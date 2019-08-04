Executive Interview Series: Ryan Taylor, Dash Core Group CEO

The interview focused on how Dash functions, what makes Dash stand out from other cryptocurrencies, how its features work, the role of the Dash Core Group, and overall trends and developments right now in the cryptocurrency sector.

The Dash Core Group is the largest support and development organization within Dash and is funded by the network itself through the network’s choice.

The Executive Interview series provides you with first-hand insight into the technology industry through discussions with newsmakers, industry leaders, and experts themselves.

Interviews do not imply endorsement of the company, its products, or any associated securities. Rather, it's meant to provide you more information for your consideration from those currently directly in the industry itself.

Recently I had the opportunity to interview Ryan Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of the Dash Core Group, Inc. We discussed how the cryptocurrency Dash (DASH-USD) is designed, what features make it distinct from other cryptocurrencies, how Dash is being utilized, and general trends and developments right now in the cryptocurrency world.

Dash is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in circulation, ranking roughly #15 as of the beginning of August 2019 with a total market capitalization in circulation of approximately $964 million at a price of about $107 per Dash unit. At its height during the late 2017/early 2018 crypto-bubble it reached a price of just about $1,600 per Dash, resulting in a market capitalization of about $12.41 billion. Year-to-date Dash has gone from about $79 a Dash to about $180 a unit in June 2019 before falling to its current levels.

Dash has gained particularly popularity in Venezuela among the general population, as due to hyperinflation problems affecting the government-issued currency there the crypto has become a viable alternative for many Venezuelans. It has also seen a significant decrease recently in median transaction value from on average between $250 and $750 throughout 2017 to a low now of generally $1 to $20 this year.

The crypto originated as an altcoin fork of Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It is written in C++ and has as some of its notable features autonomous decentralized governance based on masternodes, which are large conglomerations of Dash whose owners get elevated procedural abilities in network decision-making, and privatized transactions that protect the identity of participants.

It appears that Dash's infrastructure and design allow it to achieve faster transaction times as well process network-wide decision-making in a more efficient and usable process than many other cryptocurrencies.

