Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 4

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years BB&T Corp. (BBT) 8/13 9/3 0.405 0.45 11.11% 3.65% 9 Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 8/13 8/27 0.33 0.36 9.09% 3.40% 8 Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 8/29 9/13 0.31 0.36 16.13% 1.24% 10 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 9/26 10/11 0.46 0.5 8.70% 3.17% 7 Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 8/14 8/29 0.645 0.66 2.33% 8.66% 5 Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 8/21 9/5 0.43 0.48 11.63% 1.21% 10 Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 9/27 10/14 0.26 0.285 9.62% 2.12% 8 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/15 8/30 0.58 0.68 17.24% 1.24% 6 PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 8/14 8/30 0.51 0.515 0.98% 9.71% 6 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 8/26 9/10 0.55 0.58 5.45% 2.11% 10 South State Corp. (SSB) 8/8 8/16 0.4 0.43 7.50% 2.26% 8 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 8/9 8/26 0.4452 0.4579 2.85% 7.85% 6

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday August 5 (Ex-Div 8/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 8/23 0.1 No Change 12.85 3.11% 5 Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 8/21 0.28 No Change 35.67 3.14% 9 Intel Corp. (INTC) 9/1 0.315 No Change 48.68 2.59% 5 Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 8/26 0.18 No Change 25.07 2.87% 6 Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 8/21 0.11 No Change 15.4 2.86% 7 West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) 8/21 0.21 No Change 20.64 4.07% 9

Tuesday August 6 (Ex-Div 8/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 8/22 0.23 No Change 30.9 2.98% 5 FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 8/22 0.15 No Change 47.63 1.26% 7 Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 8/22 0.19 Increase 27.16 2.80% 9 Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 8/22 0.12 No Change 11.82 4.06% 7 Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 8/23 0.36 No Change 95.51 1.51% 9 Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 8/22 0.14 No Change 35 1.60% 6 WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 8/22 0.12 No Change 41.52 1.16% 6 Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 8/22 0.25 No Change 68.53 1.46% 6

Wednesday August 7 (Ex-Div 8/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Electric Power Co. (AEP) 9/10 0.67 No Change 88.7 3.02% 9 Boeing Company (BA) 9/6 2.055 No Change 339.56 2.42% 8 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) 8/23 0.12 No Change 10.64 4.51% 6 Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) 8/23 0.3 No Change 31.58 3.80% 5 Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) 8/30 0.24 No Change 20.48 4.69% 6 Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 8/23 0.11 No Change 11.11 3.96% 7 Moelis & Company (MC) 9/27 0.5 No Change 34.46 5.80% 6 Marine Products Corp. (MPX) 9/10 0.12 No Change 15.43 3.11% 5 Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 8/23 0.45 No Change 98.77 1.82% 7 Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) 9/4 0.4 Increase 45.37 3.53% 9 SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 8/23 0.09 No Change 16.6 2.17% 7 South State Corp. (SSB) 8/16 0.43 Increase 76.09 2.26% 8 Standex International Inc. (SXI) 8/23 0.2 No Change 66.5 1.20% 8 Interface Inc. (TILE) 8/23 0.065 No Change 12.58 2.07% 9 Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 8/30 0.07 No Change 13.93 2.01% 7 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) 8/23 0.12 No Change 75.34 0.64% 8 Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 8/23 0.21 Increase 35.31 2.38% 9 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 9/1 0.51 Increase 47.44 4.30% 9

Thursday August 8 (Ex-Div 8/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Apple Inc. (AAPL) 8/15 0.77 No Change 204.02 1.51% 8 American Campus Communities (ACC) 8/23 0.47 No Change 46.81 4.02% 7 Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) 8/21 0.1 No Change 17.22 2.32% 5 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 8/30 0.11 Increase 61.99 0.71% 7 D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) 8/26 0.15 No Change 47 1.28% 5 Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 8/23 0.1 No Change 41.32 0.97% 7 German American Bancorp (GABC) 8/20 0.17 No Change 30.88 2.20% 7 National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 9/3 0.25 No Change 42.22 2.37% 6 ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 9/3 0.5 No Change 90.97 2.20% 6 Papa John's International (PZZA) 8/23 0.225 No Change 43.89 2.05% 6 Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) 9/10 0.97 No Change 153.8 2.52% 9 Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 8/26 0.16 No Change 90.05 0.71% 9 Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 8/26 0.4579 Increase 23.34 7.85% 6

Friday August 9 (Ex-Div 8/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 8/30 0.055 No Change 9.9 2.22% 6 Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 8/29 0.07 No Change 10.1 2.77% 5 Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 8/27 0.75 No Change 192.74 1.56% 5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Express Company (AXP) 8/9 0.39 1.25% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 8/9 0.31 2.69% First Community Corp. (FCCO) 8/12 0.11 2.28% First Republic Bank (FRC) 8/8 0.19 0.79% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 8/8 0.25 3.58% GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) 8/9 0.55 10.74% Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 8/9 0.14 4.00% Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/8 0.23 1.09% Mastercard Inc. (MA) 8/9 0.33 0.49% Masco Corp. (MAS) 8/12 0.12 1.20% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) 8/12 0.15 2.76% Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 8/9 0.135 1.45% People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) 8/12 0.13 1.79% Star Group LP (SGU) 8/6 0.125 5.21% Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) 8/12 0.6675 14.96% Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) 8/8 0.31 3.81% Value Line Inc. (VALU) 8/9 0.2 3.18%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.