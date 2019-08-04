Dividend Aristocrat Performance: July 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

As the market awaited the FOMC interest rate decision in late July, constituent-level return dispersion was quite limited. After equities fell in May, and bounced back sharply in June, performance across a wide subset of the market was flat to slightly positive in July as the market awaited the Fed to give direction. The Dividend Aristocrat Index posted positive monthly returns (+0.92%), but lagged the broader market (+1.44%).

While the Dividend Aristocrats lagged in July, they have still managed to outperform over long-time intervals. In the table below, I compare the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat Index with the traditional capitalization-weighted market index. I have also included the equal-weighted version of that index. Since the Dividend Aristocrat Index uses equal-weights to rebalance, some readers have speculated that the Dividend Aristocrat strategy's outperformance is driven by the phenomenon. Over long-time intervals - 5, 10, and 20 years - Dividend Growth has bested both cap-weighted and equal-weighted versions of the S&P 500.

The performance differential between Dividend Growth and Equal Weighting has been notable over the last year. High quality dividend stocks, which can take on more fixed income-like characteristics, have outperformed the S&P 500 as interest rates have rallied. Equal-weighting, which captures part of its structural premia from a bet on smaller companies, has lagged as the size premia has underperformed and megacaps have outperformed.

The table below lists the 57 constituents sorted descending by indicated dividend yield and lists returns over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through the end of July.

Below are a couple of observations from this monthly list:

Underperforming AbbVie (ABBV), which recently announced the transformative acquisition of Allergan, passed AT&T to offer the highest indicated dividend yield on the list. After shedding 5.2% in June after a record 16.3% drop on June 25th, the company lost another 7.9% in July.

Including the aforementioned AbbVie and AT&T, the fourteen highest yielding stocks on the list are all trading at less than 20x earnings. On average, these companies are trading at 14.2x trailing earnings, a large discount to the broader market.

Just over half of the 57 constituents are trading at less than 20x earnings.

Roughly half of the companies had a monthly return of +/- 2.5%, another indication that the return distribution was tightly wound in July. Do not expect to see that repeat in August as volatility has risen early in the month from escalating trade tensions.

If we see a flight-to-quality into more defensive stocks, the Dividend Aristocrats could outperform. A little volatility could create opportunities for long-term focused Seeking Alpha dividend growth investors, and there are some companies on this list that are trading at relatively attractive earnings multiples. I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proved useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers to build their portfolio around. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.