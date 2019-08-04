Abbott: A Long-Term Hold Based On The Business Outlook

The company can continue to offer attractive returns in the long run, despite the current modest upside.

Abbott is well-positioned has advanced its presence in long-term growth areas such as diabetes care, cardiovascular medical devices and diagnostics.

Shares of healthcare giant Abbott (ABT) remains in an uptrend trajectory this year after posting Q2 2019 financial results on July 17 that slightly missed revenue but beat EPS and raised the full-year 2019 outlook, based on the positive prospects across its businesses lines.

I consider that investors' bullish sentiment on the stock is largely justified as the company features a diversified pipeline of new products in very attractive areas, such as structural heart, diabetes care and diagnostics, building a foundation for a sustainable top-tier growth and solid shares price performance over time.

Source: Tradingview

Background and Business Outlook

After having carried out a strategic business shift through the acquisition of St. Jude Medical and Alere occurred in 2017, Abbott has significantly advanced its presence in long-term growth areas such as diagnostics and cardiovascular medical devices. The chart below illustrates the increasing participation of these areas in Abbott overall business.

Source: Company's fillings, summarized by the author

As a remark, the Devices segment was formed in 2019 by the consolidation of Cardiovascular and Neromodulation with Diabetes Care business. In this new area there are several key growth drivers for the company, as highlighted below:

MitraClip: It is a market leading device for treatment of mitral regurgitation, a highly underpenetrated market. FDA has recently approved the fourth generation of this device with new options when treating mitral valve disease. In Q2 2019, it had global sales growth of more than 30%. Furthermore, FDA approval in March 2019 for an expanded indication addresses the secondary form of mitral regurgitation and increases the amount of people that can potentially be treated with MitraClip.

FreeStyle Libre: It is a continuous glucose monitoring system for patients with diabetes, which doesn't require a finger stick. With diabetes affecting more than 80 million people around the world, Abbott targets this product to address the mass market at affordable prices. With FreeStyle Libre being reimbursed for approximately 75 percent of people with private pharmacy benefit insurance, recent adoption of this product has been very promising, with worldwide organic sales growth of roughly 73% in Q2 2019 versus the prior year. Looking forward, benefits for users could sustain business traction. As an example, a recent study showed improved control of average HbA1c levels in patients using FreeStyle Libre. In addition, there is also optimism from management regarding Libre 2 to be designated as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system and thus deployed as part of an integrated system with other compatible medical devices and electronic interfaces.

HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD): It is another growth area in the heart failure, with growing market adoption of this device, following FDA approval in late-2018 as a long-term use therapy to patients not eligible for a transplant.

Overall, Abbott is very well-positioned as a leading player in Devices, as reflected in recent sales results. As shown below, there is double-digit growth in Diabetes, Electrophysiology, Heart Failure and Structural Heart (MitraClip numbers are reported in this area).

Source: Company's fillings, summarized by the author

In the Diagnostics segment, the outlook is also very good, with growing adoption of Alinity family internationally and the recent FDA approval in July of Alinity-S, allowing the blood and plasma screening process to be made more efficiently. With an 80% share in the worldwide blood screening market, Abbott recently closed a deal with Japanese Red Cross, which is the largest Japanese blood screening organization. Besides, due to the increasing demand for blood screening, efficiency pressures and potential demand for hematology and molecular testing, Alinity platform has a significant growth pathway.

Valuation

In order to estimate the fair value of the company, I will consider a revenue growth of 4.5% in 2019, according to the updated guidance, meaning 7.5% organic growth minus 3% of currency impact. I will assume revenue growth of 7.0% for the next 4 years, which is the bottom of the 7-8% range estimated by the management at the Q2 2019 earnings call, considering currency will remain stable in the coming years and new launches will be able to sustain current business momentum.

I will also assume EBITDA annual growth of 10%, as the effect of operating leverage to the bottom line of the company, and just below the 10.8% long-term EPS growth expected by analysts,

Using the 5-year DFC model and applying revenue and EBITDA assumptions just mentioned, the tax rate of 14.5% informed at the Q2 2019 earnings call and a terminal EBITDA/EV multiple of 19.8, which is roughly the average of peers current multiples and Abbott historical multiples, the projected fair value is $95.94, with roughly 11% upside to the current price level. As reference, the assumptions and calculation details are presented below:

Source: Data from Finbox, adjusted by the author

We can also assess Abbott valuation on a comparative basis with peers, taking into account EV/EBITDA multiple and the respective EBITDA growth forecast. After plotting both metrics in a scatter chart and inserting a trend line (dotted line), we can easy identify those peers above the trend line as the ones exhibiting relatively higher EBITDA growth and lower EV/EBTIDA multiple. Hence, as Abbott (marked in red) is slightly situated above the trend line, it offers higher margin growth relative to its current EV/EBITDA, meaning that, by this criteria, it is a bit undervalued compared to its peers.

Source: Data from Finbox, sumarized by the author

Risks to Consider

Despite the positive outlook, there are several points that should be highlighted as potential headwinds for the company.

Firstly, while Abbott is quickly expanding in diabetes care market, Libre 2 does not have FDA approval yet and competitor Dexcom's G6 is only product on the market authorized by FDA as an iCGM. As timeline from regulators is rather difficult to control, the risk for Abbott lies on potential delays to get FDA approval, which could end up impacting somehow the pipeline roadmap and consequently future market share growth.

There are also some mature areas in the company's portfolio with relative flattish growth, such as Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation. While management has just increased the sales team, the recovery of these areas may take some time. On the other hand, this improvement will be relevant for the consolidated financial results, as these product lines still account for a substantial portion of the business.

On the financial side, given historical acquisitions, Abbott has increased the goodwill and intangible assets in its balance sheet from 23 to 61% since 2017. While current levels are generally stable during the last 12 months, it is a topic that needs special attention due to the potential damage in case of any meaningful impairment or write-off.

Takeaway

With several new products in its portfolio in high growth segments, Abbott is very well-positioned to achieve sustainable above market performance both in top and bottom-lines in the years to come.

Investors looking to own shares of Abbott will get exposure to long-term growth trends, such as diabetes medicine, cardiovascular minimally invasive therapies and laboratory operations streamline through the Alinity platform.

In my view, despite the modest upside, it is worth owning shares of Abbott, given the outlook for the company and its long term potential. Hence, I consider any weakness in the stock prices as an opportunity to add shares of the company to my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.