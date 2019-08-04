True Leaf Brands, Inc. (TRLFF) CEO Darcy Bomford on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

True Leaf Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:TRLFF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call July 31, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Eckstein - Investor Relations

Darcy Bomford - Chief Executive Officer

Kerry Biggs - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Eckstein

Good morning Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to this morning's annual earnings conference call covering True Leaf's financial and operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 along with recent milestones and developments. This conference is being recorded today, July 31, 2019.

During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, management will host a question-and-answer session from the questions that have been submitted prior this call. Our call today, will be led by True Leaf's Chief Executive Officer, Darcy Bomford.

I would now like to turn the call over to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf, Mr. Darcy Bomford for more in-depth discussion on the past year and future strategy. Darcy.

Darcy Bomford

Thanks Scott and good morning. Thank you all for joining us. Fiscal year 2019 was a record year for True Leaf. We are happy to report we nearly doubled revenue and expanded our retail distribution footprint to over 3500 stores worldwide. We also had exciting development through branding and product advancement including launching a new brand identity and new product introductions, which I will discuss in further detail.

At the same time, we took steps to position ourselves for sustained growth, including - higher liquidity position and building on a seasoned team who will lead us forward as True Leaf positioned itself to capitalize on the growing demand for our pet care products.

Let's briefly discuss the highlights for the year. In fiscal year 2019, we achieved strong revenue growth, delivering CAD2.3 million in revenue representing a 55% year-over-year growth. Our revenue growth was driven by our True Leaf's pet division hemp and plant based animal wellness brand that is less than in five years is becoming a leader in emerging pet care sector and trusted by retailers and pet parents worldwide.

As many of your like to know, True Leaf was found on desire to return on the unconditional love from our pet with products that enhances the natural healing power of plant from around the world. Returning The Love is a Company’s tag line has found a salute to that powerful bonds we all share with our pet companions.

Today, our Company which we recently renamed True Leaf Brand Inc is focused on being the global leader in natural pet care with the special focus on best to market hemp and plant based wellness products for pet.

The pet care industry is a $145 billion market category forecasted to growth over a 184 billion in five year and surpass 2000 billion by the year 2025, its according to [indiscernible] researching. It’s in its strong demand and has been a key driver in achieving our strong sales performance.

As part of our mission to become most trusted brand in emerging cannabis sector we have held ourselves to the highest product standard. To that end in June, 2018 our hemp based tech products received the national animal supplement council otherwise known as NASC Quality Seal which is one of the highest level certification in industry.

NASC Quality Seal was developed by group of pet industry professionals and modeled after the U.S Food and Drug Administration regulation for human dietary supplement. It basically was a designed as quality control program that will give consumer peace of mind.

Our track record of meeting that quality in regulatory standards and selling legal products has been key to our success at expanding our distribution network and gaining new top pet retail partners. It's our execution on this distribution strategy that has continued to help drive our financial results.

Talking about global distribution, our major growth driver for True Leaf in 2019 was the continued expansion of our global distribution network with the footprint in the U.S, Canada and 15 European countries.

Our hemp based products for pet are now sold in more than 3500 stores worldwide through leading retailers such as Pet Supplies Plus and Pet Planet in the US, PetSmart in Canada, Pets Corner in the United Kingdom and that Das Futterhaus in Germany just to name a few.

Turning to Europe, the European pet care market released a value of approximately €26.6 billion in western Europe alone this year and as a key market for True Leaf. Company initially launched the line of functional dog treats in Europe then dental sticks and most recently in a line of innovative cat treats.

This is was the Company’s first foray into the cat product category and was very well received. The line was launched in November and since one cat product for the year, pet product marketing magazines annual rewards. In 2019 we also expanded our direct-to-consumer business in Europe with the launch of an e-commerce site in France, Germany and in the UK.

In France the online store launch marked True Leaf’s entry into a large French pet market, which is valued at €4.6 billion. The Company’s Europe based sales team continues to work with our distribution partners and develop new markets in Norway, Holland, Switzerland and Greece.

In fiscal year 2019 True Leaf’s products were sold in several new countries in Europe including France, Italy, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia. We also recently announced two new retail distribution partnership one was Oscar pet foods in the UK and most recently Pocurull in Spain, Portugal.

As a result of these efforts, our European operations contributed $412,501 of total revenue for this annual period, which is 148% increase compared to the prior year. As the pet market evolves, we continue to set the ground work to expand to other new market regions.

We recently signed a memorandum of understanding with a leading pet are distributors in South Korea called [indiscernible] and by solidifying relationship with key distribution partners for China, India and Australia.

Lastly, in addition to our retail distribution. A key component of our growth plans include expanding our online direct-to-consumer distribution strategy. We recently announced a partnership with leading online dispensary platform Namaste Technologies. To True Leaf’s line will the first product sold on Namaste’s CannMart.com platforms, and promises to be a lucrative new channel for both companies.

In early 2018, True Leaf engaged Dossier Creative, creative agencies behind successful brands such as Vegan Nutrition, and Mike's Hard Lemonade. We undertook a significant rebranding project throughout the fiscal year 2019. Also an in-depth analysis of the Company’s brand messaging and packaging was initiated along with quantitative research with over 1100 consumers in the U.S., Canada, UK and Germany.

As a result, the Company’s True Hemp product line underwent significant transformations during this fiscal year. And the new True Leaf brand and product innovations were introduced to the retails trade at a trade show and in March called Global Pet Expo.

Part of the line was rebranded including Everyday Omega, which was our new product introduced as the supplement that provide the daily amount of omega three recommended by the National Research Council. [indiscernible] engineered to provide plant and sea food basis of omega tree to optimize the pets daily health during their active and healthy years. We also expanded our line of Calming Support, enjoy support and omega tree formulas to a total of nine soft chew offerings in small, medium and large format.

Lastly, a Global Pet Expo, we also introduce the world's first pet product line utilizing oil of oregano as a main active ingredient. This family of product will provide support to the variety of products for healthy gums, healthy teeth, healthy skin coats, a topical gel and a fresh breath chewable.

As mentioned earlier, a new treat was specifically formulated for cats and added to the European line last fall. The product line utilizes a soft inter paste with hemp seed oil and a crunchy outer shell with cassava, palatability was engineered to competing as the market leader and our award winning product is doing very well.

another exciting meals True Leaf is preparing to launch his highly anticipated CBD products supplement line next month. Last May we signed our first supply agreement for a broad spectrum hemp extract from Kentucky based Atalo Holdings, which is a vertically integrated agricultural company supplying industrial hemp.

With a Atalo’s steady supply of top quality hemp, we are confident that we can meet the huge demand for CBD products is we launch products into our new and existing market channels. New True Leaf CBD line will be unveiled next month during the SuperZoo Trade Show in Las Vegas on August 20 to 22.

And we expect it to hit the store shelves late September early October 2019. And I see the CBD line will be introduced initially in several us jurisdictions where it is legal under the existing regulations with additional markets to follow pending regulatory approval.

Now talking about our exceptional team. On our journey to becoming a global leader natural in natural pet care we have been focused on building an exceptional team of pet industry finance operations and marketing experts.

During the course of fiscal 2019, we added several talented professionals to our team. I will briefly mention some of these appointments. Last August, we appointed veterinarian Dr. Katherine Kramer as founding Chair or Veterinary Advisory Board.

True Leaf’s Veterinary Advisory Board lead the research and development of our pet product line including our debut CBD products to pet. Dr. Kramer is a medical director at BCA Canada, Vancouver Animal Wellness hospital and a vocal advocate to the research and therapeutic use of cannabis for animals.

Joining Dr. Kramer Veteran Advisory Board, his is veteran and integrated pain management expert Dr. Conny Mosley, who also serves as the Director and Vice President in the Canadian Association of Veterinary Cannabinoid Medicine or the CAVCM.

In September last year former Lululemon Executive, Kerry Biggs was appointed as True Leaf’s Chief Financial Officer bringing NASDAQ global finance and operation experience to the Company. We are excited to have Kerry in this curtail CFO role as he lead our clients organization during a pivotal time of our growth.

Shortly thereafter former Petco Senior Vice President of Global Marketing expert Jodi Watson joint True Leaf as Vice Chair and Board of Directors. She joined True Leaf Chairman Mike Harcourt who is the former premier British Colombia and Sylvain Toutant former CEO of Davids Tea and Kevin Bottomley and myself on the Board.

In May we appointed former Mars Petcare Executive Kevin Cole as President of True Leaf’s Pet. Kevin brings over 20-years of experience in consumer-packaged goods to True Leaf as well as considerable expertise in accelerating businesses and brands in the pet industry.

Prior to joining True Leaf, Kevin served as Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare Canada, the world’s largest pet food company owning top brands such as PEDIGREE, IAMS and ROYAL CANIN. Previously, he was a marketing executive with GlaxoSmithKline.

Kevin has led teams on consumer and customer insights, strategic planning, marketing, sales strategy, e-commerce and other project management functions. He is credited with leading explosive growth of WHISKAS brand cat treat brand and TEMPTATIONS, and while at GlaxoSmithKline, laying the foundation for the Sensodyne brand to become the number one toothpaste in Canada.

With Kevin at the helm of our pet business, we are confident in True Leaf’s ability to become a household name in the pet industry. Kevin's strategic focus is on expanding True Leaf’s retail presence in the U.S. and UK where True Leaf is well positioned to become a leader in this category.

More recently - joining Kevin at True Leaf Pet is Senior Vice-President of Operations and former Petco executive Allen Fujimoto. Allen brings over 25 years of extensive experience building and optimizing world-class supply chain networks in the consumer goods industry and leading complex business transformations for global, billion-dollar companies. As a member of our team Allan will develop and implement new processes and supply chain network to drive productivity as True Leaf’s scale the business globally.

Each of these executive brings considerable expertise and skill set to True Leaf which has already began contributing to our success. Furthermore our ability to successfully recruit top talent from leading organization in the testament to True Leaf’s prospects.

Now turning to True Leaf Cannabis. I will provide an update on our other division True Leaf Cannabis formally True Leaf Medicine Inc. and our True Leaf Campus facility which located in Lumby, British Columbia.

In March, we announced the completion of current phase of our cannabis production and cultivation facility called True Leaf Campus. The completed phase includes a two story 18,000 square foot central hub for the initial grow area, and future laboratory services, whole plant extraction and production and packaging of therapeutic cannabis products. We also brought the Company to GMP Standards.

We are submitting our final information package to Health Canada this week. And our facility is ready for inspection, which is a little timeframe to receive what is called a license to grow to the next stage is 4 to 8 weeks. The completion of the current phase of True Leaf Campus is a significant milestone for True Leaf, and brings the Company is one step closer to becoming a licensed producers cannabis in Canada.

The Company continues to reduce potential opportunities, enter into joint venture or operational agreements, interested parties regarding the site and the facility. We are confident that a significant opportunity to monetizing our investment remains and will be finalized over the next fiscal year.

With that update, I will now turn the call over to Kerry Biggs, our Chief Financial Officer who will review our financial results. After that we look forward to addressing your questions.

Over to you Kerry.

Kerry Biggs

Great, thanks Darcy. Today I will discuss our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. I will note that all results will be expressed in Canadian dollars unless I indicate otherwise. And I think as Darcy mentioned more information is available in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for fiscal year 2019, which was filed with SEDAR on Monday and published on a Company’s website at ir.trueleaf.com.

We are happy to report record sales of $2.3 million in the fiscal year 2019. Again representing the highest annual sales in the Company’s history and a 65% year-over-year increase from the prior year's revenues of $1.4 million.

Again, this year-over-year increase was mainly driven by our expanded global retail presence in North America and Europe. The Company’s European operations contributed $412,551 of the total revenue for this annual period, again versus $166,322 prior year, an increase of close to 150%.

Hiring experienced personnel to fuel this aggressive sales and marketing activities was another key contributor to our revenue growth. And again, this was reflected in higher expenses compared to the previous year.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year were $6.8 million, compared to $4.8 million the prior fiscal year. For the fiscal year 2019 the Company incurred a net loss of $5.5 million, compared to approximately $4 million the previous fiscal year.

So if we move to our balance sheet as of March 31, 2019, the Company had a cash position of $4.7 million and working capital of approximately $4.4 million. During the fiscal year we strengthened our liquidity position through a successful financing.

In February, the company closed the convertible security funding agreement for gross proceeds of $4.5 million with the Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager. And later in May of this year, True Leaf also received nearly $1 million in proceeds to a successful warrant exercise.

So with these successful financings, we did strengthen our balance sheet, which enables us to move forward as we execute on our strategic growth plans, which has Darcy noted include the new CBD based product line for pets, allowing us to continue to expand our retail distribution presence in new markets in the U.S., Europe as well as Asia, and expanding our direct-to-consumer distribution network through various e-commerce platforms. We continue to be actively engaged with our investors and appreciate their continued support.

As Darcy mentioned earlier, during the year, we utilized capital to complete the current phase of the True Leaf Campus so that was a major milestone for True Leaf, which now sees the Company’s asset value at $17.3 million as at March 31 2019. The completed phase includes a two story 18,000 square foot central hub within an initial cannabis grow area that will support the Company’s application to Health Canada for its licensed producer status.

In addition to our financial results on the capital markets front, I'm also proud to share that in February of this year, True Leaf was upgraded to the OTC QX best market and began trading under the ticker symbol TRLFF. So we are very pleased by this elevated status, this upgrading to the OTC QX market is another step in our plan to achieve accelerated growth, getting truly greater exposure to the broader investment community and more access to the capital markets.

So this concludes our opening remarks. Again, we encourage listeners to read the MD&A, the management discussion analysis that we recently filed for more in depth breakdown of our financials. So with that, we will be happy to answer your submitted questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Scott Eckstein

Thank you, Carrie. We will now begin the question and answer session. I will turn the call back over to Darcy.

Darcy Bomford

Thank you, Scott. Over the past week many of our shareholders and potential investors have submitted questions through our Q&A. And management will be answering them on this call now. We will start with our first investor question.

Number one. That you experienced some strong revenue growth during the year. Can you talk about product areas that outperformed relative to your expected expectations?

Yes, we are very pleased with our functional soft chew lines, including True Hemp Coming and True Hemp hip and joint formulations, which were our strongest performers. Interesting enough Coming is by far the best selling formulation companywide and hip and joint is a close second in our formats but the soft chew lines are doing very well.

We are also pleased with our performance in the supplement oil, small eight ounce glass bottle of oil that has the same formulation. And this was driven by our expanded reaches into new geographies both in-store and online.

Question number two. Will Company be launching a CBD product globally?

And yes, we have been working on this for quite some time. And when we saw the farm bill pass earlier this year, that was our signal to move ahead with a CBD based product line, which is where it's very excited to be unveiling that CBD product line next month, August 20 to 22nd at the SuperZoo Show in Las Vegas.

We won't be the first to market that we consider ourselves to be the best to market product line and we really look forward to launching that product there. It will be launched at that show and then available in several U.S. jurisdictions where CBD products for pets are legal under the current regulations which right now is growing weekly.

We are preparing to bring other CBD products into new markets in Europe, Asia, and other key market regions pending regulatory approvals and worldwide markets on for the regulation of cannabis are changing very fast, we expect to see some great opportunities in other markets.

Question numbers three. Regarding the CBD product launch, have you provided any kind of breakdown of revenue to expect from that product area?

Once the product line was launched, we are going to take a look at how we can give more clarity around CBD as it becomes larger and meaningful portion of our overall business. As of now we can't give any specific numbers but we are expecting on the CB line versus the [indiscernible] but I personally think it will become a large portion of our overall sales, because there is a significant demand CBD product in the market place and we are very happy now that we have our new product line available.

Question number four. What is upcoming milestones should we expect to see this coming fiscal year?

So on number one I mentioned already the launch of our CBD pet product line in the U.S. market, we also be increasing our store reach in the U.S. and Europe, we have a number of great opportunities coming to the surface there. We look forward to signing further distribution agreements such as our recently announced memorandum of understanding Eagle Vet in South Korea and other regions in Asia.

And we also expect to finally to get our license to grow cannabis under the Canada's Act in Canada six years later, it’s been a very long week for us, so we done everything completely by the book and we have the company reviewed by contract two weeks ago and he said it was the best facility he has ever seen so we are very happy and look forward to receiving that license to grow hopefully sooner than later.

Question number five. What is the status on product moving into the Chinese and Indian markets?

We are excited to say that we continue to have discussions with potential distribution partners in both China and parts of Asia regarding our hemp based product line and we will provide further updates there so we have some great future partners in those two regions that we are talking to now.

Question number six. True Leaf product move into big box stores in the U.S. this year?

As True Leaf products are already available in top pet retailers across the globe including Pet Supplies Plus in the U.S which has over 400 stores, Pet Smart Canada in Canada and Pet Corner in the UK which at least has around 140 store.

We are continually focusing on increasing our storage reach in fiscal year 2020, and we do believe we will be adding more larger pet chains that are growing list of retail distribution partners and we are in discussion already and we expect some great growth.

Question number seven. What is the status of the facility in Lumby, is the company planning on becoming a producer of medicinal cannabis or recreational cannabis?

And as I mentioned earlier the current phase of True Leaf Campus is complete, completed phase includes a two story building with an initial cannabis grow area to support the application. We are submitting our final package this week, in fact I think it will be going out tomorrow Friday in the typical time frame that we - in the industry to receive a license to grow now is four to eight weeks and we are hoping to complete that time frame.

The Company continue to review potential opportunities to enter into joint ventures or operational agreement with interested parties for that site and facility and we are confident that significant opportunity to monetize our investment remains for that site, as everyone knows that we have a fully approved site on 40 acres right in the middle of this town, is it 100% behind our operation. So we do feel we have a great opportunity there to monetize that investment in the near future.

Question number eight. What are your revenue expectations for the coming fiscal year?

We haven't given out guidance yet for this fiscal year. We are going to take a deeper dive during the next quarters in fiscal 2020 and we will provide revenue guidance at the appropriate time.

Question number nine. Q3 was to the strongest quarter ever. Q4 was strong at 54% increase in fourth quarter sales year-over-year. Revenues were softer than the previous quarter. Can you speak to this?

And for sure, during the fourth quarter, we took steps to enhancers supply chain in order to improve optimization and position True Leaf to fulfill orders from our larger retail distribution partners that join our network this past fiscal year.

This process is ongoing and is being led by Allen Fujimoto, our Senior VP of Operations who joins us from Petco and has extensive experience supplier optimization.

Question number 10. What are the capital needs for the company in the next six months?

I think there will be similar scope slightly higher than what we have seen in fiscal 2020, which is mainly associated with investments and selling and marketing costs to continue expanding our store counts and product. We also expect to incur some additional costs associated with the True Leaf Campus facility and CBD line.

Question number 11. How does the current competitive landscape look like and how you think True Leaf is positioned amongst his peers?

Well, we have started to see companies such as Canopy growth and CBD Health among others trying to tap into this healthcare space. I think they see the market opportunity saving potential health benefits for Pets. True Leaf has been a primary developing best to market hence wellness products for pets, and is already established itself as a trusted brand.

As you can see, we are expanding globally an accelerated rate and feel confident as series of new product innovations, which includes a new CBD line will be our next milestone as we continue to become a global leader in the picture space.

Question number 12. How has the recent addition to the Board of Directors and management team impacted the business?

One of our priorities last year was to bring in top tear account. I think we have been successful in that. Each of these executives who have joined True Leaf has brought with some considerable expertise and established the industry relationships. We have already started to see these additions True Leaf to success as shown in our strong financial performance this year.

For example, in addition, to Kevin Cole, as President of True Leaf Pet, and Allen Fujimoto is Senior VP of Operations, that's help position the division for success leading up to a product launches in August and fall 2019.

Additionally, Former Petco Senior Vice President Jodi Watson joins True Leaf this year. She was a CMO at Petco. She joined us as a Vice Chair of our board. Jodi has an extensive pet retail experience, and her insight has been extremely valuable and helping to guide at Omni-channel retail, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer strategies.

That concludes the question-and-answer session. So I will now make some closing remarks. Just to recap, on key and upcoming milestones. In summary, 2019 was a significant year of growth for True Leaf. We continue to drive sales growth recording annual revenues of $2.3 million.

We expanded our global retail presence into 3500 stores worldwide, and expanded our distribution network in Canada, U.S. and 15 European countries. We also launched a new brand identity, which was backed by consumer research. We expanded product lines with new plant based product offerings, which will be available in stores next month and we have built a solid team of pet industry and global business experts ready to take True Leaf to the next level.

Looking ahead, we continue to see growing demand for a wellness focused pet care products, as an organization we are focused five main business objectives for the next 12 months. Number one, continuing to build worldwide market share. We do this by growing our line of wellness focused products in the natural pet care space, expanding our distribution networks, retail door accounts, and direct to consumer sales in the U.S. , Europe and Asia.

We also want to strengthen our balance sheet and improving liquidity. As we continue to execute on our strategic business plan, we intend to seek additional capital financing to grow the business, increase brand awareness and ultimately improve liquidity.

We also intend to execute on innovation. Our team has the product launch experience, we have extensive range of innovative products already under development through various market channels, including our highly anticipated CBD product line in the U.S., which will be revealed next month at the SuperZoo show in August.

Another key milestone is receiving our licensed producer status in Canada to grow and sell cannabis and in the cannabis act. We also intend to accelerate growth by identifying key acquisition targets with joint ventures in the pet health, wellness and cannabis space. We intend to take a disciplined approach here by looking for targets that can grow our short-term revenues and also make long-term strategic sense.

Given progress this past year, we believe True Leaf is well positioned to capitalize on the current environment and achieve these objectives with a solid distribution foot print and seasoned team professionals. Our team remain focused on continuing to grow our business and creating long term value for our shareholders while returning the love to our beloved pets.

I would like to thank everyone for joining us in today's call and for your continued interest in True Leaf. We look forward to sharing the progress with you in the future. Have a great day. We will talk to you next year. Thank you.

Scott Eckstein

