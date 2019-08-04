AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report

So far, this one is down 2.09%, as the market action last week has put it in negative territory.

This portfolio was designed to last six months. Here, I show how it has performed at its halfway point.

It may look like an AbbVie employee organizing her CD collection, but it's probably science-related (photo via AbbVie's Twitter account).

A Hedged Portfolio Around A AbbVie Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which completed in February (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other stocks, including AbbVie (ABBV) in May. Let's see how our ABBV portfolio is doing three months in, given the performance of the stock, and the market in general, since then. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The April ABBV Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around ABBV in May, starting with these premises:

You had $1,000,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 20% during the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including ABBV, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

These were the steps involved for those who wanted to do this manually (your returns would obviously have varied based on which approach you used).

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside ABBV. My site calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow. Your initial universe could have been as big as that of my site's (the ~4,500 stocks and exchange-traded products with options traded on them in the U.S.) or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns were less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you needed to figure out the optimal, or least expensive, way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 20% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you would simply have bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below included a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash and another fine-tuning step to decide whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The May ABBV Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what my automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us with:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

In addition to ABBV, the site selected Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Chipotle (CMG), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), MSCI (MSCI), Nextstar Media (NXST), and VMware (VMW) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >20% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Yandex (YNDX) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. Yandex is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance (to a drawdown of no more than 20%).

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged:

Data by YCharts

ABBV was the second-worst performer here, down about 15.96% as of Friday's close. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted and you held each position from May 1st until Friday's close, you'd be down 3.79% so far.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio Since

Here's how the hedged portfolio has performed so far:

The hedged portfolio was down 2.09% so far, while the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) was up 0.77%, as both started to slide over the past few trading days.

Wrapping Up

This portfolio has a hole to dig out of if it's going to approach its expected return of 8.64% by its November completion date. Let's check back in a few months and see if our ABBV portfolio from May has managed to close the gaps with SPY and with its expected return.

A Complicated Way To Lose Money That might be what you're thinking after reading about the negative performance so far of the hedged portfolio built around ABBV. In my Marketplace service, Bulletproof Investing, I let my site pick all of the securities. As you can see here, in the most recent cohort to complete its six-months, four out of five portfolios exceeded their expected returns, and three met or exceeded SPY's return, despite taking on less risk than the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.