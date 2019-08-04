Nucleus Of The Next Economic Crisis Is The Threat Of Junk Bonds

Returning SBTV guest, Michael Pento of Pento Portfolio Strategies, believes the nucleus of the next economic crash is the threat of junk bonds. Michael's confidence of a 100% chance of a 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve on 31 July has turned out to be true.
Discussed in this interview:
- 01:33 Update on the yield curve inversion
- 03:46 Fed will inject monetary stimulus
- 07:00 100% chance for Fed rate cut
- 10:34 What would prick the Everything Bubble?
- 12:13 Nucleus of the next crisis is the threat from junk bonds
- 15:29 Why are recessions outlawed by central banks?
- 18:26 Judy Shelton supporting the Gold Standard
- 21:20 Buy gold because the money printing game is over
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.