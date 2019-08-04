ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) may have disappointed some investors with the latest quarterly results but the company has shown, yet again, that it is a free cash flow machine. The Houston-based oil producer will likely continue generating tons of excess cash and use that to reward investors with buybacks and dividends.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

ConocoPhillips produced 1.29 million boe per day in the second quarter, excluding production from Libya, showing an increase of 79,000 boe per day from the year-ago quarter. Increase in production from the Big-3 shale oil plays in the US and other projects in Alaska, Europe, and the Asia Pacific helped offset the impact of normal field decline and planned maintenance work. However, oil prices averaged $59.80 a barrel (WTI crude) in the second quarter, down from almost $68 a year earlier. The dip in oil prices pushed ConocoPhillips’s earnings down to $1.14 billion (as adjusted), or $1.01 per share, from $1.29 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. The profit missed analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $1.03 per share, as per data from Thomson Reuters.

Not only did the company miss analysts’ consensus earnings estimate but its capital expenditure also came in much higher than my expectation. As a reminder, ConocoPhillips forecasted capital expenditure of $6.1 billion for 2019 which implied that it would spend around $1.53 billion in each quarter. The company spent $1.64 billion in the first quarter and I was expecting lower levels of spending for the second quarter. Instead, the actual expenditure clocked in at $1.73 billion. On top of this, ConocoPhillips also increase its capital expenditure guidance for 2019 to $6.3 billion as it increased drilling work at Eagle Ford and Alaska. That’s coming at a time when oil producers are facing growing pressure from shareholders to rein in spending.

The good thing was that ConocoPhillips generated tons of excess cash and returned that to shareholders as dividends and buybacks, even with higher levels of spending. The company generated $3.4 billion of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, which was well above the capital expenditure. As a result, ConocoPhillips delivered free cash flows of $1.67 billion ($3.4Bn-$1.73Bn). The company then used the free cash flows to reward investors by spending $1.5 billion on buying back shares and dividends.

Although the company missed earnings estimates and its spending came in high, what I like about ConocoPhillips is that it remained true to its promise of generating free cash flows and delivering superior returns to shareholders across a range of commodity prices. The company has now delivered free cash flows in seven consecutive quarter, including the first quarter of this year which was a tough period for oil producers in which WTI averaged less than $55 a barrel.

In fact, 2019 is turning into a difficult year for oil producers, with both WTI and the international benchmark Brent crude largely staying well below their 2018 averages of $65 and $71 a barrel respectively. But in 2019, ConocoPhillips generated $3 billion of free cash flows. This translates into a free cash flow yield of around 9% on an annualized basis. Its trailing-twelve-months free cash flow yield is also more than than 9%. This makes ConocoPhillips one of the best free cash flow generating companies in the entire energy sector. By comparison, the free cash flow yields (ttm) of industry titans Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are 7.2% and 4.8% respectively, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential.

ConocoPhillips is a free cash flow machine. It is a high-quality oil producer which investors should stick with during the volatile price environment. As indicated earlier, oil prices have been weak this year compared with 2018, even though OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have put a lid on volumes. The growing levels of shale oil production from the US combined with fears of weak demand due to the sluggish global economic growth have kept WTI below $60 a barrel throughout most of this year. The WTI is currently at $57 and its futures indicate that the commodity will hover near this level throughout the rest of the year. However, ConocoPhillips is a high-margin operator which should continue doing well.

Remember, ConocoPhillips benefits from having a low-cost asset base. ConocoPhillips has 16 billion barrels of low-cost oil equivalent resources. It has earmarked more than 95% of this year’s capital to develop those projects whose cost of supply is less than $40 a barrel. In addition to this, ConocoPhillips is a diversified operator which gets nearly half of its total production from outside of the US. The prices of these international barrels are benchmarked against Brent crude which trades at a premium over WTI. This gives ConocoPhillips a price advantage over its US-focused peers. More importantly, it makes ConocoPhillips a high-margin operator that produces oil at a low cost and sells it at an attractive price.

It also helps that ConocoPhillips has been rapidly growing its oil production which partly offsets the impact of weak prices. The company produced 670,000 bpd (ex. Libya) of oil in the first six months of this year, up from 593,000 bpd in the corresponding period last year. The growth has been driven mainly by the company’s shale oil operations in the Lower-48 states. Its total Lower-48 oil production has risen from 207,500 bpd in H1-2018 to 257,000 bpd in H2-2018, depicting a strong gain of almost 24%. I expect ConocoPhillips to either maintain or slightly increase its production in the coming quarters as compared to the first half and post strong double-digit growth in volumes on a year-over-year basis.

The Big-3 refers to the company’s operations in Eagle Ford, Bakken, and the Delaware Basin. ConocoPhillips produced 367,000 boe per day from the three shale oil plays in the second quarter, around 60% of which (221,000 boepd) came from the Eagle Ford. The company has recently added a new rig at Eagle Ford and could deploy another rig in 2020, bringing the total rig count in the region to eight units. This increase in drilling activity has pushed the capital expenditure higher but it won’t make a meaningful impact on production in 2019. However, this will push the company's output higher in 2020. Production from Eagle Ford will likely grow further in the next few years. In the long-run, however, I believe the Delaware Basin will play a bigger role in terms of growth since this oil-rich asset is still in the early stage of its life cycle.

Alaska is also in the early stages of development and will likely play a much bigger role in the company’s production profile in the future. So far, the company has captured approximately 1.1 billion boe of additional gross resources in Alaska since 2016 and the size of this reserve base will likely grow substantially considering nearly three-quarters of the play is still undrilled. One of ConocoPhillips's major projects in Alaska is the Greater Moses Tooth 2 development which will start pumping up to 40,000 barrels of oil per day from 2021.

ConocoPhillips has shown this year that it can generate solid levels of free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment and I expect the company to continue going this way in the future as it produces greater quantities of low-cost production. The company reported $3 billion of free cash flows in H1-2019, as indicated earlier, but I think it will report even higher levels of excess cash in H2-2019. That’s because firstly, the company could benefit from higher oil prices as compared to Q1-2019 when the commodity averaged less than $55 a barrel. Secondly, ConocoPhillips’s capital program was tilted towards the first half and will likely drop meaningfully in the second half. The high levels of oil prices will likely drive an increase in ConocoPhillips’s cash flow from operations in H2-2019 from H1-2019. This, combined with the dip in capital expenditure, should push free cash flows higher. I expect ConocoPhillips to continue returning free cash flows to shareholders by buying back stock and hiking dividends.

Shares of ConocoPhillips have fallen by 14.4% in the last six months but have easily outperformed other exploration and production stocks (XOP) whose shares have tumbled by 23.8% in the same period. ConocoPhillips stock is trading 14.1x forward earnings estimates, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essentially. That’s close to the sector’s median of 13.9x, even though ConocoPhillips is a high-quality oil producer which, unlike a number of its peers, can thrive even in a $50 a barrel oil price environment. Investors should consider buying this stock on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.