Swedish Match: A Responsible And Sustainable Niche-Market Player In The Tobacco Industry

The share appears to be priced cheaply at the moment, but more conservative investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

The company displays not only solid business fundamentals but also a focus on corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Source: Online.

Overview

With the vision for a world without cigarettes, Swedish Match offers tobacco consumers alternative products to cigarettes. The company operates in the product segments – snus and moist snuff, other tobacco products, and lights (see the breakdown in the table below).

Share of total sales Share of total operating income Main market Snus and moist snuff 47% 57% Sweden, Norway, US Other tobacco products 40% 40% US, Europe Lights 10% 4% Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe

Headquartered in Stockholms, Swedish Match operates in 10 countries, with 5,662 employees. Its products are sold in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The share of the company has been primarily listed at the Nasdaq Stockholm since 1996 under the abbreviated name SWMA. The US-based investors should have access to the stock through its domestic OTC tickers OTCPK:SWMAY and OTCPK:SWMAF. For the sake of liquidity, trading with the primarily-listed ticker (SWMA in this case) is always recommended.

Market Leadership

The global tobacco industry is highly concentrated thanks to regulations, with a few players, such as Altria (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI), dominating the lion's shares across major categories and the globe.

However, when it comes to several niche segments within the total industry, Swedish Match does have its market-leading positions there as described below -

Snus and moist snuff: the company has a leading position in the Scandinavian snus market, and is well-positioned in the US, where it is the third-largest manufacturer of moist snuff and is a significant player in the market for snus and nicotine pouches;

Other tobacco products: the company holds the number 2 position in the US market for mass-market cigars and is the largest manufacturer for chewing tobacco.

Lights: the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of matches and lighters with a strong brand portfolio across the globe; lights include matches, lighters and complementary products.

Corporate Responsibility

Warren Buffet has avoided tobacco stocks because of the products' "fraught questions that relate to societal attitudes" even though he also expressed the appreciation for the profit-making potential of selling cigarettes with his famous quote "It costs a penny to make. Sell it for a dollar. It's addictive. And there's fantastic brand loyalty."

However, unlike major peers in this sector, Swedish Match is at the forefront of the global market for tobacco harm reduction with its portfolio of snus and innovative smokeless products. While large global tobacco companies rely on cigarettes for the bulk of their revenues and profits, Swedish Match does not produce or sell cigarettes.

The management visions a world without cigarettes, which is central to the sustainability strategy emphasizing 6 areas: public health, ethical business practices, equal opportunity, greenhouse gases, waste, and child labor. The management believes that such a vision represents not only a great commercial opportunity but also a significant contribution to making the world a better place.

It is worth mentioning that Swedish Match's "riskless" tobacco products do not necessarily immune the business from regulatory risks. For example, snus is currently banned in the EU region (with exemption in Sweden); in 2016, the FDA denied Modified Risk Tobacco Product status For snus.

Financial Performance

Earlier this year, Swedish Match issued its half-year (January - June) results for 2019 as follows:

In local currencies, sales up 5% YoY;

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments up 7% YoY (increased for the Snus and moist snuff and Other tobacco products product segments but declined for the Lights product segment);

EPS up 20% YoY.

The Snus and moist snuff product segment and particularly the strong result from ZYN nicotine pouches in the US were the driver for top-line growth during the recent quarter. The ZYN portfolio has now been expanded nationwide in the US, to more than 50,000 shops, and certain slim and mini varieties are now available in Denmark, the Czech Republic, online in Switzerland and the UK, and soon available in stores in the UK.

From a longer-term history perspective, the company achieved a 13.3% CAGR in free cash flow per share for the past 15 years or so (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/2/2019.

Meanwhile, annual returns on tangible assets have consistently improved, indicating the management's good capital allocation skills and some widening economic moat around the business.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/2/2019.

Long-term Prospect

According to Euromonitor below, cigarettes still represent almost 90% of the total tobacco market globally, while smokeless only has 2%. This signals a long runway for further expansion of the market that Swedish Match actively participates in.

Source: Company Website.

Per SimplyWallSt, analysts expect a 6.5 CAGR in EPS at Swedish Match for the next few years.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/2/2019.

Long-term growth at the company will be mainly driven by industry tailwind, new products like ZYN, and international expansion. The management has stated that CapEx would rise to fuel strategic initiatives, such as scale-up of ZYN production in the US. The good thing is that the current CapEx level (see below) stays healthy as a percentage of the total sales (~5%).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/2/2019.

One risk facing the secular growth at Swedish Match, however, could be the competition from e-cigarettes products within the non-combustible tobacco sub-market.

Valuation

With a recent drop in stock price following the Q2 results, the valuation appears attractive than earlier, with both P/E and P/CF below their respective historical averages (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 8/2/2019.

The free cash flow yield, as indicated below, is hitting a multi-year high.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 8/2/2019.

The 2-stage FCF model at SimplyWallSt also confirmed the undervaluation of the share, although the discount rate and perpetual growth rate seem a bit under-estimated to me.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/2/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/2/2019.

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/2/2019.

Another positive indicator is that insiders buy more shares than they sell for the past 12 months (see below).

Source: SimplyWallSt; data as of 8/2/2019.

Summary

Swedish Match represents a special niche-market play in the total tobacco market facing a presumably permanent decline in cigarettes consumption across many regions. I particularly like the company's vision for a world without cigarettes along with its responsible and sustainable stance.

The current valuation of the stock indicates a good entry point for long-term value investors in my view. Of course, for those demanding a greater margin of safety, a P/FCF of below 15x may be ideal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWMAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.