Zynga: Incredible Quarter But I Will Stay On The Sidelines For Now

I have been looking at Zynga (ZNGA) for a long time. Mobile gaming has always been praised by investors as a goldmine, and Zynga has been a leader in the space ever since the early golden age of Facebook games.

After a failed IPO, Zynga's stock fell from the excessive valuation of $14.5/share by more than 85% to nearly $2/share. This lowered my confidence in management, which struggled with declining revenues until 2014. Back then, quarterly revenues were down as much as 33% YoY, and the stock was hardly investable, even though it was trading at only 2.5 times sales.

Source: Macrotrends

However, over the past five years, management's efforts to turn the company around have been paying off big time. Top-line growth has been stellar without signs of slowing down, and the stock's valuation remains relatively reasonable.

Q2 2019

Zynga posted revenue of $306 million, up 41% year-over-year. Bookings for the past quarter were $376 million, up 61% year-over-year. The revenue growth impressed investors and management alike. Management itself had guided for $280 million. There is no doubt that execution is on point, and the products can attract the new and retain the old players.

Source: Report Slides

What I like regarding the sources of revenue is how well-diversified it is. While a lot of gaming companies rely on one major franchise/title to drive their sales (e.g., the GTA franchise for TTWO), Zynga has several games in its pipeline, without a single one accounting for more than 20% of the total revenue.

Source: Zynga.com

Excellent bookings, new revenue incoming

Zynga's mobile online game – or mobile user pay – revenue hit a record high of $224 million, up 56% year-over-year, and mobile user pay bookings of $294 million, up 83% year-over-year. There is something essential to keep in mind here, especially for investors who are no familiar with the term "bookings."

"Bookings" represent the commitment of a customer to spend money with Zynga. For example, suppose an advertised just signed a deal at the beginning of the quarter to pay $120k in Zynga's FarmVille 2 game over the next 12 months. The advertiser wants to spread the ad-money evenly over the period; therefore, he/she spends $12k for ads in the game monthly. Zynga has just added $120k to their bookings for the quarter, even though the revenue for the quarter will be $36k. (12k times three months.)

In my opinion, this is a beautiful way to secure future cash flow from an advertiser throughout the coming period. Zynga's management can easily predict their cash flow in advance and strategize on their acquisitions and investments accordingly. At the same time, they can present investors with future guidance they can easily beat (which they did), and raise it, as soon as more bookings occur. In the unpredictable environment of mobile games, booking can guarantee investors that advertisers are spending cash on the games, which is soothing.

Concerns

A recent report from Activision Blizzard, predicts that 2.4 billion people around the world will play a mobile game in 2019. With thousands of developers trying to penetrate the market and a plethora of games in the App Stores, mobile gaming may be soon getting saturated. The ability for game developers to keep retaining players could be hard, as thousands of new games are getting released by the day. Mobile games are very exposed to trends, and therefore, they can skyrocket or become forgotten within the span of a few days or weeks. An interesting metric is shown in the report, regarding DAU/MAU, which illustrates a steady decline in monthly active users. Source: Report Slides

Even though Zynga is continuously releasing new games and acquires titles, having their MAU declining is not encouraging. In my view, this is possibly due to the market getting saturated.

Profitability is weak

Zynga has been successfully growing revenues and beating guidance, as mentioned, but its ability to turn those numbers into actual profits is still debatable. Loss from operations amounted to $55,8 million.

Source: Earnings report

The reason I find Zynga's loss alarming is that a lot of the games in its pipeline are mature enough, that they should be cash cows by now. Zynga Poker, FarmVille, slots, and others, have all been around for more than a decade. Since these games require minimal updates, it doesn't make sense to how these games are not able to carry Zynga's profitability higher.

Mobile games are incredibly profitable. A great example is the Candy Crush franchise. In (ATVI)'s latest report, the subsidiary company KING posted net revenues of $529 million. Operating income was $178 million, i.e., 34% operating margin. I would hate to see Zynga selling more stock to sustain operations. While they seem to be finding their footing as each quarter goes by, they have to maintain a stable cash flow position too.

Conclusion

I appreciate Zynga's management to turn around the company from what it seemed to a lifeless stock to a hyper-growth digital machine. The pipeline of games is robust, and mobile gaming growth is undoubtedly there. My concerns regarding industry saturation and profitability may turn out to be untrue. The industry of mobile gaming is at its infancy. The future is bright, but how the industry will evolve, especially with huge investments going into AR, is unknown. Zynga's latest quarter is excellent; however, I would like to see a more mature path to profitability before jumping in. I will keep looking into the company and wait for the time Zynga starts generating stable profits, or a price drop makes the company too attractive to ignore. For now, I will stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.