruments Corp.
|
(NATI)
|
9/3
|
0.25
|
No Change
|
42.22
|
2.37%
|
6
|
ONE Gas Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
9/3
|
0.5
|
No Change
|
90.97
|
2.20%
|
6
|
Papa John's International
|
(PZZA)
|
8/23
|
0.225
|
No Change
|
43.89
|
2.05%
|
6
|
Rockwell Automation Inc.
|
(ROK)
|
9/10
|
0.97
|
No Change
|
153.8
|
2.52%
|
9
|
Waste Connections Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
8/26
|
0.16
|
No Change
|
90.05
|
0.71%
|
9
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
(WLKP)
|
8/26
|
0.4579
|
Increase
|
23.34
|
7.85%
|
6
Friday August 9 (Ex-Div 8/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Community West Bancshares
|
(CWBC)
|
8/30
|
0.055
|
No Change
|
9.9
|
2.22%
|
6
|
Macatawa Bank Corp.
|
(MCBC)
|
8/29
|
0.07
|
No Change
|
10.1
|
2.77%
|
5
|
Constellation Brands Inc. A
|
(STZ)
|
8/27
|
0.75
|
No Change
|
192.74
|
1.56%
|
5
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
American Express Company
|
(AXP)
|
8/9
|
0.39
|
1.25%
|
Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
|
(BK)
|
8/9
|
0.31
|
2.69%
|
First Community Corp.
|
(FCCO)
|
8/12
|
0.11
|
2.28%
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
8/8
|
0.19
|
0.79%
|
Greenbrier Companies Inc.
|
(GBX)
|
8/8
|
0.25
|
3.58%
|
GasLog Partners LP
|
(GLOP)
|
8/9
|
0.55
|
10.74%
|
Hope Bancorp Inc.
|
(HOPE)
|
8/9
|
0.14
|
4.00%
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
8/8
|
0.23
|
1.09%
|
Mastercard Inc.
|
(MA)
|
8/9
|
0.33
|
0.49%
|
Masco Corp.
|
(MAS)
|
8/12
|
0.12
|
1.20%
|
Orrstown Financial Services Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
8/12
|
0.15
|
2.76%
|
Oak Valley Bancorp
|
(OVLY)
|
8/9
|
0.135
|
1.45%
|
People's Utah Bancorp
|
(PUB)
|
8/12
|
0.13
|
1.79%
|
Star Group LP
|
(SGU)
|
8/6
|
0.125
|
5.21%
|
Sprague Resources LP
|
(SRLP)
|
8/12
|
0.6675
|
14.96%
|
Union Bankshares Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
8/8
|
0.31
|
3.81%
|
Value Line Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
8/9
|
0.2
|
3.18%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.